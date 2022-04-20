NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES JERRY HARVEY
CASE NO. 2022PR160
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Jerry Harvey, deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 18, 2022
JERRY L. HARVEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES JERRY HARVEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ATTORNEY Tyler Whitaker
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-13-22 & 4-20-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: KEITH A. MCLUSKY
CASE NO. #2022PR176
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of KEITH A. MCLUSKY, deceased, who died February 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of April, 2022.
DIANA MCLUSKY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KEITH A. MCLUSKY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID BATE PARSONS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/13/22 4/20/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHNNIE JONES
CASE NO. 2022PR161
Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Johnnie Jones, deceased, who died on January 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 18, 2022
CASSANDRA JOY JONES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHNNIE JONES,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/13/22 and 4/20/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHELIA ANN CURTIS
CASE NO. 2022PR129
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sheila Ann Curtis, deceased, who died on January 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 18, 2022
ROBIN WAYNE CURTIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHELIA ANN CURTIS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-13-22 & 4-20-22
|
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Cara Dawn Smith
Plaintiff
vs.
David Jacob Smith
Defendant
Case Number: 2022-DC-27
PUBLICATION NOTICE (Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant David Jacob Smith is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Brooke Borders, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 5055 Edmondson Pike Suite 11, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division III Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or before May 13, 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 6th day of April 2022
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK
Brooke Borders
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
04/13/2022, 04/20/2022, 04/27/2022, 05/04/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAY F. MICK
CASE NO. 2022PR179
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAY F. MICK , deceased, who died on January 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 18, 2022
SUSAN M. ROEPER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAY F. MICK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BARBARA B. MCGINNIS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-20-22 & 4-27-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GEORGE ANN PORCELLA
CASE NO. 2022PR170
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GEORGE ANN PORCELLA , deceased, who died on March 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 18, 2022
MICHELE M. KEELER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GEORGE ANN PORCELLA
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-20-22 & 4-27-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JACK L. SCHUETT
CASE NO. 2022PR172
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JACK L. SCHUETT, deceased, who died on March 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 18, 2022
TIM D. SCHUETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JACK L. SCHUETT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ALEXANDER S. FASCHING
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-20-22 & 4-27-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM C. CARMACK
CASE NO. 2022PR178
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIAM C. CARMACK , deceased, who died on FEBRUARY 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 18, 2022
KRISTIE A. DAVIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM C. CARMACK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHRIS BEAUCHAMP
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-20-22 & 4-27-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL BENNETT
CASE NO. 2022PR186
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES MICHAEL BENNETT, deceased, who died on APRIL 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 18, 2022
AMANDA GLOVER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL BENNETT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-20-22 & 4-27-22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON MONDAY APRIL 25, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, APRIL 25, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, APRIL 26, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BOBBY E. LAX
CASE NO. #2022PR193
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BOBBY E. LAX, deceased, who died March 31, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of April, 2022.
SUSAN WILSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BOBBY E. LAX
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post Date to run 4/20/22 4/27/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JOHN DOYLE HOLMES
CASE NO. #2022PR197
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JOHN DOYLE HOLMES, deceased, who died March 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of April, 2022.
TERRY DOYLE HOLMES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN DOYLE HOLMES
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHADWICK HAYES
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/20/22 4/27/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONALD IRVIN ANGELBECK
CASE NO. 2022PR196
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Donald Irvin Angelbeck, deceased, who died on November 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 18, 2022
DARLA JEAN ANGELBECK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DONALD IRVIN ANGELBECK,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Timothy A. Davis, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/20/22 and 4/27/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELBERT M. LYNCH, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR182
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elbert M. Lynch, Jr., deceased, who died on March 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 18, 2022
CHERYL HALL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELBERT M. LYNCH, JR.,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Shawn McBrien, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/20/22 and 4/27/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JERRY WAYNE TAYLOR
CASE NO. 2022PR189
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jerry Wayne Taylor, deceased, who died on September 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 18, 2022
JEFFREY WAYNE TAYLOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JERRY WAYNE TAYLOR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-20-22 & 4-27-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CARL EUGENE JUDKINS
CASE NO. 2022PR135
Notice is hereby given that on the 12TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Carl Eugene Judkins, deceased, who died on February 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 18, 2022
TERESA R. (HARRIS) SAMPSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CARL EUGENE JUDKINS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Costley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/20/22 and 4/27/22
|
CITY OF LEBANON
NOTICE TO CONSULTANT ENGINEERS
REGARDING LETTERS OF INTEREST
AND REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Project Name: Lebanon Intelligent Transportation System
– Phase 2 – Design of ITS Components Along Baddour
Parkway/Sparta Pike (SR-26), North Cumberland Street
(SR-10), East Main Street (SR-24), and Hartmann Drive
PIN: 132699.00
FEDERAL PROJECT #: CM-NH-9309(26)
STATE PROJECT #: 95LPLM-F3-144
The City of Lebanon, Tennessee, an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action
Employer, seeks to retain the services of a professional consultant engineering
firm to provide Preliminary Engineering & Design (PE-NEPA and PE-DESIGN)
of an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS). A full RFP including a description
of the project, detailed scope of work, and required proposal information may
be obtained by contacting Kristen Rice, P.E., 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite
300, kristen.rice@lebanontn.org, or (615) 443-2839 ext. 2334. The ITS Phase
2 project will include design of ITS components capable of coordination and
monitoring of traffic and traffic signals along Baddour Parkway/Sparta Pike
(SR-26), North Cumberland Street (SR-10), East Main Street (SR-24), and
Hartmann Drive. Improvements will include fiber interconnection, new CCTV
cameras, upgraded signal controllers, vehicle detection, updated signal timing,
and ADA improvements within the City of Lebanon. The entire project, including
the construction phase, has an anticipated completion date of July 1, 2025.
This project is partially funded by Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ)
funds and will be a locally managed TDOT project. The work of the successful
firm shall conform to the current editions of Local Government Guidelines
for the Management of Federal and State Funded Transportation Projects;
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Standard Specifications for
Road and Bridge Construction; and all applicable American with Disabilities
Act (ADA) Standards for Public Rights-of-Way. Firms, including sub-consultants
must be on TDOT’s current prequalified list with unlimited status or have
a completed pre-qualification form filed with TDOT.
The successful firm will be determined using the Phase 1 and Phase II selection
method specified in TDOTs Consultant Selection Policy (Local Government
Guidelines Form 1-2). For Phase I Evaluation, Letters of Interest will be
received until 2:00 p.m., May 11, 2022 at the offices of the City of Lebanon
Engineering Department, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 300, Lebanon, Tennessee.
Letters of Interest received by said time will be opened and reviewed
for consideration. Letters received after said time will not be evaluated.
Letters of Interest should be mailed to Kristen Rice, P.E., City of Lebanon
Engineering Department, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 300, Lebanon, TN
37087 or can be submitted electronically at kristen.rice@lebanontn.org. The
submitter shall be responsible for their early delivery. Mailed and hand-delivered
Letters of Interest should be labeled “Intelligent Transportation System
(Phase 2), Proposal Enclosed – 05/11/22.” Each firm shall provide two (2) copies
of their submission. Electronically submitted Letters of Interest should be
sent with the subject line labeled “Intelligent Transportation System (Phase 2),
Proposal Enclosed – 05/11/22” to Kristen Rice at kristen.rice@lebanontn.org.
|
CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
UTILITIES DEPARTMENT
INVITATION TO BID
FOR CONSTRUCTION OF
HIGHWAY 231 WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT
CITY PROJECT NO. CL. 21003
Sealed Proposals for the construction of the Highway 231 Water Main Replacement,
City Project No. CL 21003 project will be received at the office of the Utilities
Department, City of Lebanon 200 Carver Lane, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, Attention:
Mrs. Margaret Washko on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, May
5th, 2022 and immediately thereafter all bids will be publicly opened and read
aloud.
The project will include the following described construction:
The furnishing, installation and testing of approximately 5,600 linear feet of
10-inch Class 350 DIP water including valves, fire hydrants, fittings, concrete
thrust blocking, lump sum items, unclassified excavation, backfill, tie-ins, bores
with casing pipe, restoration, pavement restoration, testing, and all other
appurtenances and other work as shown on the Construction Drawings or
indicated in the Contract Specifications.
Official (numbered) Bid Documents shall be obtained at the office of Water Management
Services, LLC, 2 International Plaza, Suite 401, Nashville, Tennessee 37217
(telephone: 615-366-6088). A non-refundable deposit of $50.00 must be made for
each set obtained.
The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity entity and does not discriminate on
the basis of age, race, sex, national origin, religion or disability in admission to, access
to, or operations of its programs, services, activities or in its hiring or employment
practices.
Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated,
the Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated
Section 62-6-119 which states that it will be necessary for each bidder and their
subcontractors to show evidence of a license before his bid will be considered and
that the license number, expiration date, and that part of classification applying to
the bid appear on the envelope containing the bid; otherwise the bid shall not be
opened.
The City of Lebanon, Tennessee, Utilities Department reserves the right to reject
any Proposal for failure to comply with all requirements of the notice or of any of
the Contract Documents; however, it may waive any minor defects or informalities
at its discretion. The City of Lebanon, Tennessee, Utilities Department further reserves
the right to reject all Proposals. The Proposal must not be removed from the
Contract Documents with which it has been bound by the City of Lebanon, Tennessee,
Utilities Department.
Dated at Lebanon, Tennessee this 12th day of April, 2022.
CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
UTILITIES DEPARTMENT
BY: MARGARET WASHKO
UTILITIES DIRECTOR
|
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for
safety software for the Rick Management Department.
Bid forms and specifications maybe obtained from the
office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle Heights
Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at www.
lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Proposals
must be returned no later than April 27, 2022, by 10:00
a.m. Proposals will be opened and read aloud shortly
thereafter in the same office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.
22-08, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission
of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold
a public hearing at 5:00 PM on May 24, 2022, in the
Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and
hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed
amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
0.71 acres at 109 Rocky Road (Tax Map 68A Group B
Parcels 38 & 39) from MxH – Mixed Housing to IL –
Light Industrial. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission.
Copies of the resolution are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office, and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.
22-09, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission
of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold
a public hearing at 5:00 PM on May 24, 2022, in the
Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and
hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed
amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 28.41
acres at unaddressed properties on Murfreesboro Road
(Tax Map 92 Parcels 53.01 & 54.02) from MxH – Mixed
Housing and IL – Light Industrial to FLH16 – Residential
16 Units per Acre. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303)
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning
Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.
22-10, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission
of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold
a public hearing at 5:00 PM on May 24, 2022, in the
Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and
hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed
amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 27.98
acres at 6505 Hickory Ridge Road (Tax Map 70 Parcel
69.02) from FLH4 – Residential 4 Units per Acre to
FLH8 – Residential 8 Units per Acre. The public hearing
for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303)
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning
Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.
22-11, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission
of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold
a public hearing at 5:00 PM on May 24, 2022, in the
Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and
hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed
amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 30
acres at 4455 Highway 109 N, unaddressed property on
Lebanon road, and 841,880, 887 & 926 E Old Laguardo
Rd (Tax Map 48 Parcels 39, 39.02, 47, 47.02 & 47.03 &
Tax Map 56 Parcel 1) from FLH2 – Residential 2 Units
per Acre, FLH3 – Residential 3 Units per Acre & RPO
– Rural/Preservation Open Space to CI – Interchange
Commercial & IL – Light Industrial. The public hearing
for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303)
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning
Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
WILSON COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION
SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE
April 22, 2022
The Wilson County Election Commission will hold a
special called meeting on August 22, 2022 at 7:00am
at the Election Commission Office at 230 E Gay St,
Lebanon, TN to inspect, lock & seal absentee boxes for
the August 4, 2022 election, to approve the 22-23 budget
and to approve the state candidates for the August 4,
2022 ballot.
|
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from qualified
vendors for:
GBID-716 New Phone System VOIP
For the Wilson County Health Department
Opening Bid Date
May 4, 2022, at 10:30 A.M.
At the Wilson County Courthouse
For the Wilson County Finance Department
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
|
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids
from qualified vendors for:
GBID - 717 Ambulance
FOR THE WILSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
OPENING BID DATE
May 2, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
|
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Director of Finance is requesting sealed bids from qualified
vendors for the WILSON COUNTY ROAD COMMISSION fiscal year 2022-2023
BID for the following:
DEADLINE FOR RECEIVING BIDS: MAY 19, 2022, at 12:00 P.M.
DATE AND TIME OF BID OPENING:
ALL ROAD BIDS LISTED WILL START MAY 19, 2022, AT 1:00 P.M.
1. RBID-637 HOT MIX AND COLD MIX
2. RBID 638 HOT MIX IN PLACE
3. RBID-639 EMULSIFIED ASPHALT
4. RBID-640 BASE & BITUMINOUS SURFACE TREATMENT
5. RBID-641 ROAD GRADE & DRAIN
6. RBID-642 GUARD RAIL - ROAD & BRIDGE
7. RBID-643 CRUSHED STONE
8. RBID-644 STRIPING
9. RBID-645 METAL CULVERT
10. RBID-646 CONCRETE & STEEL
11. RBID-647 SIGNS REGULATORY ROAD NAME WARNING
12. RBID-648 TIRES & TUBES
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color
or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected
to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Courthouse Conference Room, 228
East Main Street, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may
wish to call the Wilson County Director of Finance (615) 443-2630 during regular
business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County
Director of Finance reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion
of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
|