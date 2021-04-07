PUBLICATION NOTICE

TERESIA A. JAMES and husband,

KEITH W. JAMES

Plaintiffs,

Docket No. 2021-CV-44

v.

JAMES M. BARNETT,

BRYAN L. MCGEE and wife,

KENDRA MCGEE;

EWING SEAY,

BOBBY J. ZUMBRO and

LINDA BRAZZELL,

AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST BY OR THROUGH ANY OF THE ABOVE DEFENDANTS IN REAL

PROPERTY IN THE 10th CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, KNOWN BY THE STREET ADDRESS 204 BLUEBIRD ROAD, LEBANON,

TENNESSEE 37087,

Defendants.

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiffs’ Petition, that the Defendants, All Unknown Persons and Entities, If Any, Who May Claim an Interest by or through any of the Named Defendants in Real Property in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, Known by the Street Address 204 Bluebird Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendants, All Unknown Persons and Entities, If Any, Who May Claim an Interest by or through any of the Named Defendants in Real Property in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, Known by the Street Address 204 Bluebird Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, to serve upon: Robert D. MacPherson, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 107 S. Greenwood Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, a copy of answer to the Petition on or before May 10, 2021, also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on May 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Petition.

This the 10th day of March, 2021.

MILLIE SLOAN,

CLERK AND MASTER

ROBERT D. MACPHERSON,

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS

PUBLICATION DATES:

March 17, 2021

March 24, 2021

March 31, 2021

April 7, 2021

|

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

JONNAH JOYCE GOODE

BRIAN GARDNER

Petitioners

VS

KAYLA EAKES

DUSTIN EAKES

Respondents

IN RE: KEATON EAKES

BENTLEY EAKES

CASE NO: 2020-AD-269

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this-action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk from the Petitioner's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the DUSTIN EAKES, NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the WILSON POST for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non-resident to serve upon AMANDA RAYE THORNTON, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 300 James Robertson Pkwy., 4th Floor, Nashville, TN 37201 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Nashville, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 12th day of March, 2021.

DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

AMANDA RAYE THORNTON

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

03/24/2021, 03/31/2021

04/07/2021, 04/14/2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BARBARA C. HAYES

CASE NO. #2021PR89

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BARBARA C. HAYES, deceased, who died February 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of March, 2021.

CHERYL SUE THURMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BARBARA C. HAYES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JAMES ADDISON BARRY JR.

ATTORNEY

Date to run March 31, 2021 April 7, 2021

WILSON POST

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF IRENE DOAR GUEST

CASE NO. 2021PR112

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Irene Doar Guest, deceased, who died on February 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: April 5, 2021

FRANK WATERS, JR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF IRENE DOAR GUEST,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/31/21 and 4/7/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GAYLE L. AYERS

CASE NO. 2021PR124

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Gayle L. Ayers, deceased, who died on March 2, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: April 5, 2021

BARBARA MCWHORTER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GAYLE L. AYERS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/31/21 and 4/7/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BLAIR JAMES KOUTNY

CASE NO. #2021PR129

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BLAIR JAMES KOUTNY, deceased, who died January 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of March, 2021.

SEAN MICHAEL KOUTNY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BLAIR JAMES KOUTNY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TIMOTHY A. DAVIS

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run March 31, 2021 April 7, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KARIN A. BURGESS

CASE NO. 2021PR128

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Karin A. Burgess, deceased, who died on March 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: April 5, 2021

EDWARD A. BURGESS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KARIN A. BURGESS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Stephen Brown, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/31/21 and 4/7/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PAUL A. MARTIN

CASE NO. 2021PR100

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Paul A. Martin, deceased, who died on November 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: April 5, 2021

MARY JO MARTIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF PAUL A. MARTIN,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Beth Edmondson, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/31/21 and 4/7/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MICHAEL JOE BRASWELL

CASE NO. #2021PR135

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MICHAEL JOE BRASWELL, deceased, who died January 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 24th day of March, 2021.

MARY SPRINGER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MICHAEL JOE BRASWELL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ANGELLO L. HUONG

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run March 31, 2021 April 7, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ANNETTE BALES SPEIGEL

CASE NO. 2021PR132

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Annette Bales Speigel, deceased, who died on March 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: April 5, 2021

Leola Renee Boudreaux

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ANNETTE BALES SPEIGEL,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TIMOTHY A. DAVIS, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/7/21 and 4/14/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHARON Y. WYRE

CASE NO. 2021PR143

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sharon Y. Wyre, deceased, who died on January 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: April 5, 2021

Johnathan Gleason

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SHARON Y. WYRE,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BLAKE LAWRENCE , Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/7/21 and 4/14/21

|

|

Vulcan Construction Materials LLC, Wilson County

Quarry ARAP NR21MS.001, has applied for an

Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit (ARAP) to

conduct activities in “waters of the state”. The facility

located in Wilson County, Lebanon, TN on 2041

Murfreesboro Road at latitude 36.14271, longitude

–86.31442. The proposed activity is to add 11.96 acres

to the current quarry footprint to extend the life of

the quarry. The acreage being added includes a stream

and wetlands which will be mitigated for under the

authorization of the approved ARAP. The application,

draft permit, and relevant information are available on

the Division’s Data Viewer at http://tdec.tn.gov:8080/

pls/enfreports/f?p=9034:34001. For more information

contact the Tennessee Division of Water Resources,

Mining Section, at 3711 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville,

TN 37921 or telephone (865) 594-6035. Interested

parties may request in writing a public hearing on

water quality related issues. If there is significant

interest, a hearing will be held pursuant to Rule 0400-

40-07-.04 (4)(f). Comments on this application will

be accepted no later than close of the Division’s public

notice comment period.

PUBLIC NOTICE

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Watertown Board of Zoning Appeals will

meet Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Watertown

City Hall, 8630 Sparta Pike, Watertown, Tennessee to

consider an application submitted by Craig Laine DBA

Bluebird Storage seeking approval of gravel surface

material around buildings for property located at 7177

Sparta Pike referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 127

Parcel 15.00, the property contains 4.64 acres and is

zone B-3 Highway Business District.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that an application for a

beer permit has been applied for by Pratixaben

Sanjaykumar Patel dba Lakeside Market at

10680 Highway 109 North, Lebanon, TN 37087

for a license to sell (package beer) under the

provisions of Chapter 69 of the Tennessee public

acts of 1933 and the amendments thereto.

This business will be operated as a (grocery

store) located approximately 15 miles from the

north side of the Lebanon city square.

A public hearing will be held on this application

when the Wilson County Beer Board meets,

Monday April 12, 2021: at 6:00 pm, in Conference

Room 1, upstairs in the Wilson County Courthouse,

in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Wilson County Beer Board

Date Published: April 7, 2021

|

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids

from qualified vendors for:

GBID – 688 PROJECTOR SCREEN AND INSTALL

WILSON COUNTY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DEPT.

MANDATORY PRE-BID APRIL 19, 2021 AT 11:00 AM

APRIL 22, 2021 AT 11:00 A.M. IS THE BID OPENING DATE.

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated

or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main

Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during

regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson

County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all

bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest

cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds

of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the

benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving

federal financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT

|

