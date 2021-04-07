PUBLICATION NOTICE
TERESIA A. JAMES and husband,
KEITH W. JAMES
Plaintiffs,
Docket No. 2021-CV-44
v.
JAMES M. BARNETT,
BRYAN L. MCGEE and wife,
KENDRA MCGEE;
EWING SEAY,
BOBBY J. ZUMBRO and
LINDA BRAZZELL,
AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST BY OR THROUGH ANY OF THE ABOVE DEFENDANTS IN REAL
PROPERTY IN THE 10th CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, KNOWN BY THE STREET ADDRESS 204 BLUEBIRD ROAD, LEBANON,
TENNESSEE 37087,
Defendants.
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiffs’ Petition, that the Defendants, All Unknown Persons and Entities, If Any, Who May Claim an Interest by or through any of the Named Defendants in Real Property in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, Known by the Street Address 204 Bluebird Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendants, All Unknown Persons and Entities, If Any, Who May Claim an Interest by or through any of the Named Defendants in Real Property in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, Known by the Street Address 204 Bluebird Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, to serve upon: Robert D. MacPherson, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 107 S. Greenwood Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, a copy of answer to the Petition on or before May 10, 2021, also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on May 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Petition.
This the 10th day of March, 2021.
MILLIE SLOAN,
CLERK AND MASTER
ROBERT D. MACPHERSON,
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS
PUBLICATION DATES:
March 17, 2021
March 24, 2021
March 31, 2021
April 7, 2021
|
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
JONNAH JOYCE GOODE
BRIAN GARDNER
Petitioners
VS
KAYLA EAKES
DUSTIN EAKES
Respondents
IN RE: KEATON EAKES
BENTLEY EAKES
CASE NO: 2020-AD-269
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this-action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk from the Petitioner's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the DUSTIN EAKES, NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the WILSON POST for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non-resident to serve upon AMANDA RAYE THORNTON, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 300 James Robertson Pkwy., 4th Floor, Nashville, TN 37201 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Nashville, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 12th day of March, 2021.
DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
AMANDA RAYE THORNTON
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
03/24/2021, 03/31/2021
04/07/2021, 04/14/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BARBARA C. HAYES
CASE NO. #2021PR89
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BARBARA C. HAYES, deceased, who died February 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of March, 2021.
CHERYL SUE THURMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BARBARA C. HAYES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES ADDISON BARRY JR.
ATTORNEY
Date to run March 31, 2021 April 7, 2021
WILSON POST
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF IRENE DOAR GUEST
CASE NO. 2021PR112
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Irene Doar Guest, deceased, who died on February 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 5, 2021
FRANK WATERS, JR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF IRENE DOAR GUEST,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/31/21 and 4/7/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GAYLE L. AYERS
CASE NO. 2021PR124
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Gayle L. Ayers, deceased, who died on March 2, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 5, 2021
BARBARA MCWHORTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GAYLE L. AYERS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/31/21 and 4/7/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BLAIR JAMES KOUTNY
CASE NO. #2021PR129
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BLAIR JAMES KOUTNY, deceased, who died January 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of March, 2021.
SEAN MICHAEL KOUTNY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BLAIR JAMES KOUTNY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TIMOTHY A. DAVIS
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run March 31, 2021 April 7, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KARIN A. BURGESS
CASE NO. 2021PR128
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Karin A. Burgess, deceased, who died on March 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 5, 2021
EDWARD A. BURGESS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KARIN A. BURGESS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/31/21 and 4/7/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PAUL A. MARTIN
CASE NO. 2021PR100
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Paul A. Martin, deceased, who died on November 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 5, 2021
MARY JO MARTIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PAUL A. MARTIN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Beth Edmondson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/31/21 and 4/7/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MICHAEL JOE BRASWELL
CASE NO. #2021PR135
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MICHAEL JOE BRASWELL, deceased, who died January 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 24th day of March, 2021.
MARY SPRINGER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MICHAEL JOE BRASWELL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ANGELLO L. HUONG
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run March 31, 2021 April 7, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ANNETTE BALES SPEIGEL
CASE NO. 2021PR132
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Annette Bales Speigel, deceased, who died on March 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 5, 2021
Leola Renee Boudreaux
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ANNETTE BALES SPEIGEL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TIMOTHY A. DAVIS, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/7/21 and 4/14/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHARON Y. WYRE
CASE NO. 2021PR143
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Sharon Y. Wyre, deceased, who died on January 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: April 5, 2021
Johnathan Gleason
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHARON Y. WYRE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BLAKE LAWRENCE , Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/7/21 and 4/14/21
|
Angus Sale
QUINTIN SMITH FAMILY Angus Sale
1:00 PM, Sunday, April 25, 2021 At
the Horn Springs Sale Facility 2135
Lebanon Road, Lebanon, TN 175
Head Sell: 125 Females, 50 Bulls
and Embryos. To Request a Catalog
Email: quintinsmithfamilyangus@
gmail.com or Call Vicki & Quintin
Smith or (615)207-0830 or 615-419-3677
www.quintinsmithfamilyangus.com
Auctioneer: Mike Jones, TN Lic# 1807
Auctions
LAND & LOTS ESTATE AUCTIONVacant
Lots west of Nashville.
Starting Bid: $7,500 each. Several
to choose from near 840. RENTAL
PROPERTIES / OLD CHURCH. David
Hudgins, Auctioneer TN Lic#4787
10% Buyers Premium. View Auctions-
GET THE WORD OUT about your
next auction! Save Time & $$$. One
Call For All. Your ad can appear
in this newspaper + 101 other TN
newspapers. For more info, contact
this newspaper’s classified dept. or
call 931-624-8916.
Cable / Satellite TV
AT&T TV - The Best of Live & On-
Demand On All Your Favorite Screens.
CHOICE Package, $64.99/mo plus taxes
for 12months. Premium Channels at
No Charge for One Year! Anytime,
anywhere. Some restrictions apply. W/
24-mo. agmt (TV price higher in 2nd
year.) Regional Sports Fee up to $8.49/
mo. is extra & applies. Call IVS 1-844-
794-0819
DISH Network. $59.99 for 190 Channels!
Blazing Fast Internet, $19.99/mo. (where
available.) Switch & Get a FREE $100
Visa Gift Card. FREE Voice Remote.
FREE HD DVR. FREE Streaming on ALL
Devices. Call today! 1-844-274-6074
DIRECTV - Every live football game,
every Sunday - anywhere - on your
favorite device. Restrictions apply. Call
IVS - 1-844-230-4803
Health / Beauty
HEARING AIDS!! Buy one/get one FREE!
Nearly invisible, fully rechargeable
IN-EAR NANO hearing aids priced
thousands less than competitors! 45-
day trial! 888-621-5719
DENTAL INSURANCE from Physicians
Mutual Insurance Company. Coverage
for 350 plus procedures. Real dental
insurance - NOT just a discount plan. Do
not wait! Call now! Get your FREE Dental
Information Kit with all the details!
1-844-278-8285 www.dental50plus.com/
tnpress #6258
Attention Viagra users: Generic 100
mg blue pills or Generic 20 mg yellow
pills. Get 45 plus 5 free $99 + S/H.
Guaranteed, no prescription necessary.
Call Today 1-844-677-8780
Help Wanted
RECRUITING HEADACHES? We Can
Help! Advertise your job opening in
this newspaper +101 newspapers
across the state of Tennessee One Call
Email for All! Contact our classified
department or email bmoats@tnpress.
com
Help Wanted - Drivers
CWS - Owner Operators CDL Class A.
1 year driving experience. Dedicated
round trips paid weekly paid per mile,
regular home time. Call 1-800-832-7036
ext 1626
NEW STARTING BASE PAY - .50 cpm
w/ option to make .60 cpm for Class A
CDL Flatbed Drivers, Excellent Benefits,
Home Weekends, Call 800-648-9915 or
Home Improvement
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever!
LeafFilter, the most advanced debrisblocking
gutter protection. Schedule a
FREE LeafFilter estimate today. 15% off
Entire Purchase. 10% Senior & Military
Discounts. Call 1-855-389-3904
The Generac PWRcell, a solar plus
battery storage system. SAVE money,
reduce your reliance on the grid,
prepare for power outages and power
your home. Full installation services
available. $0 Down Financing Option.
Request a FREE, no obligation, quote
today. Call 1-877-337-1340
GENERAC Standby Generators. The
weather is increasingly unpredictable.
Be prepared for power outages.
FREE 7-year extended warranty ($695
value!)Schedule your FREE in-home
assessment today. Call 1-888-869-
5542 Special financing for qualified
customers.
Internet
AT&T Internet. Starting at $40/month
w/12-mo agmt. Includes 1 TB of data per
month. Get More For Your High-Speed
Internet Thing. Ask us how to bundle
and SAVE! Geo & svc restrictions apply.
Call us today 1-866-420-5593.
HughesNet Satellite Internet - 25 mbps
starting at $49.99/mo! Get More Data
FREE Off-Peak Data. FAST download
speeds. WiFi built in! FREE Standard
Installation for lease customers! Limited
Time, Call 1-844-233-4950
Earthlink High Speed Internet. As
Low As $49.95/month (for the first 3
months.) Reliable High Speed Fiber
Optic Technology. Stream Videos,
Music and More! Call Earthlink Today
1-888-337-9611
Advertise Throughout Tennessee
YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING
Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will
appear in 102 Tennessee newspapers
for $275/wk or 47 Middle TN newspapers
for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s
classified advertising dept. or go
to www.tnpress.com/Newspapernetworks
STATEWIDE CLASSIFIED ADS Reaching more than 979,000 Readers Every Week! For placement information, contact this newspaper’s classifi ed advertising department.
|
Vulcan Construction Materials LLC, Wilson County
Quarry ARAP NR21MS.001, has applied for an
Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit (ARAP) to
conduct activities in “waters of the state”. The facility
located in Wilson County, Lebanon, TN on 2041
Murfreesboro Road at latitude 36.14271, longitude
–86.31442. The proposed activity is to add 11.96 acres
to the current quarry footprint to extend the life of
the quarry. The acreage being added includes a stream
and wetlands which will be mitigated for under the
authorization of the approved ARAP. The application,
draft permit, and relevant information are available on
the Division’s Data Viewer at http://tdec.tn.gov:8080/
pls/enfreports/f?p=9034:34001. For more information
contact the Tennessee Division of Water Resources,
Mining Section, at 3711 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville,
TN 37921 or telephone (865) 594-6035. Interested
parties may request in writing a public hearing on
water quality related issues. If there is significant
interest, a hearing will be held pursuant to Rule 0400-
40-07-.04 (4)(f). Comments on this application will
be accepted no later than close of the Division’s public
notice comment period.
PUBLIC NOTICE
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Watertown Board of Zoning Appeals will
meet Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Watertown
City Hall, 8630 Sparta Pike, Watertown, Tennessee to
consider an application submitted by Craig Laine DBA
Bluebird Storage seeking approval of gravel surface
material around buildings for property located at 7177
Sparta Pike referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 127
Parcel 15.00, the property contains 4.64 acres and is
zone B-3 Highway Business District.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that an application for a
beer permit has been applied for by Pratixaben
Sanjaykumar Patel dba Lakeside Market at
10680 Highway 109 North, Lebanon, TN 37087
for a license to sell (package beer) under the
provisions of Chapter 69 of the Tennessee public
acts of 1933 and the amendments thereto.
This business will be operated as a (grocery
store) located approximately 15 miles from the
north side of the Lebanon city square.
A public hearing will be held on this application
when the Wilson County Beer Board meets,
Monday April 12, 2021: at 6:00 pm, in Conference
Room 1, upstairs in the Wilson County Courthouse,
in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Wilson County Beer Board
Date Published: April 7, 2021
|
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids
from qualified vendors for:
GBID – 688 PROJECTOR SCREEN AND INSTALL
WILSON COUNTY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DEPT.
MANDATORY PRE-BID APRIL 19, 2021 AT 11:00 AM
APRIL 22, 2021 AT 11:00 A.M. IS THE BID OPENING DATE.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
|