IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
MEGAN ELISABETH BUCKNER
Plaintiff/Wife
vs.
EDUARDO GASPAR RUIZ
Defendant/Husband
Docket No.: 22-DC-599
ORDER GRANTING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION AND RESERVING ATTORNEY’S FEES FOR FINAL HEARING
This cause came to be heard on the 10th day of January, 2023, before the Honorable Clara W. Byrd, Judge of the Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, upon Plaintiff, MEGAN ELISABETH BUCKNER (hereinafter “Wife)”s, Motion to Serve Respondent by Publication, and upon statements of counsel and review of the record as a whole, the Court finds as follows:
1. Wife and Minor Child are residents and citizens of Wilson County, Tennessee.
2. Defendant, EDUARDO GASPAR RUIZ (hereinafter “Husband”)’s, last known address is 2783 Saundersville Ferry Road, Mt Juliet, Tennessee 37122.
3. However, Husband’s current location is unknown, that he cannot be located at his last place of abode, that there is reasonable grounds upon which to believe that Husband is evading service, and that the Husband’s current residence and/or domicile is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
4. Wife attempted to obtain Husband’s current mailing address by messaging him and asking for him for said information over the phone, but Husband refused to provide information on multiple occasions.
5. Wife has attempted to contact Husband via email, text message, and social media regarding service of this matter. However, Husband has failed to accept service.
6. That it is necessary to serve the Husband with the Complaint for Divorce by publication.
7. That upon information and belief. Husband is actively evading being located and has been deported from the United States for criminal activity.
8. That, for the foregoing reasons, it is necessary that Wife be allowed to serve Husband with the Complaint for Divorce by publication.
9. Wife has requested that se be awarded her attorney’s fees in the amount of $600.00 for the preparation and presentation of he Motion as Husband’s failure to participate this cause necessitated these actions.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, ADJUDGE, AND DECREED that the Plaintiff/Wife MEGAN ELISABETH BUCKNER, is permitted to serve Defendant/Husband, EDUARDO GASPAR RUIZ, with Complaint for Divorce by publication in the Wilson Post, a local newspaper of general circulation for Wilson County, Tennessee, or a newspaper of similar general circulation for Wilson County, Tennessee, by running notice of this action for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law.
IT IS FINALLY, ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED that Wife’s request for attorney’s fees in the amount of $600.00 is hereby reserved for final hearing.
IT IS SO ORDERED, This the 18th day of January, 2023.
HON. CLARA W. BYRD
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
DIGBY FAMILY LAW, PLC
Sarah Reist Digby, BPR # 32332
Jess L. Morgan, BPR #036131
Attorney for Plaintiff Wife
5123 Virginia Way, C22
Brentwood, TN 37027
Tel (615)997-3741
Fax (615)997-3742
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
Service upon Husband is not possible as his current address is unknow.
This, the 10th day of January, 2023
Jess L. Morgan
Wilson Post
Dates to run 02/01/23, 02/08/23, 02/15/23, 02/22/22
IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
NICHOLAS HARDIMAN and wife
MARY HANNAH HARDIMAN
Petitioners
Vs. Docket No. 2022-JV-264
JAZLYN MCKINNON
Respondent/Mother
IN RE: THE MINOR CHILD
Roman Michael McKinnon DOB 05/31/2022
A Child Under Eighteen (18) years old.
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION AS TO UNKNOW FATHER
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition to Adjudicate Minor Child to be Dependent and Neglected for Custody, Temporary Relief, and Application for Ex Parte Restraining Order, and for Child Support lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C. A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the General Sessions Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioners, Nicholas and Mary Hardiman, have requested an order allowing service. Petitioners have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court Shall:
1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson, County, Tennessee.
2. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and location at which Court is held.
3. This copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, Unknown Father, that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, a default judgement will issue by the Honorable Ensley Hagan for the Juvenile Court Clerk’s office of Wilson County and shall send a copy of this Order of Publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Wilson County areas for four (4) consecutive weeks successively, at least once in every week.
ENTERED this the 2nd day of February,2023.
JUDGE ENSLEY HAGAN
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
TIFFANY D. HAGAR, #29190
Attorney for Petitioners
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615)784-4588
(615) 784-4590(FAX)
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been served upon the following counsel for parties in interest herein by First Class U.S. mail to the last known address of Jazlynn McKinnon, Respondent/Mother, 212 N. Buyers Avenue, Gallatin, TN 37066 and 4730 Highway North, Crossville TN 38571: and Kayla Costley, Guardian ad Litem, 133 S. College Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 on this 26th day of January, 2023
Tiffany D Haggar, #029190
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/8/23, 2/15/23, 2/22/23 and 3/1/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DORRIS RICHARD TROTTER
CASE NO. #2023PR32
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of DORRIS RICHARD TROTTER, deceased, who died September 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 2nd day of February, 2023.
DAVID W. TROTTER AND
JANICE KINGSLAND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DORRIS RICHARD TROTTER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/8/23 2/15/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CAROL J. HAWKS
CASE NO. 2023PR23
Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CAROL J. HAWKS, deceased, who died on December 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2023
JOSHUA D. HAWKS,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CAROL J. HAWKS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Toni Waynick Rutgerson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/8/23 and 2/15/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SARAH FRANCES HOBBS
CASE NO. 2023PR30
Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SARAH FRANCES HOBBS, deceased, who died on December 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2023
TODD A. TRESSLER, II,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SARAH FRANCES HOBBS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Turner Smith Evans, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/8/23 and 2/15/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JOSEPH DONALD RENEAU
CASE NO. #2023PR37
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of JOSEPH DONALD RENEAU, deceased, who died December 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 1st day of February, 2023.
ELIZABETH RENEAU FREUDENTHAL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOSEPH DONALD RENEAU
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
PROBATE CLERK
DEVIN FREEMAN PARK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post Date to run 2/8/23 2/15/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BOBBY J. REYNOLDS
CASE NO. 2023PR24
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bobby J. Reynolds, deceased, who died on September 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2023
MARTHA R. FLEITZ
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BOBBY J. REYNOLDS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JEFFREY MOBLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-8-23 and 2-15-23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOTTIE JEAN CROWE
CASE NO. 2023PR52
Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DOTTIE JEAN CROWE, deceased, who died on January 5, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 7, 2023
DELORES JEAN WILLARD,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOTTIE JEAN CROWE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Costley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 and 2/22/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROGER CONRAD HOLMES, JR.
CASE NO. 2023PR51
Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ROGER CONRAD HOLMES, JR., deceased, who died on December 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 7, 2023
ROGER C. HOLMES, III,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROGER CONRAD HOLMES, JR.,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 and 2/22/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: HOWARD JEROME CANTLOPE
CASE NO. #2022PR552
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of HOWARD JEROME CANTLOPE, deceased, who died March 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 7th day of February, 2023.
MELANIE A. CANTLOPE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HOWARD JEROME CANTLOPE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BENJAMIN I. WACHTEL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 2/22/23
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
Vs
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 78
GROUP:
PARCEL: 21.10
Description:
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Darryl Todd Box
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants Darryl Todd Box, his heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 78, Parcel 21.10, and further described as lying in the 24th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as located along Beckwith Road, Mt. Juliet Tennessee, Wilson County, Tennessee containing an estimated 6.74 acres. This property is also known as Lot 10 of Monty Mires-Charles R. Custer property as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 16, at page 441 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. See also that plat of the Darryl Todd Box Property of record in Plat Book 25, Page 277 in said Register’s Office. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1334, at page 1162, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants Darryl Todd Box, his heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 30th day of January, 2023.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
02/15/23 02/22/23 03/01/23 03/08/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GARY MICHAEL OGLETREE
CASE NO. 2023PR46
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Gary Michael Ogletree, deceased, who died on October 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 8, 2023
STEVEN HOOVER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GARY MICHAEL OGLETREE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-15-23 & 2-22-23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARJORIE B. STONE
CASE NO. 2023PR54
Notice is hereby given that on the 8TH day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARJORIE B. STONE, deceased, who died on January 5, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 8, 2023
ROBIN R. NATION & CANDY R. NATION,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF MARJORIE B. STONE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 and 2/22/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARY SUE HOLLEMAN
CASE NO. #2023PR39
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of MARY SUE HOLLEMAN, deceased, who died November 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8th day of February, 2023.
NICKY C. HOLLEMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY SUE HOLLEMAN
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STPEHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 2/22/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: LINDA ROMAINE BEATTY
CASE NO. #2023PR59
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of LINDA ROMAINE BEATTY, deceased, who died July 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8th day of February, 2023.
THOMAS JERRY BEATTY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LINDA ROMAINE BEATTY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 2/22/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF VICTORIA ANNE PATY
CASE NO. 2023PR45
Notice is hereby given that on the 8TH day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of VICTORIA ANNE PATY, deceased, who died on December 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 8, 2023
JOELY DIANNE POORE,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VICTORIA ANNE PATY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Turner Smith Evans, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 and 2/22/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARY ETTA DENSON
CASE NO. #2023PR61
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February 2023, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of MARY ETTA DENSON, deceased, who died March 29, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 9th day of February, 2023.
TIFFANY TRAMEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY ETTA DENSON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 2/22/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOE ALLEN WILLIAMS
CASE NO. 2023PR65
Notice is hereby given that on the 9TH day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JOE ALLEN WILLIAMS, deceased, who died on December 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 9, 2023
GWENDOLYN L. WILLIAMS,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOE ALLEN WILLIAMS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Charlene Robin Vance, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 and 2/22/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EARL FRANKLIN GRUBBS, JR.
CASE NO. 2023PR64
Notice is hereby given that on the 9TH day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of EARL FRANKLIN GRUBBS, JR., deceased, who died on January 21, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 9, 2023
EARL FRANKLIN GRUBBS, III,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EARL FRANKLIN GRUBBS, JR.,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 and 2/22/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ROGER CHARLES MILLER
CASE NO. #2023PR63
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of ROGER CHARLES MILLER, deceased, who died December 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 9th day of February, 2023.
TIMOTHY JON MILLER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROGER CHARLES MILLER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
GWYNN K. SMITH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 2/22/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KATHERINE LOUISE CONQUEST
CASE NO. 2023PR34
Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Katherine Louise Conquest, deceased, who died on October 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2023
KAREN A. BAGGETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KATHERINE LOUISE CONQUEST
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-15-23 & 2-22-23
INVITATION TO BID
Watertown High School will be accepting bids for the
2023-2024 Photography contract on February 15th.
Last date to submit your sealed bid will
be February 24th This must be your best bid.
Bids will be opened February 24th,
and winner notified by March 3rd.
WHS reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
PUBLIC NOTICE
KLR Inc. will be doing business as KLR Insurance Agency. Kris Hizer is the owner of the company which is located at
217 Parrish Pl
Mt Juliet TN 37122
In Wilson county.
DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY
FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
PROPOSED FLOOD HAZARD DETERMINATIONS
FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND INCORPORATED AREAS
The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency
has issued a preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable,
Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report, reflecting proposed flood hazard determinations
within Wilson County, Tennessee and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations
may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base
flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory
floodway. Technical information or comments are solicited on the proposed
flood hazard determinations shown on the preliminary FIRM and/or FIS report for
Wilson County, Tennessee and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations
are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community is
required to either adopt or show evidence of being already in effect in order to qualify
or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. However,
before these determinations are effective for floodplain management purposes,
you will be provided an opportunity to appeal the proposed information. For information
on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, as well as a complete listing
of the communities affected and the locations where copies of the FIRM are available
for review, please visit FEMA’s website at https://www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/
BFE_Status/bfe_main.asp or call the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX)
toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627).
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6671, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on March 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed future land use plan
amendment for about 5.88 acres at an unaddressed
property on Central Pike (Tax Map 101 Parcel 25.01)
to be included in the RPO area near Ward 4. The public
hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can
be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The
public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6672, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on March 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers for the
purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the
citizens on the proposed future land use plan amendment
for about 0.43 acres at 222 Cainsville Road (Tax
Map 68M Group B Parcel 33) from CXU to CI in Ward
2. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6673, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on March 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers for the
purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the
citizens on the proposed rezoning approval for about
0.43 acres at 222 Cainsville Road (Tax Map 68M Group
B Parcel 33) from R2 to CG in Ward 2. The public
hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can
be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The
public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids
from qualified vendors for:
GBID-736: AG Center Tie Barn
This project consists of the construction of the proposed Tie Barn at the
James E. Ward Agricultural Center including all related work. The project
includes furnishing all labor, materials, equipment, associated work, and all
other items necessary to complete the construction of a new 210 feet long
x 100 feet wide Tie Barn structure, with all the required site and drainage
improvements.
Sealed bids will be received by Wilson County – Finance Office – 228
East Main Street, Room 205, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 until 10:00 a.m.,
Thursday, March 9, 2023. All bids must be made out on the Bid Form
found in the Contract Documents. The instructions to bidders, Form of
Agreement, Specifications and other bidding instruments may be examined
and copies obtained at Warren and Associates Engineering, PLLC, 109
Pennsylvania Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. Copies of the bidding
instruments may be obtained at the Engineer’s Office in Lebanon, Tennessee
for the non-refundable fee of $100 per set.
Questions concerning the plans or bidding documents should be directed to
the attention of Jerry B. Warren, PE of Warren and Associates Engineering
at (615) 444-2996. Each Bidder shall note that any request for interpretation
regarding the plans, specifications or other bidding documents shall be
received no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at
time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department,
228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-
0248. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept
other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
All Bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by Chapter 6 of Title 62
of the Tennessee Codes Annotated). In accordance with Tennessee Codes
Annotated 62-6-119, no bid will be opened unless the outside of the sealed
envelope containing the bid provides the following information: the Contractor’s
license number, the date of the license’s expiration, and a quotation of
that part of his classification applying to the bid. In the case of joint ventures,
this information must be provided by each party submitting the bid.
The Wilson County Finance Director/ Purchasing agent reserves the right to
reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in bids, to evaluate bids
and to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the
lowest cost meeting specifications. No contract is given or implied to the
successful Bidder until the project is fully funded and a written contract is
offered by Wilson County and signed by all parties.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the
grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in,
be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program
or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed Bids from qualified
vendors for:
BID – 2023-11 – PEST CONTROL
SYSTEM WIDE
MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1, 2023 AT
10 A.M., CST. AT THE WILSON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION – 415
HARDING DR., LEBANON, TN 37087.
DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22, 2023 @ 10 A.M.,
CST. All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties
on the date and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson
County Board of Education, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective
vendors may receive a bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board
of Education at 615-444-3282, during regular business hours, or online at
www.wcschools.com > Finance Department > Bid/RFP Information > Current
Bid Solicitations. Wilson County Board of Education reserves the right to reject
any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept any bid other
than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
Travis Mayfield
Deputy Director of Operations
Wilson County Board of Education
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids
from qualified vendors for:
GBID-737- RE-ROOFING ANNEX FOR THE
WILSON COUNTY BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT
MANDATORY PRE-BID
MARCH 2, 2023, 9:00 A.M.
AT 228 E. MAIN ST. LEBANON, TN. 2ND FLOOR
OPENING BID DATE
MARCH 9, 2023, AT 11:00 A.M.
IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE ROOM 205
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids
from qualified vendors for:
GBID-738- REPLACING WINDOWS FOR THE
WILSON COUNTY BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT
MANDATORY PRE-BID
MARCH 3, 2023, 9:00 A.M.
AT 228 E. MAIN ST. LEBANON, TN. 2ND FLOOR
OPENING BID DATE
MARCH 9, 2023, AT 11:30 A.M.
IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE ROOM 205
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
NOTICE OF MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of The Industrial Development
Board of Wilson County (the “Issuer”) will be held at the Office of the Joint
Economic And Community Development Board of Wilson County, Tennessee located at
200 Aviation Way, Suite 207, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, at 4:00 p.m. on March 2, 2023, to
consider and act upon all business which may properly come before the Issuer, said business
to include, but not necessarily be limited to, giving approval to, authorizing officers of
the Issuer to execute documents in connection with, and holding a public hearing (pursuant
to Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code) on, the issuance of a revenue bond or
bonds in the aggregate principal amount not exceeding $5,534,000 (the “Bond”). The Bond
will be a qualified 501(c)(3) bond, as defined in Section 145 of the Internal Revenue Code,
the proceeds of which will be loaned to Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc. (the
“Borrower”) to finance the construction and equipping of a new retail store and donation
site located at 1414 W. Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee (the “Project”). The Project will be
owned and operated by the Borrower. Any interested person may attend the meeting and
make known his or her views with respect to the issuance of the Bond and the location and
nature of the Project.
The Industrial Development Board of Wilson County
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids
from qualified vendors for:
GBID - 739 AMBULANCE REMOUNT
FOR THE WILSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
OPENING BID DATE
March 2, 2023, at 11:00 A.M.
IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE ROOM 205
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
|