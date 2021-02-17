NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

RORY R. VAN DINE

Plaintiff

VS

MICHELLE MARIE VAN DINE

Defendant

CASE NO: 2020-DV-165

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant MICHELLE MARIE VAN DINE is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Charlene Robin Vance, Plaintiffs Attorney, whose address is 224 West Main Street Watertown, TN, 37184 a copy of an answer to the Complaint

and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before March 8. 2021 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will, be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE

Attorney for Plaintiff

This, the 26th day of January 2021

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS III

CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021

February 17,2021  February 24, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY. TENNESSEE AT LEBANON

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF

MINOR CHILD:

BRINLEY ALLYSON BROWN

DOB: 07/27/2016 

By: JERRY GOINS, and wife,

JESSICA JEAN GOINS

Petitioners 

vs.

STEPHEN MICHAEL BROWN

Biological Father/Respondent

Case No. 2020-AD-625

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption by a Related Child by Step-Parent lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the General Sessions Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear: PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioners, Jerry Goins. and wife, Jessica Goins, have requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent. Stephen Michael Brown, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner' have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED: that the Clerk of the Court shall: Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post. which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County. Tennessee. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, Stephen Michael Brown, that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Clara W. Byrd. the Circuit Court Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks, successively, at least once in every week.

ENTERED this the 25th day of January, 2021

APPROVED FOR ENTRY

JUDGE CLARA W. BYRD

TIFFANY D. HAGAR,  #029190

MATTEHEW RAMSEY, #036909

Attorneys for Petitioners

Hagar & Phillips, PLLC

207 University Ave.

Lebanon, TN 37087

(615) 784-4588

(615)- 784-4590 (FAX)

thagar@hplawntn.com

mramsey@hplawtn.com

Wilson Post

February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021

February 17,2021  February 24, 2021

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

VINCENT HERBERT BELCHER

Plaintiff

VS

BRANDY REANE BELCHER

Defendant

CASE NO: 2021-DC-5

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant BRANDY REANE BELCHER is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany Hagar, Plaintiffs Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue Lebanon. TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before March 15.2021 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law, it you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 1st day of February 2021

DEBBIE MOSS, General Sessions III

TIFFANY HAGAR

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021

February 17,2021  February 24, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RUTH B. SCHULERT

CASE NO. #2021PR61

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RUTH B. SCHULERT, deceased, who died January 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 1st  day of February, 2021.

PETER SCHULERT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RUTH B. SCHULERT

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HOLLIS W. LIKENS

CASE NO. #2021PR60

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of HOLLIS W LIKENS, deceased, who died January 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8th  day of February, 2021.

JEANETTE THERESA AGEE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HOLLIS W LIKENS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE, JR

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES WESLEY WATTS

CASE NO. #2020PR413

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES WESLEY WATTS, deceased, who died October 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8th  day of February, 2021.

TAMMY MARIE MCCORMICK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES WESLEY WATTS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCEY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HELEN FLORENCE YATES COUNTS

CASE NO. #2021PR45

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of HELEN FLORENCE YATES COUNTS, deceased, who died December 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 1st  day of February, 2021.

STEPHEN MICHAEL COUNTS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HELEN FLORENCE YATES COUNTS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHRISTOPHER BEAUCHAMP

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LOUIS DIXON THOMPSON, SR.

CASE NO. #2021PR44

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of LOUIS DIXON THOMPSON, SR., deceased, who died January 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd  day of February, 2021.

LOUIS DIXON THOMPSON, JR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LOUIS DIXON THOMPSON, SR.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHRISTOPHER BEAUCHAMP

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JESSIE GAIL CARUTHERS

CASE NO. #2021PR57

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JESSIE GAIL CARUTHERS., deceased, who died January 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8TH  day of February, 2021.

MITCHELL CLAYTON TARPLEY, JR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JESSIE GAIL CARUTHERS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT E. LEE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROYCE B GRAY

CASE NO. #2021PR68

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ROYCE B GRAY., deceased, who died January 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8th  day of February, 2021.

WENDAL H. GRAY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROYCE B. GRAY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAN E HUFFSTUTTER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EDDIE RAY CONRAD

CASE NO. #2021PR52

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of EDDIE RAY CONRAD, deceased, who died JULY 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8th  day of February, 2021.

JOSLYN CONRAD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF EDDIE RAY CONRAD

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JACK D. LOWERY, JR

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELOISE GREEN

CASE NO. #2021PR65

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ELOISE GREEN, deceased, who died October 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8th  day of February, 2021.

JIM HARDING

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ELOISE GREEN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

C. Tracey  Parks

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run February 10, 2021 February 17, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TERRY WAYNE CAGLE

CASE NO. 2021PR70 

Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of February, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Terry Wayne Cagle, deceased, who died on November 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 14, 2021

LINDA SUE CAGLE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF TERRY WAYNE CAGLE,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. Tyler Whitaker, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 2/17/21 and 2/24/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RUBY W. WARREN DAVIS

CASE NO. 2021PR80 

Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of February, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ruby W. Warren Davis, deceased, who died on December 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 14, 2021

BETTY JO VADEN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RUBY W. WARREN DAVIS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David W. Lawrence, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 2/17/21 and 2/24/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOYCE ANN JAMES

CASE NO. #2021PR46

Notice is hereby given that on the 11th  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JOYCE ANN JAMES, deceased, who died November 29, 2020., were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 11th  day of February, 2021.

TIMOTHY HUGH JAMES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOYCE ANN JAMES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

THOMAS RYAN RUMFELT

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  February 17, 2021    February 24, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY HELEN BASS

CASE NO. #2021PR56

Notice is hereby given that on the 11TH  day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARY HELEN BASS, deceased, who died January 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 11th  day of February, 2021.

THOMAS F. RAMSEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY HELEN BASS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W. FERRELL

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   February 17, 2021  February 24, 2021

AUCTION NOTICE: THE

VEHICLES BELOW WILL

BE AUCTIONED OFF AT

GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST

HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN

37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.

Feb. 19th, 2021 AT 5:00 P.M.

2000 Ford Explorer

VIN# 1FMZU62XXYUB65921

Austin Goolsby

2008 Nissan Sentra

VIN# 3N1AB61E28L702463

Jessica Butler

2007 Volkswagen Jetta

VIN# 3VWEF71K07M192232

Karen E McGuffey Elliott

Charles P McCrary

2006 Kia Optima

VIN# KNAGE124665027525

Brittany Langenderfer

2000 Nissan Maxima

VIN# JN1CA31D2YT744158

Sherry Barry

2004 Ford Explorer

VIN# 1FMZU67K44UB76260

Homer Cason

2008 Nissan Sentra

VIN# 3N1AB61E78L727200

Stacey Williamgibboney

Coastal Credit

2007 Chrysler Town &

Country

VIN# 1A4GJ45RX7B162477

Jeannie Williams

Sanders Auto Sales

2008 Infiniti M-35

VIN# JNKAY01E68M607806

Vincent Rateliffe

Car Concepts

1998 Jaguar

VIN# SAJGX2240WC027519

Gary Kruegel

