IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
IN RE: GABRIEL TITUS ERROLL ARRINGTON
NO 19DN109
CHILD(REN) UNDER THE AGE OF 18 YEARS.
RACHEL LYNN SLOAN,
PETITIONERS
VS
SASHA MARIE ARRINGTON (Mother) and ANTHONY MCCORMICK (Father),
RESPONDENTS
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
In this cause, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the allegations of the Petition, which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Respondent, ANTHONY MCCORMICK, are unknown so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tyler Whitaker, Attorney, whose address 610 W. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of said answer to the Petition on or before September 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.; also file an answer to the Petition with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office, located at the Wilson County Criminal Justice Center, 115 East High Street, Room 102, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
This 26th day of June, 2018.
DEBBIE MOSS
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
TYLER WHITAKER Attorney for Petitioner 610 W. Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-5511
Wilson Post 8/7 8/14 8/21 8/28,2019
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on September 12, 2019 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the Front Door, Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LESLIE ARLAN ASH AND SANDRA JUNE ASH, to Heritage Title Services , Trustee, on January 29, 2004, at Record Book 1034, Page 1813-1828 as Instrument No. 04220979 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE FOR JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF EQUITY ONE ABS, INC. MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2004-2
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN THE 22ND DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS;
BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE CENTER OF AN OLD COUNTY ROAD BED, THE SAME BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED, THENCE SOUTH 04 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 96.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 03 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 337.50 FEET TO A POINT: THENCE SOUTH 04 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 135 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 04 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 287.9 FEET TO A POINT ON THE BOUNDARY OF THE OLD RAILROAD BED ROAD (NOW LEEVILLE PIKE) THE SAME BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED; THENCE RUNNING WITH THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID OLD RAILROAD BED ROAD 200 FEET TO A POINT, THE SAME BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED; THENCE NORTH 03 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST 933.58 FEET TO A POINT, THE SAME BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED; THENCE SOUTH 86 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 300 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 5.03 ACRES MORE OR LESS.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO LESLIE ARLAN ASH AND WIFE SANDRA JUNE ASH BY WARRANTY DEED FROM RUTH ASH DATED JUNE 9, 1988 AND RECORDED JUNE 14 1988, IN BOOK 409, PAGE 433, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Tax ID: 080 01202 000404
Current Owner(s) of Property: LESLIE ARLAN ASH AND SANDRA JUNE ASH
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3125 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: STATE FARM BANK, F.S.B AND INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE AND UNIVERSAL MEDICAL CENTER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
This sale is also subject to the right of redemption by the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE/DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425 by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in the original amount of $30,101.04 at Record Book 1832, Page 1473 as Instrument No. 18647123 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 14-005045-670-2
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, David Justen Case executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for GSF Mortgage Corporation, Lender and Lee and Lee, Agents for Stewart Title, Trustee(s), which was dated April 12, 2016, and recorded on April 13, 2016 in Book 1691, Page 1956, Instrument Number 16577973 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Caliber Home Loans, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 12, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
The following tract or parcel of land, situated and lying in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, bound and described as follows, to-wit:
Being a house and lot situate and lying in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being Lot 29 of the Fairview Subdivision to Lebanon, Tennessee, and one half or 25 feet of the adjoining Lot #30 of said subdivision, a plat of which is of record in Plat Book 1, page 141, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, and fronting on Fairview Avenue 75 feet and extending back between parallel lines 150 feet.
Being the same property conveyed to David Justen Case, by deed of even date, recorded simultaneously herewith, of record in Book 1691, Page 1952, Registers Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 58M B 25.00
Address/Description: 408 Fairview Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Current Owner(s): David Justen Case.
Other Interested Party(ies): Lebanon HMA, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 19-10184 FC01
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, Thomas M. Ambrose and wife, Sophia A. Ambrose, by a Deed of Trust, dated February 24, 2012, of record in Book 1476, Page 1228, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Randall Clemons, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of a promissory note as described in said Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, Robert Evans Lee having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Wilson Bank & Trust, the owner and holder of said note by an instrument of record in Book 1747, Page 1189, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee; and
WHEREAS, default having occurred with respect to the note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the full balance owing having been accelerated; and
WHEREAS, Wilson Bank & Trust, as the owner and holder of said note, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said note and Deed of Trust;
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on September 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., Central Time, at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as follows:
MAP 116 PARCEL 52.00
Land in the 24th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, lying on the westerly side of Gladeville Road, described by survey of Ernest Parker Hall, Registered Land Surveyor, dated November 11, 1978, as follows:
Said tract of land begins at an iron pin on the westerly right-of-way of Gladeville Road approximately 682 feet north of the intersection of the westerly right-of-way line of Gladeville Road with the center line of Stewarts Ferry Pike, thence N 72 deg. 24’ West 191.42 feet to an iron pin at a fence corner; thence with said fence N 71 deg. 36’ West 47.3 feet to an iron pin at a fence corner; thence with a fence N 13 deg. 29’ E 162.53 feet to an iron pin at a fence corner; thence with the fence S 80 deg. 37’ E 230.97 feet to an iron pin on the westerly margin of Gladeville Road; thence with the westerly margin of Gladeville Road S 11 deg. 15’ W 197 feet to the point of beginning.
Being the same property conveyed to Thomas M. Ambrose and wife, Sophia A. Ambrose by virtue of a Warranty Deed from Elsie Raye Overton, unmarried, dated August 7, 2009, and recorded in Book 1366, Page 142, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Subject property has the address of 1390 Gladeville Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above, and/or to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Successor Trustee’s Deed, as Substitute Trustee only.
THIS sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
INTERESTED PARTIES: Republic Finance.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.
THIS 8th day of August 2019
Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee
Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C.
109 East Gay Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-3900
Run: August 14, 2019 August 21, 2019 August 28, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Samuel Robert Gillespie
CASE NO. #2019PR214
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of August, 2019, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of Samuel Robert Gillespie, deceased, who died June 25, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 12th day of August, 2019.
Lindsey Waller Johnson
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Samuel Robert Gillespie
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Lindsey Waller Johnson
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8/21/19 8/28/19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Charlie R. Campbell
CASE NO. #2019PR230
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of charlie r. campbell, deceased, who died July 6, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 13th day of August, 2019.
Deborah Davis
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Charlie R. Campbell
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael W. Ferrell
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run August 21, 2019 August 28, 2019
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF TENNESSEE. WILSON COUNTY, AT LEBANON
DEBORAH KAY PARKER,
Petitioner, Maternal Grandmother
Vs.
KIMBERLY MICHELLE BROWN.
Respondent Biological Mother
and
CHANCEY SALLEE
Respondent Alleged Biological Father,
IN RE:
ETHAN WAYNE SALLEE, DOB: 02/09/2014
MCKENZIE KAY BROWN, DOB: 08/28/2015
Children Under the Age of Eighteen (18).
Docket No.19-DN-100
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Circuit Court for Wilson County. Tennessee, the following notices shall appear: 1. A full notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text: PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, Deborah Kay Parker, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated that the residence of Respondent is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: 1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post. which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County. Tennessee. 2. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. 3.The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent. that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if she does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Barry Tatum. 4. The Juvenile Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post.
Entered this the 12 day of August, 2019
Judge Barry Tatum
Approved for Entry:
Tiffany D Hagar #029190
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
27 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615)784-4588
(615)784-4590 (fax)
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JEAN HALBERT REASONOVER
CASE NO. 2019PR250
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jean Halbert Reasonover, deceased, who died on August 9, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 26, 2019
JANET EMILE VADEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEAN HALBERT REASONOVER
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAN E. HUFFSTUTTER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-21-19 & 8-28-19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MATTHEW FENTON BREWINGTON
CASE NO. #2019PR246
Notice is hereby given that on the 16TH day of August, 2019, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of MATTHEW FENTON BREWINGTON, deceased, who died May 17, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of August, 2019.
CHRISTIE WILLIAMS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MATTHEW FENTON BREWINGTON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run August 21, 2019 August 28, 2019
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 23, 2002, executed by BEVERLY MCCRAY, WILLIAM R MCCRAY, conveying certain real property therein described to TRANSTAR NATIONAL TITLE, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded May 9, 2003, in Deed Book 977, Page 2272 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Citibank, N.A. as Owner Trustee of New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-3 who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE AND LYING IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOW: BEING TRACT NO.22 CONTAINING 2.65 ACRES MORE OF LESS ON THE HENRY JORDON FOLEY SUBDIVISION OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 19, PAGE 660, REGISTER`S OFFICE, WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE TO WHICH REFERENCE IS THERE MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE ACCURATE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.Parcel ID: NAPROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1019 ROME PIKE RD, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): BEVERLY MCCRAY, WILLIAM R MCCRAYOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SUNTRUST BANKThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103rlselaw.com/property-listingTel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #161801 08/28/2019, 09/04/2019, 09/11/2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH COLLEEN ATKINSON
CASE NO. #2019PR249
Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of elizabeth colleen atkinson, deceased, who died July 26, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of August, 2019.
CLINTON SMITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH COLLEEN ATKINSON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
WILSON POST
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run August 28, 2019 September 4, 2019