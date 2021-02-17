Today

Cloudy with periods of snow late. High 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.

Tomorrow

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.