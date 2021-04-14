NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
JONNAH JOYCE GOODE
BRIAN GARDNER
Petitioners
VS
KAYLA EAKES
DUSTIN EAKES
Respondents
IN RE: KEATON EAKES
BENTLEY EAKES
CASE NO: 2020-AD-269
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this-action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk from the Petitioner's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the DUSTIN EAKES, NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the WILSON POST for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non-resident to serve upon AMANDA RAYE THORNTON, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 300 James Robertson Pkwy., 4th Floor, Nashville, TN 37201 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Nashville, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 12th day of March, 2021.
DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
AMANDA RAYE THORNTON
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
03/24/2021, 03/31/2021
04/07/2021, 04/14/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ANNETTE BALES SPEIGEL
CASE NO. 2021PR132
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Annette Bales Speigel, deceased, who died on March 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 12, 2021
Leola Renee Boudreaux
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ANNETTE BALES SPEIGEL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TIMOTHY A. DAVIS, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/7/21 and 4/14/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHARON Y. WYRE
CASE NO. 2021PR143
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sharon Y. Wyre, deceased, who died on January 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 12, 2021
Johnathan Gleason
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHARON Y. WYRE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BLAKE LAWRENCE , Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/7/21 and 4/14/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF IDA MARIE HOFFMAN
CASE NO. 2021PR147
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ida Marie Hoffman, deceased, who died on March 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 12, 2021
DEBRA H. BAXTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF IDA MARIE HOFFMAN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan Tinsley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/14/21 and 4/21/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BYRON DEE BARNES
CASE NO. #2020PR152
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BRYON DEE BARNES, deceased, who died Janluary 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 7th day of April, 2021.
DORIS ANN BARNES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BYRON DEE BARNES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROGER W. HUDSON
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run April 14, 2021 April 21, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EARL DAVIS PHIPPS
CASE NO. #2021PR131
Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of EARL DAVIS PHIPPS, deceased, who died March 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 7th day of April, 2021.
SONIA LYNNE DORER
ALAN DALE PHIPPS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF EARL DAVIS PHIPPS
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 4/14/21 4/21/2021
|
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY LOU LANNOM
CASE NO. #2021PR151
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BETTY LOU LANNOM, deceased, who died December 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 7th day of April, 2021.
GEORGE LANNOM
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY LOU LANNOM
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run April 14, 2021 April 21, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LOIS J. LANE
CASE NO. 2021PR146
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of April, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lois J. Lane, deceased, who died on March 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 12, 2021
DEBORAH LYNN THOMAS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LOIS J. LANE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. Tracey Parks, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/14/21 and 4/21/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CONNIE MARIE SMITHSON
CASE NO. #2021PR125
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of April, 2015, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CONNIE MARIE SMITHSON, deceased, who died February 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 9th day of April, 2021.
ALVIN JAMES SMITHSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CONNIE MARIE SMITHSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TODD A. TRESSLER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 4/14/21 4/21/21
|
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTYE LEE KENDRICK
CASE NO. 2021PR155
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of April, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bettye Lee Kendrick, deceased, who died on January 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 12, 2021
NELLIE M. SMITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTYE LEE KENDRICK,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/14/21 and 4/21/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: WILLIAM MAURICE NORTON, JR.
CASE NO. #2021PR130
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of April, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of WILLIAM MAURICE NORTON, JR., deceased, who died August 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 9th day of April, 2021.
CHRISTY ANN HALL NORTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM MAURICE NORTON, JR.
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MARK S. MOORE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/14/21 4/21/21
|