MICHAEL JOHN LADISA AND ROBIN ALICE ROBERTS LADISA

PETITIONERS

V.

CANDICE CARRASCO,

RESPONDENT

CASE NO. 2021-CV-235

IN THIS ACTION IT APPEARING TO THE SATISFACTION OF THE COURT FROM THE PETITIONERS' PETITION AND MOTION, THAT THE RESPONDENT, CANDICE CARRASCO, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS IS UNKNOWN SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS  OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED; IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED THAT PUBLICATION BE MADE IN THE WILSON POST, A NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED IN THE TOWN OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, FOR FOUR CONSECUTIVE WEEKS, COMMANDING SAID RESPONDENT, CANDICE CARRASCO, TO SERVE UPON: CALLIE K. HINSON OF NEAL & HARWELL, PLC, PETITIONERS' ATTORNEY, WHOSE ADDRESS IS 1201 DEMONBREUN STREET, SUITE, 1000, NASHVILLE, TN 37203, A COPY OF ANSWER TO THE PETITION ON OR BEFORE FEBRUARY 14, 2022, ALSO FILE AN ANSWER TO THE PETITTION WITH THE CLERK AND MASTER AT  HER OFFICE IN LEBANON, TN, ACCORDING TO LAW. IF YOU FAIL TO DO SO, JUDGEMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU ON MARCH 8, 2022, AT 9:00 AM IN THE CHANCERY COURTROOM IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

THIS IS THE 13TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2021.

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

CALLIE HINSON

ATTORNEY FOR THE PETITIONERS

PUBLICATION DATES:

12/22/21, 12/29/2021, 1/5/2022, 1/12/2022

NOTICE

Case No. 21AD469

In The Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee

In Re: The Adoption of a Mate Child Whose Name for Purposes of This Proceeding is: Beau Barrett Rosshirt (DOB: 05/14/2014)

Lauren Lynette Rosshirt and Jared Robert Young, Petitioners

 V.

Michael Patrick Rosshift, Respondent

In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent, Michael Patrick Rosshirt's, residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee, notifying Respondent, Michael Patrick Rosshirt, tb file an answer with this court and a copy to Petitioners' attorney, Melanie R. Bean, whose address is 137 Public Square, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication. If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Adoption by Step-Parent. This  8th  day of December, 2021.

Debbie Moss, Circuit Court Clerk

12/22/2021, 12/29/2021, 1/5/2021, 1/12/2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN CARUTHERS HALBERT

CASE NO. 2021PR589

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JOHN CARUTHERS HALBERT , deceased, who died on November  6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 27, 2021

THOMAS E. HALBERT, III AND MELINDA H. FORBES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOHN CARUTHERS HALBERT, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jonathan M Tinsley, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 12/22/21 and 12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Matthew Blake Corn

CASE NO. 2021PR590

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Matthew Blake Corn , deceased, who died on November  30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 27, 2021

JAMES L. CORN AND KAREN L. CORN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Matthew Blake Corn, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jonathan M Tinsley, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 12/22/21 and 12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RAY DOUGLAS SATTERFIELD

CASE NO. 2021PR591

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RAY DOUGLAS SATTERFIELD , deceased, who died on December  7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 27, 2021

AMY E ANDERSON, DERRICK R SATTERFIELD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF RAY DOUGLAS SATTERFIELD, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A TYLER WHITAKER, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 12/22/21 and 12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: RICHARD C WRIGHT

CASE NO. #2021PR583

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of RICHARD C WRIGHT, deceased, who died October 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of  December, 2021.

THERESA B. WRIGHT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RICHARD C WRIGHT

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MIKE FERRELL

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/22/21  12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BART SCOTT

CASE NO. #2021PR576

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of BART SCOTT, deceased, who died November 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of  December, 2021.

ELIZABETH ANN LENNING

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BART SCOTT

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MARY ALICE CARFI

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/22/21  12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: HELEN FRANCES MALONE

CASE NO. #2021PR567

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of HELEN FRANCES MALONE, deceased, who died February 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of  December, 2021.

EDITH RAYE MALONE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HELEN FRANCES MALONE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/22/21  12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: LUIS FLORES GARCIA

CASE NO. #2021PR556

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of LUIS FLORES GARCIA, deceased, who died September 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of  December, 2021.

MA CECILIA GARAY ROMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LUIS FLORES GARCIA

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL K PARSLEY

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/22/21  12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: FAYE VAUGHN FORD

CASE NO. #2021PR566

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of FAYE VAUGHN FORD , deceased, who died November 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of  December, 2021.

MELISSA GUINN MEAD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF FAYE VAUGHN FORD

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/22/21  12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: WILLIE MAE GARRISON

CASE NO. #2021PR568

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of WILLIE MAE GARRISON , deceased, who died November 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of  December, 2021.

WANDA YVONNE STONER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIE MAE GARRISON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/22/21  12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: TEX WAYNE MORAN

CASE NO. #2021PR549

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of TEX WAYNE MORAN , deceased, who died October 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of  December, 2021.

JOSEPH NATHAN MORAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF TEX WAYNE MORAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TRAVENIA HOLDEN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/22/21  12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: ROBERT ANTHONY MAAS

CASE NO. #2021PR578

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of ROBERT ANTHONY MAAS,  deceased, who died November 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of  December, 2021.

ROBERT ANTHONY MAAS, II

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROBERT ANTHONY MAAS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DONNAVON VASEK

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/22/21  12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: PATRICIA ANN MARTIN

CASE NO. #2021PR588

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of PATRICIA ANN MARTIN,  deceased, who died November 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 14th day of  December, 2021.

JOHN DAVID MARTIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN MARTIN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

GARY W. TEMPLE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/22/21  12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BRANDON VINCE JOHNSON

CASE NO. #2021PR579

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of BRANDON VINCE JOHNSON,  deceased, who died November 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 14th day of  December, 2021.

KIERSTIN POTTS JOHNSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BRANDON VINCE JOHNSON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TODD A. TRESSLERY

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/22/21  12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: ETHEL CORINNE SMITH ARNWINE

CASE NO. #2021PR574

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of ETHEL CORINNE SMITH ARNWINE,  deceased, who died November 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 14th day of  December, 2021.

ROGER B. ARNWINE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ETHEL CORINNE SMITH ARNWINE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jonathan M. Tinsley

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/22/21  12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: LEROY GEORGE CANFIELD

CASE NO. #2021PR585

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of LEROY GEORGE CANFIELD,  deceased, who died November 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of  December, 2021.

SANDRA HOOPER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LEROY GEORGE CANFIELD

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHARLENE R. VANCE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/22/21  12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM DONALD RICKETTS

CASE NO. #2021PR570

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of WILLIAM DONALD RICKETTS,  deceased, who died October 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of  December, 2021.

BILLIE DEAN RICKETTS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM DONALD RICKETTS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

C. TRACEY PARKS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/22/21  12/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: EARL RAY NEAL

CASE NO. #2021PR514

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of EARL RAY NEAL,  deceased, who died September 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of  December, 2021.

ADRIAN KELLY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF EARL RAY NEAL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

SONYA S. WRIGHT

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/29/21  1/5/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: KENNETH ALAN KRASNICKI

CASE NO. #2021PR598

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of KENNETH ALAN KRASNICKI, deceased, who died November 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 21st day of December, 2021.

JULIA FAYE EARLES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KENNETH ALAN KRASNICKI

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT S. STEVENS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/29/21    1/5/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: ALLIE MAE HAMMERS

CASE NO. #2021PR592

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ALLIE MAE HAMMERS, deceased, who died October 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 21st day of December, 2021.

TIMOTHY L. HAMMERS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ALLIE MAE HAMMERS

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

WILLIAM A. VERNICH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/29/21    1/5/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: ANNE B. POMEROY

CASE NO. #2021PR599

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ANNE B. POMEROY, deceased, who died December 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 22nd day of December, 2021.

GARY ALLEN POMEROY AND

RANDALL TODD POMEROY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF ANNE B. POMEROY

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J.STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/29/21  1/5/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: CATHERINE LYNNE LARSON 

CASE NO. #2021PR603

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of CATHERINE LYNNE LARSON, deceased, who died September 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)                (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 22nd day of December, 2021.

JANET S. LARSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CATHERINE LYNNE LARSON

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Date to run                        

Newspaper Wilson Post

12/29/21  1/5/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: DAVID JEROME SCHREIBER

CASE NO. #2021PR581

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of DAVID JEROME SCHREIBER, deceased, who died October 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication  as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 22nd day of December, 2021.

SHARON AGEE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DAVID JEROME SCHREIBER

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TODD A. TRESSLER, II

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  12/29/21   1/5/22

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF

A.M.B

A child

CASE NO. 41-JU-19-650.02

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

TO:  Aubrie Allen Binkley, father of the minor child, A.M.B.

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to A.M.B., a child born on May 2, 2016 at Crockett Hospital in Lawrenceburg, TN. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk, 200 S. Court Street, Florence, AL 35630 (256-760-5713) and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sara N. Holmes, P.O. Box 1081, Florence, AL 35631 within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should you desire a court-appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Court at the address provided above.

Missy Homan

Circuit Clerk

12/29/2021  01/5/2022  01/12/2022  01/19/2022

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF         

G.A.B., 

A child

CASE NO. 41-JU-19-649.02

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

TO:  Aubrie Allen Binkley, father of the minor child, G.A.B.

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to G.A.B., a child born on November 19, 2012 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk, 200 S. Court Street, Florence, AL 35630 (256-760-5713) and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sara N. Holmes, P.O. Box 1081, Florence, AL 35631 within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should you desire a court-appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Court at the address provided above.

Circuit Clerk

Missy Homan

Wilson Post

12/29/2021  01/5/2022  01/12/2022  01/19/2022

BLUEBIRD STORAGE

-WATERTOWN UNITS

AUCTION:

Notice is hereby given in

order to satisfy the Owner’s

lien, the contents of the

following storage units will be

sold at the address listed on

Sparta Pike, Watertown, TN

on Saturday, January 8, 2022

at 1:00 pm.

Watertown I, 9465 Sparta Pike

WA8 Lisa McCalip

WB27 Ginger Thompson

WB33 Jean Shahan

Watertown II, 9998 Sparta Pike

WE211 Lori Suggs

WE213 Lisa Wise

For Information call:

Nancy Harvey, 615-727-2505.

Some units might not be

available at Auction

INVITATION TO BID

FOR CONSTRUCTION OF

SMITH COUNTY SCHOOLS

CARTHAGE ELEMENTARY KITCHEN ADDITION

& RENOVATION

Separate sealed proposals for the construction of Proposed Carthage Elementary Kitchen

Addition and Renovation are invited and will be received at the Smith County Schools Office

126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, on or before, but no

later than 11:00 a.m. (local time), on Thursday January 20, 2022,, and immediately thereafter

all bids will be publicly opened and the bids read aloud.

The above designated work shall include the following described construction:

New approximate 1,178 square feet kitchen addition and 2,246 square feet renovated area,

including site work, architectural, structural, HVAC ventilation system and electrical systems.

Copies of the Contract Documents for review and bidding purposes may be obtained from

the office of the Studio Oakley Architects, 233 Legends Drive, Suite 102, Lebanon, TN 37087,

phone (615) 466-8240, upon payment to Studio Oakley Architects of $300 for each set of documents

so obtained, which will include one (1) hardcopy and one (1) electronic PDF file format

of the Bid Package containing Documents and Specifications. Copies of Bidding Documents

may be obtained after 10:00 AM local time on December 23, 2021. No partial sets will be

issued to any Bidders. Plan deposit will be refundable with the exception of the successful

Bidder. Plan deposit will be refunded upon return of the complete Bid Package. Returned Bid

Packages must be complete, legible, and reusable as determined by the Architect for the plan

deposit to be refunded. Plan deposit checks are to be made payable to Studio Oakley Architects,

LLC.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the following locations:

1. Smith County School System, 126 S C M S Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030

615.735.9625.

2. Studio Oakley Architects, LLC, 233 Legends Drive, Suite 102, Lebanon, TN 37087,

phone (615) 466-8240.

Each Bid must be accompanied by a certified check or Bidder’s Bond executed by the Bidder

and a Surety Company licensed to do business in the State of Tennessee, in the sum of 5% of

the amount of the Bid. No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent

to the opening of Bids without the consent of the Owner. A Performance and Payment Bond,

each in the amount of one hundred (100%) of the contract amount will be required for the

successful Bidder.

A pre-bid meeting (mandatory for all general contractors submitting bids) will be held starting

at 1:00 P.M. on Monday January 10, 2022 at Carthage Elementary School Kitchen, 149 Skyline

Drive, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. Bidders are to report to the rear kitchen entrance of

the school. The purpose of this meeting will be to review the plans and answer any questions

regarding the project. Bids will not be accepted from general contractors who did not attend

the pre-bid meeting.

Project is subject to the Davis Bacon Act for Wage Determination.

Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated, the

Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated Section 62-620, set forth

below, which states that it will be necessary for each bidder to show evidence of a license before

his bid will be considered and that the license number, expiration date, and that part of the

classification applying to the bid, appear on the envelope containing the bid, otherwise the bid

shall not be opened.

“62-620. Notice of the requirements given in the Invitation to Bidders”

Penalty - All architects and engineers preparing plans and specifications for work in the

state, shall include in their invitation to bidders, and in the specifications, a copy of the

chapter, or such portions thereof, as are deemed necessary to convey to the invited bidders

whether he is a resident of the state or not, and whether the license has been issued to him

or not, the information that it will be necessary for him to show evidence of a license before

his bid is considered. The architect or engineer shall direct that the license number, expiration

date, and that part of classification applying to bid, appear on the envelope containing

the bid, otherwise the bid shall not be opened. Architects, engineers, and awarding authorities,

public and private, failing to observe the section of the chapter shall be penalized in

the same manner as any person under Section 62-620 who accepts a bid from a person who

is not licensed in accordance with the provision of this chapter. (Acts 1976 [Adj. S.], Ch.

822, S 20.)”

Smith County Schools reserves the right to reject any proposal for failure to comply with all requirements

of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents; however, it may waive any minor

defects or informalities at its discretion. Smith County Schools further reserves the right to

reject all proposals.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of Smith County Schools are invited to make their needs and

preferences known to Smith County Schools by calling 615.735.9625.

It is the policy of the Smith County Schools to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights

Act of 1964; 49 CFR, Part 21; related statues and regulations to that end that no person shall be excluded

from participation in or denied benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program

or activity receiving Federal financial assistance or any other funding source on the grounds

of age, race, ,color, sex, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability. By virtue of submitting a

response to this solicitation, bidders agree to comply with the same non-discrimination policy.

Dated at Carthage, Tennessee, this 22nd day of December 2021.

SMITH COUNTY SCHOOLS

BARRY H. SMITH, DIRECTOR OF SCHOOLS

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

By virtue of an execution and Levy issued by the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee,

in Todd Disner, Plaintiff vs. Steve Gallegos, Defendant, Wilson County Chancery Court Docket

No. 2020cv36, as well as that Order Directing the Wilson County Sheriff to Conduct Execution

Sale entered on March 31, 2021 (the “Sale Order”), the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department

will offer to sale to the highest bidder, for cash, the interest of Steve Gallegos, in the following

real property located at 2137 Maricourt Street, Old Hickory, Tennessee 37138, Map/Parcel 073-

A-B-001.00 (the “Property”) and described as follows:

Legal Description: The real property is described in the Quitclaim Deed dated July 18,

2016, of record at Book 1708, Page 1413, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 2137 Maricourt

Street, Old Hickory, Tennessee 37138, but such address is not part of the legal description of

the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

A certain tract or parcel of land in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as

follows, to wit:

Being Lot No. 23 on the plan of Hickory Hills, Section One, as of record

in Plat Book 20, page 113, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to

which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete legal description.

Being the same property conveyed to Steve Gallegos by Quitclaim Deed

dated July 18, 2016, from Joy Belinda Gallegos, of record in Book 1708, page

1413, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Map/Parcel Number: Map/Parcel 073-A-B-001.00

This sale is made pursuant to Tenn. R. Civ. P. 69.07(4) and Tenn. Code Ann. § 26-5-101,

et. seq. and is in satisfaction (whole or in part depending on amount of sale) of the judgment

in favor of Todd Disner, which was domesticated by that Order of Domestication and Allowing

Enforcement of Foreign Judgment entered by this Court on April 7, 2020, in the original base

amount of $173,085.28, plus all post-judgment interest since the entry of the underlying Judgment

in Florida and plus court costs.

All property is sold “as is.” No warranties or guarantees are made, expressed or implied.

Other interested parties receiving notice: None

At 10:00 o’clock A.M., on Monday, January, 24, 2022, at the front door of the Courthouse

in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087,

the Sheriff will sell the above property for payment toward said judgment together with all

expenses and legal costs accruing.

TERMS OF SALE: Cash, Certified Check, or Receipt on Judgment from Plaintiff. Pursuant

to Sale Order: bidding will start at $114,450, pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 26-5-115; high

bidder will be required to execute a written sale agreement at conclusion of bidding; Plaintiff

is allowed to credit bid; redemption rights and equity of redemption are waived, pursuant to

Tenn. Code Ann. § 66-8-101(2); the sale shall be approved and confirmed by the Wilson County

Chancery Court, the Court which issued the process directing this Sale; and the Sheriff shall provide

the deed described at Tenn. Code Ann. § 66-8-111 after entry of the order of confirmation

of the sale and after confirmation of payment to Plaintiff.

As to all or any part of the Property, the right is reserved to (i) delay, continue or adjourn the

sale to another time certain or to another day and time certain, without further publication and in

accordance with law, upon announcement of said delay, continuance or adjournment on the day

and time and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent delayed, continued or adjourned day

and time and place of sale; (ii) sell at the time fixed by this Notice or the date and time of the last

delay, continuance or adjournment or to give new notice of sale; (iii) and/or to sell to the next

highest bidder in the event any high bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.

Questions related to the sale or the underlying debt can be addressed to: David Anthony,

attorney for judgment creditor, at: Anthony Legal PLLC; 818 18th Avenue South, Tenth Floor,

Nashville, Tennessee 37212; 615-869-0634; david@anthonylegal.com.

THIS 20th day of January, 2022.

By: Robert Bryan, Wilson County Sheriff

