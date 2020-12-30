IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON 

 BRANDIE JEANETTE (JOHNSON) DUKE, 

Plaintiff / Wife,

v.

Judge Ensley Hagan 

LARRY MARK DUKE, 

Defendant / Husband

Case Number: 2020DC-145

Judge Ensley Hagan 

Pursuant to the Order from the hearing on December 3rd, 2020 the following shall be published for service via publication on Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE: 

In this cause it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the allegations of the Petition, which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE, are unknown, so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered, that publication be made in the The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon BRANDY ARENA, whose address is 142 Public Square, E-103, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, a copy of said answer to the Petition on or before January 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. and also file a copy with the Clerk of Court located at 132 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 according to the law.  If you fail to do so, judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in this Petition. 

This the 4th day of December 2020 

 BRANDY ARENA, BPR #35031 

The Arcade 

142 Public Square, Suite E103 

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 

Telephone: (615) 547-6190 

Facsimile: (615)470-8066 

brandy@lisatomlinsonlaw.com 

Wilson Post 

12/16/20, 12/23/20, 12/30/30, 01/06/21

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY BELDON JONES

CASE NO. 2020PR478  

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Beldon Jones, deceased, who died on October 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 28, 2020

FRITA MARLENE CANADA

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY BELDON JONES  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

RICHARD R CLARK, JR, Attorney

Wilson Post 

12/23/20 and 12/30/20 

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANICE L. GAW

CASE NO. 2020PR431  

 Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Janice L Gaw, deceased, who died on August 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 28, 2020

JOHN EDDIE TESTAMAND

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JANICE L. GAW

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Travenia A. Holden, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 12/23/20 and 12/30/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DORIS JEAN BRINGHURST

CASE NO. #2020PR471

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th  day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DORIS JEAN BRINGHURST, deceased, who died September 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 9th  day of December, 2020.

MELISSA BROWN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DORIS JEAN BRINGHURST

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   December 23, 2020   December 30, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DONALD EUGENE SHEPHERD

CASE NO. #2020PR485

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th  day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DONALD EUGENE SHEPHERD, deceased, who died November 12, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 15TH  day of DECEMBER, 2015.

EMILY DIANNE SHEPHERD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DONALD EUGENE SHEPHERD

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN M. TINSLEY

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   12/23/2020  12/30/2020

 _________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY LORRAINE WILSON

CASE NO. 2020PR432 

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARY LORRAINE WILSON, deceased, who died on September 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   December 28, 2020

WILLIAM R. YOUNG

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY LORRAINE WILSON  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert D. MacPherson, Attorney

Wilson Post 

12/23/20 and 12/30/20 

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLES STEPHEN WILSON

CASE NO. #2020PR495

Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH  day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CHARLES STEPHEN WILSON, deceased, who died August 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 15th  day of December, 2020.

SHERREL B. WILSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLES STEPHEN WILSON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN M. TINSLEY

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 12/23/2020  12/30/2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Kenneth G. Makinster, Jr.

 CASE NO. #2020PR483

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th  day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kenneth G. Makinster, Jr, deceased, who died October 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th  day of  December, 2020.

Todd G. Makinster

Timothy K. Makinster

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF KENNETH G. MAKINSTER JR.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. MIRANDA BELOTE

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run December 23, 2020   December 30, 2020

_________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

AT LEBANON

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF:

DAMARION ORLANDEZ WALKER

DOB: 05/10/2008

JAVALYN QUNTA ROBINSON and husband,

BRANDON LEMOND ROBINSON,

Petitioners, 

vs. 

ERVIN DEANTUANE WALKER,

Respondent.

Case No.20-AD-589 

ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

This cause came to be heard without a hearing on the Is' day of December 2020, on the Motion of the Petitioners to allow them to obtain service by publication against the Respondent. The Court finds the Motion is well taken and should be granted.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that the Petitioners, Javalyn Qunta Robinson and Brandon Lemond Robinson, are hereby allowed

to obtain service by publication against the Respondent.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that said publication shall run in the Wilson Post.

ENTERED this the 17th  day of December 2020.

CLARA BYRD,  JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY: MARSHALL & ASSOCIATES, PLLC

ELLIS H. MARSHALL, III (BPR #22519)

 Attorney for Petitioners

10574 Lebanon Road

Mt Juliet, TN 37122

(615)885-4335

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing document has been mailed via US Postal Service to, postage prepaid to the Respondent, General Mail, 130 Inverness Plaza, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, on this the 9th of December 2020.

ELLIS H. MARSHALL, III

Wilson Post 12/29/20, 01/06/21,01/13/21, 01/13/21

_________

The Wilson County Commission adopted the following resolution at its December 21, 2020

meeting, and is publishing this notice in compliance with Tenn. Code Ann. Section 9-21-206.

INITIAL RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED

$43,500,000 OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS OF WILSON COUNTY,

TENNESSEE

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of County Commissioners of Wilson County, Tennessee

(the “County”) that for the purpose of providing funds for the (i) construction and equipping of

County correctional facilities and emergency management facilities; (ii) payment of legal, fiscal,

administrative, architectural and engineering costs incident to any or all of the foregoing; (iii)

acquisition of all property real and personal appurtenant to the foregoing; (iv) extension of streets,

roads, utilities and infrastructure related to the foregoing; (v) reimbursement to the appropriate fund

of the County for prior expenditures for the foregoing costs, if applicable; and (vi) payment of costs

incident to the issuance and sale of the bonds authorized herein, there shall be issued bonds, in one

or more emissions, of the County in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $43,500,000,

which shall bear interest at a rate or rates not to exceed the maximum rate permitted by applicable

Tennessee law at the time of issuance of the bonds, or any emission thereof, and which shall be

payable from unlimited ad valorem taxes to be levied on all taxable property within the County.

N O T I C E

The foregoing resolution has been adopted. Unless within twenty (20) days from the

date of publication hereof a petition signed by at least ten percent (10%) of the registered

voters of the County shall have been filed with the County Clerk protesting the issuance

of the bonds, such bonds will be issued as proposed.

J.H. Goodall, County Clerk

_________

 

