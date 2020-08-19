NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN HOWARD JENKINS

CASE NO.  2020PR265

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of John Howard Jenkins, deceased, who died on May 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 17, 2020

WILMA JENKINS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOHN HOWARD JENKINS

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JENNIFER SHEPPARD

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 8/12/20 & 8/19/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOE BUFORD JONES

CASE NO. #2020PR281

Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH  day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JOE BUFORD JONES, deceased, who died July 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th  day of August, 2020.

LAVERNE PATTERSON CARR GRIFFIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOE BUFORD JONES

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHADWICK J. HAYES

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   August 12, 2020 August 19, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY S. KERLEY

CASE NO.  2020PR240

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary S. Kerley, deceased, who died on April 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 17, 2020

A. TYLER WHITAKER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY S. KERLEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ELLIS H. MARSHALL, JR.

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 8/19/20 & 8/26/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Julia Bell Austin

CASE NO. #2020PR42

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of August, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of Julia Bell Austin, deceased, who died August 26, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12th day of August, 2020.

Grayson Smith Cannon

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Julia Bell Austin

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Ellen Zhang

Attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 8/19/20  8/26/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KATIE JO HUNT LEA

CASE NO.  2020PR289

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Katie Jo Hunt Lea, deceased, who died on June 30, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 17, 2020

CHARLES ANTHONY LEA

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KATIE JO HUNT LEA

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David B. Foutch

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 8-19-20 & 8-26-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WAYNE H. ROGERS

CASE NO.  2020PR288

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wayne H. Rogers, deceased, who died on June 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 17, 2020

JERRY LYNN FRANKLIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WAYNE H. ROGERS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David B. Foutch

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 8-19-20 & 8-26-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Terry Eugene Jones, Sr.

CASE NO. #2020PR272

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of August, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of Terry Eugene Jones, Sr. deceased, who died June 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12th day of August, 2020.

Chad Jones (and)

Terry E. Jones, Jr.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Terry Eugene Jones, Sr.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Ted Burkhalter

Attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 8/19/20  8/26/20

_________

LIEN SALE

Auction Thursday

August 27th at 8:00 am

at Rimes Towing

3231 Big Springs Rd.

Lebanon, TN 37090

01 Chevrolet Pickup

1GCEK14V11E100673

_________

AUCTION

ED’S

1504 A WEST MAIN

LEBANON, TN 37087

AUCTION: 08/22/20

AT 11:00 A.M.

98 PONTIAC

VIN: 1G2NE52T9WC720498

88 PLYMOUTH

VIN: 1P3BP49K5JF247612

02 VW

VIN: WVWSB61J92W142229

03 GMC

VIN: 1GKEC13V23J125014

11 DODGE

VIN: 1B3CB3HA0BD234481

09 KIA

VIN: KNAFG528897248116

15 HONDA

VIN: 2HKRM3H75FH519409

10 NISSAN

VIN: 3N1BC1AP4AL393476

01 FORD

VIN: 1FMYU60E71UC46071

06 KIA

VIN: KNDJD733065605607

96 HONDA

VIN: 1HGCD7255TA011773

05 NISSAN

VIN: IN4AL11D65C222573

_________

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is

requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:

RFP- 668 2020 INMATE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEM FOR

THE WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

MANDATORY PRE-PROPSAL SEPTEMBER 2, 2020

SCHEDULES WILL BE ONE-HOUR BLOCKS, INDIVIDUALLY,

BETWEEN 8AM AND 3PM

OPENING BID DATE

SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 AT 1:00 PM AT THE WILSON

COUNTY COURTHOUSE ROOM 205 IN THE WILSON

COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested

parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson

County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,

P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)

443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday

to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/

Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to

accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid

with the lowest cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on

the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from

participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to

discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal

financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR

_________

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF BLOUNT COUNTY, TENNESSEE

STATE OF TENNESSEE

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN’S SERVICES,

Petitioner,

v.

TONI BROWN, MOTHER

Respondent.

No. JV-2029

IN THE MATTER OF:

SHIRLEY ANN SOLIS, d.o.b: 08/01/2018

A CHILD UNDER EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appearing to the Court from the allegations of the Petition in this cause

and the affidavit of the Petitioner that the whereabouts of, TONI BROWN

are unknown and that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon TONI

BROWN it is, therefore, ordered that TONI BROWN be served by publication

of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in The WILSON POST,

a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tenn.

It is further ORDERED that if Respondent, TONI BROWN does not enter

an appearance or otherwise answer the petition, further personal service

or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any

future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may

be made upon TONI BROWN by filing the same with the Clerk of the Juvenile

Court of Blount County, Tennessee.

TONI BROWN

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a

Petition seeking to terminate your parental rights regarding these children. It

appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because

your whereabouts are unknown. You are,. therefore, ordered to respond by

filing an Answer to the Petition filed against you to terminate your parental

rights to this child. A copy of the Petition may be obtained at the office of the

Juvenile Court of Blount County, Tennessee, at 391 Court St, Maryville, TN

37804. This notice will be published for four consecutive weeks. The last date

of publication will be Wed., September 9, 2020. Your Answer must be filed

within thirty (30) days after that. Your court date is November 9, 2020 at 1:30

pm. If no Answer is filed, a Default Judgment will be taken against you without

further notice to you.

Entered this the 6th day of August, 2020

HON Dianne Lashmit

BLOUNT COUNTY JUVENILE COURT

PREPARED FOR ENTRY:

Daniel K. Smithwick, BPR# 023900

Tennessee Department of Children’s Services

Regional General Counsel

2600 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921

(865) 310-3995 (Cell)

Daniel.smithwick@tn.gov.

_________

 

