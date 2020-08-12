NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PEGGY WILLIAMS FORT

CASE NO. 2020PR278

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Peggy Williams Fort, deceased, who died on February 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

Dated: August 10, 2020

SUSAN CAROLE HARRELL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF PEGGY WILLIAMS FORT

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TIMOTHY A. DAVIS

ATTORNEY

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JENELLE INGRAM DRENNAN

CASE NO. 2020PR244

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jenelle Ingram Drennan, deceased, who died on June 27th 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

Dated: August 10, 2020

WAYNE KELLIE DRENNAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JENELLE INGRAM DRENNAN

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Michael R Jennings, Attorney

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RAYMOND LEE HANKINS

CASE NO. 2020PR261

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of July, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Raymond Lee Hankins, deceased, who died on June 25th 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

Dated: August 10, 2020

ANITA HANKINS STAFFORD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RAYMOND LEE HANKINS, DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert D. Mac Pherson, Attorney

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Clayton Dwayne Claxton

CASE NO. #2020PR257

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of clayton dwayne claxton, deceased, who died February 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

This the 29th day of July, 2020.

Mary Lou Claxton

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Clayton Dwayne Claxton

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Shawn J. McBrien

Attorney

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Suzanne Williams Butler

CASE NO. #2020PR268

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of Suzanne Williams Butler, deceased, who died June 30, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

This the 29th day of July, 2020.

Hayley Michelle Butler and

Chad Lee Butler

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Suzanne Williams Butler

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Ellis Marshall Jr.

Attorney

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOEL P. WALTON, SR.,

CASE NO. #2020PR224

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JOEL P. WALTON, SR., deceased, who died June 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

This the 29th day of July, 2020.

JASON B. WALTON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Joel P. Walton, Sr.,

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David Kennedy, Jr.

Attorney

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GENEVA LAWRENCE

CASE NO. 2020PR264

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Geneva Lawrence, deceased, who died on May 12, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

Dated: August 10, 2020

JAMES ROBERT TRAMMEL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GENEVA LAWRENCE

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHADWICK J. HAYES

ATTORNEY

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF THOMAS MONROE HICKS

CASE NO. #2020PR270

Notice is hereby given that on the 29TH day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of THOMAS MONROE HICKS, deceased, who died May 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

This the 29th day of May, 2020.

William Bradford Hicks

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Thomas Monroe Hicks

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee

Attorney

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HARVILL C. EATON

CASE NO. 2020PR233

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of July, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Harvill C. Eaton, deceased, who died on March 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

Dated: August 10, 2020

LOIS EATON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HARVILL EATON, DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Cathryn Armistead, Attorney

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN HOWARD JENKINS

CASE NO. 2020PR265

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of John Howard Jenkins, deceased, who died on May 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

Dated: August 10, 2020

WILMA JENKINS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOHN HOWARD JENKINS

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JENNIFER SHEPPARD

ATTORNEY

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOE BUFORD JONES

CASE NO. #2020PR281

Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JOE BUFORD JONES, deceased, who died July 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.

This the 4th day of August, 2020.

LAVERNE PATTERSON CARR GRIFFIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOE BUFORD JONES

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHADWICK J. HAYES

ATTORNEY

_________

PUBLIC NOTICE

THE CITY OF LEBANON CODES BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS AND APPEALS Will convene on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 5:00 pm in the Town Meeting Hall (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue to consider the following:

Progress report from Curtis A. Gibbs, Sr. related to the July 2020 appeal of Notice to Repair Substandard Conditions and noted imminent danger to the public from possible failure or collapse of buildings at 300 North Maple Street, 37087.

Request by David Tomlinson for a review of appeal of Property Maintenance Code Notice to Repair Substandard Conditions noted at 118 Webster Lane, Lot 14 A and B, 37087

Individuals needing auxiliary aid for effective communication and/ or other reasonable accommodations in programs and services of The City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling (615)444-2809.

_________

