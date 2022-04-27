NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Cara Dawn Smith

Plaintiff

vs.

David Jacob Smith

Defendant

Case Number: 2022-DC-27

PUBLICATION NOTICE (Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant David Jacob Smith is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be  served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Brooke Borders, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 5055 Edmondson Pike Suite 11, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division III Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or before May 13, 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 6th day of April 2022

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK

Brooke Borders

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

04/13/2022, 04/20/2022, 04/27/2022, 05/04/2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAY F. MICK

CASE NO.  2022PR179

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAY F. MICK , deceased, who died on January 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 25, 2022    

SUSAN M. ROEPER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAY F. MICK

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BARBARA B. MCGINNIS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-20-22 & 4-27-22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GEORGE ANN PORCELLA

CASE NO.  2022PR170

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GEORGE ANN PORCELLA , deceased, who died on March 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 25, 2022    

MICHELE M. KEELER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GEORGE ANN PORCELLA

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. Tyler Whitaker

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-20-22 & 4-27-22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JACK L. SCHUETT

CASE NO.  2022PR172

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JACK L. SCHUETT, deceased, who died on March 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 25, 2022    

TIM D. SCHUETT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JACK L. SCHUETT       

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ALEXANDER S. FASCHING

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-20-22 & 4-27-22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM C. CARMACK

CASE NO.  2022PR178

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIAM C. CARMACK , deceased, who died on FEBRUARY 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 25, 2022    

KRISTIE A. DAVIS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM C. CARMACK

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHRIS BEAUCHAMP

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-20-22 & 4-27-22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL BENNETT

CASE NO.  2022PR186

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES MICHAEL BENNETT, deceased, who died on APRIL 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 25, 2022    

AMANDA GLOVER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL BENNETT

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-20-22 & 4-27-22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BOBBY E. LAX

CASE NO. #2022PR193

 Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BOBBY E. LAX, deceased, who died March 31, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)               (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty              (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 14th day of April, 2022.

SUSAN WILSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BOBBY E. LAX

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE, JR.

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post Date to run 4/20/22 4/27/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JOHN DOYLE HOLMES

CASE NO. #2022PR197

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JOHN DOYLE HOLMES, deceased, who died March 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 14th day of April, 2022.

TERRY DOYLE HOLMES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOHN DOYLE HOLMES

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHADWICK HAYES

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4/20/22    4/27/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DONALD IRVIN ANGELBECK

CASE NO. 2022PR196

Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Donald Irvin Angelbeck, deceased, who died on November 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 25, 2022    

DARLA JEAN ANGELBECK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DONALD IRVIN ANGELBECK,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Timothy A. Davis, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/20/22 and 4/27/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELBERT M. LYNCH, JR.

 CASE NO. 2022PR182

Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elbert M. Lynch, Jr., deceased, who died on March 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 25, 2022

CHERYL HALL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ELBERT M. LYNCH, JR.,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Shawn McBrien, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/20/22 and 4/27/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JERRY WAYNE TAYLOR

CASE NO.  2022PR189

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jerry Wayne Taylor, deceased, who died on September 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 25, 2022    

JEFFREY WAYNE TAYLOR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JERRY WAYNE TAYLOR

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. TYLER WHITAKER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-20-22 & 4-27-22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CARL EUGENE JUDKINS

CASE NO. 2022PR135

Notice is hereby given that on the 12TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Carl Eugene Judkins, deceased, who died on February 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty  (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 25, 2022

TERESA R. (HARRIS) SAMPSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CARL EUGENE JUDKINS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Kayla M. Costley, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 4/20/22 and 4/27/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DAVID ERIC IMLAY

CASE NO. 2022PR177

Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of David Eric Imlay, deceased, who died on December 31, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 25, 2022

KATHERINE IMLAY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DAVID ERIC IMLAY,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

C. Tracey Parks, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JEFFERY MICHAEL LEA

CASE NO. #2021PR561

 Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JEFFERY MICHAEL LEA, deceased, who died August 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)              (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 19th day of April, 2022.

LAURIE ANN LEA

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JEFFERY MICHAEL LEA

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

M. KATHERINE EVERETTE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4/27/22  5/4/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LESLIE EARNEST DICKEN, JR

CASE NO. 2022PR184

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Leslie Earnest Dicken, Jr., deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 25, 2022

LANE DICKEN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LESLIE EARNEST DICKEN, JR,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Donnavon Vasek, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRANCES ANGELA ELLIS

CASE NO. 2022PR191

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Frances Angela Ellis, deceased, who died on March 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 25, 2022    

CATHRYN ARMISTEAD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF FRANCES ANGELA ELLIS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Cathryn Armistead, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RONALD LEE DEMOOR

CASE NO.  2022PR203

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ronald Lee DeMoor, deceased, who died on April 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publications described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 25, 2022

ELISE DEMOOR & JOHN DEMOOR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF RONALD LEE DEMOOR

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. Tyler Whitaker

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-27-22 & 5-4-22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: KEVIN JOHN LEYK

CASE NO. #2022PR202

 Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of KEVIN JOHN LEYK, deceased, who died February 20, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)              (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of April, 2022.

SUNDAY A. LEYK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KEVIN JOHN LEYK

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  4/27/22 5/4/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JOHN GERARD GIBI

CASE NO. #2022PR198

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JOHN GERARD GIBI, deceased, who died December 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)              (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of April, 2022.

ANNSUE WATTENBARGER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOHN GERARD GIBI

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  4/27/22 5/4/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TERRY TODD HARBRECHT

CASE NO. 2022PR204

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Terry Todd Harbrecht, deceased, who died on April 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 25, 2022

SANDRA HARBRECHT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF TERRY TODD HARBRECHT,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Elliott M. Benson, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals

for the purchase of security cameras and gates for the

Lebanon Water Plant located at #7 Gilmore Hill Road.

Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from

the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle

Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at

www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must

returned by May 5, 2022 by 10:30 a.m. Bids will be

opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in the same

office.

If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing

Department (615) 443-2802 or Water Plant Manager at

(615) 444-0485.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

PUBLIC NOTICE

On Monday, April 18, 2022 the Wilson County Commission

approved the application by Steven Yarborough

to rezone approximately 9.8 acres from (A-1)

Agricultural to (I-1) Light Industrial. The property is

located at 3762 Murfreesboro Road and is referenced

by Wilson County Tax Map 114 Parcel 25.00. A copy of

this application is on file in the Wilson County Development

Services Office/Planning Division at 228 East

Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 and is available

for inspection during regular business hours.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County

Commission on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

or thereafter in the County Commission room of the

Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon,

Tennessee. Items for consideration: Application

by Fefi Gerges to rezone approximately 10.7 acres from

(A-1) Agricultural to (C-2) General Commercial. The

property is located at 4421 Murfreesboro Road referenced

by Wilson County Tax Map 124 Parcel 3.06. A

copy of this request is on file in the Wilson County Development

Services Office/Planning Division located at

228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 and is

available for inspection during regular business hours.

The rezoning request will be heard on final reading by

the County Commission following the public hearing.

Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.

