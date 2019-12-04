IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF HENRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CHILDRENíS SERVICES, Petitioner, vs. MEGAN NICHOLE THOMPSON, and SCOTT WALKER Respondents. In the matter of: DIVINNA NICHOLE-RAY THOMPSON, DOB: 10/18/2018
A Child Under 18 Years Of Age
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
It appearing to the Court from the allegations of the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights, Motion for Service by Publication and the Affidavit of Diligent Search that the whereabouts of the Respondent, Scott Walker, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search, therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon them. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four consecutive weeks in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Respondent, Scott Walker, does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Petition, further personal service or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the Respondent, Scott Walker, by filing same with the Juvenile Court Clerk of Henry County, Tennessee.
NOTICE
SCOTT WALKER
The State of Tennessee, Department of Childrenís Services, has filed a petition against you to terminate your parental rights as to Divinna Nichole-Ray Thompson. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED TO SERVE UPON, Tiffany M. Evans, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 8600 Highway 22, Dresden, TN 38225, (731)364-9647, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee, Department of Childrenís Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. ß36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerkís Office, Henry, Tennessee.
Vicki Snyder, JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Tiffany M. Evans (025376)
Regional General Counsel
Department of Children's Services
8600 Highway 22
Dresden, TN 38225
731-364-9647
Dates to run 11-27-19, 12-4-2019, 12-11-2019, 12-18-2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Charles E. Parham, Jr.
CASE NO. #2019PR329
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles E. Parham, Jr., deceased, who died October 12, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 22nd day of November, 2019.
ANNE PARHAM
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES E. PARHAM, JR
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
WILIAM ALAN SLONE
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-27-2019 & 12-4-2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RONALD CLAYTON ROSS, SR.
CASE NO. #2019PR341
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of November, 2019, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of RONALD CLAYTON ROSS, SR., deceased, who died November 4, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 20th day of November, 2019.
RONALD CLAYTON ROSS, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RONALD CLAYTON ROSS, SR.
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/27/19 12/4/19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF James Thomas Gray, Jr.
CASE NO. #2019PR346
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of November, 2019, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of james thomas Gray, JR, deceased, who died October 23, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 25th day of November , 2019.
MIKE GRAY
MARK GRAY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF JAMES THOMAS GRAY, JR.
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run December 4, 2019 December 11, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Lawrence T. Spence
CASE NO. #2019PR339
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Lawrence T. Spence, deceased, who died October 6, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 25th day of November, 2019.
Bill Spence
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Lawrence T. Spence
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael W. Ferrell
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/4/19 12/11/19
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE LEBANON, TN AUCTION: 12/6/19 AT 9:30 A.M.
10 NISSAN VIN: 1N4AL21E69N482559
AUCTION NOTICE: THE VEHICLES BELOW WILL BE AUCTIONED OFF AT GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN 37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570. December 6, 2019 AT 4:00 P.M.
2009 Nissan Rogue
VIN# JN8AS58V99W184994 ASHLEY WILLIAMS 2005 Honda Element VIN#5J6YH18625l006361 EDDIE MURPHY
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID-653 INMATE FOOD
FOR THE WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
OPENING BID DATE
December 19, 2019 AT 1:00 P.M. at the WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE ROOM 205
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
Gbid-654- Fire Gear
for the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Opening Bid Date
December 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
At the Wilson County Courthouse
For the Wilson County Finance Department
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
NOTICE OF PROPOSED BRANCH
Notice is hereby given that Franklin Synergy Bank, 722 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064 intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board and the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions for permission to establish a mobile branch to serve Davidson, Maury, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee to be called “Franklin Synergy Bank.” The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the application, including the record of performance of applicant banks in helping to meet local credit needs.
You are invited to submit comments in writing on this application to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, 1000 Peachtree Street N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30309-4470. The comment period will not end before December 20, 2019. The Board’s procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262. Procedures for processing protested applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the application, contact Kathryn Haney, Director of Applications, at (404) 498-7298. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the application if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.
The application to the Department of Financial Institutions was submitted on November 22, 2019. Any person wishing to comment on or protest this application or any person having information which may have a bearing on the fitness of any of the organizers or proponents of this application may file comments with the Commissioner of Financial Institutions, 312 Rosa Parks Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37219, or telephone the Department of Financial Institutions at (615) 741-5018. Written or telephonic notice must be made to the Commissioner within fifteen (15) days of this publication.
Franklin Synergy Bank By: Myers Jones, CEO
