STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINACOUNTY OF LANCASTERIN THE FAMILY COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUITSUMMONS AND NOTICECONSTANCE MEDINA, plaintiff, vsANTHONY LEE MIDDLETON,defendantDocket No. 2022-DR-29-00565TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT, ANTHONY LEE MIDDLETON: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint/Petition in this action and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint/Petition on the Plaintiffs Attorney at 112 North Main Street, P.O. Box 787, Monroe, North Carolina, 28111 within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the date of service. If you fail to answer the Complaint/Petition within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in said Complaint/Petition. YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the original Complaint Petition was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Lancaster County, South Carolina, on September 12, 2022.
request to any and all parties holding interest in this vehicle contact by certified mail return receipt requested within (10) business days.
615-812-0480
Public Notice
Sealed Bids for “2023 Ford Ranger Supercrew” will be received at the office of the City of Mt Juliet Finance Department at 2425 N Mt Juliet Rd Mt Juliet, TN on or before 10:00am on December 28, 2022. Details are available at http://www.mtjuliet-tn.gov/bids.aspx.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Mt. Juliet Regional Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on January 19, 2023, at 6:30PM, inside City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, to consider the following requests:
Land Use Map Amendment – The Cove at Mt. Juliet, Map 31, Parcel 32.01
Additional information may be obtained by calling the phone number below. Once prepared, draft copies of the amendments may be viewed at the following location:
Planning & Zoning- 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road
The public is invited to attend/comment. For more information, please call the Planning Department at 615-773-6283.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
hold a Public Hearing on January 19, 2023, at 6:30PM,
inside City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, to consider
the following requests:
the following requests:
Map 53, Parcels 46, 46.05
Map 53, Parcels 46, 46.05
Additional information may be obtained by calling the
phone number below. Once prepared, draft copies of
the amendments may be viewed at the following
location:
Planning & Zoning- 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road
The public is invited to attend/comment. For more
information, please call the Planning Department at
615-773-6283.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Mt. Juliet Regional Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on January 19, 2023, at 6:30PM, inside City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, to consider the following requests:
Land Use Map Amendment – McFarland Farms, Map 077, Parcels 022.00, 022.01 & 022.03
Additional information may be obtained by calling the phone number below. Once prepared, draft copies of the amendments may be viewed at the following location:
Planning & Zoning- 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road
The public is invited to attend/comment. For more information, please call the Planning Department at 615-773-6283.