PUBLICATION NOTICE
Lauren Paige Harris,
Plaintiff
VS.
Anthony Lee Harris,
Defendant
Case No. 2021-CV-175
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff’s Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon Harry Christensen, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 313B East High Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, a copy of an answer to the Complaint on or before 9/10/2021, and also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on 9/29/2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 15th day of July, 2021.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
Harry A. Christensen
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
PUBLICATION DATES:
07/21/2021
07/28/2021
08/04/2021
08/11/2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SUMNER COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT GALLATIN
Case No. 83CC1-2021-CV-546
THE ADOPTION OF
MINOR CHILD: BRICIN THOMAS HICKS ,
(D.O.B. 06/12/2011),
By: ROBERT DANIEL WALSH, IV, and Wife, NICOLE LEANN WALSH,
(Biological Mother),
Petitioners
vs.
GREGORY SCOTT HICKS,
Biological Father/Respondent.
ORDER TO ALLOW SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard on July 14, 2021, on Petitioners' Motion to Allow Service by Publication. The Court has found that the Motion shows a valid reason to serve the Respondent, by publication. Pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-204, appearing from allegations of the Motion in this cause, being duly sworn to or from affidavit that the Respondent, cannot be served with the ordinary process of law for the following reason: That after diligent inquiry the whereabouts of the Respondent cannot be ascertained.
It is therefore ORDERED, that Respondent, GREGORY SCOTT HICKS, shall be served by publication. A copy of this Order is to be published within twenty (20) days of the date of this Order and be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County and that proof of publication must be filed with the court.
It is further ORDERED that the Respondent enter an appearance 30 days after the last publication and file an answer to the Petition, or judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
It is SO ORDERED this the 15th day of July, 2021
JUDGE JOE THOMPSON
APPROVED FOR ENTRY
By: Thomas Ryan Rumfelt, BPR# 035840
Attorney for Petitioners
Thomas Ryan Rumfelt, PLLC
P.O. Box 1667, Mount Juliet, TN 37121-1667
Telephone: (615) 547-3200
Fax: (615) 861-1706
The Wilson Post: July 21, 2021, July 28, 2021, August 4, 2018, August 11, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ALLISON DAVID LAWRENCE
CASE NO. #2021PR329
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ALLISON DAVID LAWRENCE, deceased, who died March 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of July, 2021.
SHARON GREER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ALLISON DAVID LAWRENCE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run July 28, 2021 August 4, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES R. DRAKE JR
CASE NO. 2021PR318
Notice is hereby given that on the 21ST day of July, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James R. Drake, Jr, deceased, who died on May 15, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 2, 2021
TERRY HEMONTOLOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES R. DRAKE JR, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Shawn J. McBrien, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/28/21 and 8/4/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES DAVID COLEMAN
CASE NO. 2021PR242
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James David Coleman, deceased, who died on December 22, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 2, 2021
EDWARD ZIMMERLE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES DAVID COLEMAN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Christopher C. Johnson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/4/21 and 8/11/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES ALEXANDER RIMMER, JR
CASE NO. #2021PR323
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of July, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CHARLES ALEXANDER RIMMER, JR., deceased, who died June 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 26th day of July, 2021.
STEPHAN SHRODER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES ALEXANDER RIMMER, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES L. COLLIER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 8/4/2021 8/11/2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FLORENCE O. WILLIAMS,
a/k/a FLORENCE T. WILLIAMS
CASE NO. #2021PR303
Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of FLORENCE O. WILLIAMS A/K/A FLORENCE T. WILLIAMS, deceased, who died May 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 26th day of JULY, 2021.
BRENDA WILLIAMS WILSON
SHERMAN EDWARD WILLIAMS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF FLORENCE O. WILLIAMS A/KA
FLORENCE T. WILLIAMS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
RODNEY M. SCOTT
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 8/4/2021 8/11/2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HARRY LEE HUGHES
CASE NO. 2021PR330
Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Harry Lee Hughes, deceased, who died on March 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 2, 2021
TERRY LEE HUGHES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HARRY LEE HUGHES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-4-21 & 8-11-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERTA TARPLEY BAILEY
CASE NO. 2021PR337
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Roberta Tarpley Bailey, deceased, who died on July 2, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 2, 2021
RALPH RAY BAILEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
HUGH GREEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-4-21 & 8-11-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CARL DAVID GROLL
CASE NO. 2021PR338
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Carl David Groll, deceased, who died on May 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 2, 2021
CINDY GROLL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CARL DAVID GROLL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHAWN MCBRIEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-28-21 & 8-4-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RANDALL W. BERRY, SR.
CASE NO. #2021PR341
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RANDALL W. BERRY, SR., deceased, who died July 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 30th day of July, 2021.
RANDALL W. BERRY, II
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RANDALL W. BERRY, SR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 8/4/21 8/11/21
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
AT LEBANON
IN RE:
A MINOR CHILD
ABIGAIL ANN DORN
DOB: 09/03/2007
DEBORAH ANN (DORN) MOORE,
and Husband, AARON JASON MOORE
Petitioners,
VS.
ANDREW ALLEN HACKBART,
Respondent
Docket No.: 2021-AD-64
NOTICE OF ENTRY REQUESTED
PUBLICATION ORDER
This cause came to be heard on July 28, 2021 before the Honorable Judge Michael Collins based upon the Motion for Service by Publication filed by the Petitioners. DEBORAH ANN (DORN) MOORE and Husband, AARON JASON MOORE. Whereupon the Court heard the arguments of the Petitioner's counsel, reviewed the sworn affidavits presented, considered the entire file in this matter including the Petitioner's action to terminate the Respondent's parental rights, and for good cause shown, the following findings of fact and conclusions of law are hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED:
1.The residence of Respondent. ANDREW ALLEN HACKBART, is unknown, and after diligent inquiry, cannot be ascertained.
2. Petitioners have conducted a diligent inquiry for Respondent as presented to this Court with particularity in Petitioners' sworn petition and the Affidavits of Deborah Mason and John L. Meadows.
3. That service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate in this matter.
4. The best possible notice under the circumstances and notice reasonably calculated to give Respondent actual notice is by publication in the Wilson Post a newspaper located in Lebanon. Tennessee or another paper of general circulation located in that geographic area. as provided by law.
ENTERED this28th day of July,2021.
Judge Michael Collins
Submitted for Approval:
JOHN L. MEADOWS, BPR# 019504
Attorney for Petitioners,
115 E . Main Street. Suite A1
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
TEL: 615-784-4848
EMAIL: john@johnmeadowslegal.com
Wilson Post
08/04/2021 08/11/201 08/18/2021 08/25/2021
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Tuesday, AUGUST 10, 2021 AT 5:00 PM in the town hall meeting room at 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON Sidewalk, bike, and trail COMMIttee WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 12, 2021 AT 2:00 PM. IN THE IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6259, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on September 7, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment of the Future Land Use Plan for an unaddressed property on Bluebird Road (Tax Map 67G Group C Parcel 32.01) from MxH-Mixed Housing to CS-Suburban Commercial in Ward 2. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed Future Land Use Amendment are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6260, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on September 7, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning for an unaddressed property on Bluebird Road (Tax Map 67G Group C Parcel 32.01) from R2-High Density Residential to CS-Commercial Service in Ward 2. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed rezoning are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6261, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on September 7, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment of the Future Land Use Plan for an unaddressed property on Murfreesboro Road (Tax Map 81 Parcel 86) from CxU-Commercial Mixed Use to IC-Interchange Commercial and IL-Light Industrial in Ward 3. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed Future Land Use Amendment are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6262, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on September 7, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning for an unaddressed property on Murfreesboro Road (Tax Map 81 Parcel 86) from RR-Rural Residential Agricultural District to CG-Commercial General and IP-Planned Business/Industrial Park in Ward 3. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed rezoning are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6263, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on September 7, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment of the Future Land Use Plan for 1746 West Main Street (Tax Map 57 Parcel 102) from RSL-Suburban Low Density Residential to CxU-Commercial Mixed Use in Ward 6. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed Future Land Use Amendment are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6264, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on September 7, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning for 1746 West Main Street (Tax Map 57 Parcel 102) from RS20-Low Density Residential District to OP-Office Professional in Ward 6. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed rezoning are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6265, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on September 7, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment of the Future Land Use Plan for unaddressed properties on Central Pike and Franklin Road (Tax Map 101 Parcels 23.03 and 25) from RPO-Rural Preservation Open Space Undetermined to IL-Light Industrial in the UGB. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed Future Land Use Amendment are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 615-444-3647.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6266, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on September 7, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning for 7500 and 7520 Eastgate Boulevard (Tax Map 79 Parcels 75.02 and 75.03) from IP-Planned Business Industrial Park to IL-Light Industrial District in Ward 4. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed rezoning are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6267, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on September 7, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning for 780 Highway 109 North and an unaddressed property on Hickory Ridge Road (Tax Map 79 Parcel 28 and Tax Map 70 Parcel 73) from CN-Commercial Neighborhood to CG-Commercial General in Ward 4. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed rezoning are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 21-6268, notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on September 7, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment of Title 14 Chapter 6 Section 14.602 (B) CD-Commercial Downtown to add haunted houses as an allowed use. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
INVITATION TO BID WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for: GBID-697- SCBA BREATHING AIR COMPRESSOR FOR THE WILSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY OPENING BID DATE AUGUST 17, 2021 @ 10:30 A.M. IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications. “Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.” WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRE
INVITATION TO BID WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for: GBID-698- RESCUE AIRBAGS FOR THE WILSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY OPENING BID DATE AUGUST 17, 2021 @ 11:00 A.M. IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications. “Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.” WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/ PURCHASING AGENT
The following described vehicle will be sold at public auction at Hamblens Wrecker Service, 8594 Central Pike, Mt Juliet, Tn 37122 at 8 am on August 19 , 2021 2019 NISSAN SENTRA VIN#3N1AB7AP3KY345019 TEQUAN DALY 2004 HYUNDAI SONATA VIN#KMHWF25S94A965059 SARA GROTON 2008 HONDA PILOT VIN#5FNYF18298B014778 SAVOURTH MEAN 2013 HYUNDAI SONOTA VIN#5NPEB4AC0DH757165 JUAN PEREZ GOMEZ 2007 CHRYSLER SEBRING VIN#1C3LC46K77N570373 BERNARD E & SHERVON D GRAHAM 1997 FORD EXPEDITION VIN#1FMFU18L4VLC27700 JEFF GRAY 2000 SUBARU OUTBACK VIN#4S3BH6756Y7651741 WILLIAM C YOUNG 2005 VOLKSWAGON BEATLE VIN#3VWCM31Y75M353263 JOHN M EDDINS 2013 HYUNDAI SONOTA VIN#5NPEB4AC9DH686435 TRAVIS STANFIELD 2000 HONDA CIVIC VIN#1HGEJ8243YL056141 AUSTIN DAVID
POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE/MECHATRONICS INSTRUCTOR The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hartsville is accepting applications for the position of Industrial Maintenance/Mechatronics Instructor at the main campus in Hartsville, Tennessee. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma or GED required; Technical Diploma; Associates Degree; Apprenticeship; and teaching experience preferred. Minimum of three (3) years’ successful employment in Industrial Maintenance or related field. Strong hands-on technical background in electronics, mechanical maintenance, electric motor controls, hydraulics, pneumatics, robotics, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), instrumentation and preventative maintenance. Evidence of ability to plan, organize and manage diversified tasks; willingness to learn and utilize individualized instructional techniques; as well as, possess good oral and written communication skills; must have the ability to establish and maintain effective interpersonal working relationship with students, faculty, staff and public. Must commit to remain current and maintain program-accrediting status. Must possess communication skills necessary to be an effective teacher interacting with both high school and adult students. Must show evidence of good character, mature attitude and stable personality. Please review a more detailed position announcement at: https://tcathartsville.edu/about/ jobs/industrial-maintenancemechatronics-instructor-2021-07. SALARY: Commensurate with education and experience. APPLICATION PROCEDURE: Interested individuals should submit cover letter, résumé and application (employment application available online: (https://tcathartsville.edu/about/ jobs/industrial-maintenancemechatronics-instructor-2021-07) to: Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hartsville, 716 McMurry Blvd. East, Hartsville, TN 37074-2028 or via email to Susan.McDonald@tcathartsville.edu. Application deadline is August 27, 2021. TCAT Hartsville does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, ethnicity or national origin, sex, disability, age, status as a protected veteran or any other class protected by Federal or State laws and regulations and by the Tennessee Board of Regents policies with respect to employment, programs and activities. The following person has been designated to handle inquiries regarding nondiscrimination policies: Jonathan Smallwood, Vice President, jonathan.smallwood@tcathartsville.edu, 716 McMurry Blvd E, Hartsville, TN 37074. The TCAT Hartsville policy on nondiscrimination can be found at https:// tcathartsville.edu/about/non¬discrimination-statement.
This is official notification of intent to apply for a title to a vehicle in my possession. The said vehicle is a white 1993 Chevy Caprice VIN# 1G1BL83E7PW120254 Any and all parties holding an interest in this vehicle should contact: Chris Pitmon 1114 D Bel-air Dr. Lebanon, TN 37087 within 10 days certified mail return recipt requested.