NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Cara Dawn Smith
Plaintiff
vs.
David Jacob Smith
Defendant
Case Number: 2022-DC-27
PUBLICATION NOTICE (Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant David Jacob Smith is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Brooke Borders, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 5055 Edmondson Pike Suite 11, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division III Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or before May 13, 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 6th day of April 2022
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK
Brooke Borders
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
04/13/2022, 04/20/2022, 04/27/2022, 05/04/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAY F. MICK
CASE NO. 2022PR179
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAY F. MICK , deceased, who died on January 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 25, 2022
SUSAN M. ROEPER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAY F. MICK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BARBARA B. MCGINNIS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-20-22 & 4-27-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GEORGE ANN PORCELLA
CASE NO. 2022PR170
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GEORGE ANN PORCELLA , deceased, who died on March 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 25, 2022
MICHELE M. KEELER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GEORGE ANN PORCELLA
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-20-22 & 4-27-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JACK L. SCHUETT
CASE NO. 2022PR172
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JACK L. SCHUETT, deceased, who died on March 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 25, 2022
TIM D. SCHUETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JACK L. SCHUETT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ALEXANDER S. FASCHING
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-20-22 & 4-27-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM C. CARMACK
CASE NO. 2022PR178
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIAM C. CARMACK , deceased, who died on FEBRUARY 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 25, 2022
KRISTIE A. DAVIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM C. CARMACK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHRIS BEAUCHAMP
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-20-22 & 4-27-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL BENNETT
CASE NO. 2022PR186
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES MICHAEL BENNETT, deceased, who died on APRIL 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 25, 2022
AMANDA GLOVER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL BENNETT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-20-22 & 4-27-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BOBBY E. LAX
CASE NO. #2022PR193
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BOBBY E. LAX, deceased, who died March 31, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of April, 2022.
SUSAN WILSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BOBBY E. LAX
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post Date to run 4/20/22 4/27/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JOHN DOYLE HOLMES
CASE NO. #2022PR197
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JOHN DOYLE HOLMES, deceased, who died March 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of April, 2022.
TERRY DOYLE HOLMES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN DOYLE HOLMES
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHADWICK HAYES
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/20/22 4/27/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONALD IRVIN ANGELBECK
CASE NO. 2022PR196
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Donald Irvin Angelbeck, deceased, who died on November 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 25, 2022
DARLA JEAN ANGELBECK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DONALD IRVIN ANGELBECK,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Timothy A. Davis, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/20/22 and 4/27/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELBERT M. LYNCH, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR182
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elbert M. Lynch, Jr., deceased, who died on March 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 25, 2022
CHERYL HALL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELBERT M. LYNCH, JR.,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Shawn McBrien, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/20/22 and 4/27/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JERRY WAYNE TAYLOR
CASE NO. 2022PR189
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jerry Wayne Taylor, deceased, who died on September 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 25, 2022
JEFFREY WAYNE TAYLOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JERRY WAYNE TAYLOR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-20-22 & 4-27-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CARL EUGENE JUDKINS
CASE NO. 2022PR135
Notice is hereby given that on the 12TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Carl Eugene Judkins, deceased, who died on February 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 25, 2022
TERESA R. (HARRIS) SAMPSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CARL EUGENE JUDKINS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Costley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/20/22 and 4/27/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID ERIC IMLAY
CASE NO. 2022PR177
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of David Eric Imlay, deceased, who died on December 31, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 25, 2022
KATHERINE IMLAY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID ERIC IMLAY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. Tracey Parks, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JEFFERY MICHAEL LEA
CASE NO. #2021PR561
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JEFFERY MICHAEL LEA, deceased, who died August 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of April, 2022.
LAURIE ANN LEA
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEFFERY MICHAEL LEA
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
M. KATHERINE EVERETTE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/27/22 5/4/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LESLIE EARNEST DICKEN, JR
CASE NO. 2022PR184
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Leslie Earnest Dicken, Jr., deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 25, 2022
LANE DICKEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LESLIE EARNEST DICKEN, JR,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Donnavon Vasek, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRANCES ANGELA ELLIS
CASE NO. 2022PR191
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Frances Angela Ellis, deceased, who died on March 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 25, 2022
CATHRYN ARMISTEAD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FRANCES ANGELA ELLIS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Cathryn Armistead, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RONALD LEE DEMOOR
CASE NO. 2022PR203
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ronald Lee DeMoor, deceased, who died on April 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publications described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 25, 2022
ELISE DEMOOR & JOHN DEMOOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF RONALD LEE DEMOOR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-27-22 & 5-4-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: KEVIN JOHN LEYK
CASE NO. #2022PR202
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of KEVIN JOHN LEYK, deceased, who died February 20, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of April, 2022.
SUNDAY A. LEYK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KEVIN JOHN LEYK
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/27/22 5/4/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JOHN GERARD GIBI
CASE NO. #2022PR198
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JOHN GERARD GIBI, deceased, who died December 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of April, 2022.
ANNSUE WATTENBARGER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN GERARD GIBI
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/27/22 5/4/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TERRY TODD HARBRECHT
CASE NO. 2022PR204
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Terry Todd Harbrecht, deceased, who died on April 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 25, 2022
SANDRA HARBRECHT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TERRY TODD HARBRECHT,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elliott M. Benson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals
for the purchase of security cameras and gates for the
Lebanon Water Plant located at #7 Gilmore Hill Road.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must
returned by May 5, 2022 by 10:30 a.m. Bids will be
opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in the same
office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802 or Water Plant Manager at
(615) 444-0485.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
PUBLIC NOTICE
On Monday, April 18, 2022 the Wilson County Commission
approved the application by Steven Yarborough
to rezone approximately 9.8 acres from (A-1)
Agricultural to (I-1) Light Industrial. The property is
located at 3762 Murfreesboro Road and is referenced
by Wilson County Tax Map 114 Parcel 25.00. A copy of
this application is on file in the Wilson County Development
Services Office/Planning Division at 228 East
Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 and is available
for inspection during regular business hours.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County
Commission on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.
or thereafter in the County Commission room of the
Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon,
Tennessee. Items for consideration: Application
by Fefi Gerges to rezone approximately 10.7 acres from
(A-1) Agricultural to (C-2) General Commercial. The
property is located at 4421 Murfreesboro Road referenced
by Wilson County Tax Map 124 Parcel 3.06. A
copy of this request is on file in the Wilson County Development
Services Office/Planning Division located at
228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 and is
available for inspection during regular business hours.
The rezoning request will be heard on final reading by
the County Commission following the public hearing.
Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.
