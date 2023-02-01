NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EVAN LANDON “FORD” PLUMMER, JR.
CASE NO. 2023PR14
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Evan Landon “Ford” Plummer, Jr., deceased, who died on October 29, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 18, 2023
JUDY S. PLUMMER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EVAN LANDON “FORD” PLUMMER, Jr.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-25-23 & 2-1-23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MYRA WILSON WILLEY
CASE NO. 2023PR16
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Myra Wilson Willey, deceased, who died on January 2, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 18, 2023
BENJAMIN CHARLES WILLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MYRA WILSON WILLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-25-23 & 2-1-23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PAMELA ELAINE FOSTER
CASE NO. 2023PR18
Notice is hereby given that on the 18TH day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Pamela Elaine Foster, deceased, who died on November 20, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 18, 2023
DAVID FOSTER,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PAMELA ELAINE FOSTER,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Costley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/25/23 and 2/1/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: SIMONE TYAN SUMMERS
CASE NO. #2022PR600
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of SIMONE TYAN SUMMERS, deceased, who died December 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of January, 2023.
JENNIFER CLARK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SIMONE TYAN SUMMERS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
LARRY HAGAR
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/25/23 2/1/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARCUS E. RINKS
CASE NO. 2023PR12
Notice is hereby given that on the 18TH day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Marcus E. Rinks, deceased, who died on November 22, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 18, 2023
JEANNIE C. CROWNOVER,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARCUS E. RINKS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elliott M. Benson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/25/23 and 2/1/23
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
MEGAN ELISABETH BUCKNER
Plaintiff/Wife
vs.
EDUARDO GASPAR RUIZ
Defendant/Husband
Docket No.: 22-DC-599
ORDER GRANTING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION AND RESERVING ATTORNEY’S FEES FOR FINAL HEARING
This cause came to be heard on the 10th day of January, 2023, before the Honorable Clara W. Byrd, Judge of the Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, upon Plaintiff, MEGAN ELISABETH BUCKNER (hereinafter “Wife)”s, Motion to Serve Respondent by Publication, and upon statements of counsel and review of the record as a whole, the Court finds as follows:
1. Wife and Minor Child are residents and citizens of Wilson County, Tennessee.
2. Defendant, EDUARDO GASPAR RUIZ (hereinafter “Husband”)’s, last known address is 2783 Saundersville Ferry Road, Mt Juliet, Tennessee 37122.
3. However, Husband’s current location is unknown, that he cannot be located at his last place of abode, that there is reasonable grounds upon which to believe that Husband is evading service, and that the Husband’s current residence and/or domicile is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
4. Wife attempted to obtain Husband’s current mailing address by messaging him and asking for him for said information over the phone, but Husband refused to provide information on multiple occasions.
5. Wife has attempted to contact Husband via email, text message, and social media regarding service of this matter. However, Husband has failed to accept service.
6. That it is necessary to serve the Husband with the Complaint for Divorce by publication.
7. That upon information and belief. Husband is actively evading being located and has been deported from the United States for criminal activity.
8. That, for the foregoing reasons, it is necessary that Wife be allowed to serve Husband with the Complaint for Divorce by publication.
9. Wife has requested that se be awarded her attorney’s fees in the amount of $600.00 for the preparation and presentation of he Motion as Husband’s failure to participate this cause necessitated these actions.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, ADJUDGE, AND DECREED that the Plaintiff/Wife MEGAN ELISABETH BUCKNER, is permitted to serve Defendant/Husband, EDUARDO GASPAR RUIZ, with Complaint for Divorce by publication in the Wilson Post, a local newspaper of general circulation for Wilson County, Tennessee, or a newspaper of similar general circulation for Wilson County, Tennessee, by running notice of this action for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law.
IT IS FINALLY, ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED that Wife’s request for attorney’s fees in the amount of $600.00 is hereby reserved for final hearing.
IT IS SO ORDERED, This the 18th day of January, 2023.
HON. CLARA W. BYRD
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
DIGBY FAMILY LAW, PLC
Sarah Reist Digby, BPR # 32332
Jess L. Morgan, BPR #036131
Attorney for Plaintiff Wife
5123 Virginia Way, C22
Brentwood, TN 37027
Tel (615)997-3741
Fax (615)997-3742
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
Service upon Husband is not possible as his current address is unknow.
This, the 10th day of January, 2023
Jess L. Morgan
Wilson Post
Dates to run 02/01/23, 02/08/23, 02/15/23, 02/22/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID ROY PAGE
CASE NO. 2022PR595
Notice is hereby given that on the 24TH day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of David Roy Page, deceased, who died on November 28, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 24, 2023
DAVID CHADRICK PAGE,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID ROY PAGE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/1/23 and 2/8/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RAY DONALD OWEN
CASE NO. #2023PR7
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RAY DONALD OWEN, deceased, who died October 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of January, 2023.
KRISA OWENS BUSH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RAY DONALD OWENS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHAWN J. MCBRIEN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run
February 1, 2023 February 8, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOYCE ANN COLWELL
CASE NO. 2023PR22
Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Joyce Ann Colwell, deceased, who died on January 13, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 25, 2023
WENDY MICHELLE CASSELBERRY,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOYCE ANN COLWELL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/1/23 and 2/8/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ESTHER ANNWRIGHT ALSUP
CASE NO. #2023PR25
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ESTHER ANNWRIGHT ALSUP, deceased, who died December 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of January, 2023.
PAMELA J. WRIGHT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ESTHER ANNWRIGHT ALSUP
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run February 1, 2023 February 8, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JATIN P. PATEL
CASE NO. 2023PR33
Notice is hereby given that on the 27TH day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JATIN P. PATEL, deceased, who died on January 19, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 27, 2023
CHITTAL JATIN PATEL,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JATIN P. PATEL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elliott M. Benson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/1/23 and 2/8/23
The following described vehicles will be sold at public auction at Hamblens Wrecker Service,
8594 Central Pike,
Mt Juliet, Tn 37122
at 8 am on
February 16th, 2023
2004 CHEVROLET SILVERADO VIN#1GCEK19T74E358191 PHILIP W CULBERTSON
2014 DODGE CHARGER VIN#2C3CDXBG8EH213516 JAMIE RUGGIERI
2019 NISSAN VERSA VIN#3N1CN7AP0KL822356 TINA JENNINGS, LISA BROOKS
2017 CHEVROLET MALIBU VIN#1G1ZC5ST0HF221893 ORSON MALIK ECKWOOD
2001 FORD F350 VIN#1FTWW32FX1EB49578 CURTIS LEE QUAKENBUSH
2018 CHEVROLET EQUINOX VIN#2GNAXHEV7J6116914 DONTAY A HAYWOOD
2010 TOYOTA SCION VIN#JTKDE3B77A0310736 BREE FITE
2009 MAZDA MAZDA 5 VIN#JM1CR293590343069 BRITTANY M CONWAY
2011 NISSAN JUKE VIN#JN8AF5MR5BT015091 KIMBERLY BLACKMON
2013 CHEVROLET SILVERADO VIN#1GCRCSE07DZ260741 DOAK ROE SOWERS JR
1986 BUICK LASABRE VIN#1G4HR3735GH455217 PRISCILLA HENRY
2010 CHEVROLET AVEO VIN#KL1TD5DE1AB119872 TABITHA MCINTYRE
2001 TOYOTA 4 RUNNER VIN#JT3HN87R510330925 CAITLIN SMITH
2011 TOYOTA COROLLA VIN#2T1BU4EE3BC579308 CINDI RENEE WOOTTON
2008 FORD F150 VIN#1FTRW12W86FA28003 SCOTT GODDARD
2018 KIA FORTE VIN#3KPFL4A73JE173847 TAYLOR RIFE
2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA VIN#KMHD35LH1EU218466 BILLY MERCADO &
YESSENIA A RAMOS
2005 NISSAN SENTRA VIN#3N1CB51D55L557313 RODNEY WALTZ
2017 HONDA ACCORD VIN#1HGCR2F10HA176844 DEMARCO BROWN
2005 NISSAN TITAN VIN#1N6BA06B35N577630 MARICUZ GOMEZ
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is requesting sealed proposals for
mowing services for the City of Lebanon Water Plant
located at #7 Gilmore Hill Road.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids will
be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in the
same office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6656, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 21, 2023, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed rezoning approval
for about 2.57 acres of the SP-R-North College and
Sycamore Project at 215 N College Street (Tax Map 68E
Group B Parcel 24) from CS to NCSSP in Ward 2. The
public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6657, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 21, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed amendment to Title 14 City
of Lebanon Zoning Code to add Chapter 9 Section 5
(14.905) Yard Parking Overlay District, to limit parking
in the front yard in the designated Yard Parking
Overlay District, and to amend Chapter 8 Section 4.I.2
to add Subsection H Off-street parking in the Yard
Parking Overlay District. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION
COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A SPECIAL CALLED MEETING ON MONDAY,
FEBRUARY 6, 2023 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200
NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
AGENDA
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP AND ANNEXATION
COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A SPECIAL CALLED MEETING ON MONDAY,
FEBRUARY 6, 2023 AT 11 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200
NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
CALL TO ORDER
OLD BUSINESS
1. Request by Manse Stanfield for annexation and zoning approval for about 90.2 acres
of the 7855 Hickory Ridge SP Annexation project at 7855 Hickory Ridge Road (Tax
Map 78 Parcel 39.01) and zoning to 7855HRSP to be added to Ward 4 (PN 880784
& 892034)
NEW BUSINESS
1. Request by National Indoor RV Centers for SP Amendment approval for about 20.1
acres of the SP-C-NIRV, Specific Plan Amendment, Signage, and exterior project at
1000 Aubrey Drive (Tax Map 81 Parcel 110) zoned NIRVSP in Ward 3 (PN 932499)
2. Request by Core5 Industrial Partners for annexation and zoning approval for about
130.24 acres of the Lebanon Commerce Center project at 2575, 2665, 2763, 2765,
2801 & unaddressed property on SE Tater Peeler Road (Tax Map 92 Parcels 27.01,
27.04, 27.05, 28, 28.01 & 28.02) and zoning to IP to be added to Ward 3 (PN 931372)
3. Request by Al Neyer for annexation and zoning approval for about 14 acres of the
Comer Park II project at an unaddressed property on Murfreesboro Road (Tax Map
92 Parcel 53.01) and zoning to IP to be added to Ward 3 (PN 929317)
ADJOURN
PUBLIC NOTICE
Viasat, Inc. is proposing a new build, Satellite Earth
Station Facility not to exceed 10 feet in height near
2541 W Old Murfreesboro Rd, Lebanon, Wilson
County, TN 37087 on the east side of W Old Murfreesboro
Rd, approximately 650 feet south from the
intersection with Bartons Creek Rd. Public comments
regarding potential effects from this site on historic
properties may be submitted within 30 days from the
date of this publication to, Tetra Tech, C/O Viasat
Comments, 301 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203, or
by email viasatsite_comments@tetratech.com, or by
phone 1-833-460-0529.
