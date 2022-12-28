SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on February 16, 2023 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ELEONORA B. ROE, to Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., Trustee, on March 26, 2022, at Record Book 2175, Page 281-300 as Instrument No. 22011733 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

