NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH A. WIGGLESWORTH
CASE NO. 2022PR133
Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth A. Wigglesworth, deceased, who died on February 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 11, 2022
CHRISTOPHER L. MAYNARD
NANETTE L. FREITAG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH A. WIGGLESWORTH,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. Tracey Parks, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/6/22 and 4/13/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY FRAKES
CASE NO. 2022PR174
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Frakes, deceased, who died on January 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 11, 2022
AL FRAKES, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY FRAKES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Mike Ferrell
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BEN CARLYLE BATEMAN
CASE NO. 2022PR162
Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ben Carlyle Bateman, deceased, who died on March 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 11, 2022
Patricia Sue Mclean
Ben Carlyle Bateman, Jr.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF BEN CARLYLE BATEMAN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/6/22 and 4/13/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW
CASE NO. #2022PR136
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW, deceased, who died January 31, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 30th day of March, 2022.
JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID O. HALEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/6/22
4/13/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SALLY L. JETT
CASE NO. 2022PR168
Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sally L. Jett, deceased, who died on March 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 11, 2022
RODNEY A. JETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF SALLY L. JETT,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/6/22 and 4/13/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN CLARK
CASE NO. 2022PR147
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Ann Clark, deceased, who died on February 28, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 11, 2022
WAYNE ROBERT CLARK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN CLARK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MIKE FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-6-22 & 4-13-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOANNE KUHLO TUCKER
CASE NO. 2022PR158
Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Joanne Kuhlo Tucker, deceased, who died on February 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 11, 2022
MICHAEL WAYNE KUHLO
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOANNE KUHLO TUCKER,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/6/22 and 4/13/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RONALD DUSZYNSKI
CASE NO. 2022PR175
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ronald Duszynski, deceased, who died on March 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 11, 2022
JILL L. RYES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RONALD DUSZYNSKI
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-6-22 & 4-13-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RUTH ANN GRADY
CASE NO. #2022PR157
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ruth Ann Grady, deceased, who died March 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 30th day of March, 2022.
PATRICIA MYERS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUTH ANN GRADY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/6/22 4/13/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARIO SANCHEZ
CASE NO. 2022PR154
Notice is hereby given that on the 31ST day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Mario Sanchez, deceased, who died on January 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 11, 2022
JUAN M. SANCHEZ
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARIO SANCHEZ,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. COSTLEY, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/6/22 and 4/13/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: HOWELL BUFORD CLEMMONS
CASE NO. #2022PR118
Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of HOWELL BUFORD CLEMMONS, deceased, who died December 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 31st day of March, 2022.
KERWIN EMANUEL CLEMMONS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HOWELL BUFORD CLEMMONS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. TRACEY PARKS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/6/22 4/13/22
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, APRIL 18, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON TUESDAY, APRIL 19, 2022 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20, 2022 AT 3:00 PM IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES JERRY HARVEY
CASE NO. 2022PR160
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Jerry Harvey, deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 11, 2022
JERRY L. HARVEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES JERRY HARVEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ATTORNEY Tyler Whitaker
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-13-22 & 4-20-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: KEITH A. MCLUSKY
CASE NO. #2022PR176
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of KEITH A. MCLUSKY, deceased, who died February 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of April, 2022.
DIANA MCLUSKY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KEITH A. MCLUSKY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID BATE PARSONS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/13/22 4/20/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHNNIE JONES
CASE NO. 2022PR161
Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Johnnie Jones, deceased, who died on January 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 11, 2022
CASSANDRA JOY JONES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHNNIE JONES,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/13/22 and 4/20/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHELIA ANN CURTIS
CASE NO. 2022PR129
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sheila Ann Curtis, deceased, who died on January 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 11, 2022
ROBIN WAYNE CURTIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHELIA ANN CURTIS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-13-22 & 4-20-22
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Cara Dawn Smith
Plaintiff
vs.
David Jacob Smith
Defendant
Case Number: 2022-DC-27
PUBLICATION NOTICE (Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant David Jacob Smith is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Brooke Borders, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 5055 Edmondson Pike Suite 11, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division III Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or before May 13, 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 6th day of April 2022
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK
Brooke Borders
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
04/13/2022, 04/20/2022, 04/27/2022 ,05/04/2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Preston Thompson your
personal items need to be
removed from my garage
4/20/2022 or they will be
disposed of after that date.
Brenda
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is requesting sealed proposals
for the purchase of security cameras and gate for the
Lebanon Water Plant located at #7 Gilmore Hill Road.
Bid forms and specifications maybe obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Proposals
must be returned no later than April 19, 2022, by 10:30
a.m. Proposals will be opened and read aloud shortly
thereafter in the same office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals
for solid waste disposal services for the Sanitation
Department.
Bid forms and specifications maybe obtained from the
office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle Heights
Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at www.
lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must be
returned no later than April 20, 2022, by 10:00 a.m.
Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in
the same office.
If you have any questions, please contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Planning Commission on
Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Commission room of the Wilson
County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon, Tennessee. Several divisions of
property and site plans will be heard at this time, also for consideration, Application
by Brian Grover, SEC INC. with permission from property owner Rick Reshae to
rezone approximately 139.6 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (R-1 PUD) Residential
Planned Unit Development Overlay District, the property is located on Cedar Grove
Road & Old Hunters Point Pike referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 36 Parcel
16.24. Application by Joe Haddix representing property owner Robert Lannom
requesting a Land Use Plan Amendment from high density residential area to a commercial
center area, the applicant also seeks to rezone the same property from (R-1)
Rural Residential to (C-4) Planned Commercial being approximately sixty (60) acres
located at 2525 Lone Oak Road, the property is further referenced as Wilson County
Tax Map 138 Parcel 32.03. Application by Fefi Gerges to rezone approximately 10.7
acres from (A-1) Agricultural to(C-2) General Commercial. The property is located at
4421 Murfreesboro Road referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 124 Parcel 3.06. For
further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson County Planning
Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or you may view the agenda
online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com. Anyone desiring to comment is requested
to attend. Meeting may be postponed if inclement weather prevails, and the Wilson
County Courthouse is closed.
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Lebanon Planning Commission will meet
on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the City of
Lebanon Administration Building located at 200 Castle
Heights Avenue North, Lebanon, Tennessee. The following
rezoning of property request is within the City of
Lebanon’s planning jurisdiction and will be presented:
Application submitted by Paul Crockett representing
property owner Larry Clemmons to rezone approximately
3.54 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (C-3)
Highway Commercial, the property is located at 1715
Murfreesboro Road and is referenced by Wilson County
Tax Map 92 Parcel 48.01. For further or more complete
information, you may contact the Wilson County
Development Services Planning Division at 228 East
Main Street, Courthouse Basement, Rm. 5, Lebanon,
Tennessee or the City of Lebanon Planning Office, 200
North Castle Heights Avenue Suite 300 Lebanon Tennessee.
Anyone desiring to make comment is requested
to attend.
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING NOTICE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will not have a regular called
board meeting on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The Board will instead meet on
April 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at its Central Office located at 397 Castle Heights Avenue
North. Consideration of the incoming Director of Schools’ contract will be the first
item on the agenda. Publish Dates 4/6, 4/13, 4/20
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed bids for construction of New West Wilson Middle School for Wilson County
Board of Education, Lebanon, Tennessee will be received until 2:00 P.M. Local Time
on May 12, 2022, at the Wilson County Board of Education, 415 Harding Drive,
Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and
read aloud.
Prime Contractors and major trade sub-contractors shall complete the Contractor’s
Qualification Statement, AIA Document A305 – 1986 (For convenience, a copy is
included within the Project Manual).
1. Complete all sections except Paragraph 5 - Financing
2. Bidders shall submit AIA Document 305 – Contractor’s Qualification Statement
to the Owner within 24 hours after the bid. (General Contractors and Major
Trade Subcontractors are required)
Submit to:
Michael Smith, Deputy Director Finance and Business Operations
Wilson County Schools
415 Harding Drive
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Contract Documents will be available for the cost of reproduction at:
Lester Digital Reprographics, LLC
1633 West Main Street, Suite 900 Lebanon, TN 37087-3375
Telephone: 615-443-3033
5% Bidders Bond is required.
Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the full amount of the bid will be required.
Per the request of Wilson County Schools, providers of the performance Bond and
Payment Bond shall have an “A” or better rating per the A. M. Best Rating Guide.
All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing
Act of 1976, as currently amended.
A Pre-bid Conference will be held 11:00 A. M. local time, on April 27, 2022, at West
Wilson Middle School, 935 North Mount Juliet Road, Mount Juliet, TN 37122.
