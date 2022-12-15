NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Unwana Dominic (Akpan) Asuquo
Plaintiff
VS
Kenneth Idongesit Asuquo
Defendant
Case Number: 2022-DC-46
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division lll Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Kenneth ldongesit Asuquo is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. lt is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Kayla Costlev, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 133 South College Street Lebanon. TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division lll Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or before December 30 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. lf you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 14th day of November 2022
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK
Kayla Costley
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
11/23/2022, 11/30/2022
12/07/2022, 12/14/2022
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on January 5, 2023 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the Front Door, Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROBERT ALLEN STONE, JR. AND STEPHANIE LYNN STONE, to Roy L. Harmon, Jr.,Trustee, on July 31, 2018, at Record Book 1836, Page 494-504 as Instrument No. 18648944 in
the real property records of Wilson County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Tract No. 1 on the plan of Final Subdivision Plat for Jonathan G. Dugdale of record in Plat Book p28, page 946, in the Register`s Office for
Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description of the property. Being the same property conveyed to Robert Allen Stone, Jr. And Stephanie Lynn Stone, husband, and wife, by Warranty Deed from Camille Minor, an unmarried woman, of record in Book 1836, page 492, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. Being also known as 4775 Beasley`s Bend Road Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Tax ID: 005 005 004.14 Current Owner(s) of Property: ROBERT ALLEN STONE, JR. AND STEPHANIE LYNN STONE. The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4775 Beasleys Bend Rd, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold
herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY,TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 22-000109-370-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
11/30/2022 12/7/2022 12/14/2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 18, 2011, executed by JANET JOHNSON and RICHARD THEODORE JOHNSON conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M. WILSON, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded January 25, 2011, in Deed Book 1429, Page 876; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Mortgage Assets Management, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon
said Substitute Trustee will, on January 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit: A HOUSE AND LOT SITUATED AND LYING ON THE SOUTHERLY SIDE OF BLUEGRASS PARKWAY IN THE 3RD CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, THE SAME BEING LOT #5 IN SECTION I OF WILDWOOD ESTATES, PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK #9, PAGE 1, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. ACCORDING TO SAID PLAT, THE LOT HAS A WIDTH OF 200 FEET ALONG BOTH THE FRONT OR NORTHERLY LINE AND ALONG THE REAR OR SOUTHERLY LINE, WITH A DEPTH ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF 477.45 FEET, AND A DEPTH ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF 478.25 FEET. Parcel ID: 070I-B-005.00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 108 BLUEGRASS PKWY, LEBANON, TN 37090. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF JANET JOHNSON, ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF RICHARD THEODORE JOHNSON OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed
of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
11/30/22 12/7/22 12/14/22
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 31 M
GROUP: I
PARCEL: 40.00
Description: Lot 17 Villages at Cedar Ck
ASSESSED OWNER (S): David M. Mellinger
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of David M. Mellinger and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 31 M, Group I, Parcel 40.00, and further described as lying in the 1st Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 1219 Cedar Bend Drive, Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 17 of the Plan of Cedar Creek, Section 1 as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 18, at page 244 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 458, at page 719, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. See also Book 417, page 426 in said Office. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of David M. Mellinger and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 18th day of November, 2022
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/30/2022, 12/7/2022,
12/14/2022, 12/21/22
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 80 H
GROUP: A
PARCEL: 22.00
Description: 2507 Westfield Dr
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Debra York
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Debra York and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 80 H, Group A, Parcel 22.00, and further described as lying in the 22nd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 2507 Westfield Drive, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lots 23 and 24 of Tuckers Gap Meadows Subdivision as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 18, at page 470 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee and as revised at Plat Book 27, Page 549. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 442, at page 584, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. See also Deed Book 409, at page 877. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Debra York and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 18th day of November, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/30/2022, 12/7/2022,
12/14/2022, 12/21/22
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 144
GROUP:
PARCEL: 20.00
Description: 100x176 IRR, Norene Mkt
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Lacey Trobaugh
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Lacey Trobaugh and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 144, Parcel 20.00, and further described as lying in the 18th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 11201 Cainsville Pike, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 16, at page 577 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1870, at page 1191, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Lacey Trobaugh and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 18th day of November, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/30/2022, 12/7/2022,
12/14/2022, 12/21/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES H. WISE
CASE NO. #2022PR570
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CHARLES H. WISE, deceased, who died April 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 2nd day of December, 2022.
LYNN A. SCHWEITZER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES H. WISE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELIZABETH R. SYKES
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run December 7, 2022 December 14, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRANK RANDALL FOWLER
CASE NO. #2022PR551
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of December, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of FRANK RANDALL FOWLER, deceased, who died September 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 2nd day of December, 2022.
VICKY HEMONTOLOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FRANK RANDALL FOWLER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run December 7, 2022 December 14, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PAULA HOLT GARDNER
CASE NO. 2022PR559
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Paula Holt Gardner, deceased, who died on November 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 2, 2022
MARLON GARDNER,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PAULA HOLT GARDNER,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Angello L. Houng, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/7/22 and 12/14/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JERRY HIRE
CASE NO. #2022PR554
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of JERRY HIRE, deceased, who died October 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 30th day of November, 2022.
JEREMY HIRE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JERRY HIRE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/7/22 12/14/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CAROLYN LEE WEDEKIND
CASE NO. 2022PR547
Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Carolyn Lee Wedekind, deceased, who died on November 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 30, 2022
MARY BETH HOWARD,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CAROLYN LEE WEDEKIND,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/7/22 and 12/14/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES HOUSTON NEVANS
CASE NO. 2022PR561
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Houston Nevans, deceased, who died on September 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 30, 2022
GLENDA BRAMBLETT
MATTHEW NEVANS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF JAMES HOUSTON NEVANS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
QUINCY SALAM
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-7-22 & 12-14-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF STEPHEN M. NEELY
CASE NO. 2022PR562
Notice is hereby given that on the 29TH day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Stephen M. Neely, deceased, who died on September 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 29, 2022
BETTY LOU NEELY,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STEPHEN M. NEELY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/7/22 and 12/14/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RALPH BARBIERI
CASE NO. #2022PR523
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of November, 2022, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of RALPH BARBIERI, deceased, who died March 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 28th day of November, 2022.
CATHRYN ARMISTEAD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RALPH BARBIERI
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ADAM CASTELLARIN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/7/22 12/14/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CLIFFODENE N. EVERETTE
CASE NO. #2022PR553
Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CLIFFODENE N. EVERETTE, deceased, who died September 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 28th day of November, 2022.
CLIFFORD STANLEY EVERETTE
JOHN STEVEN EVERETTE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF CLIFFODENE N. EVERETTE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/7/2022 12/14/2022
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on January 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM local time, at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Suite 101, Lebanon, TN 37088, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Chandra Elaine Jackson; William Grant Jackson, to Horizon Title, Trustee, as Trustee for Peoples Home Equity, Inc., dated June 3, 2009 and recorded on June 18, 2009, Document No. 09398692, in Book No. 1359, at Page 324; conducted by Ingle Law Firm, PA, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Wilson County’s Register of Deeds. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce security interest: Ajax E Master Trust I, a Delaware Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Trustee, its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the Said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.
Street Address: 711 Juliet Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Parcel Number: 072A B 011.00 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: Chandra Elaine Jackson; William Grant Jackson
Legal Description: Being Lot No. 12 on the Plan of Hillview Heights Subdivision, of record in Plat Book 5,
page 5, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more
complete legal description.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgement creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through or under any of the foregoing. Such interested parties may include: Chandra Elaine Jackson; William Grant Jackson; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; US Bank Trust, NA, as Trustee For LSF9 Master participation Trust; Ricky Williams C/O Michael W. Ferrell. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption, and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Chandra Elaine Jackson; William Grant Jackson, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Ingle Law Firm, PA. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
Publication Dates: December 7, 2022, December 14, 2022 and December 21, 2022
Ingle Law Firm, PA, Substitute Trustee
13801 Reese Blvd West Suite 160, Huntersville, NC 28078
(980) 771-0717
13818 – 19050
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 1, 2007, executed by KELVIN CALDWELL and KYMBERLY CALDWELL conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M. WILSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded October 2, 2007, in Deed Book 1273, Page 1135; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2020-3, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee
who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County,Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in
Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF TN, COUNTY OF WILSON, CITY OF LEBANON AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO -WIT: BEING LOT NO. 298 COLES FERRY VILLAGE, SECTION EIGHT, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 837, REGISTERS OFFICE, WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE LEGAL DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 058E-E-008.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 118 KELSIE DR, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/ OR HEIRS OF LAW OF KELVIN CALDWELL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
12/07/2022, 12/14/2022, 12/21/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF THOMAS JOSEPH PROCHASKA, JR
CASE NO. #2022PR487
Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of THOMAS JOSEPH PROCHASKA, deceased, who died September 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of December, 2022.
SHANNON DAYLE PROCHASKA
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF THOMAS JOSEPH PROCHASKA, JR,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JOHN FORREST KELLY,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/14/2022 12/21/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BILLIE JEAN GEORGE
CASE NO. #2022PR550
Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BILLIE JEAN GEORGE, deceased, who died May 31, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 7th day of December, 2022.
RANDALL C. BOZARTH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BILLIE JEAN GEORGE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/14/2022 12/21/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CONNIE MACK MEDLEY
CASE NO. #2022PR573
Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CONNIE MACK MEDLEY, deceased, who died SEPTEMBER 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 7th day of December, 2022.
DENICE CHRISTIAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CONNIE MACK MEDLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/14/2022 12/21/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY ANN WHITED
CASE NO. #2022PR574
Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BETTY ANN WHITED, deceased, who died NOVEMBER 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 7th day of December, 2022.
RANDAL W. WHITED
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY ANN WHITED
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/14/2022 12/21/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NAOMIE S. HOLLAND
CASE NO. #2022PR548
Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of NAOMIE S. HOLLAND, deceased, who died OCTOBER 22, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 7th day of December, 2022.
EDWARD E. HOLLAND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NAOMIE S. HOLLAND,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/14/2022 12/21/2022
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2022 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2022 AT 12:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH
CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2022 AT 2:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2022 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on February 16, 2023 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ELEONORA B. ROE, to Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., Trustee, on March 26, 2022, at Record Book 2175, Page 281-300 as Instrument No. 22011733 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
Being Lot No. 9 on the Plan of Lea Estates, Section 1, of record in Plat Book 6, Page 64 of the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete and detailed description of said lot.
Tax Parcel ID No.: 059l B 00900 000
Commonly known as: 416 Lealand Lane, Lebanon, TN 37087
Tax ID: 059I B 059I 009.00 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: ELEONORA B. ROE
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 416 Lealand Lane, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELEONORA B. ROE AND ELEONOR T. GOLDEN AND JONI L. COXWELL AND HAROLD ERICH ROGER ROE AND PETER L. ROE AND MORGAN E. ROE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000603-210-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
This is official notification of
intent to apply for a title to
a vehicle in my possession.
The said vehicle is a
2005 THOR WINDSPORT RV
VIN# 1F6NF53Y360A08382
Any and all parties holding an interest in the vehicle should contact: Natasha Stevens
5810 Murfreesboro Rd.
Lebanon, TN 37090
within 10 days certified mail,
return receipt requested
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE
AUCTION: 12/17/22 AT 10:30 A.M.
06 NISSAN
VIN: 1N4BL11D66N341430
98 CHEVY
VIN: 1G1JC1244W7277079
99 TOYOTA
VIN: 2T1CF28P3XC197156
13 FORD
VIN:1FMCUOF70DUA86264
01 DODGE
VIN: 1B7GL22X81S259871
16 MAZDA
VIN: 3MZBM1U75GM255922
10 MERCURY
VIN: 4M2CN9HG8AKJ27714
95 JEEP
VIN: 1J4FX5854SC707980
97 TOYOTA
VIN: JT2CB02T6V0069760
10 BMW
VIN: WBAPH7C56AA800074
05 CHRYSLER
VIN: 3C4FY58B65T564140
INVITATION TO BID
Wilson County Tennessee
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed Bids from qualified vendors for:
BID – 2023-09 – BLEACHER DEMOLITION
WATERTOWN MIDDLE SCHOOL
MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2022 AT 10 A.M., CST. AT
WATERTOWN MIDDLE SCHOOL – 515 WEST MAIN STREET, WATERTOWN, TN 37184.
DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: TUESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2023 @ 10 A.M., CST. All
sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties on the date and
at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson County Board of Education,
415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective vendors may receive a
bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board of Education at 615-444-3282, during
regular business hours, or online at www.wcschools.com > Finance Department >
Bid/RFP Information > Current Bid Solicitations.
Wilson County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept
any portion of any bid, or to accept any bid other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
Travis Mayfield
Deputy Director of Operations
Wilson County Board of Education
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6616, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on January 3, 2023, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed future land use plan
amendment for about 2.56 acres of the Future Land Use
Amendment – Lebanon Road project at unaddressed
properties on Lebanon Road (Tax Map 056 Parcels
13.03 & 13.14) from FLH2 to RXH in Ward 6. The
public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6617, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on January 3, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed rezoning approval for
about 2.56 acres of the Future Land Use Amendment
– Lebanon Road project at unaddressed properties on
Lebanon Road (Tax Map 056 Parcels 13.03 & 13.14)
from RS20 to SP in Ward 6. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6618, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on January 3, 2023, in the Council Chambers for the
purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the
citizens on the proposed future land use plan amendment
for about 11.72 acres at 1438 Rutledge Lane (Tax
Map 059 Parcel 2.01) from RPO to FLH8 in Ward 1. The
public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6619, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on January 3, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed zoning approval for about
11.72 acres of the 1438 Rutledge Ln project at 1438
Rutledge Lane (Tax Map 59 Parcel 2.01) to RS6 to be
added to Ward 1. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws
of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the
City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6620, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on January 3, 2023, in the Council Chambers for the
purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the
citizens on the proposed rezoning approval for about
66.68 acres at 1139 & unaddressed property on Pinhook
Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel 88.15 & Tax Map 93 Parcel
18) from RS9 & RS12 to RS6 & RS9 in Ward 3. The
public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6621, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on January 3, 2023, in the Council Chambers for the
purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the
citizens on the proposed rezoning approval for about 5
acres of the Augusta Lebanon Senior Living at Wilson
Farms project at an unaddressed property on Callis
Road (Tax Map 79 Parcel 61.02) from CG to AWSP in
Ward 4. The public hearing for the proposed amendment
is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the
State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment
are available for inspection at the following locations:
City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Lebanon Planning Commission will meet
Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the City
of Lebanon Administration Building located at 200
Castle Heights Avenue North, Lebanon, Tennessee. The
following rezoning of property request is within the City
of Lebanon’s planning jurisdiction and will be presented:
Application has been submitted by Tanner Puckett representing
property owner Brian West to rezone property
located at 1501 Highway 109 North from (R-1) Rural
Residential to (C-2) General Commercial the property
is referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 70 Parcel 9.02
and consists of approximately 2.80 acres. For further or
more complete information, you may contact the Wilson
County Development Services Planning Division
at 228 East Main Street, Courthouse Basement, Rm. 5,
Lebanon, Tennessee or the City of Lebanon Planning
Office, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Suite 300
Lebanon Tennessee. Anyone desiring to make comment
is requested to attend.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 22-2568, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on January 3, 2023, in the Council Chambers for the
purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the
citizens on the proposed plan of services approval for
about 11.72 acres at 1438 Rutledge Lane (Tax Map 059
Parcel 2.01) to be added to Ward 1. The public hearing
for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the
proposed amendment are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 22-2569, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on January 3, 2023, in the Council Chambers for the
purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the
citizens on the proposed annexation approval for about
11.72 acres at 1438 Rutledge Lane (Tax Map 059 Parcel
2.01) to be added to Ward 1. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
