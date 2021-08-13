PUBLICATION NOTICE

Lauren Paige Harris,

Plaintiff

VS.

Anthony Lee Harris,

Defendant

Case No. 2021-CV-175

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff’s Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon Harry Christensen, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 313B East High Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, a copy of an answer to the Complaint on or before 9/10/2021, and also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on 9/29/2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 15th day of July, 2021.

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

Harry A. Christensen     

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

PUBLICATION DATES:

07/21/2021        

07/28/2021

08/04/2021

08/11/2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SUMNER COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT GALLATIN

Case No. 83CC1-2021-CV-546

THE ADOPTION OF

MINOR CHILD: BRICIN THOMAS HICKS ,

 (D.O.B. 06/12/2011),

By: ROBERT DANIEL WALSH, IV, and  Wife, NICOLE LEANN WALSH,

(Biological Mother),

Petitioners

vs.

GREGORY SCOTT HICKS,

Biological Father/Respondent.

ORDER TO ALLOW SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

This cause came to be heard on July 14, 2021, on Petitioners' Motion to Allow Service by Publication. The Court has found that the Motion shows a valid reason to serve the Respondent, by publication. Pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-204, appearing from allegations of the Motion in this cause, being duly sworn to or from affidavit that the Respondent,  cannot be served with the ordinary process of law for the following reason: That after diligent inquiry the whereabouts of the Respondent cannot be ascertained.

It is therefore ORDERED, that Respondent, GREGORY SCOTT HICKS, shall be served by publication.  A copy of this Order is to be published within twenty (20) days of the date of this Order and be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County and that proof of publication must be filed with the court.

It is further ORDERED that the Respondent  enter an appearance 30 days after the last publication and file an answer to the Petition, or judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

It is SO ORDERED this the 15th day of July, 2021

JUDGE JOE THOMPSON

APPROVED FOR ENTRY

By: Thomas Ryan Rumfelt, BPR# 035840

 Attorney for Petitioners

Thomas Ryan Rumfelt, PLLC

P.O. Box 1667, Mount Juliet, TN 37121-1667

Telephone: (615) 547-3200

Fax: (615) 861-1706

The Wilson Post:  July 21, 2021, July 28, 2021, August 4, 2018, August 11, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES DAVID COLEMAN

CASE NO. 2021PR242 

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James David Coleman, deceased, who died on December 22, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

 (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 9, 2021

 EDWARD ZIMMERLE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES DAVID COLEMAN,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Christopher C. Johnson, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 8/4/21 and 8/11/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLES ALEXANDER RIMMER, JR

CASE NO. #2021PR323

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of July, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CHARLES ALEXANDER RIMMER, JR., deceased, who died June 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 26th  day of July, 2021.

STEPHAN SHRODER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLES ALEXANDER RIMMER, JR.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JAMES L. COLLIER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 8/4/2021  8/11/2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FLORENCE O. WILLIAMS,

a/k/a FLORENCE T. WILLIAMS

CASE NO. #2021PR303

Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH  day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of FLORENCE O. WILLIAMS A/K/A FLORENCE T. WILLIAMS, deceased, who died May 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty   (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 26th day of JULY, 2021.

BRENDA WILLIAMS WILSON

SHERMAN EDWARD WILLIAMS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF FLORENCE O. WILLIAMS A/KA

FLORENCE T. WILLIAMS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

RODNEY M. SCOTT

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 8/4/2021 8/11/2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HARRY LEE HUGHES 

CASE NO.  2021PR330

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Harry Lee Hughes, deceased, who died on March 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of             the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 9, 2021

TERRY LEE HUGHES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HARRY LEE HUGHES 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         8-4-21 & 8-11-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERTA TARPLEY BAILEY

CASE NO.  2021PR337

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Roberta Tarpley Bailey, deceased, who died on July 2, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of             the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 9, 2021 

RALPH RAY BAILEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

HUGH GREEN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         8-4-21 & 8-11-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CARL DAVID GROLL

CASE NO.  2021PR338

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Carl David Groll, deceased, who died on May 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 9, 2021 

CINDY GROLL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CARL DAVID GROLL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

SHAWN MCBRIEN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         8-4-21 & 8-11-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RANDALL W. BERRY, SR.

CASE NO. #2021PR341

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RANDALL W. BERRY, SR., deceased, who died July 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 30th day of July, 2021.

RANDALL W. BERRY, II

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RANDALL W. BERRY, SR.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. TYLER WHITAKER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 8/4/21  8/11/21

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

AT LEBANON

IN RE:

A MINOR CHILD

ABIGAIL ANN DORN

DOB: 09/03/2007

DEBORAH ANN (DORN) MOORE,

and Husband, AARON JASON MOORE

Petitioners,

VS.

ANDREW ALLEN HACKBART,

Respondent

Docket No.: 2021-AD-64

NOTICE OF ENTRY REQUESTED

PUBLICATION ORDER

This cause came to be heard on July 28, 2021 before the Honorable Judge Michael Collins based upon the Motion for Service by Publication filed by the Petitioners. DEBORAH ANN (DORN) MOORE and Husband, AARON JASON MOORE. Whereupon the Court heard the arguments of the Petitioner's counsel, reviewed the sworn affidavits presented, considered the entire file in this matter including the Petitioner's action to terminate the Respondent's parental rights, and for good cause shown, the following findings of fact and conclusions of law are hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED:

1.The residence of Respondent. ANDREW ALLEN HACKBART, is unknown, and after diligent inquiry, cannot be ascertained.

2. Petitioners have conducted a diligent inquiry for Respondent as presented to this Court with particularity in Petitioners' sworn petition and the Affidavits of Deborah Mason and John L. Meadows.

3.  That service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate in this matter.

4.  The best possible notice under the circumstances and notice reasonably calculated to give Respondent actual notice is by publication in the Wilson Post a newspaper located in Lebanon. Tennessee or another paper of general circulation located in that geographic area. as provided by law.

ENTERED this28th day of July,2021.

Judge Michael Collins

Submitted for Approval:

JOHN L. MEADOWS, BPR# 019504

Attorney  for Petitioners,

115 E . Main Street. Suite A1

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087

TEL: 615-784-4848

EMAIL: john@johnmeadowslegal.com

Wilson Post

08/04/2021 08/11/201 08/18/2021 08/25/2021

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON Tuesday, AUGUST 17, 2021 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.

THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2021 AT 3:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROY NELSON PUGH

CASE NO.  2021PR334

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Roy Nelson Pugh, deceased, who died on December 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 9, 2021 

BETH BASHAM

KATHY JOY PUGH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROY NELSON PUGH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MARK A. POLK

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         8-11-21 & 8-18-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARTHA JO MALONE             

CASE NO. #2021PR331

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARTHA JO MALONE, deceased, who died May 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th day of August, 2021.

LYNN HUGH MALONE

JANET ELAINE MALONE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF MARTHA JO MALONE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W FERRELL

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   August 11, 2021     August 18, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY R. GRAY

CASE NO.  2021PR343

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary R. Gray, deceased, who died on January 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   August 9, 2021 

ROBERT W. SHERRILL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY R. GRAY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         8-11-21 & 8-18-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARK R. HOBBS

CASE NO. #2021PR317

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th  day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARK R. HOBBS, deceased, who died April 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th  day of August, 2021.

TERESA F. HOBBS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARK R. HOBBS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

HUNTER THRASHER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   8/11/21  8/18/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Billy J. Fields

CASE NO. #2021PR346

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy J. Fields, deceased, who died May 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if         the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th  day of August, 2021.

Frances Grandstaff

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Billy J. Fields

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

PROBATE CLERK

BLAKE LAWRENCE

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run 8/11/21   8/18/21

AUCTION

ED’S

707 BRISKIN LANE

AUCTION: 08/14/21 AT

10:00 A.M.

09 CHRYSLER

VIN: 1C3LC55D59N543541

11 NISSAN

VIN: 3N1AB6AP5BL660797

02 TOYOTA

VIN: 5TDZT34A42S080079

09 MERCURY

VIN: 1MEHM4OW19G615713

03 FORD

VIN:1FTNF21P43EC93338

08 GMC

VIN:1GTDS19E388142694

14 TOYOYA

VIN:4T1BF1FK3EU346755

SECTION 00020

INVITATION TO BID

GBID 687

Proposals are being accepted for two new fire stations for the Wilson County

Emergency Management Agency, Lebanon, Tennessee by the Owner until 11:00

A.M. local time, September 7, 2021, at the offices of The Wilson County Director

of Finance, 228 East Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087: for a public opening.

All Bidders must be licensed Contractors, as required by the Contractor’s Licensing

Act of 1976, to perform the type of construction herein described (Tennessee

Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Amended by Chapter 9 and Chapter 406

of the Public Acts of 1977).

All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the appropriate contractor’s

name, license number and classification, bid number and all other information

required by law on the exterior of the envelope. Any bid submitted with improper

or incomplete information on the envelope is subject to rejection. A bid bond is

required.

All contractors providing bids for this project are subject to full compliance with

the Davis- Bacon and Related Acts.

Bidding Documents may be examined and obtained, by appointment, from

Manous Consulting & Design, Inc., 142 Public Square, Lebanon, TN, 37087,

phone (615) 444-6207. No partial sets will be issued to anyone. The cost for

documents is $200.00, non-refundable. The bid documents shall consist of two

sets of drawings and two sets of project specifications as well as pdf copies of

the drawings. The bid documents will be available starting Tuesday August 10,

2021, at the architect’s office.

No pre-bid conference is scheduled; however, each bidder must visit the site to

become familiar with site conditions. Participating Contractors will be invited to

tour WEMA Station #1 to become familiar with the buildings which will closely

resemble Station #1. Questions can be submitted at that time. Date to be determined.

The successful Bidder will be required to execute a Performance Bond and Payment

Bond for 100% of the contract amount.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days subsequent to the opening of

Bids without the consent of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject

any or all bids for any reason.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Planning Commission on

Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the County Commission room of the Wilson

County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon, Tennessee, meeting may be postponed

if inclement weather prevails, and the Wilson County Courthouse is closed.

Items for consideration: Application has been made by Jeff Konieczny, Panattoni Development

Company representing property owners Johnathan Dugdale, David Jobe,

Elaine Bennett, and Linda Loftis to rezone approximately 5.44 acres from (R-1) Rural

Residential to (C-4) Planned Commercial. The properties are located at 101 Couchville

Pike referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.07, 75 Couchville Pike

referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.07, 3266 McCrary Road referenced

by Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.09 and 151 Couchville Pike referenced

by Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.04. Application has been made by

Brian Grover, Site Engineering Consultants representing property owner James Dillon

to rezone approximately 133.60 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (R-2) Suburban Residential.

The properties are located on Old Hunters Point Pike and Cedar Grove Road

referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 36 Parcel 16.24 and Wilson County Tax Map

37 Parcel 34.09. Application has been made by Brian Grover, Site Engineering Consultants

representing property owner Hollingshead Land LLC to rezone approximately

24.58 acres from (R-1) Rural Residential to (R-2) Suburban Residential. The property

is located on Lohman Road and Masters Way referenced by Wilson County Tax Map

100 Parcel 64.01. Several divisions of property and site plans will also be heard at this

time. A copy of each request is on file in the Wilson County Planning Office at 228

East Main Street and is available for inspection during regular business hours. You

may also view the agenda online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com. Anyone desiring

to comment is requested to attend.

