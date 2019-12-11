IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF HENRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CHILDRENíS SERVICES, Petitioner, vs. MEGAN NICHOLE THOMPSON, and SCOTT WALKER Respondents. In the matter of: DIVINNA NICHOLE-RAY THOMPSON, DOB: 10/18/2018
A Child Under 18 Years Of Age
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
It appearing to the Court from the allegations of the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights, Motion for Service by Publication and the Affidavit of Diligent Search that the whereabouts of the Respondent, Scott Walker, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search, therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon them. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four consecutive weeks in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Respondent, Scott Walker, does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Petition, further personal service or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the Respondent, Scott Walker, by filing same with the Juvenile Court Clerk of Henry County, Tennessee.
NOTICE
SCOTT WALKER
The State of Tennessee, Department of Childrenís Services, has filed a petition against you to terminate your parental rights as to Divinna Nichole-Ray Thompson. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED TO SERVE UPON, Tiffany M. Evans, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 8600 Highway 22, Dresden, TN 38225, (731)364-9647, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee, Department of Childrenís Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. ß36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerkís Office, Henry, Tennessee.
Vicki Snyder, JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Tiffany M. Evans (025376)
Regional General Counsel
Department of Children's Services
8600 Highway 22
Dresden, TN 38225
731-364-9647
Dates to run 11-27-19, 12-4-2019, 12-11-2019, 12-18-2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF James Thomas Gray, Jr.
CASE NO. #2019PR346
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of November, 2019, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of James Thomas Gray, JR, deceased, who died October 23, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 25th day of November , 2019.
MIKE GRAY
MARK GRAY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF JAMES THOMAS GRAY, JR.
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run December 4, 2019 December 11, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Lawrence T. Spence
CASE NO. #2019PR339
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Lawrence T. Spence, deceased, who died October 6, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 25th day of November, 2019.
Bill Spence
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Lawrence T. Spence
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael W. Ferrell
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/4/19 12/11/19
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 22, 2014, executed by HARRY CHRISTENSEN, ANNETTE CHRISTENSEN, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded May 29, 2014, in Deed Book 1594, Page 900 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND, SITUATED AND LYING IN THE 9TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BOUND AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEING LOT NO. 36 OF KRISTY JORDAN SUBDIVISION, SECTION 3, PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 912, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY.
Parcel ID: 10-059K-B-059K-2.00-000
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1609 BRIAN ST, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): HARRY CHRISTENSEN, ANNETTE CHRISTENSEN
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 17, 2018, executed by LESSHAUN E. COLEMAN, conveying certain real property therein described to DEVAN ARD, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded April 24, 2018, in Deed Book 1819, Page 848 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LOT NO. 48 ON THE PLAN OF POPLAR RIDGE ESTATES, SECTION II, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 891 AND AMENDED IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 60, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.
Parcel ID: 118HB01100000000
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 201 PARALLEL PLACE, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): LESSHAUN E. COLEMAN
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE (TN) , FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
In addition this sale shall be subject to the right of redemption by the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425(d)(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Book 1876, Page 1960. Notice of the sale has been given to the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA in accordance with 26 U.S.C. 7425(b).
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF William Danny Skelton
CASE NO. #2019PR351
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William Danny Skelton, deceased, who died November 10, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 4th day of December, 2019.
RHONDA K. BINKARD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM DANNY SKELTON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
QUINCY L. SALAM
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run December 11, 2019 December 18, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RHONDA JONES
CASE NO. 2019PR348
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rhonda Jones, deceased, who died on November 6, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: December 9, 2019
EVELYN HOLLINGSWORTH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RHONDA JONES
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES ADDISON BARRY, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-11-19 & 12-18-19
LIEN SALE 12/12/2019 @ 7:30 AM S & S Towing & Wrecker Services LLC
210 E. Maple Dr. Lebanon, TN
2007 Jeep GCH 1J8GR48KX7C682646 1995 Nissan Frontier 1N6HD16Y9SC343639 2009 Cadillac STS 1G6DW67V690137240
