NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH A. WIGGLESWORTH          

CASE NO. 2022PR133

Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth A. Wigglesworth, deceased, who died on February 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 11, 2022

CHRISTOPHER L. MAYNARD

NANETTE L. FREITAG

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH A. WIGGLESWORTH,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

C. Tracey Parks, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 4/6/22 and 4/13/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY FRAKES

CASE NO.  2022PR174

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Frakes, deceased, who died on January 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)  days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 11, 2022

AL FRAKES, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTY FRAKES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Mike Ferrell

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BEN CARLYLE BATEMAN

CASE NO. 2022PR162

Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ben Carlyle Bateman, deceased, who died on March 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 11, 2022

Patricia Sue Mclean

Ben Carlyle Bateman, Jr.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF BEN CARLYLE BATEMAN,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W. FERRELL, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 4/6/22 and 4/13/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW

CASE NO. #2022PR136

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW, deceased, who died January 31, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)  days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 30th day of March, 2022.

JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID O. HALEY

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4/6/22

4/13/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SALLY L. JETT

CASE NO. 2022PR168

Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sally L. Jett, deceased, who died on March 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 11, 2022

RODNEY A. JETT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF SALLY L. JETT,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 4/6/22 and 4/13/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN CLARK

CASE NO.  2022PR147

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Ann Clark, deceased, who died on February 28, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 11, 2022

WAYNE ROBERT CLARK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN CLARK

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MIKE FERRELL

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-6-22 & 4-13-22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOANNE KUHLO TUCKER

CASE NO. 2022PR158

Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Joanne Kuhlo Tucker, deceased, who died on February 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 11, 2022

MICHAEL WAYNE KUHLO

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOANNE KUHLO TUCKER,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 4/6/22 and 4/13/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RONALD DUSZYNSKI               

CASE NO.  2022PR175

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ronald Duszynski, deceased, who died on March 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;  or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 11, 2022

JILL L. RYES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RONALD DUSZYNSKI               

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-6-22 & 4-13-22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: RUTH ANN GRADY 

CASE NO. #2022PR157

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ruth Ann Grady, deceased, who died March 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)              (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

 (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 30th day of March, 2022.

PATRICIA MYERS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RUTH ANN GRADY

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  4/6/22 4/13/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARIO SANCHEZ

CASE NO. 2022PR154

Notice is hereby given that on the 31ST day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Mario Sanchez, deceased, who died on January 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 11, 2022

JUAN M. SANCHEZ

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARIO SANCHEZ,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA M. COSTLEY, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 4/6/22 and 4/13/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: HOWELL BUFORD CLEMMONS

CASE NO. #2022PR118

 Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of HOWELL BUFORD CLEMMONS, deceased, who died December 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)               (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 31st day of March, 2022.

KERWIN EMANUEL CLEMMONS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HOWELL BUFORD CLEMMONS

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

C. TRACEY PARKS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  4/6/22 4/13/22

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, APRIL 18, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON TUESDAY, APRIL 19, 2022 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.

THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20, 2022 AT 3:00 PM IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.

THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLES JERRY HARVEY

CASE NO.  2022PR160

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Jerry Harvey, deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 11, 2022    

JERRY L. HARVEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLES JERRY HARVEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ATTORNEY Tyler Whitaker

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-13-22 & 4-20-22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: KEITH A. MCLUSKY

CASE NO. #2022PR176

 Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of KEITH A. MCLUSKY, deceased, who died February 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)              (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 6th day of April, 2022.

DIANA MCLUSKY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KEITH A. MCLUSKY

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID BATE PARSONS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  4/13/22 4/20/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHNNIE JONES

CASE NO. 2022PR161

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Johnnie Jones, deceased, who died on January 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;     or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty                 (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication  as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 11, 2022    

CASSANDRA JOY JONES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOHNNIE JONES,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 4/13/22 and 4/20/22              

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHELIA ANN CURTIS

CASE NO.  2022PR129

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sheila Ann Curtis, deceased, who died on January 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 11, 2022    

ROBIN WAYNE CURTIS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SHELIA ANN CURTIS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-13-22 & 4-20-22

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Cara Dawn Smith

Plaintiff

vs.

David Jacob Smith

Defendant

Case Number: 2022-DC-27

PUBLICATION NOTICE (Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant David Jacob Smith is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be  served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Brooke Borders, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 5055 Edmondson Pike Suite 11, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division III Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or before May 13, 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 6th day of April 2022

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK

Brooke Borders

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

04/13/2022, 04/20/2022, 04/27/2022 ,05/04/2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

Preston Thompson your

personal items need to be

removed from my garage

4/20/2022 or they will be

disposed of after that date.

Brenda

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is requesting sealed proposals

for the purchase of security cameras and gate for the

Lebanon Water Plant located at #7 Gilmore Hill Road.

Bid forms and specifications maybe obtained from

the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle

Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at

www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Proposals

must be returned no later than April 19, 2022, by 10:30

a.m. Proposals will be opened and read aloud shortly

thereafter in the same office.

If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing

Department (615) 443-2802.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals

for solid waste disposal services for the Sanitation

Department.

Bid forms and specifications maybe obtained from the

office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle Heights

Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at www.

lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must be

returned no later than April 20, 2022, by 10:00 a.m.

Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in

the same office.

If you have any questions, please contact the Purchasing

Department (615) 443-2802.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Planning Commission on

Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Commission room of the Wilson

County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon, Tennessee. Several divisions of

property and site plans will be heard at this time, also for consideration, Application

by Brian Grover, SEC INC. with permission from property owner Rick Reshae to

rezone approximately 139.6 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (R-1 PUD) Residential

Planned Unit Development Overlay District, the property is located on Cedar Grove

Road & Old Hunters Point Pike referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 36 Parcel

16.24. Application by Joe Haddix representing property owner Robert Lannom

requesting a Land Use Plan Amendment from high density residential area to a commercial

center area, the applicant also seeks to rezone the same property from (R-1)

Rural Residential to (C-4) Planned Commercial being approximately sixty (60) acres

located at 2525 Lone Oak Road, the property is further referenced as Wilson County

Tax Map 138 Parcel 32.03. Application by Fefi Gerges to rezone approximately 10.7

acres from (A-1) Agricultural to(C-2) General Commercial. The property is located at

4421 Murfreesboro Road referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 124 Parcel 3.06. For

further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson County Planning

Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or you may view the agenda

online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com. Anyone desiring to comment is requested

to attend. Meeting may be postponed if inclement weather prevails, and the Wilson

County Courthouse is closed.

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Lebanon Planning Commission will meet

on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the City of

Lebanon Administration Building located at 200 Castle

Heights Avenue North, Lebanon, Tennessee. The following

rezoning of property request is within the City of

Lebanon’s planning jurisdiction and will be presented:

Application submitted by Paul Crockett representing

property owner Larry Clemmons to rezone approximately

3.54 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (C-3)

Highway Commercial, the property is located at 1715

Murfreesboro Road and is referenced by Wilson County

Tax Map 92 Parcel 48.01. For further or more complete

information, you may contact the Wilson County

Development Services Planning Division at 228 East

Main Street, Courthouse Basement, Rm. 5, Lebanon,

Tennessee or the City of Lebanon Planning Office, 200

North Castle Heights Avenue Suite 300 Lebanon Tennessee.

Anyone desiring to make comment is requested

to attend.

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING NOTICE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will not have a regular called

board meeting on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The Board will instead meet on

April 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at its Central Office located at 397 Castle Heights Avenue

North. Consideration of the incoming Director of Schools’ contract will be the first

item on the agenda. Publish Dates 4/6, 4/13, 4/20

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Sealed bids for construction of New West Wilson Middle School for Wilson County

Board of Education, Lebanon, Tennessee will be received until 2:00 P.M. Local Time

on May 12, 2022, at the Wilson County Board of Education, 415 Harding Drive,

Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and

read aloud.

Prime Contractors and major trade sub-contractors shall complete the Contractor’s

Qualification Statement, AIA Document A305 – 1986 (For convenience, a copy is

included within the Project Manual).

1. Complete all sections except Paragraph 5 - Financing

2. Bidders shall submit AIA Document 305 – Contractor’s Qualification Statement

to the Owner within 24 hours after the bid. (General Contractors and Major

Trade Subcontractors are required)

Submit to:

Michael Smith, Deputy Director Finance and Business Operations

Wilson County Schools

415 Harding Drive

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087

Contract Documents will be available for the cost of reproduction at:

Lester Digital Reprographics, LLC

1633 West Main Street, Suite 900 Lebanon, TN 37087-3375

Telephone: 615-443-3033

www.ldrplanroom.com

5% Bidders Bond is required.

Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the full amount of the bid will be required.

Per the request of Wilson County Schools, providers of the performance Bond and

Payment Bond shall have an “A” or better rating per the A. M. Best Rating Guide.

All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing

Act of 1976, as currently amended.

A Pre-bid Conference will be held 11:00 A. M. local time, on April 27, 2022, at West

Wilson Middle School, 935 North Mount Juliet Road, Mount Juliet, TN 37122.

