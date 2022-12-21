WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 31 M
GROUP: I
PARCEL: 40.00
Description: Lot 17 Villages at Cedar Ck
ASSESSED OWNER (S): David M. Mellinger
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of David M. Mellinger and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 31 M, Group I, Parcel 40.00, and further described as lying in the 1st Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 1219 Cedar Bend Drive, Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 17 of the Plan of Cedar Creek, Section 1 as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 18, at page 244 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 458, at page 719, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. See also Book 417, page 426 in said Office. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of David M. Mellinger and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 18th day of November, 2022
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/30/2022, 12/7/2022,
12/14/2022, 12/21/22
|
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 80 H
GROUP: A
PARCEL: 22.00
Description: 2507 Westfield Dr
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Debra York
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Debra York and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 80 H, Group A, Parcel 22.00, and further described as lying in the 22nd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 2507 Westfield Drive, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lots 23 and 24 of Tuckers Gap Meadows Subdivision as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 18, at page 470 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee and as revised at Plat Book 27, Page 549. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 442, at page 584, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. See also Deed Book 409, at page 877. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Debra York and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 18th day of November, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/30/2022, 12/7/2022,
12/14/2022, 12/21/22
|
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 144
GROUP:
PARCEL: 20.00
Description: 100x176 IRR, Norene Mkt
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Lacey Trobaugh
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Lacey Trobaugh and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 144, Parcel 20.00, and further described as lying in the 18th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 11201 Cainsville Pike, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 16, at page 577 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1870, at page 1191, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Lacey Trobaugh and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 18th day of November, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/30/2022, 12/7/2022,
12/14/2022, 12/21/22
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on January 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM local time, at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Suite 101, Lebanon, TN 37088, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Chandra Elaine Jackson; William Grant Jackson, to Horizon Title, Trustee, as Trustee for Peoples Home Equity, Inc., dated June 3, 2009 and recorded on June 18, 2009, Document No. 09398692, in Book No. 1359, at Page 324; conducted by Ingle Law Firm, PA, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Wilson County’s Register of Deeds. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce security interest: Ajax E Master Trust I, a Delaware Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Trustee, its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the Said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.
Street Address: 711 Juliet Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Parcel Number: 072A B 011.00 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: Chandra Elaine Jackson; William Grant Jackson
Legal Description: Being Lot No. 12 on the Plan of Hillview Heights Subdivision, of record in Plat Book 5,
page 5, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more
complete legal description.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgement creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through or under any of the foregoing. Such interested parties may include: Chandra Elaine Jackson; William Grant Jackson; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; US Bank Trust, NA, as Trustee For LSF9 Master participation Trust; Ricky Williams C/O Michael W. Ferrell. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption, and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Chandra Elaine Jackson; William Grant Jackson, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Ingle Law Firm, PA. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
Publication Dates: December 7, 2022, December 14, 2022 and December 21, 2022
Ingle Law Firm, PA, Substitute Trustee
13801 Reese Blvd West Suite 160, Huntersville, NC 28078
(980) 771-0717
13818 – 19050
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 1, 2007, executed by KELVIN CALDWELL and KYMBERLY CALDWELL conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M. WILSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded October 2, 2007, in Deed Book 1273, Page 1135; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2020-3, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee
who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County,Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in
Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF TN, COUNTY OF WILSON, CITY OF LEBANON AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO -WIT: BEING LOT NO. 298 COLES FERRY VILLAGE, SECTION EIGHT, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 837, REGISTERS OFFICE, WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE LEGAL DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 058E-E-008.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 118 KELSIE DR, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/ OR HEIRS OF LAW OF KELVIN CALDWELL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
12/07/2022, 12/14/2022, 12/21/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF THOMAS JOSEPH PROCHASKA, JR
CASE NO. #2022PR487
Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of THOMAS JOSEPH PROCHASKA, deceased, who died September 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of December, 2022.
SHANNON DAYLE PROCHASKA
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF THOMAS JOSEPH PROCHASKA, JR,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JOHN FORREST KELLY,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/14/2022 12/21/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BILLIE JEAN GEORGE
CASE NO. #2022PR550
Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BILLIE JEAN GEORGE, deceased, who died May 31, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 7th day of December, 2022.
RANDALL C. BOZARTH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BILLIE JEAN GEORGE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/14/2022 12/21/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CONNIE MACK MEDLEY
CASE NO. #2022PR573
Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CONNIE MACK MEDLEY, deceased, who died SEPTEMBER 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 7th day of December, 2022.
DENICE CHRISTIAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CONNIE MACK MEDLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/14/2022 12/21/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY ANN WHITED
CASE NO. #2022PR574
Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BETTY ANN WHITED, deceased, who died NOVEMBER 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 7th day of December, 2022.
RANDAL W. WHITED
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY ANN WHITED
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/14/2022 12/21/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NAOMIE S. HOLLAND
CASE NO. #2022PR548
Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of NAOMIE S. HOLLAND, deceased, who died OCTOBER 22, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 7th day of December, 2022.
EDWARD E. HOLLAND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NAOMIE S. HOLLAND,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/14/2022 12/21/2022
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on February 16, 2023 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ELEONORA B. ROE, to Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., Trustee, on March 26, 2022, at Record Book 2175, Page 281-300 as Instrument No. 22011733 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
Being Lot No. 9 on the Plan of Lea Estates, Section 1, of record in Plat Book 6, Page 64 of the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete and detailed description of said lot.
Tax Parcel ID No.: 059l B 00900 000
Commonly known as: 416 Lealand Lane, Lebanon, TN 37087
Tax ID: 059I B 059I 009.00 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: ELEONORA B. ROE
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 416 Lealand Lane, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELEONORA B. ROE AND ELEONOR T. GOLDEN AND JONI L. COXWELL AND HAROLD ERICH ROGER ROE AND PETER L. ROE AND MORGAN E. ROE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000603-210-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 21, 2016, executed by LORI EVANS conveying certain real property therein described to DANIEL L. WISCHHOF, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 24, 2016, in Deed Book 1704, Page 1014; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST I who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 2, ON THE PLAN OF LAKE SHORE ACRES SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 73, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A COMPLETE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
Parcel ID: 027K-B-033.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 614 WESTVIEW DRIVE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): LORI EVANS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC--ORIGINAL CREDITOR: SYNCHRONY BANK
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DEBRA COOK
CASE NO. #2022PR181
Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DEBRA COOK, deceased, who died March 30, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
JENNIFER COOK NORROD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DEBRA COOK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PEGGY ANN SIEGRIST
CASE NO. #2022PR585
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of PEGGY ANN SIEGRIST, deceased, who died AUGUST 26TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
WILLIE E. SIEGRIST, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PEGGY ANN SIEGRIST
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GEORGE F MANCHESTER
CASE NO. #2022PR578
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GEORGE F MANCHESTER, deceased, who died NOVEMBER 13TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
SUZANNE MARIE MANCHESTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GEORGE F MANCHESTER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOROTHY J REED
CASE NO. #2022PR571
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DOROTHY J REED, deceased, who died OCTOBER 16TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of December, 2022.
JEFFREY LEE REED
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOROTHY J REED
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MATTHEW T. MOFFITT,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PATRICIA B. KOPP
CASE NO. #2022PR575
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of PATRICIA B. KOPP, deceased, who died AUGUST 30TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
KIRSTEN LEANN BORGENSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PATRICIA B. KOPP
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT BENSON,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ALFRED EARL FISHER, SR
CASE NO. #2022PR569
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ALFRED EARL FISHER, SR, deceased, who died MAY 22ND, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
JENNIFER E. FISHER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ALFRED EARL FISHER, SR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TISNLEY,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MILDRED MARIE WYNNE
CASE NO. #2022PR576
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MILDRED MARIE WYNNE
, deceased, who died DECEMBER 4TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
VALLERI MICHELLE MERIDITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MILDRED MARIE WYNNE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A TYLER WHITAKER,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOTTIE LOU SPRINGER
CASE NO. #2022PR567
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DOTTIE LOU SPRINGER, deceased, who died SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
DEREK ELWELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOTTIE LOU SPRINGER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT BENSON,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES O. OATSVALL
CASE NO. #2022PR568
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES O. OATSVALL, deceased, who died NOVEMBER 26TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
MARK OATSVALL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES O. OATSVALL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TONY RUTGERSON,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GEORGE FREDERIC HARBAUGH
CASE NO. #2022PR87
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GEORGE FREDERIC HARBAUGH, deceased, who died JANUARY 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
RONALD HARBAUGH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GEORGE FREDERIC HARBAUGH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
LENA ANN BUCK AND FRANK BUCK,
ATTORNEYS
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JEAN E. GARRETT
CASE NO. #2022PR544
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JEAN E. GARRETT, deceased, who died NOVEMBER 9TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
JONATHAN TINSLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEAN E. GARRETT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RUTH LEE SNODGRASS
CASE NO. #2022PR340
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RUTH LEE SNODGRASS, deceased, who died JUNE 24TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of December, 2022.
JONATHAN TINSLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUTH LEE SNODGRASS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCEY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM FRANK MCADOO
CASE NO. #2022PR340
Notice is hereby given that on the 16TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIAM FRANK MCADOO, deceased, who died OCTOBER 22ND, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
DEON J. MCADOO
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM FRANK MCADOO
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 23-01, notice is hereby given that the
Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM
on January 24, 2023, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
49.37 acres at unaddressed properties on Trousdale Ferry Pike and Bluebird Road (Tax Map 67
Parcels 40.37 & 48) from FLH2 – Residential 2 Units per Acre to FLH4 – Residential 4 Units
per Acre and FLH16 – Residential 16 Units per Acre. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303)
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are
available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office, and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 23-02, notice is hereby given that the
Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM
on January 24, 2023, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
5.88 acres at an unaddressed property on Central Pike (Tax Map 101 Parcel 25.01) to be included
in RPO – Rural Preservation/Open Space. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder
at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 23-03, notice is hereby given that the
Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM
on January 24, 2023, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
0.43 acres at 222 Cainsville Road (Tax Map 68M Group B Parcel 33) from CXU – Commercial
Mixed Use to CI – Interchange Commercial. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder
at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A
REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE
TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
PUBLICATION NOTICE
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Barry Owens d/b/a Draper and
Owens Christian Lawn Care Service,
Plaintiff,
v. Case No. 2014 CV 127
Greentree Pointe, LTD., JRK Residential
America, LLC, JRK Property Holdings, Inc.
And Lebanon Housing Authority,
Defendants.
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Order for Publication of Motion to Dismiss Hearing that the Plaintiff, Barry Owens d/b/a Draper and Owens Christian Lawn Care Service, whose whereabouts is unknown so that ordinary process of law cannot be served, it is therefore Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said
Plaintiff, Barry Owens d/b/a Draper and Owens Christian Lawn Care Service, to serve upon: Peter C. Sales of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP, attorney for Defendants JRK Residential America, LLC, and JRK Property Holdings, Inc., whose address is 1600 Division Street, Suite 700, Nashville, TN 37203, and Luther Wright, Jr. of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., attorney for Defendant, Greentree Pointe, LTD, whose address is SunTruist Plaza,
401 Commerce Street, Suite 1200, Nashville, TN 37219-2446, a copy of the response to Motion to Dismiss filed by JRK Residential America, LLC, and JRK Property Holdings, Inc., and appear in the Wilson County Chancery Court on January 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for oral argument on said Motion, also file the response to Motion to Dismiss with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to appear in Court, the Court may rule
against you on January 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Motion.
This the 16 th day of December, 2022.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PETER C. SALES
ATTORNEY FOR DEFENDANTS,
JRK RESIDENTIAL AMERICA, LLC AND
JRK PROPERTY HOLDINGS, INC.
PUBLICATION DATES:
December 21, 2022
December 28, 2022
January 4, 2023
January 11, 2023
|
AUCTION NOTICE: THE
VEHICLES BELOW WILL
BE AUCTIONED OFF AT
GT TOWING LLC.
315 SOUTH MAPLE ST. LEBANON, TN 37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.
December 23, 2022 AT
5:00 P.M.
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier
VIN# 1G1JH12F647218325
Melinda Rhodes
The Glade Church
2016 Ford Mustang
VIN# 1FA6P8CFXG5201086
Lora Jean Bell
2016 Dodge Journey
VIN# 3C4PDCBB7GT103710
Melissa Sikes
James Thomas Ary
Chrysler Capital
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A TEMPORARY APPLICATION
FOR A BEER PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY AIMEE M
DORFMAN DBA BREEDEN’S ORCHARD AT 631 BECKWITH ROAD,
MT JULIET, TN 37122 FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (CONSUMED ON
THE PREMISES) UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF
THE TENESSEE PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS
THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (GROCERY STORE)
LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 12 MILES FROM THE WEST SIDE OF
THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION WHEN
THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS, MONDAY JANUARY
9, 2023: AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE
WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
Wilson County Beer Board
Date Published: December 28, 2022
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF REGULAR MEETINGS FOR THE
WILSON COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
Notice is hereby given that the Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet,
until further notice, in regular public session on the dates listed below: meeting time
will be 9 a.m.; the meetings will be held in the County Commission room of the
Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, for the purpose of considering and
transacting all business that may come before said Board, meeting may be postponed
if inclement weather prevails, and the Wilson County Courthouse is closed. Whenever
reasonably possible, a copy of the agenda for any such meeting will be available for
inspection at the Wilson County Development Services Office/ Building Inspectors
Division, located in the Courthouse Annex, 223 East Gay St. at least 24 hours in
advance thereof, items may also be viewed on the following website:
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF REGULAR MEETINGS FOR THE
WILSON COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
January 19, 2023
February 16, 2023
March 16, 2023
April 20, 2023
May 18, 2023
June 15, 2023
|
2003 Clayton Mobile Home Single Wide
located at 219 Parkwood Court
Serial number/ VIN : CLA052523TN
request to any and all parties holding interest in this trailer must contact Brigham Powell by certified mail return receipt requested within (10) business days.
1516 Bristol Dr. North, Mt Juliet, TN 37122
|