IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT MURFREESBORO
IN RE:
JAYDEN DAVILA,
DOB: 04/26/2018
A MINOR CHILD
JAMESON REID
DOB: 05/16/2017
CHARLES THOMAS, &
KELSEY THOMAS
Co-Petitioners,
v.
JONATHAN DAVILA, (Biological Father) &
SPENCER REID (Biological Mother)
Co-Respondents
CASE NO. TC-4163 TC-4684
ORDER
This cause came to be heard on the 21st day of June, 2022 before this Honorable Donna Scott Davenport, sitting Judge for the Rutherford County Juvenile Court, upon the Motion for Service by Publication filed on behalf of the Co-Petitioners Charles Thomas and Kelsey Thomas.
Present before the Court were the Co-Petitioners and counsel for the Co-Petitioners. Upon statements of counsel and Charles Thomas, and the record as a whole, this Honorable Court hereby finds and orders as follows:
1. The Motion for Service by Publication is hereby granted based upon the reasonable efforts by the parties and their respective counsel to accomplish service of process upon the Co-Respondents at their last known address in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee.
2. That the publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, requiring said Co-Respondents to appear before the Judge of said Court on or before thirty (30) days from date of last publication hereof and make defense to the Petition filed in the above cause, which seeks to termination of the Co-Respondents' parental rights with regard to the above-named minor children.
3. That the service of process by publication will include the language that the final hearing will occur on September 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Magistrate Matthew Wright, located at the Juvenile Justice Center, 1710 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro TN 37129.
ENTERED THIS the 6th day of July, 2022.
Donna Scott Davenport
Honorable Judge
Approved for Entry:
Allison Renfro, #31272
Attorney for Co-Petitioners
119 North Maple Street Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130
(615) 890-3656
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing has been sent via EMAIL to:
Ms. Ashton Montgomery
Attorney at Law/Guardian Ad Litem
The Co-Respondents' addresses are unknown.
on this the 22nd day of June 2022.
ALLISON RENFRO
ALLISON RENFRO
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Keaton Cason executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Caliber Home Loans, Inc., Lender and Westcor Land Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated June 8, 2021, and recorded on September 3, 2021, in Book 2111, at Page 373 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Caliber Home Loans, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 1, 2022, at 02:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land situated in the County of Wilson in the State of TN
A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS THEREON,
SITUATE AND LYING ON THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF PATTON FOLLOW ROAD,
APPROXIMATELY TWO MILES SOUTH OF THE TOWN OF WATERTOWN, IN THE 16TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAME BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SAID PATTON HOLLOW ROAD, TWENTY (20) FEET WESTWARD FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE S. E. PATTON TRACT, FORMERLY OWNED BY C. CLYDE PATTON ET UX, THIS POINT BEING THE NEW CORNER AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH 7-2/4 DEGREES WEST, 250 FEET TO A NEW NORTHEAST CORNER OF CAPTION TRACT, THIS POINT BEING ABOUT 23 FEET WESTWARD FROM MRS. BETTIE ARMSTRONG'S LINE, THENCE NORTH 77-3/4 DEGREES WEST, 125 FEET TO A NEW NORTHWEST CORNER, THENCE A NEW LINE SOUTH 7-3/4 DEGREES EAST, 250 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF THE SAID ROAD, THIS POINT BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE WITH THE CENTER OF THE SAID ROAD, 125 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Commonly known as: 315 Patton Hollow Rd, Watertown, TN 37184
Being the same property conveyed to Keaton Cason, a single man and Kiri Unique Neal, a single woman, by deed dated 5/31/2019 of record in Deed Book 1886, Page 1957, in the County Clerk's Office.
Parcel ID Number: 16-131-007.00-000
Address/Description: 315 Patton Hollow Rd, Watertown, TN 37184
Current Owner(s): Keaton Cason
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-09932 FC01
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on September 29, 2022 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the Front Door, Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LILLIAN HARRIETT TAYLOR AND MICHAEL DEWAYNE FARMER, to Wesley D. Turner, Trustee, on April 8, 2005, at Record Book 1115, Page 2248-2266 as Instrument No. 05264108 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R4
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Beginning at a point in the margin of Tater Peeler Road thence 213 feet along the boundry between this tract and the Land of Stacey to a point; then continuing along the boundary of Stacey 264 feet to a point; then continuing along the boundary of Stacey 210 feet to a point; then along the edge of the Stacey driveway 345 feet to a point; then along a fence line between this property and the property of Roberts 873 feet to a point, being the Northeast corner of the garden spot; then South along a fence line between Roberts and this tract crossing a pond 348 feet to a point; then West along a fence line 210 feet to a point; then South along a fence line 153 feet to a point in the margin of Tater Peeler Road; then along the margin of Tater Peeler Road 1077
feet to the point of beginning, containing 8 acres, more or less.
Being the same property conveyed to Lillian H Taylor and husband, Michael
Farmer by deed from Robert Taylor, a single man by deed dated April 7, 2005 and
recorded on 6-1-05 in deed book 1115 page 2245 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Wilson County, Tennessee recorded simultaneously herewith.
Tax ID: 113 00503 000000
Current Owner(s) of Property: LILLIAN HARRIETT TAYLOR AND MICHAEL DEWAYNE FARMER
The street address of the abovedescribed property is believed to be 6478 SE Tater Peeler Rd, Lebanon, TN 37090, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000197-671-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JIMMIE SUE ESTES
CASE NO. #2022PR368
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JIMMIE SUE ESTES, deceased, who died July 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 26th day of July, 2022.
TRENTON RAY ARNETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JIMMIE SUE ESTES
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/3/22 8/10/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KATIE EARLEEN RHODES
CASE NO. 2022PR361
Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Katie Earleen Rhodes, deceased, who died on May 30, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 26, 2022
ANNE MARCELLE WEBSTER
KAREN DENISE RHODES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF KATIE EARLEEN RHODES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla Costley, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/3/22 and 8/10/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SUZANNE HOWARD SHALIBO
CASE NO. 2022PR367
Notice is hereby given that on the 27TH day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Suzanne Howard Shalibo, deceased, who died on June 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 27, 2022
JENNIFER CLAIRE STATEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SUZANNE HOWARD SHALIBO
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
S. Nixon Pressley, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/3/22 and 8/10/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MONA JEAN BUTTS
CASE NO. 2022PR369
Notice is hereby given that on the 27TH day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Mona Jean Butts , deceased, who died on June 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 8, 2022
TAMMY FRASURE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MONA JEAN BUTTS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/3/22 and 8/10/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ALBERT ALLEN ALLISON
CASE NO. 2022PR347
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Albert Allen Allison, deceased, who died on April 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 8, 2022
EVELYN SHEHANE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ALBERT ALLEN ALLISON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KYLE HECKMAN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-3-22 & 8-10-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SIDNEY S. HAWKS, III
CASE NO. 2022PR348
Notice is hereby given that on the 27TH day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sidney S. Hawks, III, deceased, who died on June 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 8, 2022
JOSHUA D. HAWKS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SIDNEY S. HAWKS, III
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Toni Waynick Rutgerson, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/3/22 and 8/10/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PAUL EDGAR WATSON, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR362
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Paul Edgar Watson, Jr., deceased, who died on June 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 27, 2022
JENNI LEIGH WATSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PAUL EDGAR WATSON, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SONYA S. WRIGHT
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-3-22 & 8-10-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ANNE FRANCES GILLETT
CASE NO. #2022PR351
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of ANNE FRANCES GILLETT, deceased, who died June 23, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 27th day of July, 2022.
LEWIS CHAPMAN GILLETT, IV
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ANNE FRANCES GILLETT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT M. BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/3/22 8/10/22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE LANE, AND TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 11, 2022, AT 2:00 PM. IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JUDY SOUTHERLAND MORRIS
CASE NO. #2022CV165
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JUDY SOUTHERLAND MORRIS, deceased, who died July 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 5th day of August, 2022.
RODNEY SCOTT MORRIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JUDY SOUTHERLAND MORRIS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMIE WINKLER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/10/22 8/17/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF AMY LEANN BROWNELL
CASE NO. 2022PR349
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Amy Leann Brownell, deceased, who died on June 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 3, 2022
DALE BROWNELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF AMY LEANN BROWNELL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHAWN MCBRIEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-10-22 & 8-17-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT H. NICHOLS, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR370
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert H. Nichols, Jr., deceased, who died on June 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 3, 2022
ROBERT H. NICHOLS, SR.
GAYLE C. NICHOLS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF ROBERT H. NICHOLS, JR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-10-22 & 8-17-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JACK R. PARRISH
CASE NO. #2022PR363
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day August, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of JACK R. PARRISH, deceased, who died July 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of August, 2022.
BEVERLY ANN PARRISH MCCRAY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JACK R. PARRISH
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT M. BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/10/22 8/17/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOE M. BIRDSONG
CASE NO. 2022PR365
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Joe M. Birdsong, deceased, who died on July 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 3, 2022
FORREST CHRISTOPHER BIRDSONG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOE M. BIRDSONG
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Alexander S. Fasching, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/10/22 and 8/17/22
|
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE
AUCTION: 08/13/22 AT 10:00 A.M.
04 DODGE
VIN: 1D7HA18D44J279181
08 ACURA
VIN: 19UUA66278A019873
03 MERCEDES
VIN: WDBRF61J43F355088
11 CHEVY
VIN:2CNFLEEC7B64390266
14 MAZDA
VIN: JM1GJ1V57E1101642
03 DODGE
VIN: 1D7HU18N53J584722
02 NISSAN
VIN: 1N6DD26S92C383400
08 HYUNDAI
VIN: KMHDU46D18U326770
|
CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
UTILITIES DEPARTMENT
INVITATION TO BID
FOR CONSTRUCTION OF
MURFREESBORO ROAD SEWER EXTENSION
CITY PROJECT NO. CL. 21009
RECEIPT OF PROPOSALS
Sealed Proposals for the construction of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Utilities
Department, Murfreesboro Road Sewer Extension, City Project No. Cl. 21009 will
be received at the office of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Utilities Department,
200 Carver Lane, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, Attention: Margaret Washko on or
before 2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, August 25, 2022 and immediately thereafter
all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The project will include the following described construction:
The furnishing, installing, and testing of approximately 5,030 linear feet of
15-inch interceptor gravity sewer, manholes, casing pipes by bore, including
unclassified excavation, handling wastewater flows, backfill, tie-ins, working
in close proximity with other utilities and structures, testing, property
restoration, asphalt pavement restoration and maintenance, and all other
appurtenances and other work as shown on the Construction Drawings or
indicated in the Contract Specifications.
Official (numbered) Bid Documents shall be obtained at the office of Water Management
Services, LLC, 2 International Plaza, Suite 401, Nashville, Tennessee 37217
(telephone: 615-366-6088). A non-refundable deposit of $50.00 must be made for
each set obtained.
The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity entity and does not discriminate on
the basis of age, race, sex, national origin, religion or disability in admission to, access
to, or operations of its programs, services, activities or in its hiring or employment
practices.
Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated,
the Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated
Section 62-6-119 which states that it will be necessary for each bidder and their
subcontractors to show evidence of a license before his bid will be considered and
that the license number, expiration date, and that part of classification applying to
the bid appear on the envelope containing the bid; otherwise the bid shall not be
opened.
The City of Lebanon, Tennessee, Utilities Department reserves the right to reject
any Proposal for failure to comply with all requirements of the notice or of any of
the Contract Documents; however, it may waive any minor defects or informalities
at its discretion. The City of Lebanon, Tennessee, Utilities Department further reserves
the right to reject all Proposals. The Proposal must not be removed from the
Contract Documents with which it has been bound by the City of Lebanon, Tennessee,
Department of Public Services.
Dated at Lebanon, Tennessee this 1st day of August 2022.
CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
UTILITIES DEPARTMENT
BY: MARGARET WASHKO, UTILITIES DIRECTOR
|
INVITATION TO BID -
Wilson County Tennessee
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed Bids from qualified vendors for:
BID – 2023-02 – COOLING TOWER
CARROLL OAKLAND SCHOOL
MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: THURSDAY, AUGUST 18, 2022 AT 10
A.M., CST AT CARROLL OAKLAND SCHOOL – 4664 HUNTERS POINT PIKE,
LEBANON, TN 37087.
DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31, 2022 @ 10 A.M.,
CST. All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties on the
date and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson County Board
of Education, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective vendors may receive
a bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board of Education at 615-444-3282,
during regular business hours, or online at www.wcschools.com > Finance Department
> Bid/RFP Information > Current Bid Solicitations. Wilson County Board of
Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid,
or to accept any bid other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
Travis Mayfield
Deputy Director of Operations
Wilson County Board of Education
|
INVITATION TO BID -
Wilson County Tennessee
Wilson County Highway Department is accepting bids for the resurfacing of Big Springs
Road from SR-24 to SR-141, Project Length 2.825 miles. Bids should be submitted by August
25, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Wilson
County Director of Finance, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, Lebanon, TN 37088.” Each
envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid Number: RBID 650 – Big Springs Road.”
Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time.
The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor, materials and
performing all work required for the resurfacing of Big Springs Road from SR-24 to SR-141,
as described herein and as specified in the plans. Wilson County reserves the right to reject
any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals
deemed to be in the best interest of Wilson County. No bid shall be valid unless signed.
No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine.
All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type construction herein
described as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, as amended by
Chapter 9, and Chapter 406 of the Public Acts of 1977. In accordance with TCA 62-6-449(b)
all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification
of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing
the bid; otherwise the bid shall not be opened or considered.
95SAR1-S8-009
S.A. 95025(3) Big Springs Road
Plans, Specifications, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following
locations:
1. Wilson County Highway Department
2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc.
3. Dodge Data Analytics
4. Builder’s Exchange of TN
5. Tennessee Road Builders Association
6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group / Construct Connect
Plans, Specifications, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering
Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt
of a $100.00 non-fundable deposit (NO CASH). For UPS delivery, please contact Justin Lucas
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street,
Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call
the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours
Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/
Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any
bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications. “Under
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or
national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected
to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
Steve Murphy, Road Superintendent
Wilson County Highway Department
|
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Planning Commission on
Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Commission Room of the Wilson
County Courthouse located at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee to hear
comments on an amendment to the Wilson County Subdivision Regulations, Article
III-General Requirements and Minimum Standards of Design Section A. Streets, Sub
Section 2-relation to adjoining street system. Make the following changes or additions
to be added after paragraph 2: Where 99 lots or more are proposed in a subdivision
of property, there shall be two entrances to the development established for public
ingress/egress off existing county road infrastructure. Both entrances shall conform to
the road commission standard of having a center turn lane, acceleration and deceleration
lanes added to the existing road system by the newly proposed intersection as
applicable when roads are intersected rather than continued into a proposed development.
Also for consideration: Application made by Matt Taylor, SEC on behalf of
applicant Quick Supply c/o Julian Smith to rezone property approximately 18.77 acres
from A-1 Agricultural to I-2 Industrial with a Planned Unit Development (PUD)
Overlay. The property is located at Taylor Road and Sparta Pike identified as Wilson
County Property Map 126 part of Parcel 9.00. Application by Mark Mc Donald to
amend the Garvin Retail/Commercial PUD from the existing uses Gas/Quick Service
Retail, Quick Service Retail, Restaurant, Hotel and Retail/Commercial to Quick Service
Retail, Retail, Commercial, Restaurant (sit down and/or drive thru) Hotel, Offices,
Gas Station, Truck Maintenance & Parking. The zoning will remain (C-4) Planned
Commercial. The property is located at 645 Couchville Pk. & Aldi Blvd containing
approximately 13.91 acres referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 138 Parcel 39.06.
Several divisions of property and site plans will be also heard at this time. For further
or more complete information you may contact the Wilson Development Services Office/
Planning Division at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee. Anyone desiring
to comment is requested to attend. Meeting may be postponed if inclement weather
prevails, and the Wilson County Courthouse is closed.
|
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director/ Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed
bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID-727 UNIFORMS FOR THE WILSON COUNTY
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
OPENING BID DATE
AUGUST 31, 2022 AT 11:00 A.M. AT THE WILSON COUNTY
COURTHOUSE ROOM 205 THE WILSON COUNTY
FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at
time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department,
228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248.
Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department
at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to
obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent
reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or
to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied
the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity
receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
|