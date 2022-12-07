AUCTION NOTICE: THE
VEHICLES BELOW WILL
BE AUCTIONED OFF AT
GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST
HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN 37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.
December 9, 2022 AT
5:00 P.M.
2014 Nissan Frontier
VIN 1N6AD0ER9EN748642
Eric Bodnar
2007 Mazda 6
VIN 1YVHP80C575M49186
Woody’s Classic Automotive
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
VIN 1C4RJFN96JC230401
Heath Russell Hoogerhyde
JP Morgan Chase Bank
2020 Hyundai Elantra
VIN 5NPD84LFXLH565526
Stacy Opoku Atuahene
Hyundai Motor Finance
|
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
OF CONSTRUCTION BIDS
BIDS TO BE RECEIVED Thursday, January 05, 2023
Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lebanon at their offices in 200
North Castle Heights, Lebanon, TN, until 1:00 PM CST, Thursday, January
05, 2023 and opened publicly at 200 North Castle Heights, Main Council
Chambers at that hour. The reading of the bids will begin at 1:01 PM CST.
City No. CL 20017
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
This project involves the installation of a traffic signal at State Route 109 at
Rock Castle Drive
PROPOSAL CONTRACTS WILL BE ISSUED UNTIL THE TIME SET
FOR OPENING BIDS
A Prime Contractor must prequalify with the Department of Transportation in
accordance with Section 54-5-117 of the “Tennessee Code Annotated” and
Tennessee Department of Transportation Rule 1680-5-3 prequalification of
contractors before biddable proposals will be furnished.
The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that a 0% Disadvantaged Business
Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set for this project and must be met or
exceeded.
The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure
that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged
business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response
to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds
of age, race, color, religion, national origin, sex or disability in consideration
for an award. No Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal has been
set on this contract. However, the use of DBE or minority/women owned firms
are encouraged.
The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drugfree
with policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color,
national or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service. The City of Lebanon’s
telephone number is 615.444-3647.
THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS IS RESERVED
Bidding documents and information, and plans, may be obtained at the office
of Engineering, 200 North Castle Heights Suite 300; 615.444.3647 after
9:00 AM CST on Wednesday, December 07, 2022 for a non-refundable fee of
$50.00.
|
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
OF CONSTRUCTION BIDS
BIDS TO BE RECEIVED Thursday, January 05, 2023
Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lebanon at their offices in 200
North Castle Heights, Lebanon, TN, until 1:30 PM CST, Thursday, January
05, 2023 and opened publicly at 200 North Castle Heights, Main Council
Chambers at that hour. The reading of the bids will begin at 1:31 PM CST.
City No. CL 22016
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
This project involves the installation of a traffic signal at Hunters Point
Pike (State Route 10/US 231 North) at Torrey Pines Lane/Hunters Village
Drive
PROPOSAL CONTRACTS WILL BE ISSUED UNTIL THE TIME SET
FOR OPENING BIDS
A Prime Contractor must prequalify with the Department of Transportation in
accordance with Section 54-5-117 of the “Tennessee Code Annotated” and
Tennessee Department of Transportation Rule 1680-5-3 prequalification of
contractors before biddable proposals will be furnished.
The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that a 0% Disadvantaged Business
Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set for this project and must be met or
exceeded.
The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure
that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged
business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response
to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds
of age, race, color, religion, national origin, sex or disability in consideration
for an award. No Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal has been
set on this contract. However, the use of DBE or minority/women owned firms
are encouraged.
The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drugfree
with policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color,
national or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service. The City of Lebanon’s
telephone number is 615.444-3647.
THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS IS RESERVED
Bidding documents and information, and plans, may be obtained at the office
of Engineering, 200 North Castle Heights Suite 300; 615.444.3647 after
9:00 AM CST on Wednesday, December 07, 2022 for a non-refundable fee of
$50.00.
|
Public Notice
The City of Watertown Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Watertown City Hall, 8630 Sparta Pike. Items for consideration, Annexation/Rezoning-Joe Parkerson property Wilson County Tax Map 110 part of Parcel 58.00 located at 210 Parkerson Road approximately 1.25 acres. Annexation/Rezoning William Taylor property Wilson County Tax Map 110 part of parcel 57.02 located at 100 South Commerce Road approximately 3.00 acres. Applications for site plans and plats will also be heard at this time. For further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson Development Services Office/Planning Division at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or the City of Watertown City Hall. Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.
|
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Planning Commission on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the County Commission Room of the Wilson County Courthouse located at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee to hear comments on the following: Application submitted by Mike Wrye, Lose Design on behalf of developer, Dealers Auto Auction Group LLC with permission from property owner Truist Bank requesting to have property rezoned from (A-1) Agricultural to (C-2 PUD) General Commercial Planned Unit Development the property is located on McCrary Road and contains approximately 89.61 acres, the property is further referenced as Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 35.01. Application submitted by Joe Haddix, CSDG with permission from property owners Rollins Marital Trust to rezone the following properties, Total acreage to be rezoned 177.86. Wilson County Tax Map 158 Parcel 3.00 approximately 19.1 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (I-1) Light Industrial located on Fall Creek Road, Wilson County Tax Map 157 Parcel 41.01 approximately 29.50 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (I-1) Light Industrial and 16.93 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (C-2) General Commercial located on Murfreesboro Road, Wilson County Tax Map 157 Parcel 49.00 approximately 11.94 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (C-2) General Commercial located on Murfreesboro Road, Wilson County Tax Map 157 Parcel 76.00 approximately 21.42 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (C-2) General Commercial located on Murfreesboro Road, Wilson County Tax Map 157 Parcel 76.01 approximately 21.57 acres from (I-1) Light Industrial to (C-2) General Commercial located on Murfreesboro Road, Wilson County Tax Map 157 Parcel 77.00 approximately 57.4 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (I-1) Light Industrial located on Fall Creek Road. Several divisions of property and site plans will be also heard at this time. For further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson Development Services Office/Planning Division at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee. You may also view the agenda online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com. Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend. Meeting may be postponed if inclement weather prevails, and the Wilson County Courthouse is closed.
PUBLISH: Wednesday, December 07, 2022 PUBLISH ONLY ONCE
Bill To: Wilson County Development Services/Planning Office
228 East Main Street, Room 5
Lebanon, TN 37087
Send proof of publication to: Wilson County Development Services, Planning Division
|