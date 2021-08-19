IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

AT LEBANON

IN RE:

A MINOR CHILD

ABIGAIL ANN DORN

DOB: 09/03/2007

DEBORAH ANN (DORN) MOORE,

and Husband, AARON JASON MOORE

Petitioners,

VS.

ANDREW ALLEN HACKBART,

Respondent

Docket No.: 2021-AD-64

NOTICE OF ENTRY REQUESTED

PUBLICATION ORDER

This cause came to be heard on July 28, 2021 before the Honorable Judge Michael Collins based upon the Motion for Service by Publication filed by the Petitioners. DEBORAH ANN (DORN) MOORE and Husband, AARON JASON MOORE. Whereupon the Court heard the arguments of the Petitioner's counsel, reviewed the sworn affidavits presented, considered the entire file in this matter including the Petitioner's action to terminate the Respondent's parental rights, and for good cause shown, the following findings of fact and conclusions of law are hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED:

1.The residence of Respondent. ANDREW ALLEN HACKBART, is unknown, and after diligent inquiry, cannot be ascertained.

2. Petitioners have conducted a diligent inquiry for Respondent as presented to this Court with particularity in Petitioners' sworn petition and the Affidavits of Deborah Mason and John L. Meadows.

3.  That service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate in this matter.

4.  The best possible notice under the circumstances and notice reasonably calculated to give Respondent actual notice is by publication in the Wilson Post a newspaper located in Lebanon. Tennessee or another paper of general circulation located in that geographic area. as provided by law.

ENTERED this28th day of July,2021.

Judge Michael Collins

Submitted for Approval:

JOHN L. MEADOWS, BPR# 019504

Attorney  for Petitioners,

115 E . Main Street. Suite A1

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087

TEL: 615-784-4848

EMAIL: john@johnmeadowslegal.com

Wilson Post

08/04/2021 08/11/201 08/18/2021 08/25/2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROY NELSON PUGH

CASE NO.  2021PR334

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Roy Nelson Pugh, deceased, who died on December 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 16, 2021

BETH BASHAM

KATHY JOY PUGH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROY NELSON PUGH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MARK A. POLK

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         8-11-21 & 8-18-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARTHA JO MALONE             

CASE NO. #2021PR331

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARTHA JO MALONE, deceased, who died May 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th day of August, 2021.

LYNN HUGH MALONE

JANET ELAINE MALONE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF MARTHA JO MALONE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W FERRELL

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   August 11, 2021     August 18, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY R. GRAY

CASE NO.  2021PR343

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary R. Gray, deceased, who died on January 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 16, 2021

ROBERT W. SHERRILL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY R. GRAY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         8-11-21 & 8-18-21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARK R. HOBBS

CASE NO. #2021PR317

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th  day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARK R. HOBBS, deceased, who died April 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th  day of August, 2021.

TERESA F. HOBBS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARK R. HOBBS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

HUNTER THRASHER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   8/11/21  8/18/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Billy J. Fields

CASE NO. #2021PR346

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy J. Fields, deceased, who died May 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if         the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th  day of August, 2021.

Frances Grandstaff

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Billy J. Fields

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

PROBATE CLERK

BLAKE LAWRENCE

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run 8/11/21   8/18/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HAROLD SUTTON

CASE NO.  2021PR353

Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Harold Sutton, deceased, who died on July 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 16, 2021

RAMONA SUTTON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HAROLD SUTTON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MIKE FERRELL

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         8-18-21 & 8-25-21

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR TROUSDALE COUNTY, TENNESSEE

AT HARTSVILLE

JOANN DAVIS

PLAINTIFF

VS.  CASE# 2021-CV-4916

JOHN EARL DAVIS

DEFENDANT

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Circuit Court Clerk, from the Plaintiff’s Complaint which is sworn to, that the Defendant, John Earl Davis, is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee and Trousdale County, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to served upon Tiffany D. Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before September 24, 2021, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Hartsville/Trousdale County, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the  Complaint.  The motion for default will be heard on September 24, 2021, at the Wilson County Justice Center in Lebanon, Tennessee, at 9:00am, or as soon thereafter as possible.

KIM TAYLOR, Clerk of Circuit Court

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

Tiffany D. Hagar

Hagar & Phillips PLLC

207 University Ave

Lebanon, TN 37087

615-784-4588 Phone

615-784-4590 Fax

PUBLICATION DATES:

August 18, 2021

August 25, 2021

September 1, 2021

September 8, 2021

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Monday, august 23, 2021 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Tuesday, August 24, 2021 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF A FEMALE CHILD

WHOSE NAME FOR THE PURPOSE OF

THIS PROCEEDING IS:

SKYLER JEAN STREISEL

D.O.B. 01/11/2019

By:

THOMAS E. THOMPSON

AND

REGINA PEERCY THOMPSON,

PETITIONERS.

AND

KEVIN LOUIS NORVELL,

CO-PETITIONER,

vs.

DANA NICOLE STREISEL,

RESPONDENT

Case No. 21-AD-347

ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE

Petitioner, REGINA PEERCY THOMPSON, by and through her undersigned counsel, has filed a Motion for an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Dana Nicole Streisel by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated by affidavit that set forth applicable grounds from T.C.A. § 21-1-203(a) that upon inquiry at Respondent's usual place of abode, the Respondent cannot be found so as to be served with process, and there is just ground to believe that the Respondent is gone

beyond the limits of the state;

It is therefore, ORDERED that the Clerk of this Court shall:

1.Forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.

2.The copy of this order that is to be published, shall Include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at which this Court is held.

3.The copy of this Order that Is published shall further notify the Respondent that he must answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth weekly publication of this order, and if he does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may be entered against him.

Entered this 15th day of  2021

MICHAEL COLLINS, JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

BURDINE LAW FIRM, PLLC

Hannah Burdine, BPR 026218

Attorney for Petitioners Regina Peercy Thompson and Thomas E. Thompson

3200 West End Ave., Suite 500 Nashville, TN 37203

Phone: 615-783-1663

Email: burdinelaw(@ gmail.com

Wilson Post

08/18/2021 08/25/2021 09/01/2021 09/08/2021

|

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF A FEMALE CHILD

WHOSE NAME FOR THE PURPOSE OF

THIS PROCEEDING IS:

JOSILYN ROSE STREISEL

D.O.B. 02/08/2017

By:

BRYAN HUDGINS,

PETITIONER

AND

KEVIN LOUIS NORVELL,

CO-PETITIONER,

vs.

DANA NICOLE STREISEL,

RESPONDENT

Case No. 21-AD-348

ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE

Petitioner, BRYAN HUDGINS, by and through his undersigned counsel, has filed a Motion for an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Dana Nicole Streisel by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated by affidavit that set forth applicable grounds from T.C.A. § 21-1-203(a) that upon inquiry at Respondent's usual place of abode, the Respondent cannot be found so as to be served with process, and there is just ground to believe that the Respondent is gone beyond the limits of the state;

It is therefore, ORDERED that the Clerk of this Court shall:

1.Forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.

2.The copy of this order that is to be published, shall Include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at which this Court is held.

3.The copy of this Order that Is published shall further notify the Respondent that he must answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this action within thirty (30) days of the fourth weekly publication of this order, and if he does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgment may be entered against him.

Entered this 15th day of  2021

MICHAEL COLLINS, JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

BURDINE LAW FIRM, PLLC

Hannah Burdine, BPR 026218

Attorney for Petitioners Bryan Hudgins

3200 West End Ave., Suite 500 Nashville, TN 37203

Phone: 615-783-1663

Email: burdinelaw(@ gmail.com

Wilson Post

08/18/2021 08/25/2021 09/01/2021 09/08/2021

|

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed bids for the

resurfacing of the Indoor Pool for the Jimmy Floyd

Family Center.

Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from

the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle

Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at

www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must

be returned no later than August 20, 2021 by 10:00 a.m.

Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in

the same office.

An on-site visit is required with this bid.

If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing Department

(615) 443-2802.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

|

