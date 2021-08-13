PUBLICATION NOTICE
Lauren Paige Harris,
Plaintiff
VS.
Anthony Lee Harris,
Defendant
Case No. 2021-CV-175
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff’s Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon Harry Christensen, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 313B East High Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, a copy of an answer to the Complaint on or before 9/10/2021, and also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on 9/29/2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 15th day of July, 2021.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
Harry A. Christensen
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
PUBLICATION DATES:
07/21/2021
07/28/2021
08/04/2021
08/11/2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SUMNER COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT GALLATIN
Case No. 83CC1-2021-CV-546
THE ADOPTION OF
MINOR CHILD: BRICIN THOMAS HICKS ,
(D.O.B. 06/12/2011),
By: ROBERT DANIEL WALSH, IV, and Wife, NICOLE LEANN WALSH,
(Biological Mother),
Petitioners
vs.
GREGORY SCOTT HICKS,
Biological Father/Respondent.
ORDER TO ALLOW SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard on July 14, 2021, on Petitioners' Motion to Allow Service by Publication. The Court has found that the Motion shows a valid reason to serve the Respondent, by publication. Pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-204, appearing from allegations of the Motion in this cause, being duly sworn to or from affidavit that the Respondent, cannot be served with the ordinary process of law for the following reason: That after diligent inquiry the whereabouts of the Respondent cannot be ascertained.
It is therefore ORDERED, that Respondent, GREGORY SCOTT HICKS, shall be served by publication. A copy of this Order is to be published within twenty (20) days of the date of this Order and be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County and that proof of publication must be filed with the court.
It is further ORDERED that the Respondent enter an appearance 30 days after the last publication and file an answer to the Petition, or judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
It is SO ORDERED this the 15th day of July, 2021
JUDGE JOE THOMPSON
APPROVED FOR ENTRY
By: Thomas Ryan Rumfelt, BPR# 035840
Attorney for Petitioners
Thomas Ryan Rumfelt, PLLC
P.O. Box 1667, Mount Juliet, TN 37121-1667
Telephone: (615) 547-3200
Fax: (615) 861-1706
The Wilson Post: July 21, 2021, July 28, 2021, August 4, 2018, August 11, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES DAVID COLEMAN
CASE NO. 2021PR242
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James David Coleman, deceased, who died on December 22, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 9, 2021
EDWARD ZIMMERLE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES DAVID COLEMAN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Christopher C. Johnson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 8/4/21 and 8/11/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES ALEXANDER RIMMER, JR
CASE NO. #2021PR323
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of July, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CHARLES ALEXANDER RIMMER, JR., deceased, who died June 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 26th day of July, 2021.
STEPHAN SHRODER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES ALEXANDER RIMMER, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES L. COLLIER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 8/4/2021 8/11/2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FLORENCE O. WILLIAMS,
a/k/a FLORENCE T. WILLIAMS
CASE NO. #2021PR303
Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of FLORENCE O. WILLIAMS A/K/A FLORENCE T. WILLIAMS, deceased, who died May 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 26th day of JULY, 2021.
BRENDA WILLIAMS WILSON
SHERMAN EDWARD WILLIAMS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF FLORENCE O. WILLIAMS A/KA
FLORENCE T. WILLIAMS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
RODNEY M. SCOTT
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 8/4/2021 8/11/2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HARRY LEE HUGHES
CASE NO. 2021PR330
Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Harry Lee Hughes, deceased, who died on March 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 9, 2021
TERRY LEE HUGHES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HARRY LEE HUGHES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-4-21 & 8-11-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERTA TARPLEY BAILEY
CASE NO. 2021PR337
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Roberta Tarpley Bailey, deceased, who died on July 2, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 9, 2021
RALPH RAY BAILEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
HUGH GREEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-4-21 & 8-11-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CARL DAVID GROLL
CASE NO. 2021PR338
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Carl David Groll, deceased, who died on May 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 9, 2021
CINDY GROLL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CARL DAVID GROLL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHAWN MCBRIEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-4-21 & 8-11-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RANDALL W. BERRY, SR.
CASE NO. #2021PR341
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RANDALL W. BERRY, SR., deceased, who died July 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 30th day of July, 2021.
RANDALL W. BERRY, II
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RANDALL W. BERRY, SR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 8/4/21 8/11/21
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
AT LEBANON
IN RE:
A MINOR CHILD
ABIGAIL ANN DORN
DOB: 09/03/2007
DEBORAH ANN (DORN) MOORE,
and Husband, AARON JASON MOORE
Petitioners,
VS.
ANDREW ALLEN HACKBART,
Respondent
Docket No.: 2021-AD-64
NOTICE OF ENTRY REQUESTED
PUBLICATION ORDER
This cause came to be heard on July 28, 2021 before the Honorable Judge Michael Collins based upon the Motion for Service by Publication filed by the Petitioners. DEBORAH ANN (DORN) MOORE and Husband, AARON JASON MOORE. Whereupon the Court heard the arguments of the Petitioner's counsel, reviewed the sworn affidavits presented, considered the entire file in this matter including the Petitioner's action to terminate the Respondent's parental rights, and for good cause shown, the following findings of fact and conclusions of law are hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED:
1.The residence of Respondent. ANDREW ALLEN HACKBART, is unknown, and after diligent inquiry, cannot be ascertained.
2. Petitioners have conducted a diligent inquiry for Respondent as presented to this Court with particularity in Petitioners' sworn petition and the Affidavits of Deborah Mason and John L. Meadows.
3. That service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate in this matter.
4. The best possible notice under the circumstances and notice reasonably calculated to give Respondent actual notice is by publication in the Wilson Post a newspaper located in Lebanon. Tennessee or another paper of general circulation located in that geographic area. as provided by law.
ENTERED this28th day of July,2021.
Judge Michael Collins
Submitted for Approval:
JOHN L. MEADOWS, BPR# 019504
Attorney for Petitioners,
115 E . Main Street. Suite A1
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
TEL: 615-784-4848
EMAIL: john@johnmeadowslegal.com
Wilson Post
08/04/2021 08/11/201 08/18/2021 08/25/2021
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON Tuesday, AUGUST 17, 2021 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2021 AT 3:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROY NELSON PUGH
CASE NO. 2021PR334
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Roy Nelson Pugh, deceased, who died on December 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 9, 2021
BETH BASHAM
KATHY JOY PUGH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROY NELSON PUGH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MARK A. POLK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-11-21 & 8-18-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARTHA JO MALONE
CASE NO. #2021PR331
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARTHA JO MALONE, deceased, who died May 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of August, 2021.
LYNN HUGH MALONE
JANET ELAINE MALONE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF MARTHA JO MALONE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W FERRELL
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run August 11, 2021 August 18, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY R. GRAY
CASE NO. 2021PR343
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary R. Gray, deceased, who died on January 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 9, 2021
ROBERT W. SHERRILL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY R. GRAY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-11-21 & 8-18-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARK R. HOBBS
CASE NO. #2021PR317
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARK R. HOBBS, deceased, who died April 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of August, 2021.
TERESA F. HOBBS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARK R. HOBBS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
HUNTER THRASHER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 8/11/21 8/18/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Billy J. Fields
CASE NO. #2021PR346
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy J. Fields, deceased, who died May 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of August, 2021.
Frances Grandstaff
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Billy J. Fields
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
PROBATE CLERK
BLAKE LAWRENCE
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run 8/11/21 8/18/21
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE
AUCTION: 08/14/21 AT
10:00 A.M.
09 CHRYSLER
VIN: 1C3LC55D59N543541
11 NISSAN
VIN: 3N1AB6AP5BL660797
02 TOYOTA
VIN: 5TDZT34A42S080079
09 MERCURY
VIN: 1MEHM4OW19G615713
03 FORD
VIN:1FTNF21P43EC93338
08 GMC
VIN:1GTDS19E388142694
14 TOYOYA
VIN:4T1BF1FK3EU346755
SECTION 00020
INVITATION TO BID
GBID 687
Proposals are being accepted for two new fire stations for the Wilson County
Emergency Management Agency, Lebanon, Tennessee by the Owner until 11:00
A.M. local time, September 7, 2021, at the offices of The Wilson County Director
of Finance, 228 East Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087: for a public opening.
All Bidders must be licensed Contractors, as required by the Contractor’s Licensing
Act of 1976, to perform the type of construction herein described (Tennessee
Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Amended by Chapter 9 and Chapter 406
of the Public Acts of 1977).
All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the appropriate contractor’s
name, license number and classification, bid number and all other information
required by law on the exterior of the envelope. Any bid submitted with improper
or incomplete information on the envelope is subject to rejection. A bid bond is
required.
All contractors providing bids for this project are subject to full compliance with
the Davis- Bacon and Related Acts.
Bidding Documents may be examined and obtained, by appointment, from
Manous Consulting & Design, Inc., 142 Public Square, Lebanon, TN, 37087,
phone (615) 444-6207. No partial sets will be issued to anyone. The cost for
documents is $200.00, non-refundable. The bid documents shall consist of two
sets of drawings and two sets of project specifications as well as pdf copies of
the drawings. The bid documents will be available starting Tuesday August 10,
2021, at the architect’s office.
No pre-bid conference is scheduled; however, each bidder must visit the site to
become familiar with site conditions. Participating Contractors will be invited to
tour WEMA Station #1 to become familiar with the buildings which will closely
resemble Station #1. Questions can be submitted at that time. Date to be determined.
The successful Bidder will be required to execute a Performance Bond and Payment
Bond for 100% of the contract amount.
No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days subsequent to the opening of
Bids without the consent of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject
any or all bids for any reason.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Planning Commission on
Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the County Commission room of the Wilson
County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon, Tennessee, meeting may be postponed
if inclement weather prevails, and the Wilson County Courthouse is closed.
Items for consideration: Application has been made by Jeff Konieczny, Panattoni Development
Company representing property owners Johnathan Dugdale, David Jobe,
Elaine Bennett, and Linda Loftis to rezone approximately 5.44 acres from (R-1) Rural
Residential to (C-4) Planned Commercial. The properties are located at 101 Couchville
Pike referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.07, 75 Couchville Pike
referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.07, 3266 McCrary Road referenced
by Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.09 and 151 Couchville Pike referenced
by Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 36.04. Application has been made by
Brian Grover, Site Engineering Consultants representing property owner James Dillon
to rezone approximately 133.60 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (R-2) Suburban Residential.
The properties are located on Old Hunters Point Pike and Cedar Grove Road
referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 36 Parcel 16.24 and Wilson County Tax Map
37 Parcel 34.09. Application has been made by Brian Grover, Site Engineering Consultants
representing property owner Hollingshead Land LLC to rezone approximately
24.58 acres from (R-1) Rural Residential to (R-2) Suburban Residential. The property
is located on Lohman Road and Masters Way referenced by Wilson County Tax Map
100 Parcel 64.01. Several divisions of property and site plans will also be heard at this
time. A copy of each request is on file in the Wilson County Planning Office at 228
East Main Street and is available for inspection during regular business hours. You
may also view the agenda online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com. Anyone desiring
to comment is requested to attend.
