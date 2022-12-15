STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINACOUNTY OF LANCASTERIN THE FAMILY COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUITSUMMONS AND NOTICECONSTANCE MEDINA, plaintiff, vsANTHONY LEE MIDDLETON,defendantDocket No. 2022-DR-29-00565TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT, ANTHONY LEE MIDDLETON: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint/Petition in this action and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint/Petition on the Plaintiffs Attorney at 112 North Main Street, P.O. Box 787, Monroe, North Carolina, 28111 within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the date of service. If you fail to answer the Complaint/Petition within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in said Complaint/Petition. YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the original Complaint Petition was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Lancaster County, South Carolina, on September 12, 2022.

Attorney: Melinda Taylor, Attorney for Plaintiff

