NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DANNY JOE WARD, SR.
CASE NO. #2021PR517
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of DANNY JOE WARD, SR., deceased, who died 17th day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of November,2021.
WANDA J. WARD.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DANNY JOE WARD, SR.
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Date to run 12/8/21 12/15/21
Newspaper Wilson Post
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LINDA COPPER
CASE NO. 2021PR558
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Linda Copper, deceased, who died on November 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 13, 2021
CATHRYN ARMISTEAD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LINDA COPPER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CATHRYN ARMISTEAD
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-8-21 & 12-15-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JAMES F. CASHMAN
CASE NO. #2021PR493
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of December,2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JAMES F. CASHMAN, deceased, who died August 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the1st day of December,2021.
PAMELA J. CASHMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES F. CASHMAN
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
ALEXANDER S. FASCHING
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/8/21 12/15/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY ANN SHAW
CASE NO. 2021PR543
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Ann Shaw, deceased, who died on September 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 13, 2021
DEBORAH JACKSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY ANN SHAW
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MIRANDA BELOTE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-8-21 & 12-15-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: LUCIUS EDWARD AGEE
CASE NO. #2021PR545
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of December,2021, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of LUCIUS EDWARD AGEE, deceased, who died October 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 2nd day of December,2021.
JERRY B. AGEE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LUCIUS EDWARD AGEE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA HORVATH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/8/21 12/15/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY ANN LEWIS
CASE NO. 2021PR565
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARY ANN LEWIS, deceased, who died on August 31, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 13, 2021
SANDRA KAYE JOYNER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY ANN LEWIS, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/15/21 and 12/22/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PATTY ZELL DWYER
CASE NO. 2021PR562
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of PATTY ZELL DWYER, deceased, who died on November 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 13, 2021
SUZANNE TERRY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PATTY ZELL DWYER, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/15/21 and 12/22/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROSINE YOUNG
CASE NO. 2021PR560
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rosine Young, deceased, who died on April 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 13, 2021
DIANE MARTIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROSINE YOUNG
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-15-21 & 12-22-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RANDALL EUGENE TAYLOR
CASE NO. #2021PR564
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of RANDALL EUGENE TAYLOR, deceased, who died July 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8th day of December, 2021.
MEAGAN HUSK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RANDALL EUGENE TAYLOR
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
GRAYSON SMITH CANNON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/15/21 12/22/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GUY DILLON MCCULLOCH
CASE NO. 2021PR559
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Guy Dillon McCulloch, deceased, who died on October 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 13, 2021
ELIZABETH ANN MCCULLOCH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GUY DILLON MCCULLOCH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
LAWRENCE ALAN POINDEXTER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-15-21 & 12-22-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SARAH ALICE RUSSELL
CASE NO. 2021PR563
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sarah Alice Russell, deceased, who died on November 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 13, 2021
DONALD WAYNE BELCHER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SARAH ALICE RUSSELL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-15-21 & 12-22-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LUIS FLORES GARCIA
CASE NO. 2021PR556
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of LUIS FLORES GARCIA , deceased, who died on September 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 13, 2021
MA CECILIA GARAY ROMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LUIS FLORES GARCIA , DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael K. Parlsey, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/15/21 and 12/22/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: GREGORY E. HEARN
CASE NO. #2021PR573
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of GREGORY E. HEARN, deceased, who died December 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8th day of December, 2021.
KIMBERLEE HEARN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GREGORY E. HEARN
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHAWN J. MCBRIEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/15/21 12/22/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KATHY P. PIERATT
CASE NO. 2021PR553
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kathy P. Pieratt, deceased, who died on April 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 13, 2021
STEVE A. FERGUSON
TERESA F. FLATT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF KATHY P. PIERATT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
THOMAS I. BOTTORF
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-15-21 & 12-22-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BARBARA JO BENTLEY
CASE NO. 2021PR541
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barbara Jo Bentley, deceased, who died on July 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 13, 2021
JOSEPH F. L. BENTLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BARBARA JO BENTLEY, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Sharon Linville, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/15/21 and 12/22/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DAVID WAYNE CAPPS
CASE NO. #2021PR557
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of DAVID WAYNE CAPPS, deceased, who died September 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 10th day of December, 2021.
THELMA DARLENE CAPPS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID WAYNE CAPPS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA HORVATH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/15/21 12/22/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLA DEAN BURNLEY
CASE NO. 2021PR519
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLA DEAN BURNLEY, deceased, who died on September 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 13, 2021
JOE BURNLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLA DEAN BURNLEY, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Mitchell R. Miller, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/15/21 and 12/22/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PHILLIP MICHAEL MILLER
CASE NO. 2021PR465
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of PHILLIP MICHAEL MILLER, deceased, who died on September 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 13, 2021
NICHOLAS MILLER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PHILLIP MICHAEL MILLER, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Joshua A. Jenkins, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/15/21 and 12/22/21
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2021 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NOTICE IS HEARBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR
A BEER PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY NATHANIEL
BEAVER
DBA INFINITY HOSPITALITY INC.
AT 175 CHEROKEE DOCK ROAD, LEBANON, TN 37087
FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (CONSUMED ON THE PREMISES)
UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE
PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (CATERING)
LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 4 MILES FROM THE NORTHWEST
SIDE OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION
WHEN THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS,
MONDAY DECEMBER 20, 2021: AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE
ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE,
IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD
DATE PUBLISHED 12/15/2021
|
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE
AUCTION: 12/18/21 AT
10:00 A.M.
98 BMW
VIN: WBAGJ8321WDM20937
09 NISSAN
VIN: 3N1BC13E79L416272
90 CHEVY
VIN: 2GCEK19K3L1190167
05 PONTIAC
VIN: 5Y2SL63885Z431242
10 DODGE
VIN: 1D7RB1GT9AS248167
13 FORD
VIN: 3FADP4BJ6DM173184YT
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene on Monday,
December 27, 2021 at 4 P.M. in the Town Meeting Hall located in
the Main Administration Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle
Heights Avenue to consider the application of Ms. Shireen Amiraly
d/b/a Exxon at 1930 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087
for an Off-Premises Consumption Beer Permit. Individuals needing
auxiliary aid for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodations in programs and services of The City of Lebanon
are invited to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
compliance Coordinator by calling (615) 444-2809.
|