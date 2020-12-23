IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY , TENNESSEE AT LEBANON

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF

MINOR CHILD:

ABIGAIL REESE CALLIS,

DOB: 06/01/2006,

By: JESSICA DIANNE CALLIS, and husband,

MICHAEL. KEVIN CALLIS 

Petitioners.

vs.

LISA MICHELLE TRUSTY MARTIN,

Biological Mother/Respondent.

Case No. 2020-AD-557

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition for Adoption lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the General Sessions Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:

PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioners, Jessica Callis. and husband. Michael Callis, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Lisa Martin, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioners have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall:

I. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.

2. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.

3.The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, Lisa Michelle Trusty Martin, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Clara W. Byrd, the Circuit Court Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks, successively, at least once in every week.

ENTERED this the 20TH day of November ,2020.

JUDGE CLARA W. BYRD

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

TIFFANY D. HAGAR, #029190

Attorney for Petitioners

Hagar & Phillips, PLLC

207 University Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087

(615)784-4588

(615) 784-4590 (FAX) thagar@hplawtn.com

 CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been served upon the following counsel for parties in interest herein by delivering a copy to the last known address of Respondent by U.S. First Class mail, postage prepaid, to Lisa Michelle Trusty Martin,

Respondent/Pro se, 51 Lebanon Highway, Apartment B-I, Carthage, TN 37130; and Thomas Maynard, Co-Counsel for Petitioners, 111 Greenwood Ave., Suite B, Lebanon, TN 37087 on this20th day of November, 2020.

TIFFANY D HAGAR, #029190

WILSON POST 

12/02/2020, 12/09/2020, 12/16/2020, 12/23/2020

_________

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON 

 BRANDIE JEANETTE (JOHNSON) DUKE, 

Plaintiff / Wife,

v.

Judge Ensley Hagan 

LARRY MARK DUKE, 

Defendant / Husband

Case Number: 2020DC-145

Judge Ensley Hagan 

Pursuant to the Order from the hearing on December 3rd, 2020 the following shall be published for service via publication on Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE: 

In this cause it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the allegations of the Petition, which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE, are unknown, so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered, that publication be made in the The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon BRANDY ARENA, whose address is 142 Public Square, E-103, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, a copy of said answer to the Petition on or before January 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. and also file a copy with the Clerk of Court located at 132 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 according to the law.  If you fail to do so, judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in this Petition. 

This the 4th day of December 2020 

 BRANDY ARENA, BPR #35031 

The Arcade 

142 Public Square, Suite E103 

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 

Telephone: (615) 547-6190 

Facsimile: (615)470-8066 

brandy@lisatomlinsonlaw.com 

Wilson Post 

12/16/20, 12/23/20, 12/30/30, 01/06/21

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY BELDON JONES

CASE NO. 2020PR478  

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Beldon Jones, deceased, who died on October 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 21, 2020

FRITA MARLENE CANADA

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY BELDON JONES  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

RICHARD R CLARK, JR, Attorney

Wilson Post 

12/23/20 and 12/30/20 

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANICE L. GAW

CASE NO. 2020PR431  

 Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Janice L Gaw, deceased, who died on August 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 21, 2020

JOHN EDDIE TESTAMAND

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JANICE L. GAW

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Travenia A. Holden, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 12/16/20 and 12/23/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DORIS JEAN BRINGHURST

CASE NO. #2020PR471

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th  day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DORIS JEAN BRINGHURST, deceased, who died September 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 9th  day of December, 2020.

MELISSA BROWN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DORIS JEAN BRINGHURST

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   December 16, 2020   December 23, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DONALD EUGENE SHEPHERD

CASE NO. #2020PR485

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th  day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DONALD EUGENE SHEPHERD, deceased, who died November 12, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 15TH  day of DECEMBER, 2015.

EMILY DIANNE SHEPHERD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DONALD EUGENE SHEPHERD

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN M. TINSLEY

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   12/23/2020  12/30/2020

 _________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY LORRAINE WILSON

CASE NO. 2020PR432 

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARY LORRAINE WILSON, deceased, who died on September 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 21, 2020

WILLIAM R. YOUNG

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY LORRAINE WILSON  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert D. MacPherson, Attorney

Wilson Post 

12/23/20 and 12/30/20 

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLES STEPHEN WILSON

CASE NO. #2020PR495

Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH  day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CHARLES STEPHEN WILSON, deceased, who died August 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 15th  day of December, 2020.

SHERREL B. WILSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLES STEPHEN WILSON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN M. TINSLEY

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 12/23/2020  12/30/2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Kenneth G. Makinster, Jr.

 CASE NO. #2020PR483

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th  day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kenneth G. Makinster, Jr, deceased, who died October 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th  day of  December, 2020.

Todd G. Makinster

Timothy K. Makinster

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF KENNETH G. MAKINSTER JR.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. MIRANDA BELOTE

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run December 23, 2020   December 30, 2020

_________

Notice of Lien Sale

Hunters Creek Storage

100 Hunters Creek Blvd

Lebanon , TN 37087

(615)444-4324

Notice is hereby given that

Hunters Creek Storage shall

sell contents of the following

leased storage units on

December 31st, 2020 at

11:00 AM in order to satisfy

owner’s lien.

#41 ........... Barbara Craighead

# 6 ............ Chad Barrow

_________

AUCTION NOTICE: THE

VEHICLES BELOW WILL

BE AUCTIONED OFF AT

GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST

HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN

37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.

Dec.24th, 2020 AT 5:00 P.M.

2008 Chevrolet Impala

VIN: 2G1WT58N381221339

Lafronda Simon

Reggie Simon

1999 Nissan Altima

VIN: 1N4DL01D2XC107107

William McNeill Jr

Dorothy McNeill

1999 Honda Civic

VIN: 1HGEJ6677XL031279

Benjamin Parson

1997 Ford F-150

VIN: 1FTDX1762VNA23500

Foster Cooper

2003 Honda Odyssey

VIN: 2HKRL18603H505931

Candido Castaneda

Hemandex

Discount Motors, Inc.

2008 Ford F-150

VIN:1FTRF12248KE83941

Zachary Osborne

2004 Lincoln Town Car

VIN: 1LNHM81W24Y669592

Kelsie Tayse

Tyrone Searcy

2003 Infiniti QX-4

VIN: JNRDR09YX3W305295

Bryan Ernst

Limited Auto Sales

1999 Toyota Camry

VIN: 4T1BG22KXXU598093

Lokossa Kamba

2019 Kia Forte

VIN: 3KPF24AD9KE057966

Deborah Evans/ Evelyn Evans

Kia Motor Finance

1996 Chevrolet Camaro

VIN: 2G1FP22K3T2163009

Rebecca Morefield

1995 Oldsmobile Ciera

VIN: 1G3AJ55M3S6343007

Charles Horton

2002 Chevrolet Tahoe

VIN: 1GNEK13Z72R199537

Seth Sullivan

TMX Finance of Tennessee

2007 Ford Taurus

VIN: 1FAFP53U47A140368

Alecia Beers

One Main Financial Services

2010 Chevrolet HHR

VIN: 3GNBABDB2AS640712

Dudley Rogers

_________

The City of Lebanon Engineer’s office, in accordance with National Flood Insurance Program regulation

65.7(b)(1),] hereby gives notice of the City of Lebanon, Wilson County, TN intent to revise the flood

hazard information, generally located at the corner of State Route 109 and Hickory Ridge Road. The

flood hazard revisions are being proposed as part of Conditional Letter of Map Revision (CLOMR)

Case No. 20-04-5894R for a proposed project along North Fork Creek. CHM, LLC is proposing a new

retail development at the corner of State Route 109 and Hickory Ridge Road on both sides of North

Fork Creek.

Once the project has been completed, a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR) request should be submitted

that will, in part, revise the following flood hazards along North Fork Creek.

Base Flood Elevations and the Special Flood Hazard Area will be established along North Fork Creek

just upstream of the State Route 109 culvert.

Maps and detailed analysis of the revision can be reviewed at the City of Lebanon Engineer’s office at

200 North Castle Heights Avenue, Suite 300, Lebanon, TN 37087. Interested persons may call Regina

Santana with City of Lebanon at 615-444-3647 Ext, 2302 for additional information from December 29,

2020 to January 29, 2021.

_________

LEBANON HOUSING AUTHORITY

OPENING OF THE EFFICIENCY AND ONE BEDROOM

WAITLIST

PUBLIC NOTICE

Effective Monday, December 21st, 2020 at 8:00am

The Lebanon Housing Authority Lebanon, Tennessee will open its Public

Housing Efficiency and One, Bedroom Waiting List.

Lebanon Housing Authority

49 Upton Heights

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087

No applications will be accepted for the Public Housing bedroom sizes

other than efficiency, one and three bedrooms. Public Notice will be

provided when Lebanon Housing re-opens the Waiting list for other

bedroom sizes.

To apply go to LHATN.org

HUD regulations do not require a public hearing when opening

and closing the Waiting List.

Questions may be directed via email t o lhaoffice.org

_________

 

