REVISED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S FORECLOSURE SALE Sale at public auction will be on October 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time at the usual and customary location Inside the Main Entrance, Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Mark A. Mullinix and Tracey L. Mullinix for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for U.S. Bank N.A., as Beneficiary, dated March 7, 2013, of record in Book 1532, Page 2470 in the Register of Deeds Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, ("Deed of Trust"), conducted by James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, a Florida corporation duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Register of Deeds Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: U.S. Bank National Association Other Interested Parties: The hereinafter described real property located in Wilson County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: BEING TRACT NO. 6D ON A PLAT ENTITLED "FINAL PLAT OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF TRACT 6 OF THE PROPERTY OF ALLIE HOBBS", PREPARED BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, TRLS #910, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED MARCH 5, 1996 AND FILED FOR RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 15, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY. TOGETHER WITH A MOBILE HOME LOCATED THEREON AS A PERMANENT FIXTURE AND APPURTENANCE THERETO, DESCRIBED AS A 1990 DOUBLEWIDE FLEETWOOD HOMES MOBILE HOME BEARING VIN NUMBER: CAFLL17 A/B 12333ST. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MARK A. MULLINIX AND TRACEY L. MULLINIX, HUSBAND AND WIFE BY WARRANTY DEED FROM GERALD W. POLK AND PAMELA J. POLK, HUSBAND AND WIFE DATED 02/07/2013 OF RECORDED 03/11/2013 IN BOOK 1532, PAGE 2468, REGISTER'S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 2307 Burford Rd., Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 024-030.06-000 Current owner(s) of the property: Tracey L. Mullinix This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of trust, including right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Albertelli Law Trust Account. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, Trustee 401 Commerce Street, Suite 150 Nashville, TN 37219 PH: (615) 265-0835 FX: (615) 265-0836 File No.: 22-007609 A-4757548 08/24/2022, 08/31/2022, 09/07/2022, 09/14/2022
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 17, 2016, executed by BENJAMIN C MOUNSEY and REBECCA E MOUNSEY conveying certain real property therein described to KERRY WEBB, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded August 24, 2016, in Deed Book 1715, Page 637; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM At the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, IS FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 14, ON THE PLAN OF PHASE TWO TRAILWOOD FARMS SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN BY PLAT APPEARING OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 762, OF REGISTER`S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR MORE COMPLETE DETAILS OF SAID LOT.
Parcel ID: 117B-B-044.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 240 ROCKYTOP TRAIL, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): BENJAMIN C MOUNSEY, REBECCA E MOUNSEY
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 26, 2002, executed by JACK I. WYLEMANS and CONNIE F. WYLEMANS conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, ESQ., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded December 4, 2002, in Deed Book 945, Page 78; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3 who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 7.85 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF THE LARRY
HUNT PROPERTY, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 16, PAGE 540, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO
WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 102-033.01
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1895 HOLLOWAY ROAD, LEBANON, TN 37090. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JACK I. WYLEMANS, CONNIE F. WYLEMANS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CLAUDE DRENNON THOMPSON
CASE NO. 2022PR387
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Claude Drennon Thompson, deceased, who died on July 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 15, 2022
ROBERT GRISSIM THOMPSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CLAUDE DRENNON THOMPSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla Costley, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/24/22 and 8/31/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FLORENCE DEE ASH
CASE NO. 2022PR358
Notice is hereby given that on the 16TH day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Florence Dee Ash, deceased, who died on June 20, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 16, 2022
ROBERT JOEY ASH
JASON LYNN ASH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF FLORENCE DEE ASH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/24/22 and 8/31/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MAIRON PEARL WINFREE
CASE NO. 2022PR390
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mairon Pearl Winfree, deceased, who died on July 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 17, 2022
SONDRA WINFREE DOWDY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MAIRON PEARL WINFREE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael Jennings, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/24/22 and 8/31/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOROTHY O’MALLEY HICKS
CASE NO. 2022PR396
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Dorothy O’Malley Hicks, deceased, who died on August 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 17, 2022
JEFFREY M. HICKS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOROTHY O’MALLEY HICKS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/24/22 and 8/31/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JANIS A. PARIS
CASE NO. #2022PR384
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of JANIS A. PARIS, deceased, who died July 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of August, 2022.
BEVERLY G. PARIS
MICHELE L. WILEE
SHERRY A. ESCOBAR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANIS A. PARIS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/24/22v 8/31//22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NELLIE V. BENDER
CASE NO. 2022PR381
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Nellie V. Bender, deceased, who died on April 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 17, 2022
LONNIE E. BENDER
WILLIAM L. BENDER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF NELLIE V. BENDER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elliott Benson, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/24/22 and 8/31/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HAROLD SHANNON
CASE NO. 2022PR386
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Harold Shannon, deceased, who died on July 22, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 17, 2022
JESSICA SWEAT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HAROLD SHANNON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. MICHAEL ROBINSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-24-22 & 8-31-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES EDGAR LINVILLE, III
CASE NO. 2022PR383
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Edgar Linville, III, deceased, who died on June 29, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 17, 2022
CHARLES EDGAR LINVILLE, IV
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES EDGAR LINVILLE, III
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Andrea J. Sinclair
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-24-22 & 8-31-22
|
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE AT LEBANON DIVISION III – FAMILY COURT
REGARDING THE ADOPTION OF WATSON LEE JUDD (D/O/B 07/23/2019)
DUSTIN EDWARD HOOKS AND WIFE HEATHER NOEL HOOKS
22JV148
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION.
It appearing to the Court from allegations of the Petition, Motion for Service by Publication return, that the identity and whereabouts of the Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD Father is unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search; therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Petition, further personal service or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the Respondent, MICHAEL KYLE JUDD by filing same with the General Sessions Court For Wilson County, Tennessee At Lebanon Division III – Family Court, Honorable A. Ensley Hagan, Jr., Judge.
Respectfully submitted: Charlene Robin Vance (BPR# 021614), Attorney for Petitioners, 224 West Main Street, Watertown, TN 37184 (615)-237-9338.
Wilson Post
08/31/22, 09/07/22, 09/14/22, 09/21/22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE LANE, AND TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2022, AT 2:00 PM. IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JOE EDWARD PETTY
CASE NO. #2022PR409
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of JOE EDWARD PETTY, deceased, who died July 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of August, 2022.
STEPHEN MASON PETTY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOE EDWARD PETTY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/31/22 9/7/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KEVIN DEWAYNE BLACKWELL
CASE NO. 2022PR281
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kevin Dewayne Blackwell, deceased, who died on March 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 25, 2022
KEENE W. BARTLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KEVIN DEWAYNE BLACKWELL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KEENE W. BARTLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-31-22 & 9-7-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JERRY WYN RHODES
CASE NO. 2022PR406
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jerry Wyn Rhodes, deceased, who died on June 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 25, 2022
MALINDA REDMON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JERRY WYN RHODES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHAWN J. MCBRIEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-31-22 & 9-7-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARTHA MANN BRADSHAW
CASE NO. #2022PR397
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of MARTHA MANN BRADSHAW, deceased, who died July 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of August, 2022.
JAMES C. BRADSHAW III AND
JOHN H. BRADSHAW
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARTHA MANN BRADSHAW
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES C BRADSHAW III
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/31/22 9/7/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PAUL BRADLEY ETHERIDGE
CASE NO. 2022PR391
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Paul Bradley Etheridge, deceased, who died on June 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 24, 2022
GWYN S. ETHERIDGE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PAUL BRADLEY ETHERIDGE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-31-22 & 9-7-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JEAN DIBRELL JENNINGS
CASE NO. #2022PR403
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of JEAN DIBRELL JENNINGS, deceased, who died August 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of August, 2022.
MICHAEL RAY JENNINGS AND
STEVEN LEE JENNINGS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEAN DIBRELL JENNINGS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL R. JENNINGS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/31/22 9/7/22
|
INVITATION TO BID
Wilson County Tennessee
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed Bids from qualified vendors for:
BID – 2023-06 – LOW VOLTAGE
WEST WILSON MIDDLE SCHOOL
MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 AT 2 P.M., CST
AT THE WILSON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION – 415 HARDING DR., LEBANON,
TN 37087.
DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 @ 10 A.M., CST.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties on the
date and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson County
Board of Education, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective vendors
may receive a bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board of Education at
615-444-3282, during regular business hours, or online at www.wcschools.com
> Finance Department > Bid/RFP Information > Current Bid Solicitations. Wilson
County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept
any portion of any bid, or to accept any bid other than the bid with the lowest cost
meeting specifications.
Travis Mayfield
Deputy Director of Operations
Wilson County Board of Education
|
INVITATION TO BID
Wilson County Tennessee
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed Bids from qualified vendors for:
BID – 2023-05 – FLEET VANS
DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 @ 10 A.M. CST.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties on the
date and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson County
Board of Education, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective vendors
may receive a bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board of Education at
615-444-3282, during regular business hours, or online at www.wcschools.com
> Finance Department > Bid/RFP Information > Current Bid Solicitations. Wilson
County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept
any portion of any bid, or to accept any bid other than the bid with the lowest cost
meeting specifications.
Travis Mayfield
Deputy Director of Operations
Wilson County Board of Education
|
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for
Uniform Rental Services for various departments (this
does not include Fire or Police).
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at www.
lebanontn.org under the Business tab. Bids must be
returned no later than September 15, 2022, by 10:00 a.m.
Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in
the same office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
|
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Commission on Monday,
September 19, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. or thereafter in the County Commission room of
the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon, Tennessee Items for
consideration: Application made by Mark Mc Donald to amend the Garvin Retail/
Commercial PUD from the existing uses Gas/Quick Service Retail, Quick Service
Retail, Restaurant, Hotel and Retail/Commercial to Quick Service Retail, Retail, Commercial,
Restaurant (sit down and/or drive thru) Hotel, Offices, Gas Station, Truck
Maintenance & Parking and warehouse distribution. The zoning will remain (C-4)
Planned Commercial. The property is located at 645 Couchville Pk. & Aldi Blvd containing
approximately 13.91 acres referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 138 Parcel
39.06. Amendment to the Wilson County Zoning Ordinance as follows: Under Aritcle
3-Genreal Provision, Section 3.50-Off Street Parking Requirements, Subsection
3.50.02 Number of parking spaces required, Make the following changes or additions
to be added in alphabetical order: Warehousing, Distribution, Light manufacturing/
assembly, and Office facilities above 25,000 square feet in size shall use the following
parking criterion due to the speculative nature of such large facilities that may be
used differently by different tenants: 1 Space per 750 square feet of Gross Floor Area -
When Building is 25,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet; 1 Space per 1,000 square
feet of Gross Floor Area – When Building is 100,001 square feet to 200,000 square
feet; 1 Space per 1250 square feet of Gross Floor Area – When Building is 200,001
Square Feet or larger. A copy of each request is on file in the Wilson County Development
Services Office/Planning Division located at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon,
Tennessee 37087 and is available for inspection during regular business hours. The
rezoning request will be heard on final reading by the County Commission following
the public hearing. Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.
|