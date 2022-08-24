NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JERE RICHARD YOUNG
CASE NO. #2022PR382
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JERE RICHARD YOUNG, deceased, who died May 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 10th day of August, 2022.
KIMBERLY Y. KYORI
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JERE RICHARD YOUNG
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/17/22 8/24/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: TRAVIS DAKOTA FENNESSEY
CASE NO. #2021PR542
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of TRAVIS DAKOTA FENNESSEY, deceased, who died September 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 10th day of August, 2022.
J. BRYAN MOSELEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TRAVIS DAKOTA FENNESSEY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
MICHAEL K. PARSLEY
PROBATE CLERK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/17/22 8/24/22
|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S FORECLOSURE SALE Sale at public auction will be on October 4, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. local time at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN , pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Mark A. Mullinix and Tracey L. Mullinix for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for U.S. Bank N.A., as Beneficiary, dated March 7, 2013, of record in Book 1532, Page 2470 in the Register of Deeds Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, ("Deed of Trust"), conducted by James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, a Florida corporation duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Register of Deeds Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: U.S. Bank National Association Other Interested Parties: The hereinafter described real property located in Wilson County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: BEING TRACT NO. 6D ON A PLAT ENTITLED "FINAL PLAT OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF TRACT 6 OF THE PROPERTY OF ALLIE HOBBS", PREPARED BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, TRLS #910, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED MARCH 5, 1996 AND FILED FOR RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 15, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY.TOGETHER WITH A MOBILE HOME LOCATED THEREON AS A PERMANENT FIXTURE AND APPURTENANCE THERETO, DESCRIBED AS A 1990 DOUBLEWIDE FLEETWOOD HOMES MOBILE HOME BEARING VIN NUMBER: CAFLL17 A/B 12333 ST.BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MARK A. MULLINIX AND TRACEY L. MULLINIX, HUSBAND AND WIFE BY WARRANTY DEED FROM GERALD W. POLK AND PAMELA J. POLK, HUSBAND AND WIFE DATED 02/07/2013 OF RECORDED 03/11/2013 IN BOOK 1532, PAGE 2468, REGISTER'S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 2307 Burford Rd., Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 024-030.06-000 Current owner(s) of the property: Tracey L. Mullinix This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of trust, including right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Albertelli Law Trust Account. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, Trustee 401 Commerce Street, Suite 150 Nashville, TN 37219 PH: (615) 265-0835 FX: (615) 265-0836 File No.: 22-007609 A-4757548 08/24/2022, 08/31/2022, 09/07/2022
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 17, 2016, executed by BENJAMIN C MOUNSEY and REBECCA E MOUNSEY conveying certain real property therein described to KERRY WEBB, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded August 24, 2016, in Deed Book 1715, Page 637; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM At the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, IS FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 14, ON THE PLAN OF PHASE TWO TRAILWOOD FARMS SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN BY PLAT APPEARING OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 762, OF REGISTER`S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR MORE COMPLETE DETAILS OF SAID LOT.
Parcel ID: 117B-B-044.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 240 ROCKYTOP TRAIL, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): BENJAMIN C MOUNSEY, REBECCA E MOUNSEY
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 26, 2002, executed by JACK I. WYLEMANS and CONNIE F. WYLEMANS conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, ESQ., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded December 4, 2002, in Deed Book 945, Page 78; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3 who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 7.85 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF THE LARRY
HUNT PROPERTY, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 16, PAGE 540, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO
WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 102-033.01
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1895 HOLLOWAY ROAD, LEBANON, TN 37090. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JACK I. WYLEMANS, CONNIE F. WYLEMANS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CLAUDE DRENNON THOMPSON
CASE NO. 2022PR387
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Claude Drennon Thompson, deceased, who died on July 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 15, 2022
ROBERT GRISSIM THOMPSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CLAUDE DRENNON THOMPSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla Costley, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/24/22 and 8/31/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FLORENCE DEE ASH
CASE NO. 2022PR358
Notice is hereby given that on the 16TH day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Florence Dee Ash, deceased, who died on June 20, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 16, 2022
ROBERT JOEY ASH
JASON LYNN ASH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF FLORENCE DEE ASH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/24/22 and 8/31/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MAIRON PEARL WINFREE
CASE NO. 2022PR390
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mairon Pearl Winfree, deceased, who died on July 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 17, 2022
SONDRA WINFREE DOWDY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MAIRON PEARL WINFREE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael Jennings, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/24/22 and 8/31/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOROTHY O’MALLEY HICKS
CASE NO. 2022PR396
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Dorothy O’Malley Hicks, deceased, who died on August 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 17, 2022
JEFFREY M. HICKS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOROTHY O’MALLEY HICKS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/24/22 and 8/31/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JANIS A. PARIS
CASE NO. #2022PR384
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of JANIS A. PARIS, deceased, who died July 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of August, 2022.
BEVERLY G. PARIS
MICHELE L. WILEE
SHERRY A. ESCOBAR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANIS A. PARIS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/24/22v 8/31//22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NELLIE V. BENDER
CASE NO. 2022PR381
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Nellie V. Bender, deceased, who died on April 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 17, 2022
LONNIE E. BENDER
WILLIAM L. BENDER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF NELLIE V. BENDER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elliott Benson, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/24/22 and 8/31/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HAROLD SHANNON
CASE NO. 2022PR386
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Harold Shannon, deceased, who died on July 22, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 17, 2022
JESSICA SWEAT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HAROLD SHANNON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. MICHAEL ROBINSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-24-22 & 8-31-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES EDGAR LINVILLE, III
CASE NO. 2022PR383
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Edgar Linville, III, deceased, who died on June 29, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 17, 2022
CHARLES EDGAR LINVILLE, IV
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES EDGAR LINVILLE, III
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Andrea J. Sinclair
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-24-22 & 8-31-22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, AUGUST 29, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
OF CONSTRUCTION BIDS
BIDS TO BE RECEIVED Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lebanon at their offices in 200 North Castle
Heights, Lebanon, TN, until 2:00 PM CST, Wednesday, September 07, 2022 and
opened publicly at 200 North Castle Heights, Main Council Chambers at that hour.
The reading of the bids will begin at 2:01 PM CST.
CL 22010 Bridge Replacement - Woodside Drive
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
This project involves the replacement of an existing slab culvert on Woodside Drive
in Lebanon, Tennessee.
PROPOSAL CONTRACTS WILL BE ISSUED UNTIL THE TIME SET FOR OPENING BIDS
A Prime Contractor must prequalify with the Department of Transportation in accordance
with Section 54-5-117 of the “Tennessee Code Annotated” and Tennessee
Department of Transportation Rule 1680-5-3 prequalification of contractors before
biddable proposals will be furnished.
The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that a 0% Disadvantaged Business
Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set for this project and must be met or exceeded.
The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that
in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business
enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this
invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of age, race, color,
religion, national origin, sex or disability in consideration for an award. No Disadvantaged
Business Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set on this contract. However,
the use of DBE or minority/women owned firms are encouraged.
The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drug-free
with policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color, national
or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service. The City of Lebanon’s telephone
number is 615.444-3647.
THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS IS RESERVED
Bidding documents and information, and plans, may be obtained at the office of
Engineering, 200 North Castle Heights Suite 300; 615.444.3647 after 11:00 AM CST
on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 for a non-refundable fee of $25.00.
|
INVITATION TO BID
Wilson County Tennessee
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed Bids from qualified vendors
for:
BID – 2023-04 – FURNITURE & FIXTURES
WEST WILSON MIDDLE SCHOOL
DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 @ 2 P.M. CST.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties on the date
and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson County Board
of Education, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective vendors may
receive a bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board of Education at 615-444-
3282, during regular business hours, or online at
www.wcschools.com > Finance Department > Bid/RFP Information > Current Bid
Solicitations. Wilson County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or
all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept any bid other than the bid
with the lowest cost meeting specifications
Travis Mayfield
Deputy Director of Operations
Wilson County Board of Education
|
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for
the replastering of the outdoor pool at the Jimmy Floyd
Family Center.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from the
office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N Castle Heights
Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at www.
lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must be
returned no later than August 25, 2022, by 10:00 a.m.
Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in
the same office.
An onsite visit may be necessary to bid.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-14, notice is hereby given that
the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00
PM on September 27, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of
about 1.51 acres at 106 Oak Street (Tax Map 68B Group C Parcel 10) from RPI – Public/Institutional/
Residential to IL – Light Industrial. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder
at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-15, notice is hereby given that
the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00
PM on September 27, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
5.01 acres at 689 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel 88.09) from FLH4 – Residential 4 Units per
Acre to FLH8 – Residential 8 Units per Acre. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder
at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-16, notice is hereby given that
the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00
PM on September 27, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
1.57 acres at 1023 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel 89.01) from FLH4 – Residential 4 Units per
Acre to FLH8 – Residential 8 Units per Acre. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder
at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-17, notice is hereby given that
the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00
PM on September 27, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
4.82 acres at 1409 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 93 Parcel 18.01) from FLH4 – Residential 4 Units per
Acre to FLH8 – Residential 8 Units per Acre. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder
at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-18, notice is hereby given that
the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00
PM on September 27, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
2.56 acres at unaddressed properties on Lebanon Road (Tax Map 56 Parcels 13.03 & 13.04)
from FLH2 – Residential 2 Units per Acre to CI – Interchange Commercial. The public hearing
for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
(TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies of
the resolution are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s
Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions
can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 30, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE
TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
AGENDA
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 30, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE
TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
CALL TO ORDER
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Regular called July 26, 2022 Planning Commission Meeting
NEW BUSINESS
1. Request by Lebanon Ventures, LLC for preliminary plat approval for One Lebanon
Place Phase 1, a 93-lot subdivision on about 10.19 acres at 1 Outlet Village Boulevard
(Tax Map 81 Parcel 95) zoned CN in the South Hartmann Overlay in Ward 3
(PN 820858)
2. Request by CR 109 Apartments, LLC for site plan approval for Highway 109 Multifamily,
a residential development on about 22 acres at 6438 Hickory Ridge Road
(Tax Map 79 Parcel 43.05) zoned CS in Ward 4 (PN 793068)
3. Request by Conoly Brown for site plan approval for 1450 West Baddour Parkway,
a non-residential development on about 0.97 acres at 1450 West Baddour Parkway
(Tax Map 57 Parcel 75) zoned CG in Ward 5 (PN 816672)
4. Request by Marquette Companies for site plan approval for Quarry Road Townhomes,
a residential development on about 91.44 acres at 592 Quarry Road (Tax Map
55 Parcels 60.07, 60.08, 60.09 & 67.01) zoned RM6 in Ward 6 (PN 811241)
5. Request by Shoppes of Lebanon, LLC for site plan approval for Shoppes of Lebanon,
a non-residential development on about 2.59 acres at unaddressed property on Aviation
Way (Tax Map 81 Parcel 2.19) zoned CS in the South Hartmann Overlay in
Ward 4 (PN 773038)
6. Request by Stream for site plan approval for Stream Central Pike Specific Plan, a
non-residential development on about 87.3 acres at 15620, 15680, 15720, 15730,
15780 & 15850 Central Pike (Tax Map 116 Parcels 10, 11, 11.02, 11.03, 11.04 &
11.05) zoned SCPSP in Ward 4 (PN 806113)
7. Request by Pulte Group for site plan approval for Barton Village – Amenity Center,
a non-residential development on about 24.1 acres at an unaddressed property on
Bartons Creek Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel 88.14) zoned RS6 in Ward 3 (PN 811919)
8. Request by Larry Robinson for rezoning approval for about 6.93 acres of the Larry
and Bethany Robinson project at an unaddressed property on Hartmann Drive
(Tax Map 45 Parcel 35.04) from RR to CS in Ward 1 (PN 806440)
9. Request by Staff for zoning code amendment for Chapter 14 Section 14.808 to include
CG in the same design standards for CN and CS.
10. Request by Staff to amend the building materials standards for the CG Zoning District.
THE PROPOSED ORDINANCE REQUIRES CERTAIN MATERIALS TO BE
RESTRICTED IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF BUILDINGS.
11. Request by Staff for zoning code amendment to restrict the location of Group
Homes serving violent offenders in relation to Single Family Homes, Schools, Child
Care Facilities, and Day Care Facilities.
ADJOURN
|
LIEN SALE
08/26/2022 @ 7:00 AM
S & S Towing & Wrecker Services LLC
210 E. Maple Dr.
Lebanon, TN 37087
2001 Chevy CTA
1GNEC13T11J277686
2002 Toyota CGF
JTDDR32T520128463
2013 Ford Focus
1FADP3E2XDL167307
|