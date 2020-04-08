Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 64F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.