IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF HENRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CHILDRENíS SERVICES, Petitioner, vs. MEGAN NICHOLE THOMPSON, and SCOTT WALKER Respondents. In the matter of: DIVINNA NICHOLE-RAY THOMPSON, DOB: 10/18/2018
A Child Under 18 Years Of Age
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
It appearing to the Court from the allegations of the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights, Motion for Service by Publication and the Affidavit of Diligent Search that the whereabouts of the Respondent, Scott Walker, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search, therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon them. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four consecutive weeks in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Respondent, Scott Walker, does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Petition, further personal service or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the Respondent, Scott Walker, by filing same with the Juvenile Court Clerk of Henry County, Tennessee.
NOTICE
SCOTT WALKER
The State of Tennessee, Department of Childrenís Services, has filed a petition against you to terminate your parental rights as to Divinna Nichole-Ray Thompson. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED TO SERVE UPON, Tiffany M. Evans, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 8600 Highway 22, Dresden, TN 38225, (731)364-9647, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee, Department of Childrenís Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. ß36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerkís Office, Henry, Tennessee.
Vicki Snyder, JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Tiffany M. Evans (025376)
Regional General Counsel
Department of Children's Services
8600 Highway 22
Dresden, TN 38225
731-364-9647
Dates to run 11-27-19, 12-4-2019, 12-11-2019, 12-18-2019
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 22, 2014, executed by HARRY CHRISTENSEN, ANNETTE CHRISTENSEN, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded May 29, 2014, in Deed Book 1594, Page 900 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND, SITUATED AND LYING IN THE 9TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BOUND AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEING LOT NO. 36 OF KRISTY JORDAN SUBDIVISION, SECTION 3, PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 912, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY.
Parcel ID: 10-059K-B-059K-2.00-000
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1609 BRIAN ST, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): HARRY CHRISTENSEN, ANNETTE CHRISTENSEN
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 17, 2018, executed by LESSHAUN E. COLEMAN, conveying certain real property therein described to DEVAN ARD, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded April 24, 2018, in Deed Book 1819, Page 848 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LOT NO. 48 ON THE PLAN OF POPLAR RIDGE ESTATES, SECTION II, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 891 AND AMENDED IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 60, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.
Parcel ID: 118HB01100000000
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 201 PARALLEL PLACE, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): LESSHAUN E. COLEMAN
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE (TN) , FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
In addition this sale shall be subject to the right of redemption by the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425(d)(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Book 1876, Page 1960. Notice of the sale has been given to the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA in accordance with 26 U.S.C. 7425(b).
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF William Danny Skelton
CASE NO. #2019PR351
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William Danny Skelton, deceased, who died November 10, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 4th day of December, 2019.
RHONDA K. BINKARD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM DANNY SKELTON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
QUINCY L. SALAM
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run December 11, 2019 December 18, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RHONDA JONES
CASE NO. 2019PR348
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rhonda Jones, deceased, who died on November 6, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: December 16, 2019
EVELYN HOLLINGSWORTH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RHONDA JONES
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES ADDISON BARRY, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-11-19 & 12-18-19
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 9, 2007, executed by CAMILLA GILLIAM BEASLEY AKA CAMILLA D. GILLIAM, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded February 21, 2007, in Deed Book 1231, Page 2097-2105 at Instrument Number 07326702; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to 1 Oak Ventures Step Fund LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A HOUSE AND LOT SITUATED AND LYING IN THE 21ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAME BEING LOT NO. 62 OF THE SOUTHERN PLANE SUBDIVISION , A PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 27, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE DETAILED DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 95-21-081F-D-016.00-081F
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 111 HANKINS DRIVE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): CAMILLA GILLIAM BEASLEY AKA CAMILLA D. GILLIAM
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO INC. ASSIGNEE OF UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 26, 2000, executed by PEDRO RODRIGUEZ, LORRIE G. WOODARD , conveying certain real property therein described to AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANIES , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded July 20, 2000, in Deed Book 823, Page 1972-1980 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to 1 Oak Ventures Step Fund LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 21ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT
BEING LOT NO 1 OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF LOT 4A OF THE W G BAIRD PROPERTY SUBDIVISION OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 597 REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT
BEING PART OF THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JAMES P O`ROURKE BY DEED FROM CURTIS J BONE AND WIFE, TAMMY R BONE DATED DECEMBER 22, 1998 OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 460, PAGE 993, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS, CONVENANTS, OIL, GAS, OR MINERAL RIGHTS OR RECORD, IF ANY
Parcel ID: 114-35-34
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 6398 EAST OLD MURFREESBORO RD , LEBANON , TN 37090. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): PEDRO RODRIGUEZ, LORRIE G. WOODARD
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
LEBANON HMA, LLC DBA TENNOVA HEALTHCARE-LEBANON
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Tina M. Rush executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Beneficiary, As Nominee For Peoples Home Equity Inc., Lender and Celia Stewart Rouse, Trustee(s), which was dated July 10, 2015, and recorded on July 14, 2015 in Book 1651, Page 537, Instrument Number 15557284 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on January 14, 2020, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 133 on the Plan of Royal Oaks, Section 1, as of record in Plat Book 11, Page 7, amended in Book 13, Page 86, Register's Office for said County, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description. Being the same property conveyed to Tina M. Rush, an unmarried woman by deed from Clayton Hullett, married, of record in Book 1651, Page 534, Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 031 M E 002.00 000
Address/Description: 538 Sandy Dr, Mount Juliet, TN 37121.
Current Owner(s): Tina M. Rush.
Other Interested Party(ies): TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO SYNCHRONY BANK/JCPENNY; PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO "COMENTIY BANK"; and PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO "U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION".
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 19-18145 FC01
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LORINE ADAMS
CASE NO. #2019PR358
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of December, 2019, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of LORINE ADAMS, deceased, who died August 11, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 11th day of December, 2019.
KIMBERLY MARIE MAJORS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LORINE ADAMS
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JENNIFER M. PORTH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/18/19 12/25/19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RONALD S. HOLLAND
CASE NO. #2019PR347
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RONALD S. HOLLAND, deceased, who died November 20, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 4th day of December, 2019.
RONALD S. HOLLAND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STACEY DIANE KURTZ
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run December 18, 2019 December 25, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY JANE GILLILAND
CASE NO. #2019PR365
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARY JANE GILLILAND, deceased, who died December 1, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 10th day of December, 2019.
FRANK DUDLEY FRIEDMANN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY JANE GILLILAND
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/18/19 12/25/19
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID-655- BODY ARMOR FOR THE WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT OPENING BID DATE
JANUARY 15, 2020 AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE FOR THE WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
