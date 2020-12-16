IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY , TENNESSEE AT LEBANON

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF

MINOR CHILD:

ABIGAIL REESE CALLIS,

DOB: 06/01/2006,

By: JESSICA DIANNE CALLIS, and husband,

MICHAEL. KEVIN CALLIS 

Petitioners.

vs.

LISA MICHELLE TRUSTY MARTIN,

Biological Mother/Respondent.

Case No. 2020-AD-557

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition for Adoption lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the General Sessions Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:

PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioners, Jessica Callis. and husband. Michael Callis, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Lisa Martin, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioners have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall:

I. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.

2. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.

3.The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, Lisa Michelle Trusty Martin, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Clara W. Byrd, the Circuit Court Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks, successively, at least once in every week.

ENTERED this the 20TH day of November ,2020.

JUDGE CLARA W. BYRD

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

TIFFANY D. HAGAR, #029190

Attorney for Petitioners

Hagar & Phillips, PLLC

207 University Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087

(615)784-4588

(615) 784-4590 (FAX) thagar@hplawtn.com

 CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been served upon the following counsel for parties in interest herein by delivering a copy to the last known address of Respondent by U.S. First Class mail, postage prepaid, to Lisa Michelle Trusty Martin,

Respondent/Pro se, 51 Lebanon Highway, Apartment B-I, Carthage, TN 37130; and Thomas Maynard, Co-Counsel for Petitioners, 111 Greenwood Ave., Suite B, Lebanon, TN 37087 on this20th day of November, 2020.

TIFFANY D HAGAR, #029190

WILSON POST 

12/02/2020, 12/09/2020, 12/16/2020, 12/23/2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RICHARD JOHN LANG

CASE NO.  2020PR469

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Richard John Lang, deceased, who died on July 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 14, 2020

JAN LEE LANG

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RICHARD JOHN LANG

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BRYSON EUBANKS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12-9-20 & 12-16-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TULA MAE STANDBROOK

CASE NO.  2020PR400

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Tula Mae Standbrook, deceased, who died on August 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 14, 2020

FRED STANDBROOK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF TULA MAE STANDBROOK

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

FRED STANDBROOK

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12-9-20 & 12-16-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BILLY MACK PITCOCK

CASE NO. #2020PR473

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BILLY MACK PITCOCK, deceased, who died October 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd day of December, 2020.

ANGELA PITCOCK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BILLY MACK PITCOCK

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post Date to run 12/9/20   12/16/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM D. RICKETTS

CASE NO. #2020PR465

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of WILLIAM D. RICKETTS, deceased, who died November 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd day of December, 2020.

ANGLEA DAWN GOOLSBY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM D. RICKETTS

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE, JR.

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/9/20 12/16/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: THURMAN ROSS AVERITT

CASE NO. #2020PR474

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of THURMAN ROSS AVERITT, deceased, who died September 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd day of December, 2020.

KELLY VAUGHN AVERITT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF THURMAN ROSS AVERITT

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JEFFREY MOBLEY

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/9/20   12/16/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: CELIA T. CLEMMONS

CASE NO. #2020PR463

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of CELIA T. CLEMMONS, deceased, who died October 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd day of December, 2020.

ALICE L. JAMES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CELIA T. CLEMMONS

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/9/20  12/16/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: MARSHA DIAZ

CASE NO. #2020PR461

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARSHA DIAZ, deceased, who died October 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd day of December, 2020.

LACEY SMITH & 

KATELYN STROHMEYER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARSHA DIAZ

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/9/20 12/16/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM RUSSELL PARRISH

CASE NO. #2020PR466

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of WILLIAM RUSSELL PARRISH, deceased, who died November 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd day of December, 2020.

PATRICK D. WITHERINGTON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM RUSSELL PARRISH

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL FERRELL

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/9/20  12/16/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JERRY RALPH BELCHER

CASE NO.  2020PR470

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JERRY RALPH BELCHER, deceased, who died on November 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 14, 2020

PAUL HURLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JERRY RALPH BELCHER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12-9-20 & 12-16-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JANE CAMILLA BELCHER

CASE NO. #2020PR472

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of JANE CAMILLA BELCHER, deceased, who died October 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 2nd day of December, 2020.

PAUL HURLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JANE CAMILLA BELCHER

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/9/20  12/16/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY BEATRICE SWANN

CASE NO.  2020PR467

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARY BEATRICE SWANN, deceased, who died on October 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 14, 2020

STEPHEN W. SWANN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY BEATRICE SWANN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN TINSLEY

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12-9 & 12-16-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MACK STEWART, SR.

CASE NO.  2020CV288

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MACK STEWART, SR., deceased, who died on November 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 14, 2020

 FAY STEWART

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MACK STEWART, SR.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jacky O. Bellar

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/9 & 12/16

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES BUFORD BANE

CASE NO.  2020CV289

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Buford Bane, deceased, who died on November 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 14, 2020

PATRICIA ANN LACKEY

JAMES KENNETH BANE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES BUFORD BANE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JACKY O. BELLAR

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/9/20 & 12/16/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: KENNETH EUGENE HELMS

CASE NO. #2020PR477

 Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of KENNETH EUGENE HELMS, deceased, who died November 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 2nd day of December, 2020.

ELIZABETH MARIE HELMS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KENNETH EUGENE HELMS

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/9/20 12/16/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: SHARON HAMILTON GUINN

CASE NO. #2020PR412

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of SHARON HAMILTON GUINN, deceased, who died August 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th day of December, 2020.

Gwynne Leslie Aidala

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SHARON HAMILTON GUINN

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Kee Bryant-McCormick

Attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/9/20  12/16/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERT WILLIAM MASTO

CASE NO. 2020PR379  

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert William Masto, deceased, who died on February 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 14, 2020

Nell L. Masto

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROBERT WILLIAM MASTO DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Travenia A Holden, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 12/9/20 and 12/16/20

_________

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON 

 BRANDIE JEANETTE (JOHNSON) DUKE, 

Plaintiff / Wife,

v.

Judge Ensley Hagan 

LARRY MARK DUKE, 

Defendant / Husband

Case Number: 2020DC-145

Judge Ensley Hagan 

Pursuant to the Order from the hearing on December 3rd, 2020 the following shall be published for service via publication on Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE: 

In this cause it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the allegations of the Petition, which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE, are unknown, so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered, that publication be made in the The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon BRANDY ARENA, whose address is 142 Public Square, E-103, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, a copy of said answer to the Petition on or before January 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. and also file a copy with the Clerk of Court located at 132 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 according to the law.  If you fail to do so, judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in this Petition. 

This the 4th day of December 2020 

 BRANDY ARENA, BPR #35031 

The Arcade 

142 Public Square, Suite E103 

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 

Telephone: (615) 547-6190 

Facsimile: (615)470-8066 

brandy@lisatomlinsonlaw.com 

Wilson Post 

12/16/20, 12/23/20

12/30/30 01/06/21

_________

LEBANON HOUSING AUTHORITY

OPENING OF THE EFFICIENCY AND ONE BEDROOM

WAITLIST

PUBLIC NOTICE

Effective Monday, December 21st, 2020 at 8:00am

The Lebanon Housing Authority Lebanon, Tennessee will open its Public

Housing Efficiency and One, Bedroom Waiting List.

Lebanon Housing Authority

49 Upton Heights

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087

No applications will be accepted for the Public Housing bedroom sizes

other than efficiency, one and three bedrooms. Public Notice will be

provided when Lebanon Housing re-opens the Waiting list for other

bedroom sizes.

HUD regulations do not require a public hearing when opening

and closing the Waiting List.

Questions may be directed via email t o lhaoffice.org

_________

 

