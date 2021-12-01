NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 31, 2009, executed by KAREN L DUKE, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded December 31, 2009, in Deed Book 1383, Page 381 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 9 ON THE FINAL SUBDIVISION OF SECTION II, CASTLEVIEW ESTATES OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 24, PAGE 25, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.
Parcel ID: 068J-G-003.10
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 505 CASTLEVIEW DR, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF KAREN L. DUKE
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES WILLIAM BRITTON
CASE NO. 2021PR531
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES WILLIAM BRITTON, deceased, who died on September 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 29, 2021
BEVERLY BRITTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES WILLIAM BRITTON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT F. LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-24-21 & 12-1-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SUE ELLEN KAUFLIE
CASE NO. 2021PR490
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SUE ELLEN KAUFLIE, deceased, who died on June 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 29, 2021
HENRY JAY KAUFLIE, III
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SUE ELLEN KAUFLIE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRAVENIA A. HOLDEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-24-21 & 12-1-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DEBORAH JEAN GREENE
CASE NO. 2021PR522
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DEBORAH JEAN GREENE, deceased, who died on September 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 29, 2021
JASON GREENE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DEBORAH JEAN GREENE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
M. BEN MOORE, II
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-24-21 & 12-1-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM MCHAFFEY
CASE NO. 2021PR524
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIAM MCHAFFEY, deceased, who died on October 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 29, 2021
KIMBERLY WHITE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM MCHAFFEY, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Travenia Holden,
Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/24/21 and 12/1/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY JO HAYNES
CASE NO. 2021PR533
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Jo Haynes, deceased, who died on September 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 29, 2021
ROBERT A. HAYNES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY JO HAYNES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES ADDISON BARRY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-24-21 & 12-1-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIE C PACK
CASE NO. 2021PR530
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIE C PACK, deceased, who died on August 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 29, 2021
REBECCA SUE MOSS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIE C PACK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-24-21 & 12-1-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: PATRICIA A. GRIME
CASE NO. #2021PR525
Notice is hereby given that on the17th day of November,2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of PATRICIA A. GRIME, deceased, who died October 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of November,2021.
TERRI JANE GRIME
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PATRICIA A. GRIME
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ERIK O. THORNGREN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/24/21 12/1/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONNA JEANETTE GOOLSBY
CASE NO. 2021PR534
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DONNA JEANETTE GOOLSBY , deceased, who died on October 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 29, 2021
WANDA GAIL BONDS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DONNA JEANETTE GOOLSBY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA HORVATH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-24-21 & 12-1-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DANNY JOE WARD, SR
CASE NO. #2021PR517
Notice is hereby given that on the18th day of November 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of DANNY JOE WARD, SR, deceased, who died October 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of November,2021.
DANNY JOE WARD, JR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DANNY JOE WARD, SR
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/24/21 12/1/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: PHILLIP MICHAEL MILLER
CASE NO. #2021PR465
Notice is hereby given that on the18th day of November 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of PHILLIP MICHAEL MILLER, deceased, who died September 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of November,2021.
NICHOLAS MILLER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PHILLIP MICHAEL MILLER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/24/21 12/1/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: WILLA DEAN BURNLEY
CASE NO. #2021PR519
Notice is hereby given that on the18th day of November 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of WILLA DEAN BURNLEY, deceased, who died September 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of November,2021.
JOE BURNLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLA DEAN BURNLEY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/24/21 12/1/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: POLLY ROSELLE LOFTIS
CASE NO. #2021PR540
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of November,2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of POLLY ROSELLE LOFTIS, deceased, who died October 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:\ (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of November,2021.
BRIAN KELLY WATTS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF POLLY ROSELLE LOFTIS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/24/21 12/1/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARY JOANNE HOOPER
CASE NO. #2021PR521
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of November,2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARY JOANNE HOOPER, deceased, who died June 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of November, 2021.
JAMES DAVID HOOPER AND
JOAN MARIE HOOPER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY JOANNE HOOPER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA HORVATH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post Date to run 12/1/21 12/8/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: SHIRLEY JOAN LAMERS
CASE NO. #2021PR513
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November,2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of SHIRLEY JOAN LAMERS, deceased, who died October 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of November,2021.
TERRI LYNN JOHNSON AND
CLARENCE RAY BUNCH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHIRLEY JOAN LAMERS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID KENNEDY, JR
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/1/21 12/8/21
