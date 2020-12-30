IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
BRANDIE JEANETTE (JOHNSON) DUKE,
Plaintiff / Wife,
v.
Judge Ensley Hagan
LARRY MARK DUKE,
Defendant / Husband
Case Number: 2020DC-145
Judge Ensley Hagan
Pursuant to the Order from the hearing on December 3rd, 2020 the following shall be published for service via publication on Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE:
In this cause it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the allegations of the Petition, which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE, are unknown, so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered, that publication be made in the The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon BRANDY ARENA, whose address is 142 Public Square, E-103, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, a copy of said answer to the Petition on or before January 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. and also file a copy with the Clerk of Court located at 132 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 according to the law. If you fail to do so, judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in this Petition.
This the 4th day of December 2020
BRANDY ARENA, BPR #35031
The Arcade
142 Public Square, Suite E103
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Telephone: (615) 547-6190
Facsimile: (615)470-8066
Wilson Post
12/16/20, 12/23/20, 12/30/30, 01/06/21
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY BELDON JONES
CASE NO. 2020PR478
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Beldon Jones, deceased, who died on October 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 28, 2020
FRITA MARLENE CANADA
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY BELDON JONES DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
RICHARD R CLARK, JR, Attorney
Wilson Post
12/23/20 and 12/30/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JANICE L. GAW
CASE NO. 2020PR431
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Janice L Gaw, deceased, who died on August 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 28, 2020
JOHN EDDIE TESTAMAND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANICE L. GAW
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Travenia A. Holden, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/23/20 and 12/30/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DORIS JEAN BRINGHURST
CASE NO. #2020PR471
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DORIS JEAN BRINGHURST, deceased, who died September 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 9th day of December, 2020.
MELISSA BROWN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DORIS JEAN BRINGHURST
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run December 23, 2020 December 30, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONALD EUGENE SHEPHERD
CASE NO. #2020PR485
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DONALD EUGENE SHEPHERD, deceased, who died November 12, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15TH day of DECEMBER, 2015.
EMILY DIANNE SHEPHERD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DONALD EUGENE SHEPHERD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/23/2020 12/30/2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY LORRAINE WILSON
CASE NO. 2020PR432
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARY LORRAINE WILSON, deceased, who died on September 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 28, 2020
WILLIAM R. YOUNG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY LORRAINE WILSON DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert D. MacPherson, Attorney
Wilson Post
12/23/20 and 12/30/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES STEPHEN WILSON
CASE NO. #2020PR495
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CHARLES STEPHEN WILSON, deceased, who died August 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of December, 2020.
SHERREL B. WILSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES STEPHEN WILSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 12/23/2020 12/30/2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Kenneth G. Makinster, Jr.
CASE NO. #2020PR483
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kenneth G. Makinster, Jr, deceased, who died October 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of December, 2020.
Todd G. Makinster
Timothy K. Makinster
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF KENNETH G. MAKINSTER JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MIRANDA BELOTE
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run December 23, 2020 December 30, 2020
_________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
AT LEBANON
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF:
DAMARION ORLANDEZ WALKER
DOB: 05/10/2008
JAVALYN QUNTA ROBINSON and husband,
BRANDON LEMOND ROBINSON,
Petitioners,
vs.
ERVIN DEANTUANE WALKER,
Respondent.
Case No.20-AD-589
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard without a hearing on the Is' day of December 2020, on the Motion of the Petitioners to allow them to obtain service by publication against the Respondent. The Court finds the Motion is well taken and should be granted.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that the Petitioners, Javalyn Qunta Robinson and Brandon Lemond Robinson, are hereby allowed
to obtain service by publication against the Respondent.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that said publication shall run in the Wilson Post.
ENTERED this the 17th day of December 2020.
CLARA BYRD, JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY: MARSHALL & ASSOCIATES, PLLC
ELLIS H. MARSHALL, III (BPR #22519)
Attorney for Petitioners
10574 Lebanon Road
Mt Juliet, TN 37122
(615)885-4335
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing document has been mailed via US Postal Service to, postage prepaid to the Respondent, General Mail, 130 Inverness Plaza, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, on this the 9th of December 2020.
ELLIS H. MARSHALL, III
Wilson Post 12/29/20, 01/06/21,01/13/21, 01/13/21
_________
The Wilson County Commission adopted the following resolution at its December 21, 2020
meeting, and is publishing this notice in compliance with Tenn. Code Ann. Section 9-21-206.
INITIAL RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED
$43,500,000 OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS OF WILSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of County Commissioners of Wilson County, Tennessee
(the “County”) that for the purpose of providing funds for the (i) construction and equipping of
County correctional facilities and emergency management facilities; (ii) payment of legal, fiscal,
administrative, architectural and engineering costs incident to any or all of the foregoing; (iii)
acquisition of all property real and personal appurtenant to the foregoing; (iv) extension of streets,
roads, utilities and infrastructure related to the foregoing; (v) reimbursement to the appropriate fund
of the County for prior expenditures for the foregoing costs, if applicable; and (vi) payment of costs
incident to the issuance and sale of the bonds authorized herein, there shall be issued bonds, in one
or more emissions, of the County in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $43,500,000,
which shall bear interest at a rate or rates not to exceed the maximum rate permitted by applicable
Tennessee law at the time of issuance of the bonds, or any emission thereof, and which shall be
payable from unlimited ad valorem taxes to be levied on all taxable property within the County.
N O T I C E
The foregoing resolution has been adopted. Unless within twenty (20) days from the
date of publication hereof a petition signed by at least ten percent (10%) of the registered
voters of the County shall have been filed with the County Clerk protesting the issuance
of the bonds, such bonds will be issued as proposed.
J.H. Goodall, County Clerk
_________