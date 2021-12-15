NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: DANNY JOE WARD, SR.

CASE NO. #2021PR517

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of DANNY JOE WARD, SR., deceased, who died 17th day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 19th day of November,2021.

WANDA J. WARD.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DANNY JOE WARD, SR.

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

Date to run 12/8/21 12/15/21

Newspaper Wilson Post

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LINDA COPPER

CASE NO.  2021PR558

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Linda Copper, deceased, who died on November 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 13, 2021

CATHRYN ARMISTEAD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LINDA COPPER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CATHRYN ARMISTEAD

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         12-8-21 & 12-15-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JAMES F. CASHMAN              

CASE NO. #2021PR493

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of December,2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JAMES F. CASHMAN, deceased, who died August 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of             the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the1st day of December,2021.

PAMELA J. CASHMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES F. CASHMAN

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

ALEXANDER S. FASCHING

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/8/21 12/15/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY ANN SHAW

CASE NO.  2021PR543

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Ann Shaw, deceased, who died on September 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 13, 2021

DEBORAH JACKSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY ANN SHAW

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. MIRANDA BELOTE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         12-8-21 & 12-15-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: LUCIUS EDWARD AGEE

CASE NO. #2021PR545

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of December,2021, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of LUCIUS EDWARD AGEE, deceased, who died October 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 2nd day of December,2021.

JERRY B. AGEE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LUCIUS EDWARD AGEE

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA HORVATH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/8/21 12/15/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY ANN LEWIS

CASE NO. 2021PR565

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARY ANN LEWIS, deceased, who died on August 31, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 13, 2021

 SANDRA KAYE JOYNER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY ANN LEWIS, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Stephen Brown, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 12/15/21 and 12/22/21         

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PATTY ZELL DWYER   

CASE NO. 2021PR562

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of PATTY ZELL DWYER, deceased, who died on November 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or   (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication  as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 13, 2021

SUZANNE TERRY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF PATTY ZELL DWYER, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 12/15/21 and 12/22/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROSINE YOUNG

CASE NO.  2021PR560

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rosine Young, deceased, who died on April 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;     or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty                 (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 13, 2021

DIANE MARTIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROSINE YOUNG

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DONNAVON VASEK

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         12-15-21 & 12-22-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: RANDALL EUGENE TAYLOR

CASE NO. #2021PR564

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of RANDALL EUGENE TAYLOR, deceased, who died July 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)            days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;  or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty  (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication  as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8th day of December, 2021.

MEAGAN HUSK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RANDALL EUGENE TAYLOR

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

GRAYSON SMITH CANNON

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/15/21     12/22/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GUY DILLON MCCULLOCH

CASE NO.  2021PR559

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Guy Dillon McCulloch, deceased, who died on October 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 13, 2021

ELIZABETH ANN MCCULLOCH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GUY DILLON MCCULLOCH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

LAWRENCE ALAN POINDEXTER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         12-15-21 & 12-22-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SARAH ALICE RUSSELL

CASE NO.  2021PR563

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sarah Alice Russell, deceased, who died on November 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 13, 2021

DONALD WAYNE BELCHER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SARAH ALICE RUSSELL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         12-15-21 & 12-22-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LUIS FLORES GARCIA

CASE NO. 2021PR556

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of LUIS FLORES GARCIA , deceased, who died on September 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 13, 2021

MA CECILIA GARAY ROMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LUIS FLORES GARCIA , DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Michael K. Parlsey, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 12/15/21 and 12/22/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: GREGORY E. HEARN               

CASE NO. #2021PR573

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of GREGORY E. HEARN, deceased, who died December 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8th day of December, 2021.

KIMBERLEE HEARN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GREGORY E. HEARN

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

SHAWN J. MCBRIEN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/15/21    12/22/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KATHY P. PIERATT

CASE NO.  2021PR553

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kathy P. Pieratt, deceased, who died on April 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 13, 2021

STEVE A. FERGUSON

TERESA F. FLATT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF KATHY P. PIERATT

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

THOMAS I. BOTTORF

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         12-15-21 & 12-22-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BARBARA JO BENTLEY

CASE NO. 2021PR541

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barbara Jo Bentley, deceased, who died on July 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;     or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty                 (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 13, 2021

JOSEPH F. L. BENTLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BARBARA JO BENTLEY, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Sharon Linville, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 12/15/21 and 12/22/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: DAVID WAYNE CAPPS

CASE NO. #2021PR557

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of DAVID WAYNE CAPPS, deceased, who died September 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 10th day of  December, 2021.

THELMA DARLENE CAPPS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DAVID WAYNE CAPPS

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA HORVATH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/15/21  12/22/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLA DEAN BURNLEY

CASE NO. 2021PR519

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLA DEAN BURNLEY, deceased, who died on September 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 13, 2021

JOE BURNLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLA DEAN BURNLEY, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Mitchell R. Miller, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 12/15/21 and 12/22/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PHILLIP MICHAEL MILLER

CASE NO. 2021PR465

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of PHILLIP MICHAEL MILLER, deceased, who died on September 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)  days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 13, 2021

NICHOLAS MILLER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF PHILLIP MICHAEL MILLER, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Joshua A. Jenkins, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 12/15/21 and 12/22/21

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER  21, 2021 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

NOTICE IS HEARBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR

A BEER PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY NATHANIEL

BEAVER

DBA INFINITY HOSPITALITY INC.

AT 175 CHEROKEE DOCK ROAD, LEBANON, TN 37087

FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (CONSUMED ON THE PREMISES)

UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE

PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.

THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (CATERING)

LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 4 MILES FROM THE NORTHWEST

SIDE OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION

WHEN THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS,

MONDAY DECEMBER 20, 2021: AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE

ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE,

IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.

WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD

DATE PUBLISHED 12/15/2021

AUCTION

ED’S

707 BRISKIN LANE

AUCTION: 12/18/21 AT

10:00 A.M.

98 BMW

VIN: WBAGJ8321WDM20937

09 NISSAN

VIN: 3N1BC13E79L416272

90 CHEVY

VIN: 2GCEK19K3L1190167

05 PONTIAC

VIN: 5Y2SL63885Z431242

10 DODGE

VIN: 1D7RB1GT9AS248167

13 FORD

VIN: 3FADP4BJ6DM173184YT

PUBLIC NOTICE

THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene on Monday,

December 27, 2021 at 4 P.M. in the Town Meeting Hall located in

the Main Administration Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle

Heights Avenue to consider the application of Ms. Shireen Amiraly

d/b/a Exxon at 1930 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087

for an Off-Premises Consumption Beer Permit. Individuals needing

auxiliary aid for effective communication and/or other reasonable

accommodations in programs and services of The City of Lebanon

are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

compliance Coordinator by calling (615) 444-2809.

