NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Jill Colleen Brooks
CASE NO. #2020 PR 84
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jill Colleen brooks, deceased, who died October 17, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 8th day of April, 2020.
Hardie McKinley Brooks, III
(a/k/a Ken Brooks)
EXECUTOR
ESTATE OF Jill Colleen Brooks
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Ellis H. Marshall, Jr.
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Dates to run 4/15/2020 4/22/2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Devon Margaret Romo
CASE NO. #2020 PR 76
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of April, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of devon margaret romo, deceased, who died January 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 8th day of April, 2020.
Louise Romo Laibach
ADMINISTRATOR
ESTATE OF Devon Margaret Romo,
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Ellis H. Marshall, Jr.
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Dates to run 4/15/2020 4/22/2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Nancy Brode
CASE NO. #2020PR95
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of nancy brode, deceased, who died December 26, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 8th day of April, 2020.
Paul Kirk Brode
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Nancy Brode
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Travenia A. Holden
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run April 15, 2020 April 22, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF William E Farmer
CASE NO. #2020PR99
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of william e. farmer, deceased, who died January 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 8th day of April, 2020.
LINDA FARMER
DAVID W. FARMER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF WILLIAM E. FARMER
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run April 15, 2020 April 22, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Roy S. Perkins
CASE NO. #2020PR66
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Roy S. Perkins, deceased, who died August 26, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 9th day of April, 2020.
Faye B. Perkins
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Roy S. Perkins
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHAWN J. MCBRIEN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run April 15, 2020 April 22, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Betty Jean Hynek
CASE NO. #2020PR46
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of betty jean hynek, deceased, who died January 24, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 9th day of April, 2020.
Christine K. Hynek
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Betty Jean Hynek
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David Kennedy Jr
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run April 15, 2020 April 22, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EDWARD JOSEPH SULLIVAN
CASE NO. 2020PR94
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Edward Joseph Sullivan, deceased, who died on February 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: April 20, 2020
KATHLEEN ANNE SULLIVAN
CAROL ANNE GUTH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF EDWARD JOSEPH SULLIVAN
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael W. Ferrell
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-22-20 & 4-29-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM G. MCINTYRE
CASE NO. 2020CV101
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William G. McIntyre, deceased, who died on March 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: April 20, 2020
LISA ANN TRAMMEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM G. MCINTYRE
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jacky O. Bellar
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-22-20 & 4-29-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARTHA FRANCES GEORGE
CASE NO. 2020PR81
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Martha Frances George, deceased, who died on January 13, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: April 20, 2020
JIMMY RAY GEORGE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARTHA FRANCES GEORGE
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-22-20 & 4-29-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTIE ANN HUNTER
CASE NO. 2020PR85
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bettie Ann Hunter, deceased, who died on July 16, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: April 20, 2020
WILLIAM N. HUNTER
FREDDIE R. HUNTER
GARY G. HUNTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF BETTIE ANN HUNTER
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TONIE WAYNICK RUTGERSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-22-20 & 4-29-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF THOMAS T. WOODS
CASE NO. #2020 PR 121
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of April, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of THOMAS T. WOODS, deceased, who died January 31, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 16th day of April, 2020.
LORI ANN ALLISON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF THOMAS T. WOODS
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/22/2020 4/29/2020
_________
INVITATION TO BID WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Director of Finance is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for the WILSON COUNTY ROAD COMMISSIONfiscal year 2020-2021 BID for the following:
DEADLINEFORRECEIVINGBIDS: MAY21,2020AT12:00P.M. DATE AND TIME OF BID OPENING:
ALL ROAD BIDS LISTED WILL START MAY 21, 2020 AT 1:00 P.M.
RBID-611
RBID 612
RBID-613
RBID-614
RBID-615
RBID-616
RBID-617
RBID-618
RBID-619
RBID-620
RBID-621
RBID-622
HOT MIX AND COLD MIX
HOT MIX IN PLACE
EMULSIFIED ASPHALT
BASE & BITUMINOUS SURFACE TREATMENT ROAD GRADE & DRAIN
GUARD RAIL - ROAD & BRIDGE CRUSHED STONE
STRIPING
METAL CULVERT CONCRETE&STEEL
SIGNS REGULATORY ROAD NAME WARNING TIRES&TUBES
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Courthouse Conference Room, 228 East Main Street, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Director of Finance (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Director of Finance reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
WILSON COUNTY DIRECTOR OF FINANCE/PURCHASING
_________