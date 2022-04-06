IN THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE
CIRCUIT COURT OF BLEDSOE COUNTY
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF
SARA TURNER,
a minor child born 05/09/2018,
JAMES DOYLE THURMAN and
wife, NANCY ELIZABETH THURMAN,
Petitioners
vs
LINDA GAIL TURNER and the UNKNOWN NATURAL AND BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF SARA TURNER,
a minor child born May 9, 2018,
Respondent
No. 5904
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
Upon motion of the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, and it appearing to the Court that the residency, address and whereabouts of Linda Gail Turner are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the Petitioners after due and diligent investigation and inquiry; it is
ORDERED that notice of these adoption proceedings and the filing of the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental rights of Father by the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, be given to and service of process of this action be obtained upon the Respondent, Linda Gail Turner, by publication for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Bledsonian Banner, a newspaper of general circulation published in Bledsoe County, Tennessee, and The Wilson Post, a newspaper of general circulation published in Wilson County, requiring Linda Gail Turner to appear and answer hereto or otherwise defend against the Petition through the filing of an answer with the Circuit Court Clerk of Bledsoe County, Tennessee and the Petitioners' counsel Howard L. Upchurch, whose address is P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, TN 37367, within thirty (30) days from and after the last date of publication of this notice: otherwise, a default judgement may be entered against the Respondent for the relief demanded in the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of the Father.
Entered this 4th day of March, 2022
Michael Walker, Circuit Court Clerk
Law Office of Howard L. Upchurch
Attorney for James Doyle Thurman, et ux
P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, Tennessee 37367
(423)447-2903
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on May 19, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LEROY G CANFIELD AND JANIE L. CANFIELD, to FNC Title Services, LLC, Trustee, on December 22, 2017, at Record Book 1801, Page 2314-2328 as Instrument No. 18631731 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
All that certain tract or parcel of land in Wilson County, State of Tennessee, described as follows to-wit:
Land in the 16th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, being tract No. 2 on the plan of Subdivision of Dayton Thorne Estates of record in Plat Book 16 Page 175, Register`s office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said tract.
Being the same property conveyed to Leroy G. Canfield and wife, Janie L. Canfield, by warranty deed August 28, 1986 and recorded Book 400, Page 453 in the Register`s Office of Wilson County.
Tax ID: 127 127 039.04 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: LEROY G CANFIELD AND JANIE L. CANFIELD
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7267 Sparta Pike, Watertown, TN 37184, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CANFIELD, JANIE L AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CANFIELD, LEROY G AND AQUA FINANCE, INC.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000151-210-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BILLY CHARLES HUFF, SR.
CASE NO. 2022PR109
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy Charles Huff, Sr., deceased, who died on December 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:
(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 4, 2022
DEBORAH KAY HUFF; PRISCILLA BLEVINS;
LAUREN ROSSHIRT; BILLY CHARLES HUFF, III
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF BILLY CHARLES HUFF, SR.,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Carolyn Christoffersen, Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GLENNA ANN KILLION JONES
CASE NO. 2022PR146
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Glenna Ann Killion Jones, deceased, who died on January 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 4, 2022
SONYA HAMPTON
DALE MCCULLOCH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GLENNA ANN KILLION JONES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL D. SONTAG
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ROBERT ANDERSON JONES
CASE NO. #2022PR148
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ROBERT ANDERSON JONES deceased, who died February 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of March, 2022.
SONYA HAMPTON AND
DALE McCULLOCH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF ROBERT ANDERSON JONES
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN THOMASTON
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JIM K. LANCASTER
CASE NO. 2022PR115
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jim K. Lancaster, deceased, who died on February 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 4, 2022
JOHN R. LANCASTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JIM K. LANCASTER,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch, Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHARON ANNE LISTER
CASE NO. 2022PR123
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sharon Anne Lister, deceased, who died on August 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 4, 2022
GARFIELD L. BOYCE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHARON ANNE LISTER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES DEWEY CORLEY
CASE NO. 2022PR130
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Dewey Corley, deceased, who died on February 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 4, 2022
JOY MICHELLE CORLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES DEWEY CORLEY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown, Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LAWRENCE R. RAMSEY
CASE NO. 2022PR106
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lawrence R. Ramsey, deceased, who died on January 30, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 4, 2022
LOURA JANE NEWBY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LAWRENCE R. RAMSEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL FERRELL
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BARBARA JEAN KNIGHT
CASE NO. 2022PR80
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barbara Jean Knight, deceased, who died on October 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 4, 2022
BENJAMIN A. KNIGHT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BARBARA JEAN KNIGHT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. HORVATH
ATTORNEY
THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE LANE, and TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A PUBLIC MEETING ON MONDAY, APRIL 11, 2022, FROM 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM TO GATHER PUBLIC INPUT ON THE SIDEWALK, BIKE, AND TRAIL NEEDS OF THE COMMUNITY. IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH A. WIGGLESWORTH
CASE NO. 2022PR133
Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth A. Wigglesworth, deceased, who died on February 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 4, 2022
CHRISTOPHER L. MAYNARD
NANETTE L. FREITAG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH A. WIGGLESWORTH,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. Tracey Parks, Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY FRAKES
CASE NO. 2022PR174
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Frakes, deceased, who died on January 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 4, 2022
AL FRAKES, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY FRAKES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Mike Ferrell
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BEN CARLYLE BATEMAN
CASE NO. 2022PR162
Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ben Carlyle Bateman, deceased, who died on March 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 4, 2022
Patricia Sue Mclean
Ben Carlyle Bateman, Jr.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF BEN CARLYLE BATEMAN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL, Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW
CASE NO. #2022PR136
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW, deceased, who died January 31, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 30th day of March, 2022.
JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID O. HALEY
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SALLY L. JETT
CASE NO. 2022PR168
Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sally L. Jett, deceased, who died on March 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 4, 2022
RODNEY A. JETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF SALLY L. JETT,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN CLARK
CASE NO. 2022PR147
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Ann Clark, deceased, who died on February 28, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 4, 2022
WAYNE ROBERT CLARK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN CLARK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MIKE FERRELL
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOANNE KUHLO TUCKER
CASE NO. 2022PR158
Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Joanne Kuhlo Tucker, deceased, who died on February 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 4, 2022
MICHAEL WAYNE KUHLO
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOANNE KUHLO TUCKER,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RONALD DUSZYNSKI
CASE NO. 2022PR175
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ronald Duszynski, deceased, who died on March 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 4, 2022
JILL L. RYES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RONALD DUSZYNSKI
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RUTH ANN GRADY
CASE NO. #2022PR157
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ruth Ann Grady, deceased, who died March 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 30th day of March, 2022.
PATRICIA MYERS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUTH ANN GRADY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARIO SANCHEZ
CASE NO. 2022PR154
Notice is hereby given that on the 31ST day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Mario Sanchez, deceased, who died on January 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 4, 2022
JUAN M. SANCHEZ
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARIO SANCHEZ,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. COSTLEY, Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: HOWELL BUFORD CLEMMONS
CASE NO. #2022PR118
Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of HOWELL BUFORD CLEMMONS, deceased, who died December 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 31st day of March, 2022.
KERWIN EMANUEL CLEMMONS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HOWELL BUFORD CLEMMONS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. TRACEY PARKS
ATTORNEY
PUBLIC NOTICE
Preston Thompson your
personal items need to be
removed from my garage
4/20/2022 or they will be
disposed of after that date.
Brenda
The Board of Commissioners
of the Water & Wastewater
Authority of Wilson County
will meet Thursday
April 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM
at the office of the Water
Authority, located at
680 Maddox Simpson Parkway,
Lebanon, TN.
Chris Leauber
Executive Director
This institution is an equal
opportunity provider and
employer.
Lebanon Municipal Airport
Fixed Base Operator Proposals
April 6, 2022
The City of Lebanon is accepting written proposals for Fixed Base Operator (FBO) services
and lease of certain facilities at the Lebanon Municipal Airport.
These facilities are located at 200 Aviation Way, Lebanon, TN 37090.
Available facilities include the terminal building, maintenance hangar, and other specific
buildings.
Exhibit A shows approximate dimensions of facilities. Terminal building is two stories.
The Lebanon Airport FBO must provide for fuel sales, maintenance service, flight training
(see Draft FBO Lease Agreement Section 5.0 g), aircraft rental, etc., in a friendly and professional
atmosphere.
Interested parties shall provide a proposal to include previous FBO experience, type of corporation
(number of employees, officers, etc.), partners and/or financial backers, business
financial statements for 2018, 2019, and 2020; character references, credit references, and a
five (5)-year business plan.
The business plan shall identify any and all other businesses which generate revenue, benefit,
and/or provide service(s) on, to, or from the airport facilities.
Use of facilities shall comply with all airport rules, regulations and guidelines as well as local
codes, Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Office of Aeronautic regulations and Federal
Aviation Administration regulations.
Proposals shall explain the proposed use for the facilities and benefits to the aviation community,
Lebanon Municipal Airport and the City of Lebanon.
Proposals shall include a general statement indicating anticipated improvements by user to
facilities to accommodate the proposed use.
The DRAFT FBO Lease Agreement would need to be negotiated and executed.
Proposals shall indicate the monthly rent to be paid to the City of Lebanon as compensation
for lease of certain facilities.
Written proposals shall be sealed and delivered to the office of the Commissioner of Public
Services at: City of Lebanon, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Suite 300, Lebanon, TN 37087,
Attn: Jeff Baines.
The facilities shall be available for viewing/inspection/tour Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at
10:00 a.m. Site tour will be led by City of Lebanon representative(s) and the Lebanon Airport
Commission Chairman.
All proposals must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Upon receipt of the proposals, the Lebanon Airport Commission Chairman shall appoint a
sub¬committee of two members along with the City of Lebanon Commissioner of Finance
and Commissioner of Public Services to review and evaluate proposals.
Proposals shall be evaluated based on performance in airport operations, previous FBO
experience, financial stability, compensation requests, reasonable competitive advantages
offered by the agency, etc.
Upon review by this group, a recommendation shall be submitted to the Airport Commission
for review and recommendation to Mayor and City Council.
The subcommittee may request additional information as deemed appropriate to successfully
evaluate all proposals.
The City of Lebanon reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.
If you have any questions, you may contact either of the following individuals:
Jeff Baines, Commissioner of Public Services William Westmoreland, Chairman
City of Lebanon City of Lebanon Airport Commission
615-443-2824 615-971-9443
To view the exhibits, visit lebanontn.org, Business and Bid Opportunities.
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Mina Thomas Beer Board Case No. 22-001
622 North Cumberland Street
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Registered Agent for New Chums Market LLC
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,
200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,
if any you have, why the beer permit for New Chums Market LLC at 622 North Cumberland
Street, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action
should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 21 day of January 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer
to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at New Chums Market LLC at
622 North Cumberland Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee, contrary to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer
constitutes grounds for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108,
as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records and to
have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the Mayor
of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them under
the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Mina Thomas, Registered Agent for New Chums Market LLC,
622 North Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March
2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Manela Gilaldez Beer Board Case No. 22-003
137 Bradford Circle
Hendersonville, Tennessee 37075
Registered Agent for Lebanon Gas Station
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,
200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,
if any you have, why the beer permit for Lebanon Gas Station at 130 East High Street,
should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not be
taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 16 day of December 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer
to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Lebanon Gas Station at 130 East
High Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary
to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for
beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records and to
have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the Mayor
of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them under
the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Manela Gilaldez, Registered Agent for Lebanon Gas Station to
137 Bradford Circle, Hendersonville, Tennessee 37075 and 130 East High Street,
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Tri-Star Energy LLC Beer Board Case No. 22-004
P.O. Box 282249
Nashville, TN 37228
Registered Agent for Sudden Service #8087
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,
200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,
if any you have, why the beer permit for Sudden Service #8087 at 924 Murfreesboro
Road, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not
be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 16 day of December 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to
a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Sudden Service #8087 at 924 Murfreesboro
Road, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary
to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds
for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records and to
have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the Mayor
of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them under
the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Tri-Star Energy LLC, Registered Agent for Sudden Service #8087
to P.O. Box 282249, Nashville, Tennessee 37228 and 924 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon,
Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Speedway LLC- License Department
P.O. Box 1580 Beer Board Case No. 22-005
Springfield, OH 45501
Registered Agent for Speedway 7124
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,
200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,
if any you have, why the beer permit for Speedway 7124 at 1135 Murfreesboro Road,
should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not be
taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 16 day of December 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to
a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Speedway 7124 at 1135 Murfreesboro
Road, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary
to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for
beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records and to
have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the Mayor
of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them under
the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Speedway LLC, Registered Agent for Speedway 7124 to P.O. Box
1580, Springfield, Ohio 45501 and 1135 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon, Tennessee
37090, this the 30th day of March 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Mapco Express, Inc.- Tax Department Beer Board Case No. 22-006
801 Crescent Centre Drive, Suite 300
Franklin, TN 37067
Registered Agent for Mapco Express, Inc. #3354
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee on Wednesday, April 20th 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,
200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,
if any you have, why the beer permit for Mapco Express Inc. #3354 at 667 South
Hartmann Drive, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action
should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 16 day of December 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer
to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Mapco Express, Inc. #3354
at 667 South Hartmann Drive, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee, contrary to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer
constitutes grounds for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108,
as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records and to
have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the Mayor
of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them under
the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Mapco Express, Inc., Registered Agent for Mapco Express Inc.
#3354 to 801 Crescent Centre Drive, Suite 300, Franklin, Tennessee 37067 and 667
South Hartmann Drive, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals
for solid waste disposal services for the Sanitation
Department.
Bid forms and specifications maybe obtained from the
office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle Heights
Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at www.
lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must be
returned no later than April 20, 2022, by 10:00 a.m.
Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in
the same office.
If you have any questions, please contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
PUBLIC NOTICE
Lebanon Special School District is requesting sealed
bids for Qualified Roofing Contractors for the project at
Walter J. Baird Middle School entitled “Roof
coating/partial replacement. Pre-Bid will be April
12, 2022 at 10:00am at WJB Middle School, and Bid
opening will April 21, 2022 at the Central Office at 397
N. Castle Heights Ave Lebanon, TN. at 1:00pm.
You can contact Trish Westmoreland at
trish.westm91:cland@lssd.org or Jerry England at
jerry.england@lssd.org for SPECS.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Lebanon Special School District is requesting bids for
furnishing labor, materials services, and equipment
necessary to construct the work called for in the
Drawings and the Specifications for the Walter J Baird
--: Gymnasium HVAC upgrades located in Lebanon,
TN. Bids shall be on a lump sum basis.
The Architect in conjunction with the Owner(LSSD)
will handle all bid requests and due dates.
The drawings and specifications for the General
Construction of the facility will be transmitted
electronically in PDF format by contacting Trish
Westmoreland at trish.westmoreland@lssd.org.
Pre-Bid will be April 11th at 12:30 PM at the back side
ofWJB School. Bid opening will be April the 19th 2022
at 10:00AM at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. Lebanon, TN
37087
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING NOTICE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will not have a regular called
board meeting on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The Board will instead meet on
April 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at its Central Office located at 397 Castle Heights Avenue
North. Consideration of the incoming Director of Schools’ contract will be the first
item on the agenda. Publish Dates 4/6, 4/13, 4/20
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS
WILSON COUNTY TENNESSEE LAND USE PLAN UPDATE
The Wilson County Planning Development Service Office/Planning Division is currently
updating the Wilson County Land Use Plan, the primary focus of the presentation will
be public engagement for initial input regarding the Land Use Plan Update. The Planning
Staff in partnership with the Greater Nashville Regional Council will provide a short Power
Point presentation outlining the land use plan, purpose, process and outcomes, current
conditions and trends, population, housing, transportation, economy and land use. The
public input meetings are scheduled for:
March 22, 2022, 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Gladeville Middle School Auditorium, 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122,
March 29, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Watertown Elementary School (Big Gym), 751 W Main St, Watertown, TN 37184
April 05, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
West Elementary School Cafeteria, 9315 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
April 12, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Carroll-Oakland Elementary Gymnasium, 4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087
For further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson County Planning
Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or by calling the office at 615.449.2836.
LIEN SALE
Auction Thursday
April 7th at 8:00 am
at Rimes Towing
3231 Big Springs Rd.
Lebanon, TN 37090
64 Chevy El Camino
45680B114904
99 Toyota Solara
2T1CF22P3XC242802
