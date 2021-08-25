In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment

No. 21-24, notice is hereby given that the Planning

Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will

hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on September 28,

2021, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of

discussing and hearing comments from the citizens

on the proposed amendment to the Future Land

Use Plan of about 19 acres at 308, 310, 312, 314 and

unaddressed Carver Lane (Tax Map 57 Parcel 66 and

Tax Map 58 Parcels 1.01 and 1.02) from RSL-Suburban

Low Density Residential and RSM-Suburban Medium

Density Residential to RHD-High Density Residential

in Ward 5. The public hearing for the proposed

amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of

the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission.

Copies of the resolution are available for inspection

at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s

Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office at

200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be

addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The

public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective

communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the

City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs

and preferences known to the ADA Compliance

Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

Tags

Recommended for you