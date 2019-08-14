NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Ronnie C. Glover executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Andrew C. Rambo, Trustee(s), which was dated July 1, 2013, and recorded on July 3, 2013 in Book 1552, Page 1605, Instrument Number 13504100 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 27, 2019, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot(s) 50, as shown on the map entitled Plan of Final Subdivision Plan, Section Three, Parrish Place, of record in Plat Book 22, page 210, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description.
Being the same property conveyed to Ronnie C. Glover by deed of record in Book 1552, page 1602, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 054E A 020.00 000
Address/Description: 255 Parrish Place, Mount Juliet, TN 37122.
Current Owner(s): Ronnie C. Glover.
Other Interested Party(ies): Lebanon HMA, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 18-09500 FC02
_____
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on August 29, 2019 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the Front Door, Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CHRISTINA L. BULLINGTON AND CHRISTOPHER R. BULLINGTON, to Allen E. Schwartz, ESQ., Trustee, on October 18, 2002, at Record Book 942, Page 1789-1796 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: HSBC Bank USA, National Association as trustee for MASTR Reperforming Loan Trust 2005-1
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 6, on the plan of Gree Acres, Section 2, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 16, Page 616, in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
Tax ID: 51 N G 6.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: CHRISTINA L. BULLINGTON AND CHRISTOPHER R. BULLINGTON
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 400 Tyne Blvd, Old Hickory, TN 37138, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 19-000058-370-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404
5217 MARYLAND WAY
BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
_____
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated August 10, 2018, executed by Jay Michaels, unmarried, to Michael J. Mills of Brentwood, Tennessee, as Trustee, and recorded in Book 1840, Page 911 of record in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to IRA Innovations LLC FBO Les Lazarus IRA a 50% undivided interest and IRA Innovations LLC FBO Dan Heichelbech IRA a 50% undivided interest being the true and lawful owner and holder of this indebtedness and this entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated July 18, 2019 and recorded in Book 1895, Page 1527, in the above mentioned Register's Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the front door of the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Wilson County, Tennessee, and more particular described as follows, to-wit:
Being all of that certain land or lot as described in Wilson County, Tennessee as follows to-wit:
LAND in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 2 on the Amended S.S.D.S. Lot 2, Resubdivision of Lot 3, The Earl Pearce Property of record in Plat Book 21, Page 636, Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description.
DEED REFERENCE:
Being the same property conveyed to the Jay Michaels, unmarried, by Warranty Deed from David W. Kirkland and wife, Judy R. Kirkland, dated February 10, 2006 as of record in Book 1165, Page 45, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 1840, Page 911, said Register’s Office.
This property is sold SUBJECT to a first mortgage securing 6586 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 in favor of Fieldstone Mortgage Company in the original principal amount of $191,920.00 of record in Book 1165, Page 48 and subsequently assigned to HSBC Bank, USA, NA as indenture trustee of The Fieldstone Mortgage Investment Trust, Series 2006-1, c/o Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC and a judgment lien in favor of Discover Bank as recorded in Book 1836, Page 1463, said Register’s Office as well as any and all existing easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in the said Register’s Office.
MAP/GROUP/PARCEL: 031N-D-050C-004.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6586 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee 37122 as shown on the tax maps of Assessor of Property for Wilson County, TN.
This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal; and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.
The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold “AS IS” and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The Substitute Trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. § 35-5-117 have been met.
The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.
Terms of Sale: Cash
Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum
2303 8th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 255-8690
Interested Parties: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC as attorney in fact for HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Indenture Trustee of the Fieldstone Mortgage Investment Trust, Series 2006-1
Discover Bank
Zwicker & Associates, P.C. – Michelle S. Moghadom
Publish Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Editions dated: Wednesday, August 7, August 14 and August 21, 2019
File #75340
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARTHA JEAN CARROLL
CASE NO. 2019PR226
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Martha Jean Carroll, deceased, who died on June 23, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 12, 2019
Lou Ann Katzenmiller
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARTHA JEAN CARROLL
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-7-19 & 8-14-19
_____
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
IN RE: GABRIEL TITUS ERROLL ARRINGTON
NO 19DN109
CHILD(REN) UNDER THE AGE OF 18 YEARS.
RACHEL LYNN SLOAN,
PETITIONERS
VS
SASHA MARIE ARRINGTON (Mother) and ANTHONY MCCORMICK (Father),
RESPONDENTS
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
In this cause, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the allegations of the Petition, which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Respondent, ANTHONY MCCORMICK, are unknown so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tyler Whitaker, Attorney, whose address 610 W. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of said answer to the Petition on or before September 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.; also file an answer to the Petition with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office, located at the Wilson County Criminal Justice Center, 115 East High Street, Room 102, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
This 26th day of June, 2018.
DEBBIE MOSS
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
TYLER WHITAKER Attorney for Petitioner 610 W. Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-5511
Wilson Post 8/7 8/14 8/21 8/28,2019
_____
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on September 12, 2019 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the Front Door, Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LESLIE ARLAN ASH AND SANDRA JUNE ASH, to Heritage Title Services , Trustee, on January 29, 2004, at Record Book 1034, Page 1813-1828 as Instrument No. 04220979 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE FOR JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF EQUITY ONE ABS, INC. MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2004-2
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN THE 22ND DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS;
BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE CENTER OF AN OLD COUNTY ROAD BED, THE SAME BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED, THENCE SOUTH 04 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 96.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 03 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 337.50 FEET TO A POINT: THENCE SOUTH 04 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 135 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 04 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 287.9 FEET TO A POINT ON THE BOUNDARY OF THE OLD RAILROAD BED ROAD (NOW LEEVILLE PIKE) THE SAME BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED; THENCE RUNNING WITH THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID OLD RAILROAD BED ROAD 200 FEET TO A POINT, THE SAME BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED; THENCE NORTH 03 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST 933.58 FEET TO A POINT, THE SAME BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED; THENCE SOUTH 86 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 300 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 5.03 ACRES MORE OR LESS.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO LESLIE ARLAN ASH AND WIFE SANDRA JUNE ASH BY WARRANTY DEED FROM RUTH ASH DATED JUNE 9, 1988 AND RECORDED JUNE 14 1988, IN BOOK 409, PAGE 433, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Tax ID: 080 01202 000404
Current Owner(s) of Property: LESLIE ARLAN ASH AND SANDRA JUNE ASH
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3125 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: STATE FARM BANK, F.S.B AND INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE AND UNIVERSAL MEDICAL CENTER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
This sale is also subject to the right of redemption by the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE/DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425 by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in the original amount of $30,101.04 at Record Book 1832, Page 1473 as Instrument No. 18647123 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 14-005045-670-2
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
_____
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, David Justen Case executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for GSF Mortgage Corporation, Lender and Lee and Lee, Agents for Stewart Title, Trustee(s), which was dated April 12, 2016, and recorded on April 13, 2016 in Book 1691, Page 1956, Instrument Number 16577973 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Caliber Home Loans, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 12, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
The following tract or parcel of land, situated and lying in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, bound and described as follows, to-wit:
Being a house and lot situate and lying in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being Lot 29 of the Fairview Subdivision to Lebanon, Tennessee, and one half or 25 feet of the adjoining Lot #30 of said subdivision, a plat of which is of record in Plat Book 1, page 141, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, and fronting on Fairview Avenue 75 feet and extending back between parallel lines 150 feet.
Being the same property conveyed to David Justen Case, by deed of even date, recorded simultaneously herewith, of record in Book 1691, Page 1952, Registers Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 58M B 25.00
Address/Description: 408 Fairview Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Current Owner(s): David Justen Case.
Other Interested Party(ies): Lebanon HMA, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 19-10184 FC01
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF REBA M. TOMLINSON
CASE NO. #2019PR229
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of REBA M. TOMLINSON, deceased, who died June 12, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of August, 2019.
GENICE T. SIEGRIST
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF REBA M. TOMLINSON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Wilson Post
Date to run August 14, 2019 August 21, 2019
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RILEY GLENN THOMPSON
CASE NO. #2019PR238
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of August, 2019, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of RILEY GLENN THOMPSON, deceased, who died July 23, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of August, 2019.
KEVIN THOMPSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RILEY GLENN THOMPSON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. TRACEY PARKS
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run August 14, 2019 August 21, 2019
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN FLUHART
CASE NO. 2019PR235
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barbara Ann Fluhart, deceased, who died on July 5, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)
(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: August 12, 2019
JAMES E. FLUHART
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN FLUHART
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
LINDSAY L. LAWRENCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 8-14-19 & 8-21-19
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JIMMY RUSSELL STEVENSON
CASE NO. #2019PR243
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of August, 2019, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JIMMY RUSSELL STEVENSON, deceased, who died June 25, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8th day of August, 2019.
DONNA L. STEVENSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JIMMY RUSSELL STEVENSON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
S. NIXON PRESSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run August 14, 2019 August 21, 2019
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EDWARD REASE RAGSDALE
CASE NO. #2019PR241
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of August, 2019, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of EDWARD REASE RAGSDALE, deceased, who died July 1, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 12th day of August, 2019.
SHERRY C. HILL-RAGSDALE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EDWARD REASE RAGSDALE
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run August 14, 2019 August 21, 2019
_____
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, Thomas M. Ambrose and wife, Sophia A. Ambrose, by a Deed of Trust, dated February 24, 2012, of record in Book 1476, Page 1228, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Randall Clemons, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of a promissory note as described in said Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, Robert Evans Lee having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Wilson Bank & Trust, the owner and holder of said note by an instrument of record in Book 1747, Page 1189, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee; and
WHEREAS, default having occurred with respect to the note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the full balance owing having been accelerated; and
WHEREAS, Wilson Bank & Trust, as the owner and holder of said note, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said note and Deed of Trust;
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on September 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., Central Time, at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as follows:
MAP 116 PARCEL 52.00
Land in the 24th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, lying on the westerly side of Gladeville Road, described by survey of Ernest Parker Hall, Registered Land Surveyor, dated November 11, 1978, as follows:
Said tract of land begins at an iron pin on the westerly right-of-way of Gladeville Road approximately 682 feet north of the intersection of the westerly right-of-way line of Gladeville Road with the center line of Stewarts Ferry Pike, thence N 72 deg. 24’ West 191.42 feet to an iron pin at a fence corner; thence with said fence N 71 deg. 36’ West 47.3 feet to an iron pin at a fence corner; thence with a fence N 13 deg. 29’ E 162.53 feet to an iron pin at a fence corner; thence with the fence S 80 deg. 37’ E 230.97 feet to an iron pin on the westerly margin of Gladeville Road; thence with the westerly margin of Gladeville Road S 11 deg. 15’ W 197 feet to the point of beginning.
Being the same property conveyed to Thomas M. Ambrose and wife, Sophia A. Ambrose by virtue of a Warranty Deed from Elsie Raye Overton, unmarried, dated August 7, 2009, and recorded in Book 1366, Page 142, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Subject property has the address of 1390 Gladeville Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above, and/or to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Successor Trustee’s Deed, as Substitute Trustee only.
THIS sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
INTERESTED PARTIES: Republic Finance.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.
THIS 8th day of August 2019
Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee
Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C.
109 East Gay Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-3900
Run: August 14, 2019 August 21, 2019 August 28, 2019