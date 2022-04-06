IN THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE

CIRCUIT COURT OF BLEDSOE COUNTY

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF

SARA TURNER,

a minor child born 05/09/2018,

JAMES DOYLE THURMAN and

wife, NANCY ELIZABETH THURMAN,

Petitioners

vs

LINDA GAIL TURNER and the UNKNOWN NATURAL AND BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF SARA TURNER,

a minor child born May 9, 2018,

Respondent

No. 5904

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

Upon motion of the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, and it appearing to the Court that the residency, address and whereabouts of Linda Gail Turner are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the Petitioners after due and diligent investigation and inquiry; it is

ORDERED that notice of these adoption proceedings and the filing of the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental rights of Father by the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, be given to and service of process of this action be obtained upon the Respondent, Linda Gail Turner, by publication for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Bledsonian Banner, a newspaper of general circulation published in Bledsoe County, Tennessee, and The Wilson Post, a newspaper of general circulation published in Wilson County, requiring Linda Gail Turner to appear and answer hereto or otherwise defend against the Petition through the filing of an answer with the Circuit Court Clerk of Bledsoe County, Tennessee and the Petitioners' counsel Howard L. Upchurch, whose address is P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, TN 37367, within thirty (30) days from and after the last date of publication of this notice: otherwise, a default judgement may be entered against the Respondent for the relief demanded in the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of the Father.

Entered this 4th day of March, 2022

Michael Walker, Circuit Court Clerk

Law Office of Howard L. Upchurch

Attorney for James Doyle Thurman, et ux

P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, Tennessee 37367

(423)447-2903

Wilson Post

03/16/2022, 03/23/2022

03/30/2022, 04/06/2022

Fax: (470) 508-9401

|

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 19, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LEROY G CANFIELD AND JANIE L. CANFIELD, to FNC Title Services, LLC, Trustee, on December 22, 2017, at Record Book 1801, Page 2314-2328 as Instrument No. 18631731 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC

The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

All that certain tract or parcel of land in Wilson County, State of Tennessee, described as follows to-wit:

Land in the 16th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, being tract No. 2 on the plan of Subdivision of Dayton Thorne Estates of record in Plat Book 16 Page 175, Register`s office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said tract.

Being the same property conveyed to Leroy G. Canfield and wife, Janie L. Canfield, by warranty deed August 28, 1986 and recorded Book 400, Page 453 in the Register`s Office of Wilson County.

Tax ID:  127 127 039.04 000

Current Owner(s) of Property:  LEROY G CANFIELD AND JANIE L. CANFIELD

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7267 Sparta Pike, Watertown, TN 37184, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CANFIELD, JANIE L AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CANFIELD, LEROY G AND AQUA FINANCE, INC.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  22-000151-210-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BILLY CHARLES HUFF, SR.

CASE NO. 2022PR109

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy Charles Huff, Sr., deceased, who died on December 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

 (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty              (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 4, 2022      

DEBORAH KAY HUFF; PRISCILLA BLEVINS;

LAUREN ROSSHIRT; BILLY CHARLES HUFF, III

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF BILLY CHARLES HUFF, SR.,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Carolyn Christoffersen, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/30/22 and 4/6/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GLENNA ANN KILLION JONES

CASE NO.  2022PR146

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Glenna Ann Killion Jones, deceased, who died on January 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 4, 2022      

SONYA HAMPTON

DALE MCCULLOCH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GLENNA ANN KILLION JONES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL D. SONTAG

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-30-22 & 4-6-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: ROBERT ANDERSON JONES

CASE NO. #2022PR148

 Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ROBERT ANDERSON JONES deceased, who died February 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of March, 2022.

SONYA HAMPTON AND

DALE McCULLOCH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF ROBERT ANDERSON JONES

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN THOMASTON

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 3/30/22 4/6/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JIM K. LANCASTER

CASE NO. 2022PR115

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jim K. Lancaster, deceased, who died on February 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 4, 2022      

JOHN R. LANCASTER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JIM K. LANCASTER,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David B. Foutch, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/30/22 and 4/6/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHARON ANNE LISTER

CASE NO.  2022PR123

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sharon Anne Lister, deceased, who died on August 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 4, 2022      

GARFIELD L. BOYCE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SHARON ANNE LISTER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. MICHAEL ROBBINS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-30-22 & 4-6-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES DEWEY CORLEY

CASE NO. 2022PR130

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Dewey Corley, deceased, who died on February 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 4, 2022      

JOY MICHELLE CORLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES DEWEY CORLEY,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Stephen Brown, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/30/22 and 4/6/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LAWRENCE R. RAMSEY

CASE NO.  2022PR106

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lawrence R. Ramsey, deceased, who died on January 30, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 4, 2022      

LOURA JANE NEWBY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LAWRENCE R. RAMSEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL FERRELL

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-30-22 & 4-6-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BARBARA JEAN KNIGHT

CASE NO.  2022PR80

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barbara Jean Knight, deceased, who died on October 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 4, 2022

BENJAMIN A. KNIGHT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BARBARA JEAN KNIGHT

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA M. HORVATH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-30-22 & 4-6-22

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE LANE, and TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A PUBLIC MEETING ON MONDAY, APRIL 11, 2022, FROM 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM TO GATHER PUBLIC INPUT ON THE SIDEWALK, BIKE, AND TRAIL NEEDS OF THE COMMUNITY. IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH A. WIGGLESWORTH          

CASE NO. 2022PR133

Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth A. Wigglesworth, deceased, who died on February 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 4, 2022

CHRISTOPHER L. MAYNARD

NANETTE L. FREITAG

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH A. WIGGLESWORTH,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

C. Tracey Parks, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 4/6/22 and 4/13/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY FRAKES

CASE NO.  2022PR174

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Frakes, deceased, who died on January 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)  days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 4, 2022

AL FRAKES, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTY FRAKES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Mike Ferrell

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BEN CARLYLE BATEMAN

CASE NO. 2022PR162

Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ben Carlyle Bateman, deceased, who died on March 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 4, 2022

Patricia Sue Mclean

Ben Carlyle Bateman, Jr.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF BEN CARLYLE BATEMAN,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W. FERRELL, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 4/6/22 and 4/13/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW

CASE NO. #2022PR136

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW, deceased, who died January 31, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)  days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 30th day of March, 2022.

JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JERRY ALLEN BRADSHAW

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID O. HALEY

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4/6/22

4/13/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SALLY L. JETT

CASE NO. 2022PR168

Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sally L. Jett, deceased, who died on March 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 4, 2022

RODNEY A. JETT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF SALLY L. JETT,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 4/6/22 and 4/13/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN CLARK

CASE NO.  2022PR147

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Ann Clark, deceased, who died on February 28, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 4, 2022

WAYNE ROBERT CLARK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN CLARK

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MIKE FERRELL

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-6-22 & 4-13-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOANNE KUHLO TUCKER

CASE NO. 2022PR158

Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Joanne Kuhlo Tucker, deceased, who died on February 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 4, 2022

MICHAEL WAYNE KUHLO

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOANNE KUHLO TUCKER,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 4/6/22 and 4/13/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RONALD DUSZYNSKI               

CASE NO.  2022PR175

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ronald Duszynski, deceased, who died on March 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;  or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 4, 2022

JILL L. RYES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RONALD DUSZYNSKI               

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-6-22 & 4-13-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: RUTH ANN GRADY 

CASE NO. #2022PR157

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ruth Ann Grady, deceased, who died March 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)              (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

 (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 30th day of March, 2022.

PATRICIA MYERS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RUTH ANN GRADY

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  4/6/22 4/13/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARIO SANCHEZ

CASE NO. 2022PR154

Notice is hereby given that on the 31ST day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Mario Sanchez, deceased, who died on January 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   April 4, 2022

JUAN M. SANCHEZ

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARIO SANCHEZ,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA M. COSTLEY, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 4/6/22 and 4/13/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: HOWELL BUFORD CLEMMONS

CASE NO. #2022PR118

 Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of HOWELL BUFORD CLEMMONS, deceased, who died December 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)               (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 31st day of March, 2022.

KERWIN EMANUEL CLEMMONS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HOWELL BUFORD CLEMMONS

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

C. TRACEY PARKS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  4/6/22 4/13/22

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

Preston Thompson your

personal items need to be

removed from my garage

4/20/2022 or they will be

disposed of after that date.

Brenda

|

The Board of Commissioners

of the Water & Wastewater

Authority of Wilson County

will meet Thursday

April 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM

at the office of the Water

Authority, located at

680 Maddox Simpson Parkway,

Lebanon, TN.

Chris Leauber

Executive Director

This institution is an equal

opportunity provider and

employer.

|

Lebanon Municipal Airport

Fixed Base Operator Proposals

April 6, 2022

The City of Lebanon is accepting written proposals for Fixed Base Operator (FBO) services

and lease of certain facilities at the Lebanon Municipal Airport.

These facilities are located at 200 Aviation Way, Lebanon, TN 37090.

Available facilities include the terminal building, maintenance hangar, and other specific

buildings.

Exhibit A shows approximate dimensions of facilities. Terminal building is two stories.

The Lebanon Airport FBO must provide for fuel sales, maintenance service, flight training

(see Draft FBO Lease Agreement Section 5.0 g), aircraft rental, etc., in a friendly and professional

atmosphere.

Interested parties shall provide a proposal to include previous FBO experience, type of corporation

(number of employees, officers, etc.), partners and/or financial backers, business

financial statements for 2018, 2019, and 2020; character references, credit references, and a

five (5)-year business plan.

The business plan shall identify any and all other businesses which generate revenue, benefit,

and/or provide service(s) on, to, or from the airport facilities.

Use of facilities shall comply with all airport rules, regulations and guidelines as well as local

codes, Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Office of Aeronautic regulations and Federal

Aviation Administration regulations.

Proposals shall explain the proposed use for the facilities and benefits to the aviation community,

Lebanon Municipal Airport and the City of Lebanon.

Proposals shall include a general statement indicating anticipated improvements by user to

facilities to accommodate the proposed use.

The DRAFT FBO Lease Agreement would need to be negotiated and executed.

Proposals shall indicate the monthly rent to be paid to the City of Lebanon as compensation

for lease of certain facilities.

Written proposals shall be sealed and delivered to the office of the Commissioner of Public

Services at: City of Lebanon, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Suite 300, Lebanon, TN 37087,

Attn: Jeff Baines.

The facilities shall be available for viewing/inspection/tour Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at

10:00 a.m. Site tour will be led by City of Lebanon representative(s) and the Lebanon Airport

Commission Chairman.

All proposals must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Upon receipt of the proposals, the Lebanon Airport Commission Chairman shall appoint a

sub¬committee of two members along with the City of Lebanon Commissioner of Finance

and Commissioner of Public Services to review and evaluate proposals.

Proposals shall be evaluated based on performance in airport operations, previous FBO

experience, financial stability, compensation requests, reasonable competitive advantages

offered by the agency, etc.

Upon review by this group, a recommendation shall be submitted to the Airport Commission

for review and recommendation to Mayor and City Council.

The subcommittee may request additional information as deemed appropriate to successfully

evaluate all proposals.

The City of Lebanon reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

If you have any questions, you may contact either of the following individuals:

Jeff Baines, Commissioner of Public Services William Westmoreland, Chairman

City of Lebanon City of Lebanon Airport Commission

615-443-2824 615-971-9443

To view the exhibits, visit lebanontn.org, Business and Bid Opportunities.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO: Mina Thomas Beer Board Case No. 22-001

622 North Cumberland Street

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087

Registered Agent for New Chums Market LLC

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,

200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,

if any you have, why the beer permit for New Chums Market LLC at 622 North Cumberland

Street, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action

should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 21 day of January 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer

to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at New Chums Market LLC at

622 North Cumberland Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee, contrary to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer

constitutes grounds for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108,

as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records and to

have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the Mayor

of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them under

the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Mina Thomas, Registered Agent for New Chums Market LLC,

622 North Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March

2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO: Manela Gilaldez Beer Board Case No. 22-003

137 Bradford Circle

Hendersonville, Tennessee 37075

Registered Agent for Lebanon Gas Station

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,

200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,

if any you have, why the beer permit for Lebanon Gas Station at 130 East High Street,

should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not be

taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 16 day of December 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer

to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Lebanon Gas Station at 130 East

High Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary

to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for

beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records and to

have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the Mayor

of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them under

the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Manela Gilaldez, Registered Agent for Lebanon Gas Station to

137 Bradford Circle, Hendersonville, Tennessee 37075 and 130 East High Street,

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO: Tri-Star Energy LLC Beer Board Case No. 22-004

P.O. Box 282249

Nashville, TN 37228

Registered Agent for Sudden Service #8087

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,

200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,

if any you have, why the beer permit for Sudden Service #8087 at 924 Murfreesboro

Road, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not

be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 16 day of December 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to

a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Sudden Service #8087 at 924 Murfreesboro

Road, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary

to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds

for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records and to

have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the Mayor

of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them under

the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Tri-Star Energy LLC, Registered Agent for Sudden Service #8087

to P.O. Box 282249, Nashville, Tennessee 37228 and 924 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon,

Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO: Speedway LLC- License Department

P.O. Box 1580 Beer Board Case No. 22-005

Springfield, OH 45501

Registered Agent for Speedway 7124

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,

200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,

if any you have, why the beer permit for Speedway 7124 at 1135 Murfreesboro Road,

should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not be

taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 16 day of December 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to

a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Speedway 7124 at 1135 Murfreesboro

Road, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary

to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for

beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records and to

have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the Mayor

of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them under

the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Speedway LLC, Registered Agent for Speedway 7124 to P.O. Box

1580, Springfield, Ohio 45501 and 1135 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon, Tennessee

37090, this the 30th day of March 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO: Mapco Express, Inc.- Tax Department Beer Board Case No. 22-006

801 Crescent Centre Drive, Suite 300

Franklin, TN 37067

Registered Agent for Mapco Express, Inc. #3354

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee on Wednesday, April 20th 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,

200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,

if any you have, why the beer permit for Mapco Express Inc. #3354 at 667 South

Hartmann Drive, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action

should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 16 day of December 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer

to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Mapco Express, Inc. #3354

at 667 South Hartmann Drive, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee, contrary to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer

constitutes grounds for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108,

as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records and to

have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the Mayor

of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them under

the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Mapco Express, Inc., Registered Agent for Mapco Express Inc.

#3354 to 801 Crescent Centre Drive, Suite 300, Franklin, Tennessee 37067 and 667

South Hartmann Drive, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals

for solid waste disposal services for the Sanitation

Department.

Bid forms and specifications maybe obtained from the

office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle Heights

Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at www.

lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must be

returned no later than April 20, 2022, by 10:00 a.m.

Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in

the same office.

If you have any questions, please contact the Purchasing

Department (615) 443-2802.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lebanon Special School District is requesting sealed

bids for Qualified Roofing Contractors for the project at

Walter J. Baird Middle School entitled “Roof

coating/partial replacement. Pre-Bid will be April

12, 2022 at 10:00am at WJB Middle School, and Bid

opening will April 21, 2022 at the Central Office at 397

N. Castle Heights Ave Lebanon, TN. at 1:00pm.

You can contact Trish Westmoreland at

trish.westm91:cland@lssd.org or Jerry England at

jerry.england@lssd.org for SPECS.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lebanon Special School District is requesting bids for

furnishing labor, materials services, and equipment

necessary to construct the work called for in the

Drawings and the Specifications for the Walter J Baird

--: Gymnasium HVAC upgrades located in Lebanon,

TN. Bids shall be on a lump sum basis.

The Architect in conjunction with the Owner(LSSD)

will handle all bid requests and due dates.

The drawings and specifications for the General

Construction of the facility will be transmitted

electronically in PDF format by contacting Trish

Westmoreland at trish.westmoreland@lssd.org.

Pre-Bid will be April 11th at 12:30 PM at the back side

ofWJB School. Bid opening will be April the 19th 2022

at 10:00AM at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. Lebanon, TN

37087

|

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING NOTICE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will not have a regular called

board meeting on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The Board will instead meet on

April 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at its Central Office located at 397 Castle Heights Avenue

North. Consideration of the incoming Director of Schools’ contract will be the first

item on the agenda. Publish Dates 4/6, 4/13, 4/20

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS

WILSON COUNTY TENNESSEE LAND USE PLAN UPDATE

The Wilson County Planning Development Service Office/Planning Division is currently

updating the Wilson County Land Use Plan, the primary focus of the presentation will

be public engagement for initial input regarding the Land Use Plan Update. The Planning

Staff in partnership with the Greater Nashville Regional Council will provide a short Power

Point presentation outlining the land use plan, purpose, process and outcomes, current

conditions and trends, population, housing, transportation, economy and land use. The

public input meetings are scheduled for:

March 22, 2022, 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Gladeville Middle School Auditorium, 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122,

March 29, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Watertown Elementary School (Big Gym), 751 W Main St, Watertown, TN 37184

April 05, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

West Elementary School Cafeteria, 9315 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

April 12, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Carroll-Oakland Elementary Gymnasium, 4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087

For further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson County Planning

Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or by calling the office at 615.449.2836.

|

LIEN SALE

Auction Thursday

April 7th at 8:00 am

at Rimes Towing

3231 Big Springs Rd.

Lebanon, TN 37090

64 Chevy El Camino

45680B114904

99 Toyota Solara

2T1CF22P3XC242802

|

