Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.