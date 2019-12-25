NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 22, 2014, executed by HARRY CHRISTENSEN, ANNETTE CHRISTENSEN, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded May 29, 2014, in Deed Book 1594, Page 900 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND, SITUATED AND LYING IN THE 9TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BOUND AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEING LOT NO. 36 OF KRISTY JORDAN SUBDIVISION, SECTION 3, PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 912, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY.
Parcel ID: 10-059K-B-059K-2.00-000
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1609 BRIAN ST, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): HARRY CHRISTENSEN, ANNETTE CHRISTENSEN
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
_____
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 9, 2007, executed by CAMILLA GILLIAM BEASLEY AKA CAMILLA D. GILLIAM, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded February 21, 2007, in Deed Book 1231, Page 2097-2105 at Instrument Number 07326702; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to 1 Oak Ventures Step Fund LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A HOUSE AND LOT SITUATED AND LYING IN THE 21ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAME BEING LOT NO. 62 OF THE SOUTHERN PLANE SUBDIVISION , A PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 27, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE DETAILED DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 95-21-081F-D-016.00-081F
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 111 HANKINS DRIVE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): CAMILLA GILLIAM BEASLEY AKA CAMILLA D. GILLIAM
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO INC. ASSIGNEE OF UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
_____
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 26, 2000, executed by PEDRO RODRIGUEZ, LORRIE G. WOODARD , conveying certain real property therein described to AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANIES , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded July 20, 2000, in Deed Book 823, Page 1972-1980 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to 1 Oak Ventures Step Fund LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 21ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT
BEING LOT NO 1 OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF LOT 4A OF THE W G BAIRD PROPERTY SUBDIVISION OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 597 REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT
BEING PART OF THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JAMES P O`ROURKE BY DEED FROM CURTIS J BONE AND WIFE, TAMMY R BONE DATED DECEMBER 22, 1998 OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 460, PAGE 993, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS, CONVENANTS, OIL, GAS, OR MINERAL RIGHTS OR RECORD, IF ANY
Parcel ID: 114-35-34
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 6398 EAST OLD MURFREESBORO RD , LEBANON , TN 37090. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): PEDRO RODRIGUEZ, LORRIE G. WOODARD
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
LEBANON HMA, LLC DBA TENNOVA HEALTHCARE-LEBANON
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
_____
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Tina M. Rush executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Beneficiary, As Nominee For Peoples Home Equity Inc., Lender and Celia Stewart Rouse, Trustee(s), which was dated July 10, 2015, and recorded on July 14, 2015 in Book 1651, Page 537, Instrument Number 15557284 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on January 14, 2020, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 133 on the Plan of Royal Oaks, Section 1, as of record in Plat Book 11, Page 7, amended in Book 13, Page 86, Register's Office for said County, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description. Being the same property conveyed to Tina M. Rush, an unmarried woman by deed from Clayton Hullett, married, of record in Book 1651, Page 534, Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 031 M E 002.00 000
Address/Description: 538 Sandy Dr, Mount Juliet, TN 37121.
Current Owner(s): Tina M. Rush.
Other Interested Party(ies): TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO SYNCHRONY BANK/JCPENNY; PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO "COMENTIY BANK"; and PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO "U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION".
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 19-18145 FC01
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LORINE ADAMS
CASE NO. #2019PR358
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of December, 2019, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of LORINE ADAMS, deceased, who died August 11, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 11th day of December, 2019.
KIMBERLY MARIE MAJORS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LORINE ADAMS
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JENNIFER M. PORTH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/18/19 12/25/19
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RONALD S. HOLLAND
CASE NO. #2019PR347
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RONALD S. HOLLAND, deceased, who died November 20, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 4th day of December, 2019.
RONALD S. HOLLAND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STACEY DIANE KURTZ
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run December 18, 2019 December 25, 2019
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY JANE GILLILAND
CASE NO. #2019PR365
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARY JANE GILLILAND, deceased, who died December 1, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 10th day of December, 2019.
FRANK DUDLEY FRIEDMANN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY JANE GILLILAND
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/18/19 12/25/19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Betty Marie Pryor
CASE NO. #2019PR342
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Betty Marie Pryor, deceased, who died September 15, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 18th day of December, 2019.
Amy Buckner and Wanda Craig
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Betty Marie Pryor
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Travenia Holden
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/25/19 1/1/20
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LAWRENCE A. DIVNEY
CASE NO. 2019PR344
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lawrence A. Divney, deceased, who died on October 30, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: December 19, 2019
MICHAEL DIVNEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LAWRENCE A. DIVNEY
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ADAM BARBER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-25-19 & 1-1-20
_____
This is official notification of intent to apply for a title to a vehicle in my possession. The said vehicle is a
2001 Chevrolet 2500 HD 4 DR Extended Cab
vin 1gchk29u51e221869 Anyone having a claim against the vehicle should contact: Mason Winfree 714 Scarlett Place Lebanon, TN 37087 within 10 days via certified mail, return receipt requested.
_____
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE LEBANON, TN AUCTION: 12/28/19 AT 10:00 A.M.
18 FORD
VIN: 1FA6P8TH7J5115713 07 INFINITY
VIN: JNKCV54E47M910155 95 FORD
VIN: 1FALP62W2SH197566 01 CHEVY
VIN: 2G1WF55K019128576 03 MITSUBISHI
VIN: JA3AJ26E03U105648 08 FORD
VIN: 1FTRF12238KE72199 06 FORD
VIN: 3FAFP07Z86R115566 05 HONDA
VIN: 1HGCM66505A006584 09 NISSAN
VIN: JN8AS58V09W434428 03 NISSAN
VIN: JN8AZ08WX3W209674 96 DODGE
VIN: 1B7GG23X5TS617160
_____
INVITATION TO BID WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID-656 WEAPONS FOR THE WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
MANDATORY SCHEDULING January 7, 2020 (MUST CALL) MANDATORY VIEWING DAY January 8, 2020
DATE & TIME OF RECEIVING & OPENING OF BIDS
January 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM AT THE WILSON COUNTY
COURTHOUSE ROOM 205 FOR THE WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
_____