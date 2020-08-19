NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN HOWARD JENKINS
CASE NO. 2020PR265
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of John Howard Jenkins, deceased, who died on May 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 17, 2020
WILMA JENKINS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN HOWARD JENKINS
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JENNIFER SHEPPARD
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/12/20 & 8/19/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOE BUFORD JONES
CASE NO. #2020PR281
Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JOE BUFORD JONES, deceased, who died July 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of August, 2020.
LAVERNE PATTERSON CARR GRIFFIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOE BUFORD JONES
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHADWICK J. HAYES
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run August 12, 2020 August 19, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY S. KERLEY
CASE NO. 2020PR240
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary S. Kerley, deceased, who died on April 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 17, 2020
A. TYLER WHITAKER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY S. KERLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIS H. MARSHALL, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/19/20 & 8/26/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Julia Bell Austin
CASE NO. #2020PR42
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of August, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of Julia Bell Austin, deceased, who died August 26, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 12th day of August, 2020.
Grayson Smith Cannon
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Julia Bell Austin
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Ellen Zhang
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/19/20 8/26/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KATIE JO HUNT LEA
CASE NO. 2020PR289
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Katie Jo Hunt Lea, deceased, who died on June 30, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 17, 2020
CHARLES ANTHONY LEA
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KATIE JO HUNT LEA
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-19-20 & 8-26-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WAYNE H. ROGERS
CASE NO. 2020PR288
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wayne H. Rogers, deceased, who died on June 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 17, 2020
JERRY LYNN FRANKLIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WAYNE H. ROGERS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-19-20 & 8-26-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Terry Eugene Jones, Sr.
CASE NO. #2020PR272
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of August, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of Terry Eugene Jones, Sr. deceased, who died June 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 12th day of August, 2020.
Chad Jones (and)
Terry E. Jones, Jr.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Terry Eugene Jones, Sr.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Ted Burkhalter
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/19/20 8/26/20
_________
LIEN SALE
Auction Thursday
August 27th at 8:00 am
at Rimes Towing
3231 Big Springs Rd.
Lebanon, TN 37090
01 Chevrolet Pickup
1GCEK14V11E100673
_________
AUCTION
ED’S
1504 A WEST MAIN
LEBANON, TN 37087
AUCTION: 08/22/20
AT 11:00 A.M.
98 PONTIAC
VIN: 1G2NE52T9WC720498
88 PLYMOUTH
VIN: 1P3BP49K5JF247612
02 VW
VIN: WVWSB61J92W142229
03 GMC
VIN: 1GKEC13V23J125014
11 DODGE
VIN: 1B3CB3HA0BD234481
09 KIA
VIN: KNAFG528897248116
15 HONDA
VIN: 2HKRM3H75FH519409
10 NISSAN
VIN: 3N1BC1AP4AL393476
01 FORD
VIN: 1FMYU60E71UC46071
06 KIA
VIN: KNDJD733065605607
96 HONDA
VIN: 1HGCD7255TA011773
05 NISSAN
VIN: IN4AL11D65C222573
_________
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
RFP- 668 2020 INMATE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEM FOR
THE WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
MANDATORY PRE-PROPSAL SEPTEMBER 2, 2020
SCHEDULES WILL BE ONE-HOUR BLOCKS, INDIVIDUALLY,
BETWEEN 8AM AND 3PM
OPENING BID DATE
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 AT 1:00 PM AT THE WILSON
COUNTY COURTHOUSE ROOM 205 IN THE WILSON
COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson
County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,
P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)
443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday
to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/
Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to
accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid
with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on
the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from
participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to
discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal
financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR
_________
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF BLOUNT COUNTY, TENNESSEE
STATE OF TENNESSEE
DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN’S SERVICES,
Petitioner,
v.
TONI BROWN, MOTHER
Respondent.
No. JV-2029
IN THE MATTER OF:
SHIRLEY ANN SOLIS, d.o.b: 08/01/2018
A CHILD UNDER EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing to the Court from the allegations of the Petition in this cause
and the affidavit of the Petitioner that the whereabouts of, TONI BROWN
are unknown and that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon TONI
BROWN it is, therefore, ordered that TONI BROWN be served by publication
of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in The WILSON POST,
a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tenn.
It is further ORDERED that if Respondent, TONI BROWN does not enter
an appearance or otherwise answer the petition, further personal service
or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any
future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may
be made upon TONI BROWN by filing the same with the Clerk of the Juvenile
Court of Blount County, Tennessee.
TONI BROWN
The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a
Petition seeking to terminate your parental rights regarding these children. It
appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because
your whereabouts are unknown. You are,. therefore, ordered to respond by
filing an Answer to the Petition filed against you to terminate your parental
rights to this child. A copy of the Petition may be obtained at the office of the
Juvenile Court of Blount County, Tennessee, at 391 Court St, Maryville, TN
37804. This notice will be published for four consecutive weeks. The last date
of publication will be Wed., September 9, 2020. Your Answer must be filed
within thirty (30) days after that. Your court date is November 9, 2020 at 1:30
pm. If no Answer is filed, a Default Judgment will be taken against you without
further notice to you.
Entered this the 6th day of August, 2020
HON Dianne Lashmit
BLOUNT COUNTY JUVENILE COURT
PREPARED FOR ENTRY:
Daniel K. Smithwick, BPR# 023900
Tennessee Department of Children’s Services
Regional General Counsel
2600 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
(865) 310-3995 (Cell)
_________