MICHAEL JOHN LADISA AND ROBIN ALICE ROBERTS LADISA
PETITIONERS
V.
CANDICE CARRASCO,
RESPONDENT
CASE NO. 2021-CV-235
IN THIS ACTION IT APPEARING TO THE SATISFACTION OF THE COURT FROM THE PETITIONERS' PETITION AND MOTION, THAT THE RESPONDENT, CANDICE CARRASCO, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS IS UNKNOWN SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED; IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED THAT PUBLICATION BE MADE IN THE WILSON POST, A NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED IN THE TOWN OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, FOR FOUR CONSECUTIVE WEEKS, COMMANDING SAID RESPONDENT, CANDICE CARRASCO, TO SERVE UPON: CALLIE K. HINSON OF NEAL & HARWELL, PLC, PETITIONERS' ATTORNEY, WHOSE ADDRESS IS 1201 DEMONBREUN STREET, SUITE, 1000, NASHVILLE, TN 37203, A COPY OF ANSWER TO THE PETITION ON OR BEFORE FEBRUARY 14, 2022, ALSO FILE AN ANSWER TO THE PETITTION WITH THE CLERK AND MASTER AT HER OFFICE IN LEBANON, TN, ACCORDING TO LAW. IF YOU FAIL TO DO SO, JUDGEMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU ON MARCH 8, 2022, AT 9:00 AM IN THE CHANCERY COURTROOM IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.
THIS IS THE 13TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2021.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
CALLIE HINSON
ATTORNEY FOR THE PETITIONERS
PUBLICATION DATES:
12/22/21, 12/29/2021, 1/5/2022, 1/12/2022
|
NOTICE
Case No. 21AD469
In The Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee
In Re: The Adoption of a Mate Child Whose Name for Purposes of This Proceeding is: Beau Barrett Rosshirt (DOB: 05/14/2014)
Lauren Lynette Rosshirt and Jared Robert Young, Petitioners
V.
Michael Patrick Rosshift, Respondent
In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent, Michael Patrick Rosshirt's, residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee, notifying Respondent, Michael Patrick Rosshirt, tb file an answer with this court and a copy to Petitioners' attorney, Melanie R. Bean, whose address is 137 Public Square, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication. If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Adoption by Step-Parent. This 8th day of December, 2021.
Debbie Moss, Circuit Court Clerk
12/22/2021, 12/29/2021, 1/5/2021, 1/12/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN CARUTHERS HALBERT
CASE NO. 2021PR589
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JOHN CARUTHERS HALBERT , deceased, who died on November 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 27, 2021
THOMAS E. HALBERT, III AND MELINDA H. FORBES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN CARUTHERS HALBERT, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M Tinsley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 and 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Matthew Blake Corn
CASE NO. 2021PR590
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Matthew Blake Corn , deceased, who died on November 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 27, 2021
JAMES L. CORN AND KAREN L. CORN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Matthew Blake Corn, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M Tinsley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 and 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RAY DOUGLAS SATTERFIELD
CASE NO. 2021PR591
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RAY DOUGLAS SATTERFIELD , deceased, who died on December 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 27, 2021
AMY E ANDERSON, DERRICK R SATTERFIELD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF RAY DOUGLAS SATTERFIELD, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A TYLER WHITAKER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 and 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RICHARD C WRIGHT
CASE NO. #2021PR583
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of RICHARD C WRIGHT, deceased, who died October 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of December, 2021.
THERESA B. WRIGHT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RICHARD C WRIGHT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MIKE FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BART SCOTT
CASE NO. #2021PR576
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of BART SCOTT, deceased, who died November 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of December, 2021.
ELIZABETH ANN LENNING
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BART SCOTT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MARY ALICE CARFI
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: HELEN FRANCES MALONE
CASE NO. #2021PR567
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of HELEN FRANCES MALONE, deceased, who died February 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of December, 2021.
EDITH RAYE MALONE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HELEN FRANCES MALONE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: LUIS FLORES GARCIA
CASE NO. #2021PR556
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of LUIS FLORES GARCIA, deceased, who died September 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of December, 2021.
MA CECILIA GARAY ROMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LUIS FLORES GARCIA
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL K PARSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: FAYE VAUGHN FORD
CASE NO. #2021PR566
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of FAYE VAUGHN FORD , deceased, who died November 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of December, 2021.
MELISSA GUINN MEAD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FAYE VAUGHN FORD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: WILLIE MAE GARRISON
CASE NO. #2021PR568
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of WILLIE MAE GARRISON , deceased, who died November 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of December, 2021.
WANDA YVONNE STONER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIE MAE GARRISON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: TEX WAYNE MORAN
CASE NO. #2021PR549
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of TEX WAYNE MORAN , deceased, who died October 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of December, 2021.
JOSEPH NATHAN MORAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TEX WAYNE MORAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRAVENIA HOLDEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ROBERT ANTHONY MAAS
CASE NO. #2021PR578
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of ROBERT ANTHONY MAAS, deceased, who died November 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of December, 2021.
ROBERT ANTHONY MAAS, II
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT ANTHONY MAAS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: PATRICIA ANN MARTIN
CASE NO. #2021PR588
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of PATRICIA ANN MARTIN, deceased, who died November 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of December, 2021.
JOHN DAVID MARTIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN MARTIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
GARY W. TEMPLE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BRANDON VINCE JOHNSON
CASE NO. #2021PR579
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of BRANDON VINCE JOHNSON, deceased, who died November 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of December, 2021.
KIERSTIN POTTS JOHNSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BRANDON VINCE JOHNSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TODD A. TRESSLERY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ETHEL CORINNE SMITH ARNWINE
CASE NO. #2021PR574
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of ETHEL CORINNE SMITH ARNWINE, deceased, who died November 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of December, 2021.
ROGER B. ARNWINE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ETHEL CORINNE SMITH ARNWINE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: LEROY GEORGE CANFIELD
CASE NO. #2021PR585
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of LEROY GEORGE CANFIELD, deceased, who died November 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of December, 2021.
SANDRA HOOPER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LEROY GEORGE CANFIELD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE R. VANCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: WILLIAM DONALD RICKETTS
CASE NO. #2021PR570
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of WILLIAM DONALD RICKETTS, deceased, who died October 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of December, 2021.
BILLIE DEAN RICKETTS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM DONALD RICKETTS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. TRACEY PARKS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/21 12/29/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: EARL RAY NEAL
CASE NO. #2021PR514
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of EARL RAY NEAL, deceased, who died September 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of December, 2021.
ADRIAN KELLY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EARL RAY NEAL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SONYA S. WRIGHT
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/29/21 1/5/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: KENNETH ALAN KRASNICKI
CASE NO. #2021PR598
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of KENNETH ALAN KRASNICKI, deceased, who died November 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of December, 2021.
JULIA FAYE EARLES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KENNETH ALAN KRASNICKI
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT S. STEVENS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/29/21 1/5/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ALLIE MAE HAMMERS
CASE NO. #2021PR592
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ALLIE MAE HAMMERS, deceased, who died October 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of December, 2021.
TIMOTHY L. HAMMERS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ALLIE MAE HAMMERS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
WILLIAM A. VERNICH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/29/21 1/5/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ANNE B. POMEROY
CASE NO. #2021PR599
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ANNE B. POMEROY, deceased, who died December 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of December, 2021.
GARY ALLEN POMEROY AND
RANDALL TODD POMEROY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF ANNE B. POMEROY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J.STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/29/21 1/5/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CATHERINE LYNNE LARSON
CASE NO. #2021PR603
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of CATHERINE LYNNE LARSON, deceased, who died September 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of December, 2021.
JANET S. LARSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CATHERINE LYNNE LARSON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Date to run
Newspaper Wilson Post
12/29/21 1/5/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DAVID JEROME SCHREIBER
CASE NO. #2021PR581
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of DAVID JEROME SCHREIBER, deceased, who died October 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of December, 2021.
SHARON AGEE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID JEROME SCHREIBER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TODD A. TRESSLER, II
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/29/21 1/5/22
|
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF
A.M.B
A child
CASE NO. 41-JU-19-650.02
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: Aubrie Allen Binkley, father of the minor child, A.M.B.
You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to A.M.B., a child born on May 2, 2016 at Crockett Hospital in Lawrenceburg, TN. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk, 200 S. Court Street, Florence, AL 35630 (256-760-5713) and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sara N. Holmes, P.O. Box 1081, Florence, AL 35631 within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should you desire a court-appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Court at the address provided above.
Missy Homan
Circuit Clerk
12/29/2021 01/5/2022 01/12/2022 01/19/2022
|
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF
G.A.B.,
A child
CASE NO. 41-JU-19-649.02
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: Aubrie Allen Binkley, father of the minor child, G.A.B.
You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to G.A.B., a child born on November 19, 2012 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk, 200 S. Court Street, Florence, AL 35630 (256-760-5713) and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sara N. Holmes, P.O. Box 1081, Florence, AL 35631 within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should you desire a court-appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Court at the address provided above.
Circuit Clerk
Missy Homan
Wilson Post
12/29/2021 01/5/2022 01/12/2022 01/19/2022
|
BLUEBIRD STORAGE
-WATERTOWN UNITS
AUCTION:
Notice is hereby given in
order to satisfy the Owner’s
lien, the contents of the
following storage units will be
sold at the address listed on
Sparta Pike, Watertown, TN
on Saturday, January 8, 2022
at 1:00 pm.
Watertown I, 9465 Sparta Pike
WA8 Lisa McCalip
WB27 Ginger Thompson
WB33 Jean Shahan
Watertown II, 9998 Sparta Pike
WE211 Lori Suggs
WE213 Lisa Wise
For Information call:
Nancy Harvey, 615-727-2505.
Some units might not be
available at Auction
|
INVITATION TO BID
FOR CONSTRUCTION OF
SMITH COUNTY SCHOOLS
CARTHAGE ELEMENTARY KITCHEN ADDITION
& RENOVATION
Separate sealed proposals for the construction of Proposed Carthage Elementary Kitchen
Addition and Renovation are invited and will be received at the Smith County Schools Office
126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, on or before, but no
later than 11:00 a.m. (local time), on Thursday January 20, 2022,, and immediately thereafter
all bids will be publicly opened and the bids read aloud.
The above designated work shall include the following described construction:
New approximate 1,178 square feet kitchen addition and 2,246 square feet renovated area,
including site work, architectural, structural, HVAC ventilation system and electrical systems.
Copies of the Contract Documents for review and bidding purposes may be obtained from
the office of the Studio Oakley Architects, 233 Legends Drive, Suite 102, Lebanon, TN 37087,
phone (615) 466-8240, upon payment to Studio Oakley Architects of $300 for each set of documents
so obtained, which will include one (1) hardcopy and one (1) electronic PDF file format
of the Bid Package containing Documents and Specifications. Copies of Bidding Documents
may be obtained after 10:00 AM local time on December 23, 2021. No partial sets will be
issued to any Bidders. Plan deposit will be refundable with the exception of the successful
Bidder. Plan deposit will be refunded upon return of the complete Bid Package. Returned Bid
Packages must be complete, legible, and reusable as determined by the Architect for the plan
deposit to be refunded. Plan deposit checks are to be made payable to Studio Oakley Architects,
LLC.
Bidding Documents may be examined at the following locations:
1. Smith County School System, 126 S C M S Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030
615.735.9625.
2. Studio Oakley Architects, LLC, 233 Legends Drive, Suite 102, Lebanon, TN 37087,
phone (615) 466-8240.
Each Bid must be accompanied by a certified check or Bidder’s Bond executed by the Bidder
and a Surety Company licensed to do business in the State of Tennessee, in the sum of 5% of
the amount of the Bid. No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent
to the opening of Bids without the consent of the Owner. A Performance and Payment Bond,
each in the amount of one hundred (100%) of the contract amount will be required for the
successful Bidder.
A pre-bid meeting (mandatory for all general contractors submitting bids) will be held starting
at 1:00 P.M. on Monday January 10, 2022 at Carthage Elementary School Kitchen, 149 Skyline
Drive, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. Bidders are to report to the rear kitchen entrance of
the school. The purpose of this meeting will be to review the plans and answer any questions
regarding the project. Bids will not be accepted from general contractors who did not attend
the pre-bid meeting.
Project is subject to the Davis Bacon Act for Wage Determination.
Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated, the
Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated Section 62-620, set forth
below, which states that it will be necessary for each bidder to show evidence of a license before
his bid will be considered and that the license number, expiration date, and that part of the
classification applying to the bid, appear on the envelope containing the bid, otherwise the bid
shall not be opened.
“62-620. Notice of the requirements given in the Invitation to Bidders”
Penalty - All architects and engineers preparing plans and specifications for work in the
state, shall include in their invitation to bidders, and in the specifications, a copy of the
chapter, or such portions thereof, as are deemed necessary to convey to the invited bidders
whether he is a resident of the state or not, and whether the license has been issued to him
or not, the information that it will be necessary for him to show evidence of a license before
his bid is considered. The architect or engineer shall direct that the license number, expiration
date, and that part of classification applying to bid, appear on the envelope containing
the bid, otherwise the bid shall not be opened. Architects, engineers, and awarding authorities,
public and private, failing to observe the section of the chapter shall be penalized in
the same manner as any person under Section 62-620 who accepts a bid from a person who
is not licensed in accordance with the provision of this chapter. (Acts 1976 [Adj. S.], Ch.
822, S 20.)”
Smith County Schools reserves the right to reject any proposal for failure to comply with all requirements
of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents; however, it may waive any minor
defects or informalities at its discretion. Smith County Schools further reserves the right to
reject all proposals.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of Smith County Schools are invited to make their needs and
preferences known to Smith County Schools by calling 615.735.9625.
It is the policy of the Smith County Schools to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights
Act of 1964; 49 CFR, Part 21; related statues and regulations to that end that no person shall be excluded
from participation in or denied benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program
or activity receiving Federal financial assistance or any other funding source on the grounds
of age, race, ,color, sex, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability. By virtue of submitting a
response to this solicitation, bidders agree to comply with the same non-discrimination policy.
Dated at Carthage, Tennessee, this 22nd day of December 2021.
SMITH COUNTY SCHOOLS
BARRY H. SMITH, DIRECTOR OF SCHOOLS
|
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
By virtue of an execution and Levy issued by the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee,
in Todd Disner, Plaintiff vs. Steve Gallegos, Defendant, Wilson County Chancery Court Docket
No. 2020cv36, as well as that Order Directing the Wilson County Sheriff to Conduct Execution
Sale entered on March 31, 2021 (the “Sale Order”), the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department
will offer to sale to the highest bidder, for cash, the interest of Steve Gallegos, in the following
real property located at 2137 Maricourt Street, Old Hickory, Tennessee 37138, Map/Parcel 073-
A-B-001.00 (the “Property”) and described as follows:
Legal Description: The real property is described in the Quitclaim Deed dated July 18,
2016, of record at Book 1708, Page 1413, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 2137 Maricourt
Street, Old Hickory, Tennessee 37138, but such address is not part of the legal description of
the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
A certain tract or parcel of land in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as
follows, to wit:
Being Lot No. 23 on the plan of Hickory Hills, Section One, as of record
in Plat Book 20, page 113, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to
which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete legal description.
Being the same property conveyed to Steve Gallegos by Quitclaim Deed
dated July 18, 2016, from Joy Belinda Gallegos, of record in Book 1708, page
1413, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Map/Parcel Number: Map/Parcel 073-A-B-001.00
This sale is made pursuant to Tenn. R. Civ. P. 69.07(4) and Tenn. Code Ann. § 26-5-101,
et. seq. and is in satisfaction (whole or in part depending on amount of sale) of the judgment
in favor of Todd Disner, which was domesticated by that Order of Domestication and Allowing
Enforcement of Foreign Judgment entered by this Court on April 7, 2020, in the original base
amount of $173,085.28, plus all post-judgment interest since the entry of the underlying Judgment
in Florida and plus court costs.
All property is sold “as is.” No warranties or guarantees are made, expressed or implied.
Other interested parties receiving notice: None
At 10:00 o’clock A.M., on Monday, January, 24, 2022, at the front door of the Courthouse
in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087,
the Sheriff will sell the above property for payment toward said judgment together with all
expenses and legal costs accruing.
TERMS OF SALE: Cash, Certified Check, or Receipt on Judgment from Plaintiff. Pursuant
to Sale Order: bidding will start at $114,450, pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 26-5-115; high
bidder will be required to execute a written sale agreement at conclusion of bidding; Plaintiff
is allowed to credit bid; redemption rights and equity of redemption are waived, pursuant to
Tenn. Code Ann. § 66-8-101(2); the sale shall be approved and confirmed by the Wilson County
Chancery Court, the Court which issued the process directing this Sale; and the Sheriff shall provide
the deed described at Tenn. Code Ann. § 66-8-111 after entry of the order of confirmation
of the sale and after confirmation of payment to Plaintiff.
As to all or any part of the Property, the right is reserved to (i) delay, continue or adjourn the
sale to another time certain or to another day and time certain, without further publication and in
accordance with law, upon announcement of said delay, continuance or adjournment on the day
and time and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent delayed, continued or adjourned day
and time and place of sale; (ii) sell at the time fixed by this Notice or the date and time of the last
delay, continuance or adjournment or to give new notice of sale; (iii) and/or to sell to the next
highest bidder in the event any high bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
Questions related to the sale or the underlying debt can be addressed to: David Anthony,
attorney for judgment creditor, at: Anthony Legal PLLC; 818 18th Avenue South, Tenth Floor,
Nashville, Tennessee 37212; 615-869-0634; david@anthonylegal.com.
THIS 20th day of January, 2022.
By: Robert Bryan, Wilson County Sheriff
|