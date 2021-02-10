NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CLYDE AUSTIN BERRY
CASE NO. 2021PR43
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Clyde Austin Berry, deceased, who died on January 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 8, 2021
DALE A. BERRY AND
ELISA B. BERRY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF CLYDE AUSTIN BERRY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan Tinsley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WAYNE DAVIS COVINGTON
CASE NO. 2021PR36
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wayne Davis Covington, deceased, who died on January 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 8, 2021
TONI COVINGTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF WAYNE DAVIS COVINGTON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HELEN CLYMER HIBDON
CASE NO. 2021PR39
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Helen Clymer Hibdon, deceased, who died on December 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 8, 2021
YANCY BELCHER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HELEN CLYMER HIBDON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ARNOLD ALLEN LANCASTER
CASE NO. #2021PR42
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ARNOLD ALLEN LANCASTER, deceased, who died December 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 27th day of January, 2021.
GARY RICHARD MARTIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ARNOLD ALLEN LANCASTER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST Date to run February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GEORGE A TURNER
CASE NO. 2021PR20
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of George A Turner, deceased, who died on December 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 8, 2021
CONNIE OWENS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GEORGE A. TURNER,DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BRENT EDWIN GREEN
CASE NO. 2021PR40
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Brent Edwin Green, deceased, who died on December 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 8, 2021
EDWIN RONALD GREEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BRENT EDWIN GREEN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Chad Turnbow, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ALICE FRANCES DUNHAM
CASE NO. #2021PR47
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of ALICE FRANCES DUNHAM, deceased, who died January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 27th day of January, 2021.
NANCY DARLENE FLOIED
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ALICE FRANCES DUNHAM
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EARL B. LEDBETTER
CASE NO. 2021PR23
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Earl B. Ledbetter, deceased, who died on December 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 8, 2021
WANDA CASH RHUDY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EARL B. LEDBETTER,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TOM GLENN HENRY
CASE NO. #2021PR29
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of TOM GLENN HENRY, deceased, who died December 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 27th day of January, 2021.
MARGARET FORD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TOM GLENN HENRY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. TODD FAULKNER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
RORY R. VAN DINE
Plaintiff
VS
MICHELLE MARIE VAN DINE
Defendant
CASE NO: 2020-DV-165
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant MICHELLE MARIE VAN DINE is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Charlene Robin Vance, Plaintiffs Attorney, whose address is 224 West Main Street Watertown, TN, 37184 a copy of an answer to the Complaint
and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before March 8. 2021 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will, be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
Attorney for Plaintiff
This, the 26th day of January 2021
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS III
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021
February 17,2021 February 24, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY. TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF
MINOR CHILD:
BRINLEY ALLYSON BROWN
DOB: 07/27/2016
By: JERRY GOINS, and wife,
JESSICA JEAN GOINS
Petitioners
vs.
STEPHEN MICHAEL BROWN
Biological Father/Respondent
Case No. 2020-AD-625
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption by a Related Child by Step-Parent lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the General Sessions Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear: PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioners, Jerry Goins. and wife, Jessica Goins, have requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent. Stephen Michael Brown, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner' have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED: that the Clerk of the Court shall: Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post. which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County. Tennessee. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, Stephen Michael Brown, that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Clara W. Byrd. the Circuit Court Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks, successively, at least once in every week.
ENTERED this the 25th day of January, 2021
APPROVED FOR ENTRY
JUDGE CLARA W. BYRD
TIFFANY D. HAGAR, #029190
MATTEHEW RAMSEY, #036909
Attorneys for Petitioners
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 784-4588
(615)- 784-4590 (FAX)
Wilson Post
February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021
February 17,2021 February 24, 2021
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
VINCENT HERBERT BELCHER
Plaintiff
VS
BRANDY REANE BELCHER
Defendant
CASE NO: 2021-DC-5
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant BRANDY REANE BELCHER is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany Hagar, Plaintiffs Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue Lebanon. TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before March 15.2021 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law, it you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 1st day of February 2021
DEBBIE MOSS, General Sessions III
TIFFANY HAGAR
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021
February 17,2021 February 24, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RUTH B. SCHULERT
CASE NO. #2021PR61
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RUTH B. SCHULERT, deceased, who died January 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 1st day of February, 2021.
PETER SCHULERT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUTH B. SCHULERT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HOLLIS W. LIKENS
CASE NO. #2021PR60
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of HOLLIS W LIKENS, deceased, who died January 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8th day of February, 2021.
JEANETTE THERESA AGEE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HOLLIS W LIKENS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE, JR
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES WESLEY WATTS
CASE NO. #2020PR413
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES WESLEY WATTS, deceased, who died October 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8th day of February, 2021.
TAMMY MARIE MCCORMICK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES WESLEY WATTS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCEY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HELEN FLORENCE YATES COUNTS
CASE NO. #2021PR45
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of HELEN FLORENCE YATES COUNTS, deceased, who died December 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 1st day of February, 2021.
STEPHEN MICHAEL COUNTS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HELEN FLORENCE YATES COUNTS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHRISTOPHER BEAUCHAMP
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LOUIS DIXON THOMPSON, SR.
CASE NO. #2021PR44
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of LOUIS DIXON THOMPSON, SR., deceased, who died January 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of February, 2021.
LOUIS DIXON THOMPSON, JR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LOUIS DIXON THOMPSON, SR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHRISTOPHER BEAUCHAMP
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JESSIE GAIL CARUTHERS
CASE NO. #2021PR57
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JESSIE GAIL CARUTHERS., deceased, who died January 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8TH day of February, 2021.
MITCHELL CLAYTON TARPLEY, JR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JESSIE GAIL CARUTHERS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT E. LEE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROYCE B GRAY
CASE NO. #2021PR68
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ROYCE B GRAY., deceased, who died January 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8th day of February, 2021.
WENDAL H. GRAY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROYCE B. GRAY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAN E HUFFSTUTTER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EDDIE RAY CONRAD
CASE NO. #2021PR52
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of EDDIE RAY CONRAD, deceased, who died JULY 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8th day of February, 2021.
JOSLYN CONRAD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EDDIE RAY CONRAD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JACK D. LOWERY, JR
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELOISE GREEN
CASE NO. #2021PR65
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ELOISE GREEN, deceased, who died October 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8th day of February, 2021.
JIM HARDING
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELOISE GREEN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. Tracey Parks
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID – 683 WALL AND CEILING MOUNTED VIDEO SYSTEM
WILSON COUNTY PEG STUDIO DEPT.
MANDATORY PRE-BID FEBRUARY 22, 2021 AT 11:30 AM
MARCH 1, 2021 AT 11:00 A.M. is the BID OPENING DATE.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson
County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,
P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)
443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday
to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/
Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to
accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid
with the lowest cost meeting specifications
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on
the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from
participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to
discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal
financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID – 680 INSTALL NEW NVR SYSTEM AND IP
CAMERAS FOR THE WILSON COUNTY
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
OPENING BID DATE
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE WILSON
COUNTY COURTHOUSE ROOM 205 FOR THE WILSON
COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson
County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,
P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)
443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday
to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/
Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to
accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid
with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on
the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from
participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to
discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal
financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID – 681 PROJECTOR SCREEN
WILSON COUNTY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DEPT.
OPENING BID DATE
MANDATORY PRE-BID FEBRUARY 22, 2021 AT 11:00 AM
MARCH 1, 2021 AT 10:30 A.M. is the BID OPENING DATE.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson
County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,
P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)
443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday
to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/
Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to
accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid
with the lowest cost meeting specifications
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on
the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from
participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to
discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal
financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID – 682 BREAD
WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
OPENING BID DATE
February 25, 2021, AT 10:30 A.M.
is the BID OPENING DATE.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson
County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,
P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)
443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday
to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/
Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to
accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid
with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on
the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from
participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to
discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal
financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
