NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CLYDE AUSTIN BERRY

CASE NO. 2021PR43  

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Clyde Austin Berry, deceased, who died on January 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 8, 2021

DALE A. BERRY AND 

ELISA B. BERRY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF CLYDE AUSTIN BERRY,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jonathan Tinsley, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WAYNE DAVIS COVINGTON

CASE NO. 2021PR36  

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wayne Davis Covington, deceased, who died on January 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 8, 2021

 TONI COVINGTON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF WAYNE DAVIS COVINGTON,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HELEN CLYMER HIBDON

CASE NO. 2021PR39  

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Helen Clymer Hibdon, deceased, who died on December 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 8, 2021

YANCY BELCHER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HELEN CLYMER HIBDON,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ARNOLD ALLEN LANCASTER

CASE NO. #2021PR42

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th  day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ARNOLD ALLEN LANCASTER, deceased, who died December 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 27th day of January, 2021.

GARY RICHARD MARTIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ARNOLD ALLEN LANCASTER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST Date to run  February 3, 2021     February 10, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GEORGE A TURNER

CASE NO. 2021PR20  

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of George A Turner, deceased, who died on December 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 8, 2021

CONNIE OWENS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GEORGE A. TURNER,DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BRENT EDWIN GREEN

CASE NO. 2021PR40  

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Brent Edwin Green, deceased, who died on December 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 8, 2021

EDWIN RONALD GREEN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BRENT EDWIN GREEN,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Chad Turnbow, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ALICE FRANCES DUNHAM

CASE NO. #2021PR47

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th  day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of ALICE FRANCES DUNHAM, deceased, who died January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 27th  day of January, 2021.

NANCY DARLENE FLOIED

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ALICE FRANCES DUNHAM

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   February 3, 2021   February 10, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EARL B. LEDBETTER

CASE NO. 2021PR23

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Earl B. Ledbetter, deceased, who died on December 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 8, 2021

WANDA CASH RHUDY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF EARL B. LEDBETTER,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TOM GLENN HENRY

CASE NO. #2021PR29

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th  day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of TOM GLENN HENRY, deceased, who died December 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 27th  day of January, 2021.

MARGARET FORD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF TOM GLENN HENRY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. TODD FAULKNER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

RORY R. VAN DINE

Plaintiff

VS

MICHELLE MARIE VAN DINE

Defendant

CASE NO: 2020-DV-165

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant MICHELLE MARIE VAN DINE is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Charlene Robin Vance, Plaintiffs Attorney, whose address is 224 West Main Street Watertown, TN, 37184 a copy of an answer to the Complaint

and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before March 8. 2021 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will, be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE

Attorney for Plaintiff

This, the 26th day of January 2021

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS III

CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021

February 17,2021  February 24, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY. TENNESSEE AT LEBANON

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF

MINOR CHILD:

BRINLEY ALLYSON BROWN

DOB: 07/27/2016 

By: JERRY GOINS, and wife,

JESSICA JEAN GOINS

Petitioners 

vs.

STEPHEN MICHAEL BROWN

Biological Father/Respondent

Case No. 2020-AD-625

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption by a Related Child by Step-Parent lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the General Sessions Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear: PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioners, Jerry Goins. and wife, Jessica Goins, have requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent. Stephen Michael Brown, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner' have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED: that the Clerk of the Court shall: Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post. which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County. Tennessee. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, Stephen Michael Brown, that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Clara W. Byrd. the Circuit Court Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks, successively, at least once in every week.

ENTERED this the 25th day of January, 2021

APPROVED FOR ENTRY

JUDGE CLARA W. BYRD

TIFFANY D. HAGAR,  #029190

MATTEHEW RAMSEY, #036909

Attorneys for Petitioners

Hagar & Phillips, PLLC

207 University Ave.

Lebanon, TN 37087

(615) 784-4588

(615)- 784-4590 (FAX)

thagar@hplawntn.com

mramsey@hplawtn.com

Wilson Post

February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021

February 17,2021  February 24, 2021

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

VINCENT HERBERT BELCHER

Plaintiff

VS

BRANDY REANE BELCHER

Defendant

CASE NO: 2021-DC-5

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant BRANDY REANE BELCHER is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany Hagar, Plaintiffs Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue Lebanon. TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before March 15.2021 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law, it you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 1st day of February 2021

DEBBIE MOSS, General Sessions III

TIFFANY HAGAR

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021

February 17,2021  February 24, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RUTH B. SCHULERT

CASE NO. #2021PR61

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RUTH B. SCHULERT, deceased, who died January 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 1st  day of February, 2021.

PETER SCHULERT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RUTH B. SCHULERT

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HOLLIS W. LIKENS

CASE NO. #2021PR60

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of HOLLIS W LIKENS, deceased, who died January 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8th  day of February, 2021.

JEANETTE THERESA AGEE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HOLLIS W LIKENS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE, JR

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES WESLEY WATTS

CASE NO. #2020PR413

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES WESLEY WATTS, deceased, who died October 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8th  day of February, 2021.

TAMMY MARIE MCCORMICK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES WESLEY WATTS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCEY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HELEN FLORENCE YATES COUNTS

CASE NO. #2021PR45

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of HELEN FLORENCE YATES COUNTS, deceased, who died December 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 1st  day of February, 2021.

STEPHEN MICHAEL COUNTS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HELEN FLORENCE YATES COUNTS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHRISTOPHER BEAUCHAMP

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LOUIS DIXON THOMPSON, SR.

CASE NO. #2021PR44

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of LOUIS DIXON THOMPSON, SR., deceased, who died January 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd  day of February, 2021.

LOUIS DIXON THOMPSON, JR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LOUIS DIXON THOMPSON, SR.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHRISTOPHER BEAUCHAMP

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JESSIE GAIL CARUTHERS

CASE NO. #2021PR57

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JESSIE GAIL CARUTHERS., deceased, who died January 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8TH  day of February, 2021.

MITCHELL CLAYTON TARPLEY, JR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JESSIE GAIL CARUTHERS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT E. LEE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROYCE B GRAY

CASE NO. #2021PR68

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ROYCE B GRAY., deceased, who died January 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8th  day of February, 2021.

WENDAL H. GRAY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROYCE B. GRAY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAN E HUFFSTUTTER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EDDIE RAY CONRAD

CASE NO. #2021PR52

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of EDDIE RAY CONRAD, deceased, who died JULY 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8th  day of February, 2021.

JOSLYN CONRAD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF EDDIE RAY CONRAD

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JACK D. LOWERY, JR

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELOISE GREEN

CASE NO. #2021PR65

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ELOISE GREEN, deceased, who died October 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8th  day of February, 2021.

JIM HARDING

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ELOISE GREEN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

C. Tracey  Parks

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CASE NO: 2021-DC-5

Plaintiff

VS

BRANDY REANE BELCHER

Defendant

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiffs Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant BRANDY REANE BELCHER is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany Hagar, Plaintiffs Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue Lebanon, TN, 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint

and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before March 15. 2021 at her office in Lebanon Tennessee, is according to law. If, you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 1st day of February 2021

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL

TIFFANY HAGAR

Attorney for Plaintiff

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

February 24, 2021 and March 23, 2021

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is

requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:

GBID – 683 WALL AND CEILING MOUNTED VIDEO SYSTEM

WILSON COUNTY PEG STUDIO DEPT.

MANDATORY PRE-BID FEBRUARY 22, 2021 AT 11:30 AM

MARCH 1, 2021 AT 11:00 A.M. is the BID OPENING DATE.

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested

parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson

County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,

P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)

443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday

to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/

Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to

accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid

with the lowest cost meeting specifications

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on

the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from

participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to

discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal

financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is

requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:

GBID – 680 INSTALL NEW NVR SYSTEM AND IP

CAMERAS FOR THE WILSON COUNTY

SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

OPENING BID DATE

FEBRUARY 22, 2021 AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE WILSON

COUNTY COURTHOUSE ROOM 205 FOR THE WILSON

COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested

parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson

County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,

P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)

443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday

to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/

Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to

accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid

with the lowest cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on

the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from

participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to

discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal

financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is

requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:

GBID – 681 PROJECTOR SCREEN

WILSON COUNTY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DEPT.

OPENING BID DATE

MANDATORY PRE-BID FEBRUARY 22, 2021 AT 11:00 AM

MARCH 1, 2021 AT 10:30 A.M. is the BID OPENING DATE.

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested

parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson

County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,

P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)

443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday

to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/

Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to

accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid

with the lowest cost meeting specifications

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on

the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from

participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to

discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal

financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is

requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:

GBID – 682 BREAD

WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

OPENING BID DATE

February 25, 2021, AT 10:30 A.M.

is the BID OPENING DATE.

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested

parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson

County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,

P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)

443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday

to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/

Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to

accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid

with the lowest cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on

the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from

participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to

discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal

financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT

