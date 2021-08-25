In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment
No. 21-24, notice is hereby given that the Planning
Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will
hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on September 28,
2021, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of
discussing and hearing comments from the citizens
on the proposed amendment to the Future Land
Use Plan of about 19 acres at 308, 310, 312, 314 and
unaddressed Carver Lane (Tax Map 57 Parcel 66 and
Tax Map 58 Parcels 1.01 and 1.02) from RSL-Suburban
Low Density Residential and RSM-Suburban Medium
Density Residential to RHD-High Density Residential
in Ward 5. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission.
Copies of the resolution are available for inspection
at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s
Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office at
200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The
public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective
communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the
City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance
Coordinator by calling 443-2809.