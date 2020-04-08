PUBLICATION NOTICE
SEAN WELLS
Plaintiff
Case No. 2019CV178
MARY POPE BENFORD
CLARENCE MARCUS BENFORD
And their heirs, successors, personal representatives and assigns
Defendants
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendants, Mary Pope Benford, Clarence Marcus Benford, and their heirs successors, personal representatives and assigns., whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendants to serve upon: Robert J. Notestine III, attorney for plaintiff, whose address is 109 Kenner Av, Suite 201, Nashville TN 37205, a copy of answer to the complaint on or before 05/27/2020, also file an answer to the complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on May 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 12th day of March, 2020
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PUBLICATION DATES:
03/18/2020
03/25/2020
04/01/2020
04/08/2020
_____
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated June 30, 2008, executed by Eddie Vaughn and wife, Sara Vaughn, to Robert E. Lee, Wilson County, Tennessee, as Trustee, and recorded in Book 1312, Page 295 of record in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville now being the true and lawful owner and holder of this indebtedness after a merger with Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc. and this entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated March 10, 2020 and recorded in Book 1946, Page 204, in the above mentioned Register's Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 3:45 pm at the front door of the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Wilson County, Tennessee, and more particular described as follows, to-wit:
A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows: to-wit:
Being Lot No. 34A of the Resubdivision of Lots 33, 34 and 35 of the Erby Jennings Property, plat of which is of record in Plat Book 26, Page 627, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.
DEED REFERENCE:
Being the same property conveyed to Eddie Vaughn and wife, Sara Vaughn by Warranty Deed dated June 30, 2008 and record in Book 1312, Page 282 in the Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 1312, Page 295, said Registerís Office.
This property is sold SUBJECT to a first mortgage securing 714 Mulberry Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 in favor of Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc. in the original principal amount of $60,700.00 of record in Book 1312, Page 286 as well as any and all existing easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in the said Registerís Office.
MAP/GROUP/PARCEL: 058M-H-009.02
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 714 Mulberry Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 as shown on the tax maps of Assessor of Property for Wilson County, TN.
This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal; and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.
The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold ìAS ISî and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trusteeís Deed only.
The Substitute Trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. ß 35-5-117 have been met.
The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.
Terms of Sale Cash
Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum
2303 8th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 255-8690
Publish Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Editions dated: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, April 1, 2020 and April 8, 2020
File #75285
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ERNEST A. TURNER
CASE NO. 2020PR82
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ernest A. Turner, deceased, who died on December 23, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: April 6, 2020
SHARON TURNER-JACKSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ERNEST A. TURNER
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MIKE FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-1-20 & 4-8-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROY ALLEN MORGAN
CASE NO. 2020PR110
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Roy Allen Morgan, deceased, who died on March 24, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: April 6, 2020
CONNIE J. CARDEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROY ALLEN MORGAN
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-8-20 & 4-15-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOSEPH E. SHARPE
CASE NO. #2020PR109
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of April, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of JOSEPH E. SHARPE, deceased, who died March 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 1st day of April, 2020.
JOSEPH ìJO JOî SHARPE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOSEPH E. SHARPE
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHAWN MCBRIEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/8/20 4/15/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JIMMY WAYNE HARRIS
CASE NO. #2020PR71
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of April, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of JIMMY WAYNE HARRIS, deceased, who died February 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 1st day of April, 2020.
SANDY DIANE GRANT
JEREMY WAYNE HARRIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JIMMY WAYNE HARRIS
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/8/20 4/15/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DERA JEAN HOLLOWAY
CASE NO. #2020PR107
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of DERA JEAN HOLLOWAY, deceased, who died March 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 1st day of April, 2020.
PATRICIA LEE SIMS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DERA JEAN HOLLOWAY
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/8/20 4/15/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN GRIFFIN
CASE NO. 2020PR93
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of PATRICIA ANN GRIFFIN, deceased, who died on March 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: April 6, 2020
MELISSA RAE MORGAN
MICHELLE RENEE ROWLAND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN GRIFFIN
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-8-20 & 4-15-20
_________
Vogue Tower Partners VII, LLC proposes to replace an existing steel stadium light pole with a 167-foot overall height monopole telecommunications structure. The structure would be located at 500 Blue Devil Boulevard, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. The tower will utilize the existing stadium lighting. The tower is not anticipated to utilize any other lighting. Vogue Tower Partners VII, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed telecommunications structure may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Comments may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Megan Gomez, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, GA 30004 or via email to publicnotice@eca-usa.com. Ms. Gomez can be reached at (770) 667-2040 x 405 during normal business hours. Comments must be received within 30 days.
In addition, any interested party may also request further environmental review of the proposed action by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 CFR Section 1.1307. This request must only raise environmental concerns and can be filed online using the FCC pleadings system or mailed to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554 within 30 days of the date that this notice is published. Instruction for filing an online Request for Environmental Review can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/ environmentalrequest. Refer to File No. A1161844 when submitting the request and to view the specific information about the proposed action. ECA Project No. W0994/JDA
_________