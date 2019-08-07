NOTICE
IN THE CIRCUIT CIVIL COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
CHRISTOPHER GANNON,
Plaintiff,
VS JENNIFER ADCOCK, d/b/a SHE DID IT! RESTORATIONS
NO. 2018-CV-619
Defendant
Notice is-hereby given to JENNIFER ADCOCK, d/b/a SHEIT! RESTORATIONS that CHRISTOPHER GANNON has filed a Complaint for Breach of Contract against her in the above-styled case; and that the Defendant, JENNIFER ADCOCK, d/b/a SHE DID RESTORATIONS, cannot be ascertained by the Plaintiff after due and diligent investigation and inquiry, therefore the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon her; it is, therefore ORDERED that publication be made in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks. Failure to appear and respond to the Complaint filed in this matter with the Circuit Court Clerk September 13, 2019 will result in the entry of a default judgment against you.
This the 9th day of July, 2019.
Debbie Moss
Circuit COURT CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
Wilson Post
7/17/2019, 07/24/2019, 7/31/2019. 8/7/2019
_____
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Lori Evans executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Daniel L. Wischhof, Trustee(s), which was dated June 21, 2016, and recorded on June 24, 2016 in Book 1704, Page 1014, in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Pingora Loan Servicing, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 29, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, Being Lot No. 2, on the Plan of Lake Shore Acres Subdivision, of record in Plat Book 3, page 73, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a complete description thereof.
Being the same property conveyed to Lori Evans, single woman, by deed from Hilda C. Hill and Darrell E. Hill, of record in Book 1704, Page 1012, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 027K B 033.00
Address/Description: 614 Westview Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Current Owner(s): Lori Evans.
Other Interested Party(ies): N/A
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 18-21829 FC01
_____
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Ronnie C. Glover executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Andrew C. Rambo, Trustee(s), which was dated July 1, 2013, and recorded on July 3, 2013 in Book 1552, Page 1605, Instrument Number 13504100 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 27, 2019, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot(s) 50, as shown on the map entitled Plan of Final Subdivision Plan, Section Three, Parrish Place, of record in Plat Book 22, page 210, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description.
Being the same property conveyed to Ronnie C. Glover by deed of record in Book 1552, page 1602, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 054E A 020.00 000
Address/Description: 255 Parrish Place, Mount Juliet, TN 37122.
Current Owner(s): Ronnie C. Glover.
Other Interested Party(ies): Lebanon HMA, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 18-09500 FC02
_____
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on August 29, 2019 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the Front Door, Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CHRISTINA L. BULLINGTON AND CHRISTOPHER R. BULLINGTON, to Allen E. Schwartz, ESQ., Trustee, on October 18, 2002, at Record Book 942, Page 1789-1796 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: HSBC Bank USA, National Association as trustee for MASTR Reperforming Loan Trust 2005-1
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 6, on the plan of Gree Acres, Section 2, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 16, Page 616, in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
Tax ID: 51 N G 6.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: CHRISTINA L. BULLINGTON AND CHRISTOPHER R. BULLINGTON
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 400 Tyne Blvd, Old Hickory, TN 37138, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 19-000058-370-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404
5217 MARYLAND WAY
BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY JEAN JONES
CASE NO. 2019PR212
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Jean Jones, deceased, who died on May 26, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 5, 2019
KIMBERLY A. GADDES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY JEAN JONES
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Charlene Robin Vance
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-31-19 & 8-7-19
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHAWNA LYNN (BEADLE) JENNINGS
CASE NO. 2019PR221
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Shawna Lynn (Beadle) Jennings, deceased, who died on July 29, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 5, 2019
AVERY FERRELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHAWNA LYNN (BEADLE) JENNINGS
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-31-19 & 8-7-19
_____
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated August 10, 2018, executed by Jay Michaels, unmarried, to Michael J. Mills of Brentwood, Tennessee, as Trustee, and recorded in Book 1840, Page 911 of record in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to IRA Innovations LLC FBO Les Lazarus IRA a 50% undivided interest and IRA Innovations LLC FBO Dan Heichelbech IRA a 50% undivided interest being the true and lawful owner and holder of this indebtedness and this entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated July 18, 2019 and recorded in Book 1895, Page 1527, in the above mentioned Register's Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the front door of the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Wilson County, Tennessee, and more particular described as follows, to-wit:
Being all of that certain land or lot as described in Wilson County, Tennessee as follows to-wit:
LAND in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 2 on the Amended S.S.D.S. Lot 2, Resubdivision of Lot 3, The Earl Pearce Property of record in Plat Book 21, Page 636, Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description.
DEED REFERENCE:
Being the same property conveyed to the Jay Michaels, unmarried, by Warranty Deed from David W. Kirkland and wife, Judy R. Kirkland, dated February 10, 2006 as of record in Book 1165, Page 45, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 1840, Page 911, said Register’s Office.
This property is sold SUBJECT to a first mortgage securing 6586 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 in favor of Fieldstone Mortgage Company in the original principal amount of $191,920.00 of record in Book 1165, Page 48 and subsequently assigned to HSBC Bank, USA, NA as indenture trustee of The Fieldstone Mortgage Investment Trust, Series 2006-1, c/o Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC and a judgment lien in favor of Discover Bank as recorded in Book 1836, Page 1463, said Register’s Office as well as any and all existing easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in the said Register’s Office.
MAP/GROUP/PARCEL: 031N-D-050C-004.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6586 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee 37122 as shown on the tax maps of Assessor of Property for Wilson County, TN.
This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal; and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.
The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold “AS IS” and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The Substitute Trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. § 35-5-117 have been met.
The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.
Terms of Sale: Cash
Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum
2303 8th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 255-8690
Interested Parties: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC as attorney in fact for HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Indenture Trustee of the Fieldstone Mortgage Investment Trust, Series 2006-1
Discover Bank
Zwicker & Associates, P.C. – Michelle S. Moghadom
Publish Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Editions dated: Wednesday, August 7, August 14 and August 21, 2019
File #75340
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARTHA JEAN CARROLL
CASE NO. 2019PR226
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Martha Jean Carroll, deceased, who died on June 23, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 5, 2019
Lou Ann Katzenmiller
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARTHA JEAN CARROLL
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-7-19 & 8-14-19
_____
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
IN RE: GABRIEL TITUS ERROLL ARRINGTON
NO 19DN109
CHILD(REN) UNDER THE AGE OF 18 YEARS.
RACHEL LYNN SLOAN,
PETITIONERS
VS
SASHA MARIE ARRINGTON (Mother) and ANTHONY MCCORMICK (Father),
RESPONDENTS
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
In this cause, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the allegations of the Petition, which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Respondent, ANTHONY MCCORMICK, are unknown so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tyler Whitaker, Attorney, whose address 610 W. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of said answer to the Petition on or before September 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.; also file an answer to the Petition with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office, located at the Wilson County Criminal Justice Center, 115 East High Street, Room 102, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
This 26th day of June, 2018.
DEBBIE MOSS
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
TYLER WHITAKER Attorney for Petitioner 610 W. Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-5511
Wilson Post 8/7 8/14 8/21 8/28,2019
_____
INVITATION TO BID WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for: GBID - 640- ScanPro 3000 All-In-One Wilson County Register of Deeds August 29, 2019 AT 10:30 A.M. is the BID OPENING DATE. All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications. “Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.” WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
_____
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE PROPOSED BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Wilson County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 6:00 P.M. on the County’s 2019-2020 Budget. Aaron Maynard, Wilson County Finance Director
Actual Estimated Estimated 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 General Fund Estimated Revenues & Other Sources Local Taxes 40,643,348 41,233,574 42,991,325 State of Tennessee 5,033,764 5,280,764 5,272,791 Federal Government 204,379 224,353 265,552 Other Sources 9,329,799 9,829,801 12,240,577 Total Estimated Revenues $55,211,290 $56,568,492 $60,770,245 Estimated Expenditures & Other Uses Salaries 26,017,491 27,028,016 29,516,328 Other Cost 27,654,481 29,305,461 31,314,531 Total Estimated Expenditures $53,671,972 $56,333,477 $60,830,859 Estimated Beginning Fund Balance - July 1 $10,775,375 $12,311,926 $9,405,543 Estimated Ending Fund Balance - June 30 $12,311,926 $9,405,543 $9,344,930 Employee Positions (Approx.) 637 661 685 Ag Center Estimated Revenues & Other Sources Local Taxes 1,109,754 1,059,749 1,060,000 Other Sources 1,288,345 1,208,798 1,315,200 Total Estimated Revenues 2,398,099 2,268,547 2,375,200 Estimated Expenditures & Other Uses Salaries 659,237 726,825 783,741 Other Cost 1,248,795 1,347,331 2,115,257 Total Estimated Expenditures 1,908,032 2,074,156 2,898,998 Estimated Beginning Fund Balance - July 1 $317,104 $807,171 $1,001,562 Estimated Ending Fund Balance - June 30 $807,171 $1,001,462 $447,764 Employee Positions ( Approx.) 20 20 20 Highway/Public Works Fund Estimated Revenues & Other Sources Local Tax 4,654,315 4,928,648 5,003,233 State of Tennessee 4,088,701 3,699,970 4,546,440 Other Sources 13,486 12,591 18,500 Total Estimated Revenue $8,756,502 $8,641209 $9,658,173 Estimated Expenditures & Other Uses Salaries 2,759,226 2,801,744 3,483,217 Other Cost 6,004,318 5,024,860 7,303,698 Total Estimated Expenditures $8,763,544 $7,826,604 $10,786,915 Estimated Beginning Fund Balance - July 1 $7,536,034 $7,536,034 $8,350,639 Estimated Ending Fund Balance - June 30 $7,536,034 $8,350,639 $7,131,897 Employee Positions (Approx.) 71 72 72 Highway Capital Projects Estimated Revenues & Other Sources Local Taxes 1,833,642 1,924,026 2,002,262 Total Estimated Revenues $1,833,642 $1,924,026 $2,002,262 Estimated Expenditures & Other Uses Other Cost $1,766,542 $189,745 $3,422,000 Total Estimated Expenditures $1,766,542 $189,745 $3,422,000 Estimated Beginning Fund Balance - July 1 $826,028 $893,282 $2,627,563 Estimated Ending Fund Balance - June 30 $893,282 $2,627,563 $1,207,825 Actual Estimated Estimated 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 Rural Debt Service Fund Estimated Revenues & Other Source Local Taxes 1,638,139 2,024,842 2,126,084 Other Sources 7,325,726 7,350,570 7,340,354 Total Estimated Revenues $8,963,865 $9,375,412 $9,446,438 Estimated Expenditures & Other Uses Other Cost 8,316,076 9,456,622 9,272,182 Total Estimated Expenditures $8,316,076 $9,456,622 $9,272,182 Estimated Beginning Fund Balance - July 1 $1,623,508 $1,264,334 $905,160 Estimated Ending Fund Balance - June 30 $1,264,334 $905,160 $1,099,416 General Purpose School Fund Estimated Revenues & Other Sources Local Taxes 54,253,245 56,304,153 58,791,098 State of Tennessee 80,528,853 85,037,342 87,863,420 Federal Government 1,006,325 1,266,154 836,259 Other Sources 1,685,860 1,922,806 1,963,091 Total Estimated Revenues $137,474,283 $144,530,455 $149,453,868 Estimated Expenditures & Other Uses Salaries 84,963,398 92,267,641 96,517,041 Other Cost 52,680,800 56,905,284 59,283,553 Total Estimated Expenditures $137,644,198 $149,172,925 $155,800,594 Estimated Beginning Fund Balance - July 1 $10,112,488 $9,601,656 $11,459,522 Estimated Ending Fund Balance - June 30 $9,601,655 $11,459,522 $5,112,796 Employee Positions ( Approx.) 2,250 2,300 2,350 Solid Waste/Sanitation Estimated Revenues & Other Sources Local Taxes 2,153,799 2,265,363 2,389,040 State of Tennessee - - - Other Sources 713,256 753,057 919,618 Total Estimated Revenues 2,867,055 3,018,420 3,308,658 Estimated Expenditures & Other Uses Salaries 1,002,290 1,070,140 1,231,996 Other Cost 1,558,978 1,659,326 2,548,824 Total Estimated Expenditures 2,561,268 2,729,466 3,780,820 Estimated Beginning Fund Balance - July 1 $3,333,109 $3,638,897 $3,927,851 Estimated Ending Fund Balance - June 30 $3,638,897 $3,927,851 $3,455,689 Employee Positions ( Approx.) 34 39 39 General Debt Service Fund Estimated Revenues & Other Sources Local Taxes 18,142,774 18,665,141 19,433,105 Other Sources 2,463,853 4,942,454 1,751,035 Total Estimated Revenues $20,606,627 $23,607,595 $21,184,140 Estimated Expenditures & Other Uses Other Cost $17,795,280 $21,429,510 $18,800,061 Total Estimated Expenditures $17,795,280 $21,429,510 $18,800,061 Estimated Beginning Fund Balance - July 1 $17,625,898 $20,437,244 $22,615,330 Estimated Ending Fund Balance - June 30 $20,437,244 $22,615,330 $24,999,409