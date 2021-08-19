IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
AT LEBANON
IN RE:
A MINOR CHILD
ABIGAIL ANN DORN
DOB: 09/03/2007
DEBORAH ANN (DORN) MOORE,
and Husband, AARON JASON MOORE
Petitioners,
VS.
ANDREW ALLEN HACKBART,
Respondent
Docket No.: 2021-AD-64
NOTICE OF ENTRY REQUESTED
PUBLICATION ORDER
This cause came to be heard on July 28, 2021 before the Honorable Judge Michael Collins based upon the Motion for Service by Publication filed by the Petitioners. DEBORAH ANN (DORN) MOORE and Husband, AARON JASON MOORE. Whereupon the Court heard the arguments of the Petitioner's counsel, reviewed the sworn affidavits presented, considered the entire file in this matter including the Petitioner's action to terminate the Respondent's parental rights, and for good cause shown, the following findings of fact and conclusions of law are hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED:
1.The residence of Respondent. ANDREW ALLEN HACKBART, is unknown, and after diligent inquiry, cannot be ascertained.
2. Petitioners have conducted a diligent inquiry for Respondent as presented to this Court with particularity in Petitioners' sworn petition and the Affidavits of Deborah Mason and John L. Meadows.
3. That service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate in this matter.
4. The best possible notice under the circumstances and notice reasonably calculated to give Respondent actual notice is by publication in the Wilson Post a newspaper located in Lebanon. Tennessee or another paper of general circulation located in that geographic area. as provided by law.
ENTERED this28th day of July,2021.
Judge Michael Collins
Submitted for Approval:
JOHN L. MEADOWS, BPR# 019504
Attorney for Petitioners,
115 E . Main Street. Suite A1
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
TEL: 615-784-4848
EMAIL: john@johnmeadowslegal.com
Wilson Post
08/04/2021 08/11/201 08/18/2021 08/25/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROY NELSON PUGH
CASE NO. 2021PR334
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Roy Nelson Pugh, deceased, who died on December 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 16, 2021
BETH BASHAM
KATHY JOY PUGH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROY NELSON PUGH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MARK A. POLK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-11-21 & 8-18-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARTHA JO MALONE
CASE NO. #2021PR331
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARTHA JO MALONE, deceased, who died May 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of August, 2021.
LYNN HUGH MALONE
JANET ELAINE MALONE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF MARTHA JO MALONE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W FERRELL
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run August 11, 2021 August 18, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY R. GRAY
CASE NO. 2021PR343
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary R. Gray, deceased, who died on January 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 16, 2021
ROBERT W. SHERRILL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY R. GRAY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-11-21 & 8-18-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARK R. HOBBS
CASE NO. #2021PR317
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARK R. HOBBS, deceased, who died April 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of August, 2021.
TERESA F. HOBBS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARK R. HOBBS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
HUNTER THRASHER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 8/11/21 8/18/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Billy J. Fields
CASE NO. #2021PR346
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy J. Fields, deceased, who died May 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of August, 2021.
Frances Grandstaff
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Billy J. Fields
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
PROBATE CLERK
BLAKE LAWRENCE
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run 8/11/21 8/18/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HAROLD SUTTON
CASE NO. 2021PR353
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Harold Sutton, deceased, who died on July 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 16, 2021
RAMONA SUTTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HAROLD SUTTON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MIKE FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-18-21 & 8-25-21
|
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR TROUSDALE COUNTY, TENNESSEE
AT HARTSVILLE
JOANN DAVIS
PLAINTIFF
VS. CASE# 2021-CV-4916
JOHN EARL DAVIS
DEFENDANT
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Circuit Court Clerk, from the Plaintiff’s Complaint which is sworn to, that the Defendant, John Earl Davis, is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee and Trousdale County, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to served upon Tiffany D. Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before September 24, 2021, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Hartsville/Trousdale County, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on September 24, 2021, at the Wilson County Justice Center in Lebanon, Tennessee, at 9:00am, or as soon thereafter as possible.
KIM TAYLOR, Clerk of Circuit Court
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
Tiffany D. Hagar
Hagar & Phillips PLLC
207 University Ave
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-784-4588 Phone
615-784-4590 Fax
PUBLICATION DATES:
August 18, 2021
August 25, 2021
September 1, 2021
September 8, 2021
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Monday, august 23, 2021 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Tuesday, August 24, 2021 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF A FEMALE CHILD
WHOSE NAME FOR THE PURPOSE OF
THIS PROCEEDING IS:
SKYLER JEAN STREISEL
D.O.B. 01/11/2019
By:
THOMAS E. THOMPSON
AND
REGINA PEERCY THOMPSON,
PETITIONERS.
AND
KEVIN LOUIS NORVELL,
CO-PETITIONER,
vs.
DANA NICOLE STREISEL,
RESPONDENT
Case No. 21-AD-347
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE
Petitioner, REGINA PEERCY THOMPSON, by and through her undersigned counsel, has filed a Motion for an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Dana Nicole Streisel by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated by affidavit that set forth applicable grounds from T.C.A. § 21-1-203(a) that upon inquiry at Respondent's usual place of abode, the Respondent cannot be found so as to be served with process, and there is just ground to believe that the Respondent is gone
beyond the limits of the state;
It is therefore, ORDERED that the Clerk of this Court shall:
1.Forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.
2.The copy of this order that is to be published, shall Include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at which this Court is held.
3.The copy of this Order that Is published shall further notify the Respondent that he must answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth weekly publication of this order, and if he does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may be entered against him.
Entered this 15th day of 2021
MICHAEL COLLINS, JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
BURDINE LAW FIRM, PLLC
Hannah Burdine, BPR 026218
Attorney for Petitioners Regina Peercy Thompson and Thomas E. Thompson
3200 West End Ave., Suite 500 Nashville, TN 37203
Phone: 615-783-1663
Email: burdinelaw(@ gmail.com
Wilson Post
08/18/2021 08/25/2021 09/01/2021 09/08/2021
|
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF A FEMALE CHILD
WHOSE NAME FOR THE PURPOSE OF
THIS PROCEEDING IS:
JOSILYN ROSE STREISEL
D.O.B. 02/08/2017
By:
BRYAN HUDGINS,
PETITIONER
AND
KEVIN LOUIS NORVELL,
CO-PETITIONER,
vs.
DANA NICOLE STREISEL,
RESPONDENT
Case No. 21-AD-348
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE
Petitioner, BRYAN HUDGINS, by and through his undersigned counsel, has filed a Motion for an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Dana Nicole Streisel by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated by affidavit that set forth applicable grounds from T.C.A. § 21-1-203(a) that upon inquiry at Respondent's usual place of abode, the Respondent cannot be found so as to be served with process, and there is just ground to believe that the Respondent is gone beyond the limits of the state;
It is therefore, ORDERED that the Clerk of this Court shall:
1.Forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.
2.The copy of this order that is to be published, shall Include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at which this Court is held.
3.The copy of this Order that Is published shall further notify the Respondent that he must answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth weekly publication of this order, and if he does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may be entered against him.
Entered this 15th day of 2021
MICHAEL COLLINS, JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
BURDINE LAW FIRM, PLLC
Hannah Burdine, BPR 026218
Attorney for Petitioners Bryan Hudgins
3200 West End Ave., Suite 500 Nashville, TN 37203
Phone: 615-783-1663
Email: burdinelaw(@ gmail.com
Wilson Post
08/18/2021 08/25/2021 09/01/2021 09/08/2021
|
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed bids for the
resurfacing of the Indoor Pool for the Jimmy Floyd
Family Center.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must
be returned no later than August 20, 2021 by 10:00 a.m.
Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in
the same office.
An on-site visit is required with this bid.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing Department
(615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
|