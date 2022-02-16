NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LINDA RAE BAUERSACHS

CASE NO. 2022PR2

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Linda Rae Bauersachs, deceased, who died on December 15, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 14, 2022

 SUSAN E. HANKINS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LINDA RAE BAUERSACHS, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT E. LEE, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/9/22 and 2/16/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LARRY LEON DYKE

CASE NO. 2022PR37

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Larry Leon Dyke, deceased, who died on December 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 14, 2022

MICHAEL GENE GUERRIERI

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LARRY LEON DYKE, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/9/22 and 2/16/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM F. SCHORNDORF

CASE NO.  2022PR34

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William F. Schorndorf, deceased, who died on December 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 14, 2022

VERA BROWN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM F. SCHORNDORF

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JAMES ADDISON BARRY, JR.

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         2-9-22 & 2-16-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: IVAR PELLE  AAVATSMARK

CASE NO. #2022PR30

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ivar Pelle Aavatsmark, deceased, who died January 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)              (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 2nd day of February, 2022.

JULIE ANN AAVATSMARK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF IVAR PELLE AAVATSMARK

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  2/9/22 2/16/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DONNA H. LOWERY

CASE NO. 2022PR39

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Donna H. Lowery, deceased, who died on January 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)  days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 14, 2022

DONNA GAIL FERRARO

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Donna Gail Ferraro, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

PROBATE CLERK

A. Tyler Whitaker, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/9/22 and 2/16/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF THOMAS WARREN BOWERS

CASE NO. 2021PR608

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Thomas Warren Bowers, deceased, who died on November 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 14, 2022

JOHN MARTIN BOWERS, JR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF THOMAS WARREN BOWERS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Curtis M. Lincoln, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/9/22 and 2/16/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF STEPHEN MAURICE BAKER

CASE NO.  2022PR20

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Stephen Maurice Baker, deceased, who died on September 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 14, 2022

BREANA BAKER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF STEPHEN MAURICE BAKER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

William R. Wright

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         2-9-22 & 2-16-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BILL G. MOORE

CASE NO. #2022PR35

 Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BILL G. MOORE, deceased, who died October 24,2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)              (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty        (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.This the 2nd day of February, 2022.

TRACIE LOUANN LACKEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BILL G. MOORE

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ELLIOTT M. BENSON

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 2/9/22 2/16/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: KELLY LEANNE EYRAUD

CASE NO. #2022PR46

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of KELLY LEANNE EYRAUD, deceased, who died November 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd day of February, 2022.

BRANDON MICHAEL EYRAUD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KELLY LEANNE EYRAUD

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KYLE HECKMAN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 2/9/22   2/16/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DOROTHY ANN HUTCHINSON

CASE NO. 2022PR53

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dorothy Ann Hutchinson, deceased, who died on December 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 14, 2022

TINA ORRAND

JANIE FISCHER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF DOROTHY ANN HUTCHINSON, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE, JR, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANA LEIGH KNOR

CASE NO. 2022PR49

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jana Leigh Knor, deceased, who died on December 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 14, 2022

JOSEPH KNOR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JANA LEIGH KNOR, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA M. HORVATH, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES W. GREEN

CASE NO. 2021PR555

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of James W. Green, deceased, who died on April 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 14, 2022

JONATHAN TINSLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES W. GREEN,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JIM K. DUNCAN, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN HALL              

CASE NO. 2022PR50

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Ann Hall, deceased, who died on January 28, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 14, 2022

MICHAEL BRET HENLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN HALL,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

LESA H. SKONEY, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF VALEDA S. KITTRELL 

CASE NO. 2022PR44

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Valeda S. Kittrell, deceased, who died on December 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 14, 2022

VALERIE FAYE LANE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF VALEDA S. KITTRELL,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W. FERRELL, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: CORA SUZANNE SAWYER

CASE NO. #2022PR51

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of  February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of  CORA SUZANNE SAWYER, deceased, who died September 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 9th day of February, 2022.

JOHN MICHAEL CASEY AND

MARGARET JEAN CASEY-HUTTO

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CORA SUZANNE SAWYER

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JACK FRANKLIN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  2/16/22 2/23/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BILLIE JO MCDONALD             

CASE NO. 2022PR52

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billie Jo McDonald, deceased, who died on January 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication  as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 14, 2022

JOEY D. MCDONALD

JACQUELINE D. MANNING

STEPHEN B. MCDONALD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF BILLIE JO MCDONALD,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT E. LEE, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22                              

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: Charles Cameron Gilbert

CASE NO. #2022PR45

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of CHARLES CAMERON GILBERT, deceased, who died January 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 9th day of February, 2022.

ERIC GILBERT AND SUZE GILBERT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF CHARLES CAMERON GILBERT

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MARK A. POLK

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 2/16/22 2/23/22

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Tuesday, FEBRUARY 22, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A WORK SESSION ON Wednesday, FEBRUARY 23, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & Annexation Committee WILL HAVE A MEETING ON Monday, February 22, 2022 AT 4:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 31, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by HENRY E. OVERBY AND SHIRLEY K. OVERBY, to Michael J. Mills, Attorney at Law, Trustee, on September 25, 2017, at Record Book 1785, Page 52-64 as Instrument No. 17623563 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Land in the 24th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 26 as shown on the Plan of Belinda City, Inc., Section I, as of record in Plat Book 10, Page 28, said Register`s Office, as revised by plan of record in Plat Book 13, Page 87, Register`s Office for said County.

Said Lot No. 26 fronts 110.0 feet on the Southerly side of Creekview Drive and runs back 243.67 feet on the Southwesterly line and 205.00 feet on the Northeasterly line to a line in the rear which measures 188.92 feet.

Being the same property conveyed to Henry E. Overby and wife Shirley K. Overby by deed from Jessie Atkins, of record in Book 301, Page 99, Register`s Office for said county, dated September 29 1976, and recorded on October 2nd, 1976.

Property commonly known as 229 Creekview Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Tax Map 096C A 026.00, Wilson, County, Tennessee.

Tax ID:  096C A 026.00

Current Owner(s) of Property:  HENRY E. OVERBY AND SHIRLEY K. OVERBY

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 229 Creekview Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  22-000006-210-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

|

LIEN SALE

02/18/2022 @ 7:00 AM

S & S Towing &

Wrecker Services LLC

210 E. Maple Dr.

Lebanon, TN 37087

2008 Chevrolet Colorado

1GCCS139588134457

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Lebanon Special School District is requesting bids

for two (2) ninety (90)-passenger school buses. These

bids are sealed and due in the Central Office at 397 N.

Castle Height Ave Lebanon, TN 37087 by February

24, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. SPECS: Can be picked up at the

above3 address M-F 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You can email

trish.westmoreland@lssd.org or geoftatchley@lssd.org

|

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

TO BE RECEIVED MARCH 9, 2022

ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING SERVICES

FOR PROPOSED NEW ANIMAL CONTROL FACILITY

LOCATED @ TBD IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE

The City of Lebanon, Tennessee, an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action

Employer, seeks to retain the services of a professional architectural and engineering

consulting firm/team to provide architectural and engineering services

related to the Proposed New Animal Control Facility located at TBD, in

Lebanon, Tennessee.

The project will include design and preparation of bid documents as

more clearly defined in the Scope of Services listed in the full RFP available

on the City’s website (www.lebanontn.org) or by request via email to

regina.santana@lebanontn.org.

Proposal evaluations will be conducted by the City of Lebanon within established

guidelines regarding equal employment opportunity and nondiscriminatory

action based upon the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, sex,

creed, age and disability. Interested certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise

(DBE) firms as well as other minority- and/or women-owned firms are

encouraged to respond. For information on DBE certification, please contact

the TDOT Civil Rights Office Small Business Development Program at (615)

741-3681. Details and instructions for DBE certification can be found at the

following website: http://www.tdot.state.tn.us/civil%2Drights/smallbusiness/

For additional details regarding the scope of services please contact Mrs.

Regina Santana, P.E. at (615) 444-3647 ext. 2302 or by email at regina.santana@

lebanontn.org.

Three (3) copies of the Proposals for architectural and engineering services

related to proposed new animal control facility shall be submitted no later than

4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 to the following

address:

City of Lebanon Engineering Department

200 North Castle Heights Avenue, Suite 300

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087

Attn: Regina Santana, P.E.

Engineering Services Director

.

|

CITY OF LEBANON

NOTICE TO CONSULTANT ENGINEERS

REGARDING LETTERS OF INTEREST AND REQUEST

FOR PROPOSALS

PROJECT NAME: PEDESTRIAN IMPROVEMENTS AT

VARIOUS INTERSECTIONS ON SR-10 IN LEBANON

PIN: 132362.00

FEDERAL PROJECT NUMBER: HIP-C-M10(91)

STATE PROJECT NUMBER: 95LPLM-F3-112

The City of Lebanon, Tennessee, an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action

Employer, seeks to retain the services of a professional engineering consulting

firm to provide Preliminary Engineering & Design (PE-NEPA and PE-DESIGN)

as well as Construction Engineering Inspection (CEI) services related to the

Pedestrian Improvements at Various Intersections on SR-10 in Lebanon

in Lebanon, Tennessee. The construction work to be completed would include

Pedestrian Signal Improvements at the following signalized intersections:

• SR-10 (US 231, S. Cumberland St), Intersection at Holloway Dr;

• SR-10 (US 231, S. Cumberland St), Intersection at Legend Dr/Ligon Dr;

• SR-10 (US 231, S. Cumberland St), Intersection at Walmart/Lowe’s Entrance;

• SR-10 (US 231, S. Cumberland St), Intersection at Leeville Pk/Tennessee

Blvd.

Improvements include pedestrian signal heads, pushbuttons, ADA compliant

curb ramps, pavement markings, cabinet/controller modifications, and pedestrian

signal timings.

This project (PIN No. 132362.00) is a City of Lebanon, locally managed Coronavirus

Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA)

project, which will receive funding from federal and local sources thru the Tennessee

Department of Transportation. Any award of a contract for engineering

services will be by phase and is subject to availability of funding. It is mandated

that all work shall adhere to all applicable Federal and TDOT policies,

procedures, and regulations. The project shall be accomplished in accordance

with TDOT Local Programs guidelines. The professional consultant engineering

consulting firm must be on TDOT’s pre-approved list or have a completed

pre-qualification form filed with TDOT by the deadline for the Letters of Interest.

The prequalified firm must have unlimited status.

The successful firm will be determined using the Phase 1 and Phase II selection

method specified in TDOTs Consultant Selection Policy (Local Government

Guidelines Form 1-2). For Phase I Evaluation, Letters of Interest will be

received until 2:00 p.m., March 9, 2022 at the offices of the City of Lebanon

Engineering Department, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 300, Lebanon, Tennessee.

Letters of Interest received by said time will be opened and reviewed

for consideration. Letters received after said time will not be evaluated.

Letters of Interest should be mailed to Kristen Rice, P.E., City of Lebanon

Engineering Department, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 300, Lebanon, TN

37087 or can be submitted electronically at kristen.rice@lebanontn.org. The

submitter shall be responsible for their early delivery. Mailed and hand-delivered

Letters of Interest should be labeled “Pedestrian Improvements at Various

Intersections on SR-10 in Lebanon, Proposal Enclosed – 3/9/22”. Each

firm shall provide two (2) copies of their submission. Electronically submitted

Letters of Interest should be sent with the subject line “ Pedestrian Improvements

at Various Intersections on SR-10 in Lebanon, Proposal Enclosed –

3/9/22” to Kristen Rice at kristen.rice@lebanontn.org.

|

CITY OF LEBANON

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

PARKS AND RECREATION MASTER PLAN

RFQ Release: February 8, 2022 Responses Due: February 28, 2022

Contact: All questions should be directed to Jeff Baines, Commissioner of

Public Services, at 615-443-2824 or jeff.baines@lebanontn.org.

Project Description

The City of Lebanon is seeking a qualified firm/individual to prepare a Parks

and Recreation Master Plan. This Master Plan will drive City long-range planning,

direct decision-making, and resources toward a clearly defined vision for

its future, including development and redevelopment of the parks, facilities,

open space, and recreation system, over the next ten (10) years.

Statement of Qualification (SOQ) Requirements

The ideal firm shall have experience performing master and strategic planning

as detailed in the Scope of Services. The qualifications and commitment of key

personnel that would be assigned to this community are critically important in

the selection of a firm. Please provide the following in your proposal in the

following sequence:

1. Cover letter – On the proposer’s letterhead, include an introduction

including the name, phone number, and email address of the person(s)

authorized to represent the company regarding all matters related to the

proposal.

2. Project team organization:

a. An executive summary and an organizational chart identifying team

members and their areas of responsibility.

b. Key personnel qualifications.

3. Information regarding the firm’s ability to meet project schedules and

availability to City staff.

4. Three (3) references (past or current) – Firms shall provide contact

information for at least three municipal, county, or other government

or private sector client references specifying entity name, address,

services provided, contact person, and telephone number.

5. Qualifications and relevant project experiences as outlined in the Scope

of Services.

6. Six (6) copies and one (1) digital of the qualifications package must be

submitted to the following address:

RFQ – Parks and Recreation Master Plan

Jeff Baines, Commissioner of Public Services

City of Lebanon

200 North Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon, TN 37087

by Monday, February 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Central Standard Time

(CST).

For details regarding project scope and consultant selection criteria, visit lebanontn.

org, Business and Bid Opportunities.

The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity entity and does not discriminate on the

basis of age, race, sex, national origin, religion, or disability in admission to, access

to, or operations of its programs, services, activities, or in its awarding of such bids in

pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

|

NOTICE

THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene

on Monday, February 28th, 2022 at 4 P.M. in the Town

Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration

Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue

to consider the application of Mrs. Ana Franco d/b/a

Shaggys Tavern & Hookah Bar at 1129 Franklin Road,

Suite C & D, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087 for an On-

Premises Consumption Beer Permit. Individuals needing

auxiliary aid for effective communication and/or other

reasonable accommodations in programs and services of

The City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and

preferences known to the ADA compliance Coordinator

by calling (615) 444-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-

04, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of

the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing

at 5:00 PM on March 22, 2022, in the Council Chambers,

for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from

the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future

Land Use Plan of about 2.16 acres at 2570 Lebanon Road

(Tax Map 57G Group A Parcel 3) from FLH2 – Residential

2 Units per Acre to CXU – Commercial Mixed-Use.

The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being

conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee

(TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional

Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are

available for inspection at the following locations: City of

Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning

Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can

be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public

is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-

05, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of

the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing

at 5:00 PM on March 22, 2022, in the Council Chambers,

for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from

the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future

Land Use Plan of about 25.5 acres at 6505 Hickory Ridge

Road (Tax Map 70 Parcel 69.02) from FLH4 – Residential

4 Units per Acre to FLH8 – Residential 8 Units per Acre.

The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being

conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee

(TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional

Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are

available for inspection at the following locations: City of

Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning

Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can

be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public

is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed

Bids from qualified vendors for:

BID – 2022-11 – INDOOR TURF

WATERTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

LEBANON HIGH SCHOOL

OPTIONAL PRE-BID MEETING:

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2022 AT 9A.M., CST AT

LEBANON HIGH SCHOOL – 500 BLUE DEVIL BLVD.,

LEBANON, TN 37087.

OPTIONAL PRE-BID MEETING:

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2022 AT 11A.M., CST AT

WATERTOWN HIGH SCHOOL – 9360 SPARTA PIKE,

WATERTOWN, TN 37184.

DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: WEDNESDAY,

MARCH 2, 2022 @ 2 P.M. CST. All sealed bids will be

opened and read aloud before interested parties on the

date and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter

at the Wilson County Board of Education, 415 Harding

Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective vendors may

receive a bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board of

Education at 615-444-3282, during regular business hours,

or online at www.wcschools.com > Finance Department >

Bid/RFP Information > Current Bid Solicitations. Wilson

County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any

or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept

any bid other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting

specifications.

Michael Smith, CPA

Deputy Director of Finance & Business Operations

Wilson County Board of Education

|

