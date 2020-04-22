NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Jill Colleen Brooks

CASE NO. #2020 PR 84

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jill Colleen brooks, deceased, who died October 17, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)  days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

This the 8th day of April, 2020.

Hardie McKinley Brooks, III 

(a/k/a Ken Brooks)

EXECUTOR

ESTATE OF Jill Colleen Brooks

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Ellis H. Marshall, Jr.

Attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Dates to run  4/15/2020    4/22/2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Devon Margaret Romo

CASE NO. #2020 PR 76

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of April, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of devon margaret romo, deceased, who died January 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

This the 8th day of April, 2020.

Louise Romo Laibach

ADMINISTRATOR

ESTATE OF Devon Margaret Romo,

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Ellis H. Marshall, Jr.

Attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Dates to run  4/15/2020   4/22/2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Nancy Brode

CASE NO. #2020PR95

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th  day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of nancy brode, deceased, who died December 26, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

This the 8th  day of April, 2020.

Paul Kirk Brode

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Nancy Brode

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Travenia A. Holden

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run   April 15, 2020    April 22, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF William E Farmer

CASE NO. #2020PR99

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of william e. farmer, deceased, who died January 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

This the 8th  day of April, 2020.

LINDA FARMER

DAVID W. FARMER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF WILLIAM E. FARMER

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run    April 15, 2020    April 22, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Roy S. Perkins

CASE NO. #2020PR66

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th  day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Roy S. Perkins, deceased, who died August 26, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

This the 9th  day of April, 2020.

Faye B. Perkins

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Roy S. Perkins

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

SHAWN J. MCBRIEN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run     April 15, 2020  April 22, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Betty Jean Hynek

CASE NO. #2020PR46

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of betty jean hynek, deceased, who died January 24, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

This the 9th  day of April, 2020.

Christine K. Hynek

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Betty Jean Hynek

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David Kennedy Jr

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run   April 15, 2020    April 22, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EDWARD JOSEPH SULLIVAN

CASE NO.  2020PR94

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Edward Joseph Sullivan, deceased, who died on February 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;  or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty  (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

Dated:   April 20, 2020

KATHLEEN ANNE SULLIVAN

CAROL ANNE GUTH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF EDWARD JOSEPH SULLIVAN

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Michael W. Ferrell

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4-22-20 & 4-29-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM G. MCINTYRE

CASE NO.  2020CV101

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William G. McIntyre, deceased, who died on March 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)  days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

Dated:   April 20, 2020

LISA ANN TRAMMEL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM G. MCINTYRE

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jacky O. Bellar

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4-22-20 & 4-29-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARTHA FRANCES GEORGE

CASE NO.  2020PR81

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Martha Frances George, deceased, who died on January 13, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

Dated:   April 20, 2020

JIMMY RAY GEORGE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARTHA FRANCES GEORGE

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4-22-20 & 4-29-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTIE ANN HUNTER

CASE NO.  2020PR85

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bettie Ann Hunter, deceased, who died on July 16, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

Dated:   April 20, 2020

WILLIAM N. HUNTER

FREDDIE R. HUNTER

GARY G. HUNTER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF BETTIE ANN HUNTER

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TONIE WAYNICK RUTGERSON

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4-22-20 & 4-29-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF THOMAS T. WOODS

CASE NO. #2020 PR 121

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of April, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of THOMAS T. WOODS, deceased, who died January 31, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

This the 16th day of April, 2020.

LORI ANN ALLISON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF THOMAS T. WOODS

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4/22/2020     4/29/2020

_________

INVITATION TO BID WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Director of Finance is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for the WILSON COUNTY ROAD COMMISSIONfiscal year 2020-2021 BID for the following:

DEADLINEFORRECEIVINGBIDS: MAY21,2020AT12:00P.M. DATE AND TIME OF BID OPENING:

ALL ROAD BIDS LISTED WILL START MAY 21, 2020 AT 1:00 P.M.

  1. RBID-611

  2. RBID 612

  3. RBID-613

  4. RBID-614

  5. RBID-615

  6. RBID-616

  7. RBID-617

  8. RBID-618

  9. RBID-619

  10. RBID-620

  11. RBID-621

  12. RBID-622

HOT MIX AND COLD MIX

HOT MIX IN PLACE

EMULSIFIED ASPHALT

BASE & BITUMINOUS SURFACE TREATMENT ROAD GRADE & DRAIN

GUARD RAIL - ROAD & BRIDGE CRUSHED STONE

STRIPING

METAL CULVERT CONCRETE&STEEL

SIGNS REGULATORY ROAD NAME WARNING TIRES&TUBES

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Courthouse Conference Room, 228 East Main Street, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Director of Finance (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Director of Finance reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.

WILSON COUNTY DIRECTOR OF FINANCE/PURCHASING

_________

Tags

Recommended for you