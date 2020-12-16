IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY , TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF
MINOR CHILD:
ABIGAIL REESE CALLIS,
DOB: 06/01/2006,
By: JESSICA DIANNE CALLIS, and husband,
MICHAEL. KEVIN CALLIS
Petitioners.
vs.
LISA MICHELLE TRUSTY MARTIN,
Biological Mother/Respondent.
Case No. 2020-AD-557
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition for Adoption lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the General Sessions Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioners, Jessica Callis. and husband. Michael Callis, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Lisa Martin, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioners have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall:
I. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.
2. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
3.The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, Lisa Michelle Trusty Martin, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Clara W. Byrd, the Circuit Court Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks, successively, at least once in every week.
ENTERED this the 20TH day of November ,2020.
JUDGE CLARA W. BYRD
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
TIFFANY D. HAGAR, #029190
Attorney for Petitioners
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087
(615)784-4588
(615) 784-4590 (FAX) thagar@hplawtn.com
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been served upon the following counsel for parties in interest herein by delivering a copy to the last known address of Respondent by U.S. First Class mail, postage prepaid, to Lisa Michelle Trusty Martin,
Respondent/Pro se, 51 Lebanon Highway, Apartment B-I, Carthage, TN 37130; and Thomas Maynard, Co-Counsel for Petitioners, 111 Greenwood Ave., Suite B, Lebanon, TN 37087 on this20th day of November, 2020.
TIFFANY D HAGAR, #029190
WILSON POST
12/02/2020, 12/09/2020, 12/16/2020, 12/23/2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RICHARD JOHN LANG
CASE NO. 2020PR469
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Richard John Lang, deceased, who died on July 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 14, 2020
JAN LEE LANG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RICHARD JOHN LANG
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BRYSON EUBANKS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-9-20 & 12-16-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TULA MAE STANDBROOK
CASE NO. 2020PR400
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Tula Mae Standbrook, deceased, who died on August 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 14, 2020
FRED STANDBROOK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TULA MAE STANDBROOK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
FRED STANDBROOK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-9-20 & 12-16-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BILLY MACK PITCOCK
CASE NO. #2020PR473
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BILLY MACK PITCOCK, deceased, who died October 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of December, 2020.
ANGELA PITCOCK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BILLY MACK PITCOCK
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post Date to run 12/9/20 12/16/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: WILLIAM D. RICKETTS
CASE NO. #2020PR465
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of WILLIAM D. RICKETTS, deceased, who died November 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of December, 2020.
ANGLEA DAWN GOOLSBY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM D. RICKETTS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/9/20 12/16/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: THURMAN ROSS AVERITT
CASE NO. #2020PR474
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of THURMAN ROSS AVERITT, deceased, who died September 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of December, 2020.
KELLY VAUGHN AVERITT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF THURMAN ROSS AVERITT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JEFFREY MOBLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/9/20 12/16/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CELIA T. CLEMMONS
CASE NO. #2020PR463
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of CELIA T. CLEMMONS, deceased, who died October 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of December, 2020.
ALICE L. JAMES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CELIA T. CLEMMONS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/9/20 12/16/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARSHA DIAZ
CASE NO. #2020PR461
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARSHA DIAZ, deceased, who died October 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of December, 2020.
LACEY SMITH &
KATELYN STROHMEYER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARSHA DIAZ
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/9/20 12/16/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: WILLIAM RUSSELL PARRISH
CASE NO. #2020PR466
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of WILLIAM RUSSELL PARRISH, deceased, who died November 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of December, 2020.
PATRICK D. WITHERINGTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM RUSSELL PARRISH
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/9/20 12/16/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JERRY RALPH BELCHER
CASE NO. 2020PR470
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JERRY RALPH BELCHER, deceased, who died on November 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 14, 2020
PAUL HURLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JERRY RALPH BELCHER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-9-20 & 12-16-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JANE CAMILLA BELCHER
CASE NO. #2020PR472
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of JANE CAMILLA BELCHER, deceased, who died October 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 2nd day of December, 2020.
PAUL HURLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANE CAMILLA BELCHER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/9/20 12/16/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY BEATRICE SWANN
CASE NO. 2020PR467
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARY BEATRICE SWANN, deceased, who died on October 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 14, 2020
STEPHEN W. SWANN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY BEATRICE SWANN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-9 & 12-16-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MACK STEWART, SR.
CASE NO. 2020CV288
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MACK STEWART, SR., deceased, who died on November 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 14, 2020
FAY STEWART
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MACK STEWART, SR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jacky O. Bellar
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/9 & 12/16
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES BUFORD BANE
CASE NO. 2020CV289
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Buford Bane, deceased, who died on November 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 14, 2020
PATRICIA ANN LACKEY
JAMES KENNETH BANE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES BUFORD BANE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JACKY O. BELLAR
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/9/20 & 12/16/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: KENNETH EUGENE HELMS
CASE NO. #2020PR477
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of KENNETH EUGENE HELMS, deceased, who died November 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 2nd day of December, 2020.
ELIZABETH MARIE HELMS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KENNETH EUGENE HELMS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/9/20 12/16/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: SHARON HAMILTON GUINN
CASE NO. #2020PR412
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of SHARON HAMILTON GUINN, deceased, who died August 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of December, 2020.
Gwynne Leslie Aidala
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHARON HAMILTON GUINN
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kee Bryant-McCormick
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/9/20 12/16/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT WILLIAM MASTO
CASE NO. 2020PR379
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert William Masto, deceased, who died on February 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 14, 2020
Nell L. Masto
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT WILLIAM MASTO DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Travenia A Holden, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/9/20 and 12/16/20
_________
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
BRANDIE JEANETTE (JOHNSON) DUKE,
Plaintiff / Wife,
v.
Judge Ensley Hagan
LARRY MARK DUKE,
Defendant / Husband
Case Number: 2020DC-145
Judge Ensley Hagan
Pursuant to the Order from the hearing on December 3rd, 2020 the following shall be published for service via publication on Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE:
In this cause it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the allegations of the Petition, which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE, are unknown, so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered, that publication be made in the The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon BRANDY ARENA, whose address is 142 Public Square, E-103, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, a copy of said answer to the Petition on or before January 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. and also file a copy with the Clerk of Court located at 132 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 according to the law. If you fail to do so, judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in this Petition.
This the 4th day of December 2020
BRANDY ARENA, BPR #35031
The Arcade
142 Public Square, Suite E103
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Telephone: (615) 547-6190
Facsimile: (615)470-8066
Wilson Post
12/16/20, 12/23/20
12/30/30 01/06/21
_________
LEBANON HOUSING AUTHORITY
OPENING OF THE EFFICIENCY AND ONE BEDROOM
WAITLIST
PUBLIC NOTICE
Effective Monday, December 21st, 2020 at 8:00am
The Lebanon Housing Authority Lebanon, Tennessee will open its Public
Housing Efficiency and One, Bedroom Waiting List.
Lebanon Housing Authority
49 Upton Heights
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
No applications will be accepted for the Public Housing bedroom sizes
other than efficiency, one and three bedrooms. Public Notice will be
provided when Lebanon Housing re-opens the Waiting list for other
bedroom sizes.
HUD regulations do not require a public hearing when opening
and closing the Waiting List.
Questions may be directed via email t o lhaoffice.org
_________