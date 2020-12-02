NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

MARIO CASON

Plaintiff

V

CANDICE JONES Defendant

CASE NO: 2015-CV-222

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court

Clerk from the Plaintiff's Petition, which is sworn to, that the Defendant CANDICE JONES NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the The Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany D Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue, Lebanon TN 37087 a copy of an answer to the Petition and  with the Circuit Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

This, the 22nd day of September 2020.

DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

Tiffany D Hagar

Attorney for Plaintiff

Hagar & Phillips, PLLC

207 University Ave

Lebanon, TN 37087

(615)784-4588

(615) 784-4950 (FAX)

thagar@hplawntn.com

Wilson Post 

11/11/20 , 11/18/20

11/25/20, 12/2/20

_________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

U. S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TRUSTEE,

Plaintiff,

vs. 

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MAX WAYNE SMITH,

Defendant(s).

Case No. 2020-CV-236

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff’s Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant(s) whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant(s) to serve upon Joshua I. Goldman, Plaintiff’s  Attorney, whose address is 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203, Tallahassee, Florida  32312, a copy of their answer to the Complaint on or before January 13, 2021, and to also file their answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If the Defendant(s) fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on January 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 13th day of November 2020.

MILLIE SLOAN, Clerk & Master

Joshua I. Goldman, Attorney for Plaintiff

PUBLICATION DATES:

November 18, 2020

November 25, 2020

December 2, 2020

December 9, 2020

_________

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

 BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE,

 Plaintiff

v.

 ENVISION CONSTRUCTION, LLC,

 NASHVEGAS INVESTMENTS, LLC and DARREN DRYER 

Defendants.

No. 2020-CV-2014

ORDER DISPENSING WITH PERSONAL SERVICE AND AUTHORIZING SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION

This matter came before the Court on October 8, 2020, on Plaintiffs Motion for Service

By Publication pursuant to T.C.A. §16-15-405. After reviewing the file, pleadings submitted in the matter, including the Affidavit of Timothy H. Nichols, and hearing argument from counsel for the Plaintiff, the Court finds that grounds exist for dispensing with personal service in this matter as to Defendants and authorizes service by publication due to Defendants' address being unknown and not ascertainable upon diligent inquiry.

The clerk is directed to issue an Order of Publication upon receipt of appropriate fees and

filings from Plaintiff.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

Judge Barry Tatum

October 26, 2020

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

THE LAW OFFICE OF TIMOTHY H. NICHOLS, PLLC

Timothy H. Nichols #018156

1614 19th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37212

(615)383-3355

Wilson Post

November 18, 2020

November 25, 2020

December 2, 2020

December 9, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROYCE THEODORE ANKENBAUER

CASE NO.  2020PR447

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Royce Theodore Ankenbauer, deceased, who died on October 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 30, 2020

RICHARD JOE CASEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROYCE THEODORE ANKENBAUER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN M. TINSLEY

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF NORMA MAE JONES

CASE NO. 2020PR451 

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Norma Mae Jones, deceased, who died on September 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 30, 2020

DEEDEE LYNN BRIGHT AND

JOSHUA MATHEW HALL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF NORMA MAE JONES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Kayla M. Horvath, Esq.

Wilson Post

11/25/20 and 12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF  CLARA JANET MOLDER MARKS

CASE NO. 2020PR441 

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Clara Janet Molder Marks, deceased, who died on October 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 30, 2020

ROGER DARRELL MARKS AND 

REGINA FAY MARKS YORK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF CLARA JANET MOLDER MARKS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E Lee, Esq.

Wilson Post

11/25/20 and 12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CYNTHIA LEIGH GIVENS-HARRIS

CASE NO. #2020PR458

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th  day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CYNTHIA LEIGH GIVENS-HARRIS, deceased, who died September 12, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th  day of November, 2020.

RANDY D. HARRIS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CYNTHIA LEIGH GIVENS-HARRIS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT E. LEE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  November 25, 2020   December 2, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PAUL WADE INMAN

CASE NO. #2020PR437

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th  day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of PAUL WADE INMAN, deceased, who died August 13 , 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th  day of November, 2020

ROGER INMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF PAUL WADE INMAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

SHANONE EMMACK

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   November 25, 2020  December 2, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN MITCHELL HORTON

CASE NO. 2020PR440  

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of John Mitchell Horton, deceased, who died on November 29, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 30, 2020

ROBERT M. HORTON, III

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOHN MITCHELL HORTON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Tiffany M. Johns, Esq.

Wilson Post

11/25/20 and 12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SANDRA JUNE COX 

CASE NO. 2020PR459  

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Sandra June Cox, deceased, who died on October 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 30, 2020

MELISSA HODGES COX 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SANDRA JUNE COX

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Terry Price, Esq.

Wilson Post

11/25/20 and 12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHERYL ANN MCDONOUGH

CASE NO.  2020PR378

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Cheryl Ann McDonough, deceased, who died on September 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 30, 2020

JONATHAN TINSLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHERYL ANN MCDONOUGH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ASHLEY JACKSON

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELOIS THIGPEN

CASE NO.  2020PR443

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elois Thigpen, deceased, who died on November 1, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty  (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 30, 2020

VICKIE DARLENE WHITED

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ELOIS THIGPEN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF NANCY H. TURNER

CASE NO.  2020PR445

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Nancy H. Turner, deceased, who died on October 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 30, 2020

VIVIAN HURLEY

JUDY GIBBS

PAMELA SOUTH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF NANCY H. TURNER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Stephen Brown

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-25 & 12-2-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MONTA JO HILL

CASE NO. 2020PR450  

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Monta Jo Hill, deceased, who died on September 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 30, 2020

WILLIAM LEON HILL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MONTA JO HILL

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B FOUTCH, Esq.

Wilson Post

11/25/20 and 12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROSE MARIE HANDLEY

CASE NO. 2020PR455 

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rose Marie Handley, deceased, who died on October 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 30, 2020

KERRI HARRISON AND KRISTI BYRNE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF ROSE MARIE HANDLEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MARY BETH HAGAN, Esq.

Wilson Post

11/25/20 and 12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DAVID LYLES

CASE NO. 2020PR454  

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DAVID LYLES, deceased, who died on October 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 30, 2020

SHONTA N. TUCKER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DAVID LYLES, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 11/25/20 and 12/02/20

________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHRISTINE BURGESS

CASE NO. #2020PR449

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th  day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CHRISTINE BURGESS, deceased, who died October 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 18th  day of November, 2020.

WILLIAM L. COOPER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHRISTINE BURGESS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 11/25/20  12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LINDA L. TENGEL

CASE NO.  2020PR453

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Linda L. Tengel, deceased, who died on October 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 30, 2020

CARY GERARD TENGEL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LINDA L. TENGEL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROD JAMES LANGLEY

CASE NO. #2020PR446

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of ROD JAMES LANGLEY, deceased, who died September 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 18th  day of November, 2020.

EMILEE MADISON LANGLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROD JAMES LANGLEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JACOB R. NEMER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   November 25, 2020 December 2, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HAROLD HAYS CAWTHON

CASE NO.  2020PR423

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Harold Hays Cawthon, deceased, who died on September 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 30, 2020

STEVEN H. CAWTHON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HAROLD HAYS CAWTHON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

WILLIAM WRIGHT

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20

_________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY , TENNESSEE AT LEBANON

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF

MINOR CHILD:

ABIGAIL REESE CALLIS,

DOB: 06/01/2006,

By: JESSICA DIANNE CALLIS, and husband,

MICHAEL. KEVIN CALLIS. 

Petitioners.

vs.

LISA MICHELLE TRUSTY MARTIN,

Biological Mother/Respondent.

Case No. 2020-AD-557

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition for Adoption lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the General Sessions Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:

PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioners, Jessica Callis. and husband. Michael Callis, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Lisa Martin, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioners have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall:

I. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.

2. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.

3.The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, Lisa Michelle Trusty Martin, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Clara W. Byrd, the Circuit Court Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks, successively, at least once in every week.

ENTERED this the 20TH day of November ,2020.

JUDGE CLARA W. BYRD

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

TIFFANY D. HAGAR, #029190

Attorney for Petitioners

Hagar & Phillips, PLLC

207 University Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087

(615)784-4588

(615) 784-4590 (FAX) thagar@hplawtn.com

 CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been served upon the following counsel for parties in interest herein by delivering a copy to the last known address of Respondent by U.S. First Class mail, postage prepaid, to Lisa Michelle Trusty Martin,

Respondent/Pro se, 51 Lebanon Highway, Apartment B-I, Carthage, TN 37130; and Thomas Maynard, Co-Counsel for Petitioners, 111 Greenwood Ave., Suite B, Lebanon, TN 37087 on this20th day of November, 2020.

TIFFANY D HAGAR, #029190

WILSON POST 

12/02/2020, 12/09/2020, 12/16/2020, 12/23/2020

_________

