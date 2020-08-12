NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PEGGY WILLIAMS FORT
CASE NO. 2020PR278
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Peggy Williams Fort, deceased, who died on February 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: August 10, 2020
SUSAN CAROLE HARRELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PEGGY WILLIAMS FORT
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TIMOTHY A. DAVIS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-5-20 & 8-12-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JENELLE INGRAM DRENNAN
CASE NO. 2020PR244
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jenelle Ingram Drennan, deceased, who died on June 27th 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: August 10, 2020
WAYNE KELLIE DRENNAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JENELLE INGRAM DRENNAN
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael R Jennings, Attorney
Wilson Post
8/5/20 and 8/12/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RAYMOND LEE HANKINS
CASE NO. 2020PR261
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of July, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Raymond Lee Hankins, deceased, who died on June 25th 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: August 10, 2020
ANITA HANKINS STAFFORD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RAYMOND LEE HANKINS, DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert D. Mac Pherson, Attorney
Wilson Post
8/5/20 and 8/12/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Clayton Dwayne Claxton
CASE NO. #2020PR257
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of clayton dwayne claxton, deceased, who died February 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 29th day of July, 2020.
Mary Lou Claxton
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Clayton Dwayne Claxton
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Shawn J. McBrien
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run August 5, 2020
August 12, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Suzanne Williams Butler
CASE NO. #2020PR268
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of Suzanne Williams Butler, deceased, who died June 30, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 29th day of July, 2020.
Hayley Michelle Butler and
Chad Lee Butler
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Suzanne Williams Butler
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Ellis Marshall Jr.
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/5/20 8/12/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOEL P. WALTON, SR.,
CASE NO. #2020PR224
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JOEL P. WALTON, SR., deceased, who died June 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 29th day of July, 2020.
JASON B. WALTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Joel P. Walton, Sr.,
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David Kennedy, Jr.
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/5/20 8/12/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GENEVA LAWRENCE
CASE NO. 2020PR264
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Geneva Lawrence, deceased, who died on May 12, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:
(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: August 10, 2020
JAMES ROBERT TRAMMEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GENEVA LAWRENCE
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHADWICK J. HAYES
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-5-20 & 8-12-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF THOMAS MONROE HICKS
CASE NO. #2020PR270
Notice is hereby given that on the 29TH day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of THOMAS MONROE HICKS, deceased, who died May 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 29th day of May, 2020.
William Bradford Hicks
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Thomas Monroe Hicks
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run August 5, 2020 August 12, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HARVILL C. EATON
CASE NO. 2020PR233
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of July, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Harvill C. Eaton, deceased, who died on March 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: August 10, 2020
LOIS EATON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HARVILL EATON, DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Cathryn Armistead, Attorney
Wilson Post
8/5/20 and 8/12/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN HOWARD JENKINS
CASE NO. 2020PR265
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of John Howard Jenkins, deceased, who died on May 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: August 10, 2020
WILMA JENKINS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN HOWARD JENKINS
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JENNIFER SHEPPARD
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/12/20 & 8/19/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOE BUFORD JONES
CASE NO. #2020PR281
Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JOE BUFORD JONES, deceased, who died July 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 4th day of August, 2020.
LAVERNE PATTERSON CARR GRIFFIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOE BUFORD JONES
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHADWICK J. HAYES
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run August 12, 2020 August 19, 2020
_________
PUBLIC NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON CODES BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS AND APPEALS Will convene on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 5:00 pm in the Town Meeting Hall (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue to consider the following:
Progress report from Curtis A. Gibbs, Sr. related to the July 2020 appeal of Notice to Repair Substandard Conditions and noted imminent danger to the public from possible failure or collapse of buildings at 300 North Maple Street, 37087.
Request by David Tomlinson for a review of appeal of Property Maintenance Code Notice to Repair Substandard Conditions noted at 118 Webster Lane, Lot 14 A and B, 37087
Individuals needing auxiliary aid for effective communication and/ or other reasonable accommodations in programs and services of The City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling (615)444-2809.
_________