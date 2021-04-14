NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

JONNAH JOYCE GOODE

BRIAN GARDNER

Petitioners

VS

KAYLA EAKES 

DUSTIN EAKES

Respondents

IN RE: KEATON EAKES 

BENTLEY EAKES

CASE NO: 2020-AD-269

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this-action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk from the Petitioner's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the DUSTIN EAKES, NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the WILSON POST for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non-resident to serve upon AMANDA RAYE THORNTON, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 300 James Robertson Pkwy., 4th Floor, Nashville, TN 37201 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Nashville, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 12th day of March, 2021.

DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

AMANDA RAYE THORNTON  

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

03/24/2021, 03/31/2021

04/07/2021, 04/14/2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ANNETTE BALES SPEIGEL

CASE NO. 2021PR132

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Annette Bales Speigel, deceased, who died on March 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 12, 2021

Leola Renee Boudreaux

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ANNETTE BALES SPEIGEL,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TIMOTHY A. DAVIS, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 4/7/21 and 4/14/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHARON Y. WYRE

CASE NO. 2021PR143

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sharon Y. Wyre, deceased, who died on January 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 12, 2021

Johnathan Gleason

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SHARON Y. WYRE,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BLAKE LAWRENCE , Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 4/7/21 and 4/14/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF IDA MARIE HOFFMAN

CASE NO. 2021PR147

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ida Marie Hoffman, deceased, who died on March 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 12, 2021

DEBRA H. BAXTER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF IDA MARIE HOFFMAN,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jonathan Tinsley, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 4/14/21 and 4/21/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BYRON DEE BARNES

CASE NO. #2020PR152

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th  day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BRYON DEE BARNES, deceased, who died Janluary 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 7th  day of April, 2021.

DORIS ANN BARNES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BYRON DEE BARNES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROGER W. HUDSON

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   April 14, 2021    April 21, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EARL DAVIS PHIPPS

CASE NO. #2021PR131

Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH  day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of EARL DAVIS PHIPPS, deceased, who died March 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 7th  day of April, 2021.

SONIA LYNNE DORER

ALAN DALE PHIPPS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF EARL DAVIS PHIPPS

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W. FERRELL

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   4/14/21 4/21/2021

|

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY LOU LANNOM

CASE NO. #2021PR151

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th  day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BETTY LOU LANNOM, deceased, who died December 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 7th  day of April, 2021.

GEORGE LANNOM

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTY LOU LANNOM

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DONNAVON VASEK

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   April 14, 2021  April 21, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LOIS J. LANE

CASE NO. 2021PR146

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of April, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lois J. Lane, deceased, who died on March 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 12, 2021

DEBORAH LYNN THOMAS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LOIS J. LANE,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

C. Tracey Parks, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 4/14/21 and 4/21/21

|

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CONNIE MARIE SMITHSON

CASE NO. #2021PR125

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of April, 2015, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CONNIE MARIE SMITHSON, deceased, who died February 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 9th  day of April, 2021.

ALVIN JAMES SMITHSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CONNIE MARIE SMITHSON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TODD A. TRESSLER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   4/14/21  4/21/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTYE LEE KENDRICK

CASE NO. 2021PR155

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of April, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bettye Lee Kendrick, deceased, who died on January 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 12, 2021

NELLIE M. SMITH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTYE LEE KENDRICK,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David B. Foutch, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 4/14/21 and 4/21/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM MAURICE NORTON, JR.

CASE NO. #2021PR130

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of April, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of WILLIAM MAURICE NORTON, JR., deceased, who died August 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 9th day of April, 2021.

CHRISTY ANN HALL NORTON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM MAURICE NORTON, JR.

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MARK S. MOORE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4/14/21  4/21/21

|

