NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LINDA RAE BAUERSACHS
CASE NO. 2022PR2
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Linda Rae Bauersachs, deceased, who died on December 15, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2022
SUSAN E. HANKINS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LINDA RAE BAUERSACHS, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT E. LEE, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/9/22 and 2/16/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LARRY LEON DYKE
CASE NO. 2022PR37
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Larry Leon Dyke, deceased, who died on December 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2022
MICHAEL GENE GUERRIERI
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LARRY LEON DYKE, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/9/22 and 2/16/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM F. SCHORNDORF
CASE NO. 2022PR34
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William F. Schorndorf, deceased, who died on December 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2022
VERA BROWN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM F. SCHORNDORF
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES ADDISON BARRY, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-9-22 & 2-16-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: IVAR PELLE AAVATSMARK
CASE NO. #2022PR30
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ivar Pelle Aavatsmark, deceased, who died January 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 2nd day of February, 2022.
JULIE ANN AAVATSMARK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF IVAR PELLE AAVATSMARK
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/9/22 2/16/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONNA H. LOWERY
CASE NO. 2022PR39
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Donna H. Lowery, deceased, who died on January 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2022
DONNA GAIL FERRARO
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Donna Gail Ferraro, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/9/22 and 2/16/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF THOMAS WARREN BOWERS
CASE NO. 2021PR608
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Thomas Warren Bowers, deceased, who died on November 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2022
JOHN MARTIN BOWERS, JR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF THOMAS WARREN BOWERS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Curtis M. Lincoln, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/9/22 and 2/16/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF STEPHEN MAURICE BAKER
CASE NO. 2022PR20
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Stephen Maurice Baker, deceased, who died on September 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2022
BREANA BAKER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STEPHEN MAURICE BAKER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
William R. Wright
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-9-22 & 2-16-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BILL G. MOORE
CASE NO. #2022PR35
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BILL G. MOORE, deceased, who died October 24,2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.This the 2nd day of February, 2022.
TRACIE LOUANN LACKEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BILL G. MOORE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT M. BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/9/22 2/16/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: KELLY LEANNE EYRAUD
CASE NO. #2022PR46
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of KELLY LEANNE EYRAUD, deceased, who died November 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of February, 2022.
BRANDON MICHAEL EYRAUD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KELLY LEANNE EYRAUD
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KYLE HECKMAN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/9/22 2/16/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOROTHY ANN HUTCHINSON
CASE NO. 2022PR53
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dorothy Ann Hutchinson, deceased, who died on December 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2022
TINA ORRAND
JANIE FISCHER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF DOROTHY ANN HUTCHINSON, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE, JR, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JANA LEIGH KNOR
CASE NO. 2022PR49
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jana Leigh Knor, deceased, who died on December 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2022
JOSEPH KNOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANA LEIGH KNOR, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. HORVATH, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JANA LEIGH KNOR
CASE NO. 2022PR49
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jana Leigh Knor, deceased, who died on December 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2022
JOSEPH KNOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANA LEIGH KNOR, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. HORVATH, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES W. GREEN
CASE NO. 2021PR555
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of James W. Green, deceased, who died on April 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2022
JONATHAN TINSLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES W. GREEN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JIM K. DUNCAN, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN HALL
CASE NO. 2022PR50
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Ann Hall, deceased, who died on January 28, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2022
MICHAEL BRET HENLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN HALL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
LESA H. SKONEY, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF VALEDA S. KITTRELL
CASE NO. 2022PR44
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Valeda S. Kittrell, deceased, who died on December 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2022
VALERIE FAYE LANE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VALEDA S. KITTRELL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CORA SUZANNE SAWYER
CASE NO. #2022PR51
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of CORA SUZANNE SAWYER, deceased, who died September 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 9th day of February, 2022.
JOHN MICHAEL CASEY AND
MARGARET JEAN CASEY-HUTTO
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CORA SUZANNE SAWYER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JACK FRANKLIN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 2/23/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BILLIE JO MCDONALD
CASE NO. 2022PR52
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billie Jo McDonald, deceased, who died on January 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2022
JOEY D. MCDONALD
JACQUELINE D. MANNING
STEPHEN B. MCDONALD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF BILLIE JO MCDONALD,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT E. LEE, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Charles Cameron Gilbert
CASE NO. #2022PR45
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of CHARLES CAMERON GILBERT, deceased, who died January 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 9th day of February, 2022.
ERIC GILBERT AND SUZE GILBERT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF CHARLES CAMERON GILBERT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MARK A. POLK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 2/23/22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Tuesday, FEBRUARY 22, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A WORK SESSION ON Wednesday, FEBRUARY 23, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & Annexation Committee WILL HAVE A MEETING ON Monday, February 22, 2022 AT 4:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on March 31, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by HENRY E. OVERBY AND SHIRLEY K. OVERBY, to Michael J. Mills, Attorney at Law, Trustee, on September 25, 2017, at Record Book 1785, Page 52-64 as Instrument No. 17623563 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Land in the 24th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 26 as shown on the Plan of Belinda City, Inc., Section I, as of record in Plat Book 10, Page 28, said Register`s Office, as revised by plan of record in Plat Book 13, Page 87, Register`s Office for said County.
Said Lot No. 26 fronts 110.0 feet on the Southerly side of Creekview Drive and runs back 243.67 feet on the Southwesterly line and 205.00 feet on the Northeasterly line to a line in the rear which measures 188.92 feet.
Being the same property conveyed to Henry E. Overby and wife Shirley K. Overby by deed from Jessie Atkins, of record in Book 301, Page 99, Register`s Office for said county, dated September 29 1976, and recorded on October 2nd, 1976.
Property commonly known as 229 Creekview Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Tax Map 096C A 026.00, Wilson, County, Tennessee.
Tax ID: 096C A 026.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: HENRY E. OVERBY AND SHIRLEY K. OVERBY
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 229 Creekview Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000006-210-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
|
LIEN SALE
02/18/2022 @ 7:00 AM
S & S Towing &
Wrecker Services LLC
210 E. Maple Dr.
Lebanon, TN 37087
2008 Chevrolet Colorado
1GCCS139588134457
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lebanon Special School District is requesting bids
for two (2) ninety (90)-passenger school buses. These
bids are sealed and due in the Central Office at 397 N.
Castle Height Ave Lebanon, TN 37087 by February
24, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. SPECS: Can be picked up at the
above3 address M-F 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You can email
|
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
TO BE RECEIVED MARCH 9, 2022
ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING SERVICES
FOR PROPOSED NEW ANIMAL CONTROL FACILITY
LOCATED @ TBD IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE
The City of Lebanon, Tennessee, an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action
Employer, seeks to retain the services of a professional architectural and engineering
consulting firm/team to provide architectural and engineering services
related to the Proposed New Animal Control Facility located at TBD, in
Lebanon, Tennessee.
The project will include design and preparation of bid documents as
more clearly defined in the Scope of Services listed in the full RFP available
on the City’s website (www.lebanontn.org) or by request via email to
Proposal evaluations will be conducted by the City of Lebanon within established
guidelines regarding equal employment opportunity and nondiscriminatory
action based upon the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, sex,
creed, age and disability. Interested certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise
(DBE) firms as well as other minority- and/or women-owned firms are
encouraged to respond. For information on DBE certification, please contact
the TDOT Civil Rights Office Small Business Development Program at (615)
741-3681. Details and instructions for DBE certification can be found at the
following website: http://www.tdot.state.tn.us/civil%2Drights/smallbusiness/
For additional details regarding the scope of services please contact Mrs.
Regina Santana, P.E. at (615) 444-3647 ext. 2302 or by email at regina.santana@
Three (3) copies of the Proposals for architectural and engineering services
related to proposed new animal control facility shall be submitted no later than
4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 to the following
address:
City of Lebanon Engineering Department
200 North Castle Heights Avenue, Suite 300
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Attn: Regina Santana, P.E.
Engineering Services Director
.
|
CITY OF LEBANON
NOTICE TO CONSULTANT ENGINEERS
REGARDING LETTERS OF INTEREST AND REQUEST
FOR PROPOSALS
PROJECT NAME: PEDESTRIAN IMPROVEMENTS AT
VARIOUS INTERSECTIONS ON SR-10 IN LEBANON
PIN: 132362.00
FEDERAL PROJECT NUMBER: HIP-C-M10(91)
STATE PROJECT NUMBER: 95LPLM-F3-112
The City of Lebanon, Tennessee, an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action
Employer, seeks to retain the services of a professional engineering consulting
firm to provide Preliminary Engineering & Design (PE-NEPA and PE-DESIGN)
as well as Construction Engineering Inspection (CEI) services related to the
Pedestrian Improvements at Various Intersections on SR-10 in Lebanon
in Lebanon, Tennessee. The construction work to be completed would include
Pedestrian Signal Improvements at the following signalized intersections:
• SR-10 (US 231, S. Cumberland St), Intersection at Holloway Dr;
• SR-10 (US 231, S. Cumberland St), Intersection at Legend Dr/Ligon Dr;
• SR-10 (US 231, S. Cumberland St), Intersection at Walmart/Lowe’s Entrance;
• SR-10 (US 231, S. Cumberland St), Intersection at Leeville Pk/Tennessee
Blvd.
Improvements include pedestrian signal heads, pushbuttons, ADA compliant
curb ramps, pavement markings, cabinet/controller modifications, and pedestrian
signal timings.
This project (PIN No. 132362.00) is a City of Lebanon, locally managed Coronavirus
Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA)
project, which will receive funding from federal and local sources thru the Tennessee
Department of Transportation. Any award of a contract for engineering
services will be by phase and is subject to availability of funding. It is mandated
that all work shall adhere to all applicable Federal and TDOT policies,
procedures, and regulations. The project shall be accomplished in accordance
with TDOT Local Programs guidelines. The professional consultant engineering
consulting firm must be on TDOT’s pre-approved list or have a completed
pre-qualification form filed with TDOT by the deadline for the Letters of Interest.
The prequalified firm must have unlimited status.
The successful firm will be determined using the Phase 1 and Phase II selection
method specified in TDOTs Consultant Selection Policy (Local Government
Guidelines Form 1-2). For Phase I Evaluation, Letters of Interest will be
received until 2:00 p.m., March 9, 2022 at the offices of the City of Lebanon
Engineering Department, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 300, Lebanon, Tennessee.
Letters of Interest received by said time will be opened and reviewed
for consideration. Letters received after said time will not be evaluated.
Letters of Interest should be mailed to Kristen Rice, P.E., City of Lebanon
Engineering Department, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 300, Lebanon, TN
37087 or can be submitted electronically at kristen.rice@lebanontn.org. The
submitter shall be responsible for their early delivery. Mailed and hand-delivered
Letters of Interest should be labeled “Pedestrian Improvements at Various
Intersections on SR-10 in Lebanon, Proposal Enclosed – 3/9/22”. Each
firm shall provide two (2) copies of their submission. Electronically submitted
Letters of Interest should be sent with the subject line “ Pedestrian Improvements
at Various Intersections on SR-10 in Lebanon, Proposal Enclosed –
3/9/22” to Kristen Rice at kristen.rice@lebanontn.org.
|
CITY OF LEBANON
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)
PARKS AND RECREATION MASTER PLAN
RFQ Release: February 8, 2022 Responses Due: February 28, 2022
Contact: All questions should be directed to Jeff Baines, Commissioner of
Public Services, at 615-443-2824 or jeff.baines@lebanontn.org.
Project Description
The City of Lebanon is seeking a qualified firm/individual to prepare a Parks
and Recreation Master Plan. This Master Plan will drive City long-range planning,
direct decision-making, and resources toward a clearly defined vision for
its future, including development and redevelopment of the parks, facilities,
open space, and recreation system, over the next ten (10) years.
Statement of Qualification (SOQ) Requirements
The ideal firm shall have experience performing master and strategic planning
as detailed in the Scope of Services. The qualifications and commitment of key
personnel that would be assigned to this community are critically important in
the selection of a firm. Please provide the following in your proposal in the
following sequence:
1. Cover letter – On the proposer’s letterhead, include an introduction
including the name, phone number, and email address of the person(s)
authorized to represent the company regarding all matters related to the
proposal.
2. Project team organization:
a. An executive summary and an organizational chart identifying team
members and their areas of responsibility.
b. Key personnel qualifications.
3. Information regarding the firm’s ability to meet project schedules and
availability to City staff.
4. Three (3) references (past or current) – Firms shall provide contact
information for at least three municipal, county, or other government
or private sector client references specifying entity name, address,
services provided, contact person, and telephone number.
5. Qualifications and relevant project experiences as outlined in the Scope
of Services.
6. Six (6) copies and one (1) digital of the qualifications package must be
submitted to the following address:
RFQ – Parks and Recreation Master Plan
Jeff Baines, Commissioner of Public Services
City of Lebanon
200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
by Monday, February 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Central Standard Time
(CST).
For details regarding project scope and consultant selection criteria, visit lebanontn.
org, Business and Bid Opportunities.
The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity entity and does not discriminate on the
basis of age, race, sex, national origin, religion, or disability in admission to, access
to, or operations of its programs, services, activities, or in its awarding of such bids in
pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
|
NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene
on Monday, February 28th, 2022 at 4 P.M. in the Town
Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration
Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue
to consider the application of Mrs. Ana Franco d/b/a
Shaggys Tavern & Hookah Bar at 1129 Franklin Road,
Suite C & D, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087 for an On-
Premises Consumption Beer Permit. Individuals needing
auxiliary aid for effective communication and/or other
reasonable accommodations in programs and services of
The City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and
preferences known to the ADA compliance Coordinator
by calling (615) 444-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-
04, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing
at 5:00 PM on March 22, 2022, in the Council Chambers,
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future
Land Use Plan of about 2.16 acres at 2570 Lebanon Road
(Tax Map 57G Group A Parcel 3) from FLH2 – Residential
2 Units per Acre to CXU – Commercial Mixed-Use.
The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
(TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional
Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are
available for inspection at the following locations: City of
Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning
Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can
be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-
05, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing
at 5:00 PM on March 22, 2022, in the Council Chambers,
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future
Land Use Plan of about 25.5 acres at 6505 Hickory Ridge
Road (Tax Map 70 Parcel 69.02) from FLH4 – Residential
4 Units per Acre to FLH8 – Residential 8 Units per Acre.
The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
(TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional
Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are
available for inspection at the following locations: City of
Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning
Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can
be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed
Bids from qualified vendors for:
BID – 2022-11 – INDOOR TURF
WATERTOWN HIGH SCHOOL
LEBANON HIGH SCHOOL
OPTIONAL PRE-BID MEETING:
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2022 AT 9A.M., CST AT
LEBANON HIGH SCHOOL – 500 BLUE DEVIL BLVD.,
LEBANON, TN 37087.
OPTIONAL PRE-BID MEETING:
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2022 AT 11A.M., CST AT
WATERTOWN HIGH SCHOOL – 9360 SPARTA PIKE,
WATERTOWN, TN 37184.
DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 2, 2022 @ 2 P.M. CST. All sealed bids will be
opened and read aloud before interested parties on the
date and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter
at the Wilson County Board of Education, 415 Harding
Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective vendors may
receive a bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board of
Education at 615-444-3282, during regular business hours,
or online at www.wcschools.com > Finance Department >
Bid/RFP Information > Current Bid Solicitations. Wilson
County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any
or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept
any bid other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting
specifications.
Michael Smith, CPA
Deputy Director of Finance & Business Operations
Wilson County Board of Education
|