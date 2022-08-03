IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT MURFREESBORO
IN RE:
JAYDEN DAVILA,
DOB: 04/26/2018
A MINOR CHILD
JAMESON REID
DOB: 05/16/2017
CHARLES THOMAS, &
KELSEY THOMAS
Co-Petitioners,
v.
JONATHAN DAVILA, (Biological Father) &
SPENCER REID (Biological Mother)
Co-Respondents
CASE NO. TC-4163 TC-4684
ORDER
This cause came to be heard on the 21st day of June, 2022 before this Honorable Donna Scott Davenport, sitting Judge for the Rutherford County Juvenile Court, upon the Motion for Service by Publication filed on behalf of the Co-Petitioners Charles Thomas and Kelsey Thomas.
Present before the Court were the Co-Petitioners and counsel for the Co-Petitioners. Upon statements of counsel and Charles Thomas, and the record as a whole, this Honorable Court hereby finds and orders as follows:
1. The Motion for Service by Publication is hereby granted based upon the reasonable efforts by the parties and their respective counsel to accomplish service of process upon the Co-Respondents at their last known address in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee.
2. That the publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, requiring said Co-Respondents to appear before the Judge of said Court on or before thirty (30) days from date of last publication hereof and make defense to the Petition filed in the above cause, which seeks to termination of the Co-Respondents' parental rights with regard to the above-named minor children.
3. That the service of process by publication will include the language that the final hearing will occur on September 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Magistrate Matthew Wright, located at the Juvenile Justice Center, 1710 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro TN 37129.
ENTERED THIS the 6th day of July, 2022.
Donna Scott Davenport
Honorable Judge
Approved for Entry:
Allison Renfro, #31272
Attorney for Co-Petitioners
119 North Maple Street Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130
(615) 890-3656
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing has been sent via EMAIL to:
Ms. Ashton Montgomery
Attorney at Law/Guardian Ad Litem
The Co-Respondents' addresses are unknown.
on this the 22nd day of June 2022.
ALLISON RENFRO
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 15, 2020, executed by Jaime Montalvo-Perez, married man, to Capital City Title Services LLC as Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Everett Financial, Inc. D/B/A Supreme Lending, A Texas Corporation, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on May 26, 2020, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1963, Page 1228, and Instrument Number 20707330.
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Everett Financial Inc., dba Supreme Lending, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
SITUATED AND LYING ON THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF EASTLAND AVENUE IN LEBANON, 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NO. 16, IN SECTION 3 OF HALLCROFT ESTATES, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD IN SURVEYOR'S BOOK (PLAT BOOK NUMBER 3), PAGE 66, IN THE REGISTER'S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAID LOT HAVING A STRAIGHT LINE FRONTAGE ON EASTLAND AVENUE OF 90 FEET, WITH A ROUNDED CORNER BETWEEN THE FRONT OR SOUTH LINE AND THE WEST LINE ADJACENT TO AN INTERSECTION STREET 31.42 FEET IN LENGTH, WITH THE WEST SIDE, EXCLUSIVE OF SAID ROUNDED CORNER BEING COMPOSED OF TWO STRAIGHT LINES, 69.76 FEET IN LENGTH AND 96 FEET IN LENGTH, THE REAR OR NORTHERLY LINE BEING 112.3 FEET IN LENGTH.
THIS conveyance is subject to all applicable restrictions, easements, set-back lines and other conditions of record in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
BEING the same property conveyed to Jaime Montalvo Perez, a married man, by Warranty Deed dated May 15, 2020 and filed of record in Book 1963, Page 1225 in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID No.: 059I-H-030.00
Commonly known as 401 Eastland Ave, Lebanon, TN 37087
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Jaime Montalvo-Perez.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 2043-015A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 7/20/2022, 7/27/2022, 8/3/2022
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 22, 2016, executed by MICHELEE UNGER conveying certain real property therein described to JONATHAN R. VINSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded August 23, 2016, in Deed Book 1715, Page 404; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Citizens Bank N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN 1ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 11 ON THE PLAN OF SECTION 2, PARADISE ACRES, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 139, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 050E-B-011.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 206 SPRING HILL RD, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): MICHELEE UNGER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Keaton Cason executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Caliber Home Loans, Inc., Lender and Westcor Land Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated June 8, 2021, and recorded on September 3, 2021, in Book 2111, at Page 373 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Caliber Home Loans, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 1, 2022, at 02:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land situated in the County of Wilson in the State of TN
A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS THEREON,
SITUATE AND LYING ON THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF PATTON FOLLOW ROAD,
APPROXIMATELY TWO MILES SOUTH OF THE TOWN OF WATERTOWN, IN THE 16TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAME BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SAID PATTON HOLLOW ROAD, TWENTY (20) FEET WESTWARD FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE S. E. PATTON TRACT, FORMERLY OWNED BY C. CLYDE PATTON ET UX, THIS POINT BEING THE NEW CORNER AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH 7-2/4 DEGREES WEST, 250 FEET TO A NEW NORTHEAST CORNER OF CAPTION TRACT, THIS POINT BEING ABOUT 23 FEET WESTWARD FROM MRS. BETTIE ARMSTRONG'S LINE, THENCE NORTH 77-3/4 DEGREES WEST, 125 FEET TO A NEW NORTHWEST CORNER, THENCE A NEW LINE SOUTH 7-3/4 DEGREES EAST, 250 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF THE SAID ROAD, THIS POINT BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE WITH THE CENTER OF THE SAID ROAD, 125 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Commonly known as: 315 Patton Hollow Rd, Watertown, TN 37184
Being the same property conveyed to Keaton Cason, a single man and Kiri Unique Neal, a single woman, by deed dated 5/31/2019 of record in Deed Book 1886, Page 1957, in the County Clerk's Office.
Parcel ID Number: 16-131-007.00-000
Address/Description: 315 Patton Hollow Rd, Watertown, TN 37184
Current Owner(s): Keaton Cason
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-09932 FC01
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on September 29, 2022 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the Front Door, Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LILLIAN HARRIETT TAYLOR AND MICHAEL DEWAYNE FARMER, to Wesley D. Turner, Trustee, on April 8, 2005, at Record Book 1115, Page 2248-2266 as Instrument No. 05264108 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R4
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Beginning at a point in the margin of Tater Peeler Road thence 213 feet along the boundry between this tract and the Land of Stacey to a point; then continuing along the boundary of Stacey 264 feet to a point; then continuing along the boundary of Stacey 210 feet to a point; then along the edge of the Stacey driveway 345 feet to a point; then along a fence line between this property and the property of Roberts 873 feet to a point, being the Northeast corner of the garden spot; then South along a fence line between Roberts and this tract crossing a pond 348 feet to a point; then West along a fence line 210 feet to a point; then South along a fence line 153 feet to a point in the margin of Tater Peeler Road; then along the margin of Tater Peeler Road 1077
feet to the point of beginning, containing 8 acres, more or less.
Being the same property conveyed to Lillian H Taylor and husband, Michael
Farmer by deed from Robert Taylor, a single man by deed dated April 7, 2005 and
recorded on 6-1-05 in deed book 1115 page 2245 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Wilson County, Tennessee recorded simultaneously herewith.
Tax ID: 113 00503 000000
Current Owner(s) of Property: LILLIAN HARRIETT TAYLOR AND MICHAEL DEWAYNE FARMER
The street address of the abovedescribed property is believed to be 6478 SE Tater Peeler Rd, Lebanon, TN 37090, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000197-671-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ROSEMARY COOPER
CASE NO. #2022PR359
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of ROSEMARY COOPER, deceased, who died, October 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of July, 2022.
TERESA G. LIKENS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROSEMARY COOPER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JOHN W. CROW, II
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7/27/22 8/3/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN WINCHESTER HESTER
CASE NO. #2022PR360
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JOHN WINCHESTER HESTER, deceased, who died July 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of July, 2022.
WILEY TAYLOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN WINCHESTER HESTER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run July 27, 2022 August 3, 2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: TINA WYLEEN CLARIDY
CASE NO. #2022PR352
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of TINA WYLEEN CLARIDY, deceased, who died June 22, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of July, 2022.
LORI RENE JOB
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TINA WYLEEN CLARIDY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7/27/22 8/3/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ALAN JOSEPH CHATELAIN
CASE NO. 2022PR354
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Alan Joseph Chatelain, deceased, who died on June 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 20, 2022
WAYNE CHATELAIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ALAN JOSEPH CHATELAIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Steve Brown, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/27/22 and 8/3/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRANCES MULLICAN
CASE NO. 2022PR343
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Frances Mullican, deceased, who died on May 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 1, 2022
Beverly Sutton
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FRANCES MULLICAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Cathryn Armistead, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/27/22 and 8/3/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF STEVEN LEE TOMLIN
CASE NO. 2022PR330
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Steven Lee Tomlin, deceased, who died on June 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 20, 2022
JON MICHAEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STEVEN LEE TOMLIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jack E. Gritton, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/27/22 and 8/3/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF:CAROLYN JUNE MEEKS
CASE NO. #2022PR342
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of CAROLYN JUNE MEEKS, deceased, who died July 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of July, 2022.
CYNTHIA DIANE HAM
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CAROLYN JUNE MEEKS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
THOMAS A. LONGABERGER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7/27/22 8/3/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JIMMIE SUE ESTES
CASE NO. #2022PR368
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JIMMIE SUE ESTES, deceased, who died July 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 26th day of July, 2022.
TRENTON RAY ARNETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JIMMIE SUE ESTES
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/3/22 8/10/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KATIE EARLEEN RHODES
CASE NO. 2022PR361
Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Katie Earleen Rhodes, deceased, who died on May 30, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 26, 2022
ANNE MARCELLE WEBSTER
KAREN DENISE RHODES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF KATIE EARLEEN RHODES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla Costley, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/3/22 and 8/10/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SUZANNE HOWARD SHALIBO
CASE NO. 2022PR367
Notice is hereby given that on the 27TH day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Suzanne Howard Shalibo, deceased, who died on June 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 27, 2022
JENNIFER CLAIRE STATEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SUZANNE HOWARD SHALIBO
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
S. Nixon Pressley, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/3/22 and 8/10/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MONA JEAN BUTTS
CASE NO. 2022PR369
Notice is hereby given that on the 27TH day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Mona Jean Butts , deceased, who died on June 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 1, 2022
TAMMY FRASURE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MONA JEAN BUTTS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/3/22 and 8/10/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ALBERT ALLEN ALLISON
CASE NO. 2022PR347
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Albert Allen Allison, deceased, who died on April 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 1, 2022
EVELYN SHEHANE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ALBERT ALLEN ALLISON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KYLE HECKMAN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-3-22 & 8-10-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SIDNEY S. HAWKS, III
CASE NO. 2022PR348
Notice is hereby given that on the 27TH day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sidney S. Hawks, III, deceased, who died on June 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 1, 2022
JOSHUA D. HAWKS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SIDNEY S. HAWKS, III
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Toni Waynick Rutgerson, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/3/22 and 8/10/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PAUL EDGAR WATSON, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR362
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Paul Edgar Watson, Jr., deceased, who died on June 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 27, 2022
JENNI LEIGH WATSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PAUL EDGAR WATSON, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SONYA S. WRIGHT
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-3-22 & 8-10-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ANNE FRANCES GILLETT CASE NO. #2022PR351
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of ANNE FRANCES GILLETT, deceased, who died June 23, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 27th day of July, 2022.
LEWIS CHAPMAN GILLETT, IV
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ANNE FRANCES GILLETT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT M. BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/3/22 8/10/22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE LANE, AND TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 11, 2022, AT 2:00 PM. IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
AUCTION NOTICE: THE
VEHICLES BELOW WILL
BE AUCTIONED OFF AT
GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST
HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN 37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.
August 5, 2022 AT 5:00 P.M.
1998 Jeep Cherokee
VIN# 1J4FJ78S6WL210643
Devon Pipes
2015 Chevrolet Malibu
VIN# 1G11C5SL9FF220879
Eddie Jones
Credit Acceptance Corp.
1996 Chrysler Sebring
VIN# 3C3EL55H8TT295451
Elizabeth Theile
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Tonya Lynn McCloud Beer Board Case No. 22-025
108 Circle Drive
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Registered Agent for Aldi Store #42
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee on Wednesday, August 17th 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City
Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show
cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Aldi Store #42 at 108 Circle Drive,
should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not be
taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 20 day of July 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a
person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Aldi Store #42 at 108 Circle Drive,
within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary to T.C.A.
§57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for beer
permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Tonya Lynn McCloud, Registered Agent for Aldi Store #42, 108
Circle Drive, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, and P.O. Box 100, Gladeville, Tennessee
37071, this the 29th day of July 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
BEER BOARD NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene
on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, at 4 P.M. in the
Town Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration
Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue
to consider the application of Mrs. Gina M Stradley
d/b/a RSVP at the Club located at 1300 Coles Ferry
Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087 for an On-Premises
Consumption Permit. Individuals needing auxiliary aid
for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodations in programs and services of The City of
Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences
known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling
(615) 444-2809.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
BEER BOARD NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene
on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, at 4 P.M. in the
Town Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration
Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue
to consider the application of Mr. Kamel Azmy Shehata
d/b/a Stop N Shop Market located at 725 East Main
Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087 for an Off-Premises
Consumption Permit. Individuals needing auxiliary aid
for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodations in programs and services of The City of
Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences
known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling
(615) 444-2809.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
INVITATION TO BID
RBID 651
Proposals are being accepted for a New Shop Building, Pre-Engineered Metal Building Package for the Wilson County Road Commission, Lebanon, Tennessee by the Owner until 2:00 P.M. local time, August 25, 2022, at the offices of the Wilson County Director of Finance Office, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,
Lebanon, 37087: for a public opening.
All Bidders must be licensed Contractors, as required by the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1976, to perform the type of construction herein described (Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Amended by Chapter 9 and Chapter 406 of the Public Acts of 1977).
All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the appropriate contractor’s name, license number and classification, bid number and all other information required by law on the exterior of the envelope. Any bid submitted with improper or incomplete information on the envelope is subject to rejection. A bid bond is required.
Bidding Documents may be obtained electronically by contacting, Anderson Architects PLLC, phone (615) 754-7677. The bid documents will be available starting Wednesday August 3, 2022.
Pre-bid conference is scheduled; August 18, 2022, at the Wilson County Road Commission Office, located at 970 Tennessee Blvd. Lebanon, TN. 37087 at 9:00 am. Each bidder must visit the site to become familiar with site conditions.
The successful Bidder will be required to execute a Performance Bond and Payment Bond for 100% of the contract amount.
No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days subsequent to the opening of Bids without the consent of the Owner.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The
Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
END OF INVITATION TO BID
|
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID -726- HVAC Unit FOR THE WILSON
COUNTY BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT
BID OPENING DATE AUGUST 24, 2022, AT 2:00 P.M.
AT THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN THE
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228
East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
|
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID -725- CANOPY / AWNING FOR THE WILSON COUNTY
HEALTH DEPARTMENT
MANDATORY PRE-BID AUGUST 17, 2022, AT 9:00 A.M. THE
WILSON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT AT 927 EAST
BADDOUR PARKWAY LEBANON TN 37087
BID OPENING DATE AUGUST 24, 2022, AT 11:00 P.M. AT THE
WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN THE WILSON COUNTY
FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
|