SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on February 16, 2023 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ELEONORA B. ROE, to Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., Trustee, on March 26, 2022, at Record Book 2175, Page 281-300 as Instrument No. 22011733 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
Being Lot No. 9 on the Plan of Lea Estates, Section 1, of record in Plat Book 6, Page 64 of the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete and detailed description of said lot.
Tax Parcel ID No.: 059l B 00900 000
Commonly known as: 416 Lealand Lane, Lebanon, TN 37087
Tax ID: 059I B 059I 009.00 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: ELEONORA B. ROE
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 416 Lealand Lane, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELEONORA B. ROE AND ELEONOR T. GOLDEN AND JONI L. COXWELL AND HAROLD ERICH ROGER ROE AND PETER L. ROE AND MORGAN E. ROE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000603-210-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 21, 2016, executed by LORI EVANS conveying certain real property therein described to DANIEL L. WISCHHOF, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 24, 2016, in Deed Book 1704, Page 1014; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST I who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 2, ON THE PLAN OF LAKE SHORE ACRES SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 73, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A COMPLETE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
Parcel ID: 027K-B-033.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 614 WESTVIEW DRIVE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): LORI EVANS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC--ORIGINAL CREDITOR: SYNCHRONY BANK
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DEBRA COOK
CASE NO. #2022PR181
Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DEBRA COOK, deceased, who died March 30, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
JENNIFER COOK NORROD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DEBRA COOK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PEGGY ANN SIEGRIST
CASE NO. #2022PR585
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of PEGGY ANN SIEGRIST, deceased, who died AUGUST 26TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
WILLIE E. SIEGRIST, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PEGGY ANN SIEGRIST
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GEORGE F MANCHESTER
CASE NO. #2022PR578
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GEORGE F MANCHESTER, deceased, who died NOVEMBER 13TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
SUZANNE MARIE MANCHESTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GEORGE F MANCHESTER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOROTHY J REED
CASE NO. #2022PR571
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DOROTHY J REED, deceased, who died OCTOBER 16TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of December, 2022.
JEFFREY LEE REED
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOROTHY J REED
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MATTHEW T. MOFFITT,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PATRICIA B. KOPP
CASE NO. #2022PR575
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of PATRICIA B. KOPP, deceased, who died AUGUST 30TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
KIRSTEN LEANN BORGENSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PATRICIA B. KOPP
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT BENSON,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ALFRED EARL FISHER, SR
CASE NO. #2022PR569
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ALFRED EARL FISHER, SR, deceased, who died MAY 22ND, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
JENNIFER E. FISHER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ALFRED EARL FISHER, SR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TISNLEY,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MILDRED MARIE WYNNE
CASE NO. #2022PR576
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MILDRED MARIE WYNNE
, deceased, who died DECEMBER 4TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
VALLERI MICHELLE MERIDITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MILDRED MARIE WYNNE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A TYLER WHITAKER,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOTTIE LOU SPRINGER
CASE NO. #2022PR567
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DOTTIE LOU SPRINGER, deceased, who died SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
DEREK ELWELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOTTIE LOU SPRINGER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT BENSON,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES O. OATSVALL
CASE NO. #2022PR568
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES O. OATSVALL, deceased, who died NOVEMBER 26TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
MARK OATSVALL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES O. OATSVALL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TONY RUTGERSON,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GEORGE FREDERIC HARBAUGH
CASE NO. #2022PR87
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GEORGE FREDERIC HARBAUGH, deceased, who died JANUARY 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
RONALD HARBAUGH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GEORGE FREDERIC HARBAUGH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
LENA ANN BUCK AND FRANK BUCK,
ATTORNEYS
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JEAN E. GARRETT
CASE NO. #2022PR544
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JEAN E. GARRETT, deceased, who died NOVEMBER 9TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
JONATHAN TINSLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEAN E. GARRETT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RUTH LEE SNODGRASS
CASE NO. #2022PR340
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RUTH LEE SNODGRASS, deceased, who died JUNE 24TH, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of December, 2022.
JONATHAN TINSLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUTH LEE SNODGRASS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCEY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM FRANK MCADOO
CASE NO. #2022PR340
Notice is hereby given that on the 16TH day of DECEMBER, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIAM FRANK MCADOO, deceased, who died OCTOBER 22ND, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
DEON J. MCADOO
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM FRANK MCADOO
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/21/2022 12/28/2022
PUBLICATION NOTICE
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Barry Owens d/b/a Draper and
Owens Christian Lawn Care Service,
Plaintiff,
v. Case No. 2014 CV 127
Greentree Pointe, LTD., JRK Residential
America, LLC, JRK Property Holdings, Inc.
And Lebanon Housing Authority,
Defendants.
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Order for Publication of Motion to Dismiss Hearing that the Plaintiff, Barry Owens d/b/a Draper and Owens Christian Lawn Care Service, whose whereabouts is unknown so that ordinary process of law cannot be served, it is therefore Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said
Plaintiff, Barry Owens d/b/a Draper and Owens Christian Lawn Care Service, to serve upon: Peter C. Sales of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP, attorney for Defendants JRK Residential America, LLC, and JRK Property Holdings, Inc., whose address is 1600 Division Street, Suite 700, Nashville, TN 37203, and Luther Wright, Jr. of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., attorney for Defendant, Greentree Pointe, LTD, whose address is SunTruist Plaza,
401 Commerce Street, Suite 1200, Nashville, TN 37219-2446, a copy of the response to Motion to Dismiss filed by JRK Residential America, LLC, and JRK Property Holdings, Inc., and appear in the Wilson County Chancery Court on January 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for oral argument on said Motion, also file the response to Motion to Dismiss with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to appear in Court, the Court may rule
against you on January 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Motion.
This the 16 th day of December, 2022.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PETER C. SALES
ATTORNEY FOR DEFENDANTS,
JRK RESIDENTIAL AMERICA, LLC AND
JRK PROPERTY HOLDINGS, INC.
PUBLICATION DATES:
December 21, 2022
December 28, 2022
January 4, 2023
January 11, 2023
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 20, 2021, executed by ARIELLE BOILEAU conveying certain real property therein described to MOMENTUM TITLE, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded September 21, 2021, in Deed Book 2115, Page 2181; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM At the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL, SITUATED AND LYING IN THE 5TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE,
BOUNDED GENERALLY AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:
NORTH BY WILLIAMS; EAST BY BREWINGTON; SOUTH BY MRS. MELTON; WEST BY OLD HUNTER`S POINT PIKE, AND
MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN AT WILLIAMS`S SOUTHEAST CORNER, SAID PIN BEING 22.7 FEET WESTWARD FROM THE
CENTER OF AN ELM TREE AND 31 FEET NORTHWESTERLY FROM THE CENTER OF A CEDAR TREE, AND RUNNING SOUTH
1/2 DEGREE WEST 124.0 FEET TO A POST AT MRS. SALLIE MELTON`S NORTHEAST CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 78 DEGREES
33` WEST 290.0 FEET TO A POINT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE OLD HUNTER`S POINT PIKE; THENCE ON THE CENTER LINE
NORTH 17 DEGREES WEST 16.0 FEET; NORTH 8 1/4 DEGREES WEST 78.5 FEET; NORTH 5 DEGREES EAST 81.0 FEET;
NORTH 12 3/4 DEGREES EAST 59.0 FEET TO WILLIAMS` SOUTHWEST CORNER; THENCE LEAVING THE SAID PIKE SOUTH 80
DEGREES EAST PASSING OVER A PIPE ON THE EAST SIDE, SAID PIPE BEING 19 FEET SOUTHWEST OF A SMALL ASH TREE,
285.5 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, AND CONTAINING 1.21 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. ATTACHED HERETO AND CONVEYED HEREWITH IS A 2005 FLEETWOOD HOMES MANUFACTURED HOME BEARING SERIAL/VIN NO. TNFL527AB30544.
Parcel ID: 045D-A-011.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 255 OLD HUNTERS PT PIKE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ARIELLE BOILEAU
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
Vs
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 65
GROUP:
PARCEL: 11.20
Description: 19.13 Ac Big Springs Rd.
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Bobby E. Eldon Kirby
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Bobby E. Eldon Kirby and Sheron Lee Kirby and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 65, Parcel 11.20, and further described as lying in the 8th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 4720 Big Springs Road, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 18, at page 675 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instruments conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property re of record in Deed Book 416, at page 445 and Book 1046, Page 533, both in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. By Last Will and Testament of Bobby E. Eldon Kirby, dated February 12, 2014, and filed in Will Book 48, Page 157 in the Probate Records of the Clerk & Master of Wilson County the said property was devised to Sheron Lee Kirby. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Bobby E. Eldon Kirby and Sheron Lee Kirby and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 19th day of December, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
12/28/22 01/04/23 01/11/23 01/18/23
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
Vs
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 59H
GROUP: C
PARCEL: 6.0
Description: Lot 7 Mayfair Meadows
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Diane Virginia O’Neal (Formerly Jeanine Veach)
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Diane Virginia O’Neal (Formerly Jeanine Veach) and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 59 H, Group C, Parcel 6.00, and further described as lying in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 314 Stroud Drive, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 7 of Mayfair Meadows Subdivision, Section 1, as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 21, at page 388 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1998, at page 253, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Diane Virginia O’Neal (Formerly Jeanine Veach) and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 19th day of December, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
12/28/22 01/04/23 01/11/23 01/18/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RITA AMANDA JOHNSTON
CASE NO. 2022PR587
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rita Amanda Johnston, deceased, who died on November 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 21, 2022
KAREN LESKODY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RITA AMANDA JOHNSTON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-28-22 & 1-4-23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KATY LYNN BRICKEY
CASE NO. 2022PR599
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Katy Lynn Brickey, deceased, who died on August 28, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 21, 2022
DONALD ARTHUR WRIGHT, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KATY LYNN BRICKEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-28-22 & 1-4-23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF THOMAS FRANKLIN BURSON
CASE NO. 2022PR572
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of THOMAS FRANKLIN BURSON, deceased, who died on November 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 21, 2022
ETHEL ANN BURSON,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF THOMAS FRANKLIN BURSON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/22 and 1/4/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ROBBIE DEAN CALLIS
CASE NO. #2022PR584
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of ROBBIE DEAN CALLIS, deceased, who died September 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of December, 2022.
RANDELL T. BRADY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBBIE DEAN CALLIS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/28/22 1/4/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HARVEL G. POAG
CASE NO. 2022PR592
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of HARVEL G. POAG, deceased, who died on October 23, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 21, 2022
BRENDA WEBB,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HARVEL G. POAG,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Amy Cross Nance, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/22 and 1/4/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LENTON MOORE, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR577
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lenton Moore, Jr., deceased, who died on August 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 21, 2022
LENTEISA HILL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LENTON MOORE, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JOHN W. CROW
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-28-22 & 1-4-23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MIRANDA M. HENLEY
CASE NO. 2022PR590
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Miranda M. Henley, deceased, who died on November 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 21, 2022
CLYDE TURNER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MIRANDA M. HENLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
LINDSEY L. LAWRENCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-28-22 & 1-4-23
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
Vs
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 19
GROUP:
PARCEL: 1.10
Description: 5.01 Ac
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Bennie Ray Watkins Jr
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants Bennie Ray Watkins, Jr., his heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 19, Parcel 1.10, and further described as lying in the 7th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 9290A Hartsville Pike, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is estimated to contain 5.01 acres in addition to easement over approximately 0.50 acres. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1236, at page 963, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants Bennie Ray Watkins, Jr., his heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 19th day of December, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
12/28/22 01/04/23 01/11/23 01/18/23
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 4, 2013, executed by ROBERT PARKS, JR. and DAWN PARKS conveying certain real property therein described to FOUNDATION TITLE AND ESCROW, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded November 18, 2013, in Deed Book 1572, Page 630; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM At the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 1, CONTAINING 5.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF M.R. AND EVA JO HUFFINES PROPERTY, PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 420, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 093-016.11
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 831 OLD SHANNON RD, LEBANON, TN 37090. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ROBERT PARKS, JR., DAWN PARKS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT , AQUA FINANCE, INC.
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE
Sale at public auction will be on January 19, 2023 at 12:00pm, local time, at the usual and customary location of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Cindi D. Shea for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, as Beneficiary, dated March 23, 2018, of record in Instrument No. 18638306, Book 1814, Page 1635 in the Register of Deeds Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC, a South Carolina limited liability company duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Register of Deeds Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party entitled to enforce the debt: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC
Other Interested Parties: N/A
The hereinafter described real property located in Wilson County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Land in the 4th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennesce, being Lot No. 25, on the Plan of Hermitage Valley, Section 1, of record in Plat Book 21, Page 910, Registers Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Being the same property conveyed to Cindi D. Shea, an unmarried woman, by deed from Randall Shane Spelta and wife, Chantel Spelta, dated March 24, 2018, of record in Book 1814, Page 1633, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 89 Estes Road, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
Map/Parcel Number: 026A-A-013M-025.00-000
Current owner(s) of the property: Cindi D. Shea
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of trust, including right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale.
THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.
If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC, Trustee
339 Heyward Street, 2nd Floor
Columbia, SC 29201
PH: (803) 509-5078
FX: (803) 701-9145
File No.: 22-52629
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: HELEN RUTH BURT
CASE NO. #2022PR603
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of HELEN RUTH BURT, deceased, who died October 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of December, 2022.
VICKI CORLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HELEN RUTH BURT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/28/22 1/4/23
INVITATION TO BID
Wilson County Tennessee
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting emailed Bids from qualified vendors
for:
BID – 2023-10 Category 2 Internal Connections
Wilson County Schools will be applying for Category 2 E-rate funding for Funding
Year 2023. In accordance with E-rate rules that all equivalent product lines must be
provided the opportunity to submit proposals. This bid specifically seeks proposals
for switches, wireless, software, and etc. Our preferred manufacturer for switches,
wireless, access points, software, and etc. is the HP/Aruba product line. We are
requesting a multi year contract through June 30, 2026.
DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2023 @ 10 A.M. CST.
Proposals are required to be submitted via e-mail no later than the date and time
listed above. Prospective vendors may receive a bid packet by calling the Wilson
County Board of Education at 615-444-3282, during regular business hours, or
online at www.wcschools.com > Finance Department > Bid/RFP Information > Current
Bid Solicitations. Wilson County Board of Education reserves the right to reject
any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept any bid other than the
bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications. Respectfully,
Brandon Cook
Technology Supervisor
Wilson County Board of Education
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A TEMPORARY APPLICATION
FOR A BEER PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY AIMEE M
DORFMAN DBA BREEDEN’S ORCHARD AT 631 BECKWITH ROAD,
MT JULIET, TN 37122 FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (CONSUMED ON
THE PREMISES) UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF
THE TENESSEE PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS
THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (GROCERY STORE)
LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 12 MILES FROM THE WEST SIDE OF
THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION WHEN
THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS, MONDAY JANUARY
9, 2023: AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE
WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
Wilson County Beer Board
Date Published: December 28, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A TEMPORARY APPLICATION
FOR A BEER PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY SAMWEAL
SAMWEAL DBA KING’S MARKET KOUNTRY INC AT 4581 COLES
FERRY PIKE, LEBANON, TN 37087 FOR A LICENSE TO SELL
(PACKAGE BEER) UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF
THE TENESSEE PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS
THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (GROCERY STORE)
LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 10 MILES FROM THE NORTHWEST
SIDE OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION WHEN
THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS, MONDAY JANUARY
9, 2023: AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE
WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
Wilson County Beer Board
Date Published: December 28, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Watertown,
Wilson County, Tennessee will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. or thereafter on
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Watertown City Hall located at 8630 Sparta Pike
for the purpose of hearing on second reading the public’s comments as to review
and make recommendation on a Plan of Services for two (2) proposed annexations
of property and to make recommendation on ordinances annexing certain
territory owned by Joe Parkerson and William Taylor. Legal Description of the JOE
D. PARKERSON PROPERTY, Wilson County Tax Map 110 part of Parcel 58.00
located at 210 Parkerson Road approximately 1.25 acres. A tract or parcel of land
located in the 16TH Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being more particularly
described as follows:
Beginning at an iron pin in the westerly Right of Way of Parkerson Road, said pin
being the Northeast corner of the Katelyn Butler Investments Services property
(DB.2165, PG.1770, R.O.W.C.T.) and the Southeast corner of the property herein
described, also being 25 feet from the centerline of said road. Said pin being the
POINT OF BEGINNING. Thence, leaving the Right of Way of the road, North 84
Degrees 50 Minutes 57 Seconds West, a distance of 312.44 feet to a point. Thence,
severing the lands of Parkerson, North 05 Degrees 09 Minutes 03 Seconds East,
a distance of 123.95 feet to a point. Thence, South 84 Degrees 50 Minutes 57
Seconds East, a distance of 228.26 feet to a point. Thence, North 10 Degrees 03
Minutes 35 Seconds East, a distance of 150.56 feet to a point. Thence, South 84
Degrees 50 Minutes 57 Seconds East, a distance of 100.37 feet to a point in the
westerly right-of-way of Parkerson Road. Thence, with the road, South 10 Degrees
03 Minutes 35 Seconds West, a distance of 150.56 feet to a point. Thence, South
10 Degrees 03 Minutes 35 Seconds West, a distance of 44.49 feet to a point.
Thence, South 13 Degrees 59 Minutes 32 Seconds West, a distance of 80.58 feet
to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Said tract containing 1.25 acres, more or less by a survey performed by Keith & Associates
Land Surveying Inc., dated November 21, 2022. Legal Description of the
WILLIAM TAYLOR PROPERTY, Wilson County Tax Map 110 part of parcel 57.02
located at 100 South Commerce Road approximately 3.00 acres. A tract or parcel
of land located in the 16TH Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being
more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron pin in the easterly Right
of Way of Parkerson Road, said pin being the Northwest corner of the Joyce Martin
property (DB.390, PG.947, R.O.W.C.T.) and the Southwest corner of the property
herein described, also being 25 feet from the centerline of said road. Said pin being
the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Thence, with the Right of Way of the road, North 13 Degrees 59 Minutes 32 Seconds
East, a distance of 72.86 feet to a point. Thence, North 10 Degrees 03 Minutes
35 Seconds East, a distance of 205.54 feet to a point. Thence, leaving the road and
severing the lands of Taylor, South 84 Degrees 54 Minutes 09 Seconds East, a distance
of 467.10 feet to a point. Thence, South 08 Degrees 19 Minutes 09 Seconds
West, a distance of 279.50 feet to a point at the northeasterly corner of the Misty
Hardy property (DB.1104, PG.693, R.O.W.C.T.). Thence, with Hardy’s line, North
84 Degrees 09 Minutes 46 Seconds West, a distance of 165.52 feet to a point in the
northeasterly corner of the Misty Hardy property (DB.1181, PG.1014, R.O.W.C.T.).
Thence, with Hardy’s line, North 84 Degrees 36 Minutes 56 Seconds West, a distance
of 164.64 feet to a point in the northeasterly corner of the Joyce Martin property.
Thence, North 85 Degrees 09 Minutes 06 Seconds West, a distance of 150.29
feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said tract containing 3.00 acres, more or less
by a survey performed by Keith & Associates Land Surveying Inc., dated November
21, 2022. For further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson
County Planning Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, or the
Watertown City Hall, 8630 Sparta Pike, Watertown, Tennessee.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Growth Plan Committee meetings for county and city residents, as hosted by Wilson
County (and Watertown), to provide comments to the Growth Coordinating committee
pertaining to the urban growth boundary modifications for the City of Mt.
Juliet, City of Lebanon, the City of Watertown, and Wilson County. Copies of the
map proposal may be viewed at the Wilson County Development Services/Planning
Division, Wilson County Courthouse 228 East Main Street Room 5 or online at www.
wilsoncountyplanning.com or on the Wilson County Government website www.
wilsoncountytn.gov . Meetings are scheduled for 5:00 p.m.
Monday, January 09, 2022: Wilson County meeting, County Commission Chambers,
228 East Main Street, Lebanon.
Tuesday, January 10, 2022: City of Watertown meeting, City Hall Chambers, 8630
Sparta Pike, Watertown.
|