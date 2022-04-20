NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLES JERRY HARVEY

CASE NO.  2022PR160

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Jerry Harvey, deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 18, 2022    

JERRY L. HARVEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLES JERRY HARVEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ATTORNEY Tyler Whitaker

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-13-22 & 4-20-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: KEITH A. MCLUSKY

CASE NO. #2022PR176

 Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of KEITH A. MCLUSKY, deceased, who died February 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 6th day of April, 2022.

DIANA MCLUSKY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KEITH A. MCLUSKY

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID BATE PARSONS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  4/13/22 4/20/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHNNIE JONES

CASE NO. 2022PR161

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Johnnie Jones, deceased, who died on January 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;     or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty                 (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication  as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 18, 2022    

CASSANDRA JOY JONES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOHNNIE JONES,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 4/13/22 and 4/20/22              

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHELIA ANN CURTIS

CASE NO.  2022PR129

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sheila Ann Curtis, deceased, who died on January 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 18, 2022    

ROBIN WAYNE CURTIS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SHELIA ANN CURTIS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-13-22 & 4-20-22

|

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Cara Dawn Smith

Plaintiff

vs.

David Jacob Smith

Defendant

Case Number: 2022-DC-27

PUBLICATION NOTICE (Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant David Jacob Smith is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be  served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Brooke Borders, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 5055 Edmondson Pike Suite 11, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division III Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or before May 13, 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 6th day of April 2022

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK

Brooke Borders

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

04/13/2022, 04/20/2022, 04/27/2022, 05/04/2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAY F. MICK

CASE NO.  2022PR179

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAY F. MICK , deceased, who died on January 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 18, 2022    

SUSAN M. ROEPER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAY F. MICK

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BARBARA B. MCGINNIS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-20-22 & 4-27-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GEORGE ANN PORCELLA

CASE NO.  2022PR170

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GEORGE ANN PORCELLA , deceased, who died on March 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 18, 2022    

MICHELE M. KEELER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GEORGE ANN PORCELLA

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. Tyler Whitaker

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-20-22 & 4-27-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JACK L. SCHUETT

CASE NO.  2022PR172

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JACK L. SCHUETT, deceased, who died on March 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 18, 2022    

TIM D. SCHUETT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JACK L. SCHUETT       

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ALEXANDER S. FASCHING

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-20-22 & 4-27-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM C. CARMACK

CASE NO.  2022PR178

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIAM C. CARMACK , deceased, who died on FEBRUARY 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 18, 2022    

KRISTIE A. DAVIS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM C. CARMACK

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHRIS BEAUCHAMP

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-20-22 & 4-27-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL BENNETT

CASE NO.  2022PR186

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES MICHAEL BENNETT, deceased, who died on APRIL 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 18, 2022    

AMANDA GLOVER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL BENNETT

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-20-22 & 4-27-22

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON MONDAY APRIL 25, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, APRIL 25, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, APRIL 26, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BOBBY E. LAX

CASE NO. #2022PR193

 Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BOBBY E. LAX, deceased, who died March 31, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)               (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty              (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 14th day of April, 2022.

SUSAN WILSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BOBBY E. LAX

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE, JR.

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post Date to run 4/20/22 4/27/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JOHN DOYLE HOLMES

CASE NO. #2022PR197

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JOHN DOYLE HOLMES, deceased, who died March 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 14th day of April, 2022.

TERRY DOYLE HOLMES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOHN DOYLE HOLMES

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHADWICK HAYES

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4/20/22    4/27/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DONALD IRVIN ANGELBECK

CASE NO. 2022PR196

Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Donald Irvin Angelbeck, deceased, who died on November 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 18, 2022    

DARLA JEAN ANGELBECK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DONALD IRVIN ANGELBECK,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Timothy A. Davis, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/20/22 and 4/27/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELBERT M. LYNCH, JR.

 CASE NO. 2022PR182

Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elbert M. Lynch, Jr., deceased, who died on March 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 18, 2022

CHERYL HALL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ELBERT M. LYNCH, JR.,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Shawn McBrien, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/20/22 and 4/27/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JERRY WAYNE TAYLOR

CASE NO.  2022PR189

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jerry Wayne Taylor, deceased, who died on September 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 18, 2022    

JEFFREY WAYNE TAYLOR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JERRY WAYNE TAYLOR

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. TYLER WHITAKER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-20-22 & 4-27-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CARL EUGENE JUDKINS

CASE NO. 2022PR135

Notice is hereby given that on the 12TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Carl Eugene Judkins, deceased, who died on February 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty  (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 18, 2022

TERESA R. (HARRIS) SAMPSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CARL EUGENE JUDKINS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Kayla M. Costley, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 4/20/22 and 4/27/22

|

CITY OF LEBANON

NOTICE TO CONSULTANT ENGINEERS

REGARDING LETTERS OF INTEREST

AND REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Project Name: Lebanon Intelligent Transportation System

– Phase 2 – Design of ITS Components Along Baddour

Parkway/Sparta Pike (SR-26), North Cumberland Street

(SR-10), East Main Street (SR-24), and Hartmann Drive

PIN: 132699.00

FEDERAL PROJECT #: CM-NH-9309(26)

STATE PROJECT #: 95LPLM-F3-144

The City of Lebanon, Tennessee, an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action

Employer, seeks to retain the services of a professional consultant engineering

firm to provide Preliminary Engineering & Design (PE-NEPA and PE-DESIGN)

of an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS). A full RFP including a description

of the project, detailed scope of work, and required proposal information may

be obtained by contacting Kristen Rice, P.E., 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite

300, kristen.rice@lebanontn.org, or (615) 443-2839 ext. 2334. The ITS Phase

2 project will include design of ITS components capable of coordination and

monitoring of traffic and traffic signals along Baddour Parkway/Sparta Pike

(SR-26), North Cumberland Street (SR-10), East Main Street (SR-24), and

Hartmann Drive. Improvements will include fiber interconnection, new CCTV

cameras, upgraded signal controllers, vehicle detection, updated signal timing,

and ADA improvements within the City of Lebanon. The entire project, including

the construction phase, has an anticipated completion date of July 1, 2025.

This project is partially funded by Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ)

funds and will be a locally managed TDOT project. The work of the successful

firm shall conform to the current editions of Local Government Guidelines

for the Management of Federal and State Funded Transportation Projects;

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Standard Specifications for

Road and Bridge Construction; and all applicable American with Disabilities

Act (ADA) Standards for Public Rights-of-Way. Firms, including sub-consultants

must be on TDOT’s current prequalified list with unlimited status or have

a completed pre-qualification form filed with TDOT.

The successful firm will be determined using the Phase 1 and Phase II selection

method specified in TDOTs Consultant Selection Policy (Local Government

Guidelines Form 1-2). For Phase I Evaluation, Letters of Interest will be

received until 2:00 p.m., May 11, 2022 at the offices of the City of Lebanon

Engineering Department, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 300, Lebanon, Tennessee.

Letters of Interest received by said time will be opened and reviewed

for consideration. Letters received after said time will not be evaluated.

Letters of Interest should be mailed to Kristen Rice, P.E., City of Lebanon

Engineering Department, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 300, Lebanon, TN

37087 or can be submitted electronically at kristen.rice@lebanontn.org. The

submitter shall be responsible for their early delivery. Mailed and hand-delivered

Letters of Interest should be labeled “Intelligent Transportation System

(Phase 2), Proposal Enclosed – 05/11/22.” Each firm shall provide two (2) copies

of their submission. Electronically submitted Letters of Interest should be

sent with the subject line labeled “Intelligent Transportation System (Phase 2),

Proposal Enclosed – 05/11/22” to Kristen Rice at kristen.rice@lebanontn.org.

|

CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE

UTILITIES DEPARTMENT

INVITATION TO BID

FOR CONSTRUCTION OF

HIGHWAY 231 WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT

CITY PROJECT NO. CL. 21003

Sealed Proposals for the construction of the Highway 231 Water Main Replacement,

City Project No. CL 21003 project will be received at the office of the Utilities

Department, City of Lebanon 200 Carver Lane, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, Attention:

Mrs. Margaret Washko on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, May

5th, 2022 and immediately thereafter all bids will be publicly opened and read

aloud.

The project will include the following described construction:

The furnishing, installation and testing of approximately 5,600 linear feet of

10-inch Class 350 DIP water including valves, fire hydrants, fittings, concrete

thrust blocking, lump sum items, unclassified excavation, backfill, tie-ins, bores

with casing pipe, restoration, pavement restoration, testing, and all other

appurtenances and other work as shown on the Construction Drawings or

indicated in the Contract Specifications.

Official (numbered) Bid Documents shall be obtained at the office of Water Management

Services, LLC, 2 International Plaza, Suite 401, Nashville, Tennessee 37217

(telephone: 615-366-6088). A non-refundable deposit of $50.00 must be made for

each set obtained.

The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity entity and does not discriminate on

the basis of age, race, sex, national origin, religion or disability in admission to, access

to, or operations of its programs, services, activities or in its hiring or employment

practices.

Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated,

the Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated

Section 62-6-119 which states that it will be necessary for each bidder and their

subcontractors to show evidence of a license before his bid will be considered and

that the license number, expiration date, and that part of classification applying to

the bid appear on the envelope containing the bid; otherwise the bid shall not be

opened.

The City of Lebanon, Tennessee, Utilities Department reserves the right to reject

any Proposal for failure to comply with all requirements of the notice or of any of

the Contract Documents; however, it may waive any minor defects or informalities

at its discretion. The City of Lebanon, Tennessee, Utilities Department further reserves

the right to reject all Proposals. The Proposal must not be removed from the

Contract Documents with which it has been bound by the City of Lebanon, Tennessee,

Utilities Department.

Dated at Lebanon, Tennessee this 12th day of April, 2022.

CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE

UTILITIES DEPARTMENT

BY: MARGARET WASHKO

UTILITIES DIRECTOR

|

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for

safety software for the Rick Management Department.

Bid forms and specifications maybe obtained from the

office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle Heights

Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at www.

lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Proposals

must be returned no later than April 27, 2022, by 10:00

a.m. Proposals will be opened and read aloud shortly

thereafter in the same office.

If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing

Department (615) 443-2802.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.

22-08, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission

of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold

a public hearing at 5:00 PM on May 24, 2022, in the

Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and

hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed

amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about

0.71 acres at 109 Rocky Road (Tax Map 68A Group B

Parcels 38 & 39) from MxH – Mixed Housing to IL –

Light Industrial. The public hearing for the proposed

amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of

the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission.

Copies of the resolution are available for inspection at

the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,

Engineering Office, and Planning Office at 200 North

Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to

Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome

to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.

22-09, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission

of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold

a public hearing at 5:00 PM on May 24, 2022, in the

Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and

hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed

amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 28.41

acres at unaddressed properties on Murfreesboro Road

(Tax Map 92 Parcels 53.01 & 54.02) from MxH – Mixed

Housing and IL – Light Industrial to FLH16 – Residential

16 Units per Acre. The public hearing for the

proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant

to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303)

and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning

Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for

inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon

Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office

at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be

addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public

is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.

22-10, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission

of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold

a public hearing at 5:00 PM on May 24, 2022, in the

Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and

hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed

amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 27.98

acres at 6505 Hickory Ridge Road (Tax Map 70 Parcel

69.02) from FLH4 – Residential 4 Units per Acre to

FLH8 – Residential 8 Units per Acre. The public hearing

for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant

to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303)

and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning

Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for

inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon

Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office

at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be

addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public

is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.

22-11, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission

of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold

a public hearing at 5:00 PM on May 24, 2022, in the

Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and

hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed

amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 30

acres at 4455 Highway 109 N, unaddressed property on

Lebanon road, and 841,880, 887 & 926 E Old Laguardo

Rd (Tax Map 48 Parcels 39, 39.02, 47, 47.02 & 47.03 &

Tax Map 56 Parcel 1) from FLH2 – Residential 2 Units

per Acre, FLH3 – Residential 3 Units per Acre & RPO

– Rural/Preservation Open Space to CI – Interchange

Commercial & IL – Light Industrial. The public hearing

for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant

to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303)

and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning

Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for

inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon

Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office

at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be

addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public

is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

WILSON COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

April 22, 2022

The Wilson County Election Commission will hold a

special called meeting on August 22, 2022 at 7:00am

at the Election Commission Office at 230 E Gay St,

Lebanon, TN to inspect, lock & seal absentee boxes for

the August 4, 2022 election, to approve the 22-23 budget

and to approve the state candidates for the August 4,

2022 ballot.

|

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from qualified

vendors for:

GBID-716 New Phone System VOIP

For the Wilson County Health Department

Opening Bid Date

May 4, 2022, at 10:30 A.M.

At the Wilson County Courthouse

For the Wilson County Finance Department

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated

or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main

Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during

regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson

County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all

bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest

cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds

of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the

benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving

federal financial assistance.”

|

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids

from qualified vendors for:

GBID - 717 Ambulance

FOR THE WILSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

OPENING BID DATE

May 2, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated

or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main

Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during

regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson

County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all

bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest

cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds

of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the

benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving

federal financial assistance.”

|

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Director of Finance is requesting sealed bids from qualified

vendors for the WILSON COUNTY ROAD COMMISSION fiscal year 2022-2023

BID for the following:

DEADLINE FOR RECEIVING BIDS: MAY 19, 2022, at 12:00 P.M.

DATE AND TIME OF BID OPENING:

ALL ROAD BIDS LISTED WILL START MAY 19, 2022, AT 1:00 P.M.

1. RBID-637 HOT MIX AND COLD MIX

2. RBID 638 HOT MIX IN PLACE

3. RBID-639 EMULSIFIED ASPHALT

4. RBID-640 BASE & BITUMINOUS SURFACE TREATMENT

5. RBID-641 ROAD GRADE & DRAIN

6. RBID-642 GUARD RAIL - ROAD & BRIDGE

7. RBID-643 CRUSHED STONE

8. RBID-644 STRIPING

9. RBID-645 METAL CULVERT

10. RBID-646 CONCRETE & STEEL

11. RBID-647 SIGNS REGULATORY ROAD NAME WARNING

12. RBID-648 TIRES & TUBES

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color

or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected

to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated

or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Courthouse Conference Room, 228

East Main Street, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may

wish to call the Wilson County Director of Finance (615) 443-2630 during regular

business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County

Director of Finance reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion

of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.

|

Recommended for you