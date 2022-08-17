NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JUDY SOUTHERLAND MORRIS
CASE NO. #2022CV165
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JUDY SOUTHERLAND MORRIS, deceased, who died July 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentâ€™s date of death.
This the 5th day of August, 2022.
RODNEY SCOTT MORRIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JUDY SOUTHERLAND MORRIS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMIE WINKLER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/10/22 8/17/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF AMY LEANN BROWNELL
CASE NO. 2022PR349
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Amy Leann Brownell, deceased, who died on June 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentâ€™s date of death.
Dated: August 3, 2022
DALE BROWNELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF AMY LEANN BROWNELL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHAWN MCBRIEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-10-22 & 8-17-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT H. NICHOLS, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR370
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert H. Nichols, Jr., deceased, who died on June 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentâ€™s date of death.
Dated: August 3, 2022
ROBERT H. NICHOLS, SR.
GAYLE C. NICHOLS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF ROBERT H. NICHOLS, JR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-10-22 & 8-17-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JACK R. PARRISH
CASE NO. #2022PR363
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day August, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of JACK R. PARRISH, deceased, who died July 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentâ€™s date of death.
This the 3rd day of August, 2022.
BEVERLY ANN PARRISH MCCRAY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JACK R. PARRISH
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT M. BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/10/22 8/17/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOE M. BIRDSONG
CASE NO. 2022PR365
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Joe M. Birdsong, deceased, who died on July 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentâ€™s date of death.
Dated: August 3, 2022
FORREST CHRISTOPHER BIRDSONG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOE M. BIRDSONG
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Alexander S. Fasching, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/10/22 and 8/17/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JERE RICHARD YOUNG
CASE NO. #2022PR382
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JERE RICHARD YOUNG, deceased, who died May 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentâ€™s date of death.
This the 10th day of August, 2022.
KIMBERLY Y. KYORI
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JERE RICHARD YOUNG
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/17/22 8/24/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: TRAVIS DAKOTA FENNESSEY
CASE NO. #2021PR542
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of TRAVIS DAKOTA FENNESSEY, deceased, who died September 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentâ€™s date of death.
This the 10th day of August, 2022.
J. BRYAN MOSELEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TRAVIS DAKOTA FENNESSEY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
MICHAEL K. PARSLEY
PROBATE CLERK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/17/22 8/24/22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON MONDAY, AUGUST 22, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, AUGUST 22, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6528, notice is
hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the
City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing
at 5:55 PM on September 6, 2022, in the Council
Chambers for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed zoning
approval for about 22.38 acres of the Cedartree project
at 4455 Highway 109 N and 841, 880, 887 & 926 E Old
Laguardo Road (Tax Map 48 Parcel 39, 39.02, 47, 47.02
& 47.03) and zoning to CG & IP to be added to Ward
6. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6537, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on September 6, 2022, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed rezoning approval
for about 1.28 acres of the Kodi Bramlett, LLC Property
project at 102 Newby Street and 308, 314 & 320 S
Cumberland Street (Tax Map 68L Group D Parcel 13
& 14) from IL to CN in Ward 3. The public hearing for
the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE
A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE
TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
AGENDA
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE
A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE
TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
CALL TO ORDER
PUBLIC HEARING
Public Hearing for a future land use plan amendment for about 1.51 acres of the Wilson
County Road Commission project at 106 Oak Street (Tax Map 68B Group C Parcel 10)
from RPI to IL in Ward 5 (PN 804271)
CHANGES TO THE AGENDA
NEW BUSINESS
1. Request by Lebanon Ventures, LLC for preliminary plat approval for One Lebanon
Place Phase 1, a 91-lot subdivision on about 10.19 acres at 1 Outlet Village Boulevard
(Tax Map 81 Parcel 95) zoned CN in the South Hartmann Overlay in Ward 3
(PN 820858)
2. Request by CR 109 Apartments, LLC for site plan approval for Highway 109 Multifamily,
a residential development on about 22 acres at 6438 Hickory Ridge Road
(Tax Map 79 Parcel 43.05) zoned CS in Ward 4 (PN 793068)
3. Request by Conoly Brown for site plan approval for 1450 West Baddour Parkway,
a non-residential development on about 0.97 acres at 1450 West Baddour Parkway
(Tax Map 57 Parcel 75) zoned CG in Ward 5 (PN 816672)
4. Request by Marquette Companies for site plan approval for Quarry Road Townhomes,
a residential development on about 91.44 acres at 592 Quarry Road (Tax Map
55 Parcels 60.07, 60.08, 60.09 & 67.01) zoned RM6 in Ward 6 (PN 811241)
5. Request by Chartwell Residential for site plan approval for Shoppes of Lebanon, a
non-residential development on about 2.59 acres at unaddressed property on Aviation
Way (Tax Map 81 Parcel 2.19) zoned CS in the South Hartmann Overlay in
Ward 4 (PN 773038)
6. Request by Stream for site plan approval for Stream Central Pike Specific Plan, a
non-residential development on about 87.3 acres at 15620, 15680, 15720, 15730,
15780 & 15850 Central Pike (Tax Map 116 Parcels 10, 11, 11.02, 11.03, 11.04 &
11.05) zoned SCPSP in Ward 4 (PN 806113)
7. Request by Pulte Group for site plan approval for Barton Village – Amenity Center,
a non-residential development on about 24.1 acres at an unaddressed property on
Bartons Creek Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel 88.14) zoned RS6 in Ward 3 (PN 811919)
8. Request by Lynotte Moore for a future land use plan amendment for about 1.51
acres of the Wilson County Road Commission project at 106 Oak Street (Tax Map
68B Group C Parcel 10) from RPI to IL in Ward 5 (PN 804271)
9. Request by Lynotte Moore for rezoning approval for about 1.51 acres of the Wilson
County Road Commission project at 106 Oak Street (Tax Map 68B Group C Parcel
10) from RD9 to IP in Ward 5 (PN 803204)
10. Request by Larry Robinson for rezoning approval for about 6.93 acres of the Larry
and Bethany Robinson project at an unaddressed property on Hartmann Drive
(Tax Map 45 Parcel 35.04) from RR to CS in Ward 1 (PN 806440)
11. Request by Staff for zoning code amendment for Chapter 14 Section 14.808 Building
Design to include single-family residential, duplexes and mobile homes in the
building design standards section.
12. Request by Staff to adopt the building material standards for all residential, single-
family residential, duplexes, and mobile homes.
THE PROPOSED ORDINANCE REQUIRES CERTAIN MATERIALS TO BE
RESTRICTED IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF BUILDINGS.
13. Request by Staff for zoning code amendment for Chapter 14 Section 14.808 to include
CG in the same design standards for CN and CS.
14. Request by Staff to amend the building materials standards for the CG Zoning District.
THE PROPOSED ORDINANCE REQUIRES CERTAIN MATERIALS TO BE
RESTRICTED IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF BUILDINGS.
DIRECTORS COMMENTS
ADJOURN
|
INVITATION TO BID -
WILSON COUNTY TENNESSEE
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed Bids from qualified vendors for:
BID – 2023-03 – COOLING TOWER
MT. JULIET MIDDLE SCHOOL
MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2022 AT 10
A.M., CST AT MT. JULIET MIDDLE SCHOOL – 3565 MT. JULIET ROAD, MT.
JULIET, TN 37122.
DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 @ 10 A.M.,
CST. All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties on the
date and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson County Board
of Education, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective vendors may
receive a bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board of Education at 615-444-3282,
during regular business hours, or online at www.wcschools.com > Finance Department
> Bid/RFP Information > Current Bid Solicitations. Wilson County Board of
Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid,
or to accept any bid other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
Travis Mayfield
Deputy Director of Operations
Wilson County Board of Education
|