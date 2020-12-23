IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY , TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF
MINOR CHILD:
ABIGAIL REESE CALLIS,
DOB: 06/01/2006,
By: JESSICA DIANNE CALLIS, and husband,
MICHAEL. KEVIN CALLIS
Petitioners.
vs.
LISA MICHELLE TRUSTY MARTIN,
Biological Mother/Respondent.
Case No. 2020-AD-557
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition for Adoption lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the General Sessions Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioners, Jessica Callis. and husband. Michael Callis, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Lisa Martin, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioners have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall:
I. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.
2. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
3.The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, Lisa Michelle Trusty Martin, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Clara W. Byrd, the Circuit Court Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks, successively, at least once in every week.
ENTERED this the 20TH day of November ,2020.
JUDGE CLARA W. BYRD
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
TIFFANY D. HAGAR, #029190
Attorney for Petitioners
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087
(615)784-4588
(615) 784-4590 (FAX) thagar@hplawtn.com
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been served upon the following counsel for parties in interest herein by delivering a copy to the last known address of Respondent by U.S. First Class mail, postage prepaid, to Lisa Michelle Trusty Martin,
Respondent/Pro se, 51 Lebanon Highway, Apartment B-I, Carthage, TN 37130; and Thomas Maynard, Co-Counsel for Petitioners, 111 Greenwood Ave., Suite B, Lebanon, TN 37087 on this20th day of November, 2020.
TIFFANY D HAGAR, #029190
WILSON POST
12/02/2020, 12/09/2020, 12/16/2020, 12/23/2020
_________
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
BRANDIE JEANETTE (JOHNSON) DUKE,
Plaintiff / Wife,
v.
Judge Ensley Hagan
LARRY MARK DUKE,
Defendant / Husband
Case Number: 2020DC-145
Judge Ensley Hagan
Pursuant to the Order from the hearing on December 3rd, 2020 the following shall be published for service via publication on Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE:
In this cause it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the allegations of the Petition, which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE, are unknown, so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered, that publication be made in the The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon BRANDY ARENA, whose address is 142 Public Square, E-103, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, a copy of said answer to the Petition on or before January 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. and also file a copy with the Clerk of Court located at 132 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 according to the law. If you fail to do so, judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in this Petition.
This the 4th day of December 2020
BRANDY ARENA, BPR #35031
The Arcade
142 Public Square, Suite E103
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Telephone: (615) 547-6190
Facsimile: (615)470-8066
Wilson Post
12/16/20, 12/23/20, 12/30/30, 01/06/21
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY BELDON JONES
CASE NO. 2020PR478
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Beldon Jones, deceased, who died on October 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 21, 2020
FRITA MARLENE CANADA
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY BELDON JONES DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
RICHARD R CLARK, JR, Attorney
Wilson Post
12/23/20 and 12/30/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JANICE L. GAW
CASE NO. 2020PR431
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Janice L Gaw, deceased, who died on August 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 21, 2020
JOHN EDDIE TESTAMAND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANICE L. GAW
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Travenia A. Holden, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/16/20 and 12/23/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DORIS JEAN BRINGHURST
CASE NO. #2020PR471
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DORIS JEAN BRINGHURST, deceased, who died September 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 9th day of December, 2020.
MELISSA BROWN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DORIS JEAN BRINGHURST
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run December 16, 2020 December 23, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONALD EUGENE SHEPHERD
CASE NO. #2020PR485
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DONALD EUGENE SHEPHERD, deceased, who died November 12, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15TH day of DECEMBER, 2015.
EMILY DIANNE SHEPHERD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DONALD EUGENE SHEPHERD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/23/2020 12/30/2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY LORRAINE WILSON
CASE NO. 2020PR432
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARY LORRAINE WILSON, deceased, who died on September 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 21, 2020
WILLIAM R. YOUNG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY LORRAINE WILSON DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert D. MacPherson, Attorney
Wilson Post
12/23/20 and 12/30/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES STEPHEN WILSON
CASE NO. #2020PR495
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CHARLES STEPHEN WILSON, deceased, who died August 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of December, 2020.
SHERREL B. WILSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES STEPHEN WILSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/23/2020 12/30/2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Kenneth G. Makinster, Jr.
CASE NO. #2020PR483
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kenneth G. Makinster, Jr, deceased, who died October 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2020.
Todd G. Makinster
Timothy K. Makinster
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF KENNETH G. MAKINSTER JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MIRANDA BELOTE
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run December 23, 2020 December 30, 2020
_________
Notice of Lien Sale
Hunters Creek Storage
100 Hunters Creek Blvd
Lebanon , TN 37087
(615)444-4324
Notice is hereby given that
Hunters Creek Storage shall
sell contents of the following
leased storage units on
December 31st, 2020 at
11:00 AM in order to satisfy
owner’s lien.
#41 ........... Barbara Craighead
# 6 ............ Chad Barrow
_________
AUCTION NOTICE: THE
VEHICLES BELOW WILL
BE AUCTIONED OFF AT
GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST
HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN
37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.
Dec.24th, 2020 AT 5:00 P.M.
2008 Chevrolet Impala
VIN: 2G1WT58N381221339
Lafronda Simon
Reggie Simon
1999 Nissan Altima
VIN: 1N4DL01D2XC107107
William McNeill Jr
Dorothy McNeill
1999 Honda Civic
VIN: 1HGEJ6677XL031279
Benjamin Parson
1997 Ford F-150
VIN: 1FTDX1762VNA23500
Foster Cooper
2003 Honda Odyssey
VIN: 2HKRL18603H505931
Candido Castaneda
Hemandex
Discount Motors, Inc.
2008 Ford F-150
VIN:1FTRF12248KE83941
Zachary Osborne
2004 Lincoln Town Car
VIN: 1LNHM81W24Y669592
Kelsie Tayse
Tyrone Searcy
2003 Infiniti QX-4
VIN: JNRDR09YX3W305295
Bryan Ernst
Limited Auto Sales
1999 Toyota Camry
VIN: 4T1BG22KXXU598093
Lokossa Kamba
2019 Kia Forte
VIN: 3KPF24AD9KE057966
Deborah Evans/ Evelyn Evans
Kia Motor Finance
1996 Chevrolet Camaro
VIN: 2G1FP22K3T2163009
Rebecca Morefield
1995 Oldsmobile Ciera
VIN: 1G3AJ55M3S6343007
Charles Horton
2002 Chevrolet Tahoe
VIN: 1GNEK13Z72R199537
Seth Sullivan
TMX Finance of Tennessee
2007 Ford Taurus
VIN: 1FAFP53U47A140368
Alecia Beers
One Main Financial Services
2010 Chevrolet HHR
VIN: 3GNBABDB2AS640712
Dudley Rogers
_________
The City of Lebanon Engineer’s office, in accordance with National Flood Insurance Program regulation
65.7(b)(1),] hereby gives notice of the City of Lebanon, Wilson County, TN intent to revise the flood
hazard information, generally located at the corner of State Route 109 and Hickory Ridge Road. The
flood hazard revisions are being proposed as part of Conditional Letter of Map Revision (CLOMR)
Case No. 20-04-5894R for a proposed project along North Fork Creek. CHM, LLC is proposing a new
retail development at the corner of State Route 109 and Hickory Ridge Road on both sides of North
Fork Creek.
Once the project has been completed, a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR) request should be submitted
that will, in part, revise the following flood hazards along North Fork Creek.
Base Flood Elevations and the Special Flood Hazard Area will be established along North Fork Creek
just upstream of the State Route 109 culvert.
Maps and detailed analysis of the revision can be reviewed at the City of Lebanon Engineer’s office at
200 North Castle Heights Avenue, Suite 300, Lebanon, TN 37087. Interested persons may call Regina
Santana with City of Lebanon at 615-444-3647 Ext, 2302 for additional information from December 29,
2020 to January 29, 2021.
_________
LEBANON HOUSING AUTHORITY
OPENING OF THE EFFICIENCY AND ONE BEDROOM
WAITLIST
PUBLIC NOTICE
Effective Monday, December 21st, 2020 at 8:00am
The Lebanon Housing Authority Lebanon, Tennessee will open its Public
Housing Efficiency and One, Bedroom Waiting List.
Lebanon Housing Authority
49 Upton Heights
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
No applications will be accepted for the Public Housing bedroom sizes
other than efficiency, one and three bedrooms. Public Notice will be
provided when Lebanon Housing re-opens the Waiting list for other
bedroom sizes.
To apply go to LHATN.org
HUD regulations do not require a public hearing when opening
and closing the Waiting List.
Questions may be directed via email t o lhaoffice.org
_________