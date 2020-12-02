NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
MARIO CASON
Plaintiff
V
CANDICE JONES Defendant
CASE NO: 2015-CV-222
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court
Clerk from the Plaintiff's Petition, which is sworn to, that the Defendant CANDICE JONES NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the The Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany D Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue, Lebanon TN 37087 a copy of an answer to the Petition and with the Circuit Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
This, the 22nd day of September 2020.
DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
Tiffany D Hagar
Attorney for Plaintiff
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615)784-4588
(615) 784-4950 (FAX)
Wilson Post
11/11/20 , 11/18/20
11/25/20, 12/2/20
_________
PUBLICATION NOTICE
U. S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TRUSTEE,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MAX WAYNE SMITH,
Defendant(s).
Case No. 2020-CV-236
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff’s Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant(s) whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant(s) to serve upon Joshua I. Goldman, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203, Tallahassee, Florida 32312, a copy of their answer to the Complaint on or before January 13, 2021, and to also file their answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If the Defendant(s) fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on January 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 13th day of November 2020.
MILLIE SLOAN, Clerk & Master
Joshua I. Goldman, Attorney for Plaintiff
PUBLICATION DATES:
November 18, 2020
November 25, 2020
December 2, 2020
December 9, 2020
_________
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE,
Plaintiff
v.
ENVISION CONSTRUCTION, LLC,
NASHVEGAS INVESTMENTS, LLC and DARREN DRYER
Defendants.
No. 2020-CV-2014
ORDER DISPENSING WITH PERSONAL SERVICE AND AUTHORIZING SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION
This matter came before the Court on October 8, 2020, on Plaintiffs Motion for Service
By Publication pursuant to T.C.A. §16-15-405. After reviewing the file, pleadings submitted in the matter, including the Affidavit of Timothy H. Nichols, and hearing argument from counsel for the Plaintiff, the Court finds that grounds exist for dispensing with personal service in this matter as to Defendants and authorizes service by publication due to Defendants' address being unknown and not ascertainable upon diligent inquiry.
The clerk is directed to issue an Order of Publication upon receipt of appropriate fees and
filings from Plaintiff.
IT IS SO ORDERED.
Judge Barry Tatum
October 26, 2020
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
THE LAW OFFICE OF TIMOTHY H. NICHOLS, PLLC
Timothy H. Nichols #018156
1614 19th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37212
(615)383-3355
Wilson Post
November 18, 2020
November 25, 2020
December 2, 2020
December 9, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROYCE THEODORE ANKENBAUER
CASE NO. 2020PR447
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Royce Theodore Ankenbauer, deceased, who died on October 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 30, 2020
RICHARD JOE CASEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROYCE THEODORE ANKENBAUER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NORMA MAE JONES
CASE NO. 2020PR451
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Norma Mae Jones, deceased, who died on September 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 30, 2020
DEEDEE LYNN BRIGHT AND
JOSHUA MATHEW HALL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF NORMA MAE JONES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Horvath, Esq.
Wilson Post
11/25/20 and 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CLARA JANET MOLDER MARKS
CASE NO. 2020PR441
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Clara Janet Molder Marks, deceased, who died on October 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 30, 2020
ROGER DARRELL MARKS AND
REGINA FAY MARKS YORK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF CLARA JANET MOLDER MARKS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E Lee, Esq.
Wilson Post
11/25/20 and 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CYNTHIA LEIGH GIVENS-HARRIS
CASE NO. #2020PR458
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CYNTHIA LEIGH GIVENS-HARRIS, deceased, who died September 12, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of November, 2020.
RANDY D. HARRIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CYNTHIA LEIGH GIVENS-HARRIS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT E. LEE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run November 25, 2020 December 2, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PAUL WADE INMAN
CASE NO. #2020PR437
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of PAUL WADE INMAN, deceased, who died August 13 , 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of November, 2020
ROGER INMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PAUL WADE INMAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHANONE EMMACK
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run November 25, 2020 December 2, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN MITCHELL HORTON
CASE NO. 2020PR440
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of John Mitchell Horton, deceased, who died on November 29, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 30, 2020
ROBERT M. HORTON, III
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN MITCHELL HORTON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Tiffany M. Johns, Esq.
Wilson Post
11/25/20 and 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SANDRA JUNE COX
CASE NO. 2020PR459
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Sandra June Cox, deceased, who died on October 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 30, 2020
MELISSA HODGES COX
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SANDRA JUNE COX
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Terry Price, Esq.
Wilson Post
11/25/20 and 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHERYL ANN MCDONOUGH
CASE NO. 2020PR378
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Cheryl Ann McDonough, deceased, who died on September 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 30, 2020
JONATHAN TINSLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHERYL ANN MCDONOUGH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ASHLEY JACKSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELOIS THIGPEN
CASE NO. 2020PR443
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elois Thigpen, deceased, who died on November 1, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 30, 2020
VICKIE DARLENE WHITED
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELOIS THIGPEN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NANCY H. TURNER
CASE NO. 2020PR445
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Nancy H. Turner, deceased, who died on October 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 30, 2020
VIVIAN HURLEY
JUDY GIBBS
PAMELA SOUTH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NANCY H. TURNER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-25 & 12-2-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MONTA JO HILL
CASE NO. 2020PR450
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Monta Jo Hill, deceased, who died on September 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 30, 2020
WILLIAM LEON HILL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MONTA JO HILL
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B FOUTCH, Esq.
Wilson Post
11/25/20 and 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROSE MARIE HANDLEY
CASE NO. 2020PR455
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rose Marie Handley, deceased, who died on October 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 30, 2020
KERRI HARRISON AND KRISTI BYRNE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF ROSE MARIE HANDLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MARY BETH HAGAN, Esq.
Wilson Post
11/25/20 and 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID LYLES
CASE NO. 2020PR454
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DAVID LYLES, deceased, who died on October 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 30, 2020
SHONTA N. TUCKER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID LYLES, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/25/20 and 12/02/20
________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHRISTINE BURGESS
CASE NO. #2020PR449
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CHRISTINE BURGESS, deceased, who died October 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of November, 2020.
WILLIAM L. COOPER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHRISTINE BURGESS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 11/25/20 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LINDA L. TENGEL
CASE NO. 2020PR453
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Linda L. Tengel, deceased, who died on October 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 30, 2020
CARY GERARD TENGEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LINDA L. TENGEL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROD JAMES LANGLEY
CASE NO. #2020PR446
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of ROD JAMES LANGLEY, deceased, who died September 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of November, 2020.
EMILEE MADISON LANGLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROD JAMES LANGLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JACOB R. NEMER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run November 25, 2020 December 2, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HAROLD HAYS CAWTHON
CASE NO. 2020PR423
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Harold Hays Cawthon, deceased, who died on September 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 30, 2020
STEVEN H. CAWTHON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HAROLD HAYS CAWTHON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
WILLIAM WRIGHT
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-25-20 & 12-2-20
_________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY , TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF
MINOR CHILD:
ABIGAIL REESE CALLIS,
DOB: 06/01/2006,
By: JESSICA DIANNE CALLIS, and husband,
MICHAEL. KEVIN CALLIS.
Petitioners.
vs.
LISA MICHELLE TRUSTY MARTIN,
Biological Mother/Respondent.
Case No. 2020-AD-557
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition for Adoption lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the General Sessions Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioners, Jessica Callis. and husband. Michael Callis, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Lisa Martin, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioners have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall:
I. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.
2. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
3.The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, Lisa Michelle Trusty Martin, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Clara W. Byrd, the Circuit Court Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks, successively, at least once in every week.
ENTERED this the 20TH day of November ,2020.
JUDGE CLARA W. BYRD
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
TIFFANY D. HAGAR, #029190
Attorney for Petitioners
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087
(615)784-4588
(615) 784-4590 (FAX) thagar@hplawtn.com
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been served upon the following counsel for parties in interest herein by delivering a copy to the last known address of Respondent by U.S. First Class mail, postage prepaid, to Lisa Michelle Trusty Martin,
Respondent/Pro se, 51 Lebanon Highway, Apartment B-I, Carthage, TN 37130; and Thomas Maynard, Co-Counsel for Petitioners, 111 Greenwood Ave., Suite B, Lebanon, TN 37087 on this20th day of November, 2020.
TIFFANY D HAGAR, #029190
WILSON POST
12/02/2020, 12/09/2020, 12/16/2020, 12/23/2020
_________