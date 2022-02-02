NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Virginia Lynn Ruiz
Plaintiff,
Vs. Case No. 21CV-1575
Jeffrey Pale Ruiz,
Defendant,
To: JEFFREY RUIZ
In the above styled case, it is satisfactorily appearing from properly sworn allegations that the Defendant Jeffrey Ruiz’s whereabouts are unknown to allow ordinary service of process of this Court, so that service cannot be served on Defendant. It is therefore, ordered that publication be made for Jeffrey Ruiz for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Murfreesboro Post, a newspaper of general circulation published in Murfreesboro (Rutherford County), Tennessee. Notifying Jeffrey Ruiz to file a written plea or answer the Complaint in this matter with the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee and to serve a copy of said response to Plaintiff’s Attorney, Clark D. Palombo, of Rutherford County, Tennessee on or before thirty (30) days from the date of last publication on or before the 1st day of March 2021. Failure to do so will result in Plaintiff’s filing for judgment by default against Jeffrey Ruiz for the relief demanded in the Plaintiff and this cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte.
Tennessee, Rutherford County, this the 3rd day of January 2021.
JOHN BRATCHER, Clerk and Master
Attorney
CLARK D. PALOMBO, #036894
Mekis & Palombo, PLLC
Attorney for VIRGINIA RUIZ
303 N. Walnut Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 653-4540
Publication Dates:
January 11, 2022
January 18, 2022
January 25, 2022
February 01, 2022
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, BENJAMIN M. KUSMAK and KELLEY D. KUSMAK and DONALD P. HEALY, executed a Deed of Trust to Randall Clemons, Trustee, dated August 22, 2017 of record in Book 1601, Page 1011, Register’s Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee, for the benefit of Wilson Bank & Trust (“Lender”), the hereinafter described real property, to which reference is hereby made, and to secure payment of indebtednesses of grantor then existing or to arise thereafter. The term "Deed of Trust" shall include any and all modifications, renewals, extensions or amendments thereto whether noted above or otherwise;
WHEREAS, Lender did appoint Michael Clemons as Substitute Trustee, of record in Record Book 2194, Page 1924, Register's Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee;
WHEREAS, Default in the payment of the note secured by said Deed of Trust has been made;
WHEREAS, Lender, the owner and holder of said note and Deed of Trust, has demanded that the property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of the applicable note and Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, if applicable, the requirements pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 35-5-117 have been met;
NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that Michael Clemons, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon in said Deed of Trust will on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2022 AT 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME AT THE FRONT DOOR OF THE HISTORIC RUTHERFORD COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash and free from the statutory right of redemption, homestead, and all other exemptions as are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property in Rutherford County, Tennessee, described as follows:
Being all of Lot No. 20, Final Plat, Phase 1, Prestwick Subdivision, according to plat and survey of same appearing of record in Plat Book 21, page 115, of the Register’s Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for more complete details of location and description of said lot.
Being the same property conveyed to Benjamin M. Kusmak and Kelley D. Kusmak and Donald P. Healy, by Warranty Deed from Tom Hester d/b/a The Clancey Group, dated August 22, 2017, recorded August 23, 2017, of record in Book 1601, Page 1008, Register’s Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee.
The following is for informational purposes only:
Property Address: 1512 Tartan Court
Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130
Map-Parcel Numbers 090B-E-009.00
Subject to tenant’s rights to possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded document, including but not limited to any applicable recorded plan, plat, charter, restriction, judgment(s), notice of governmental entity, or declaration of taking(s); any prior lien(s) of record; unpaid taxes and assessments which exist as a lien against said properties; any restrictive covenant(s), easement(s) or setback line(s) that may be applicable; any rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims, and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate inspection and survey of the premises might disclose.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranty of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of such property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The successful bidder shall tender cash payment by close of business, or 4:30 P.M. CST, on the day of the foreclosure sale.
The Substitute Trustee, in order to accomplish the most advantageous sale and consequent discharge of his obligation under the Deed of Trust, reserves the right to do any or all of the following, without further publication and upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth herein:
1. To adjourn the sale to another time during regular business hours on a different day or place or rescind the sale;
2. To delay the sale for a reasonable time during regular business hours on the same day, to be continued at the announced place and time, and to this end Substitute Trustee reserves the right to delay the sale of the Property to take place at the actual Property location(s) or at such other location as is orally announced and, in such instance, the precise time of sale or sales will be announced at the time and place for the sale set forth herein;
3. To sell the Property at the time fixed by the last postponement or to give new notice of sale;
4. To sell the Property in such lots, parcels, segments or separate estates as may accomplish the most advantageous sale and consequent discharge of his or her trust obligation under the circumstances, and to this end Substitute Trustee may sell the property first in whole and then in part, and ultimately consummate the sale in which ever manner produces the most advantageous result;
5. To sell part of the Property and delay, adjourn, cancel or postpone the sale of the remaining part of the Property; and/or
6. To sell the Property to the next highest bidder in the event any higher bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
Other interested parties: Villages of Prestwick Homeowners Association and Wilson Bank & Trust
This 13th day of January, 2022.
J. Michael Clemons
CLEMMONS & CLEMONS, PLLC
414 Union Street, Suite 1900
Nashville, Tennessee 37219
Phone: (615) 823-1201
Facsimile: (615) 823-1194
Insertion Dates in The Murfreesboro Post: January 18, 2022; January 25, 2022 and February 1, 2022.
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 8, 2016, executed by JUSTIN L SAUNDERS, LYDIA C. SAUNDERS, conveying certain real property therein described to WILSON AND ASSOCIATES P.L.LC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee recorded July 22, 2016, in Deed Book 1486, Page 2695 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the courthouse door where the foreclosure sales are customarily held, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Rutherford County, Tennessee, to wit:
BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY PROPERTY RESERVED FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT, ON THE EAST BY LOT 22, PALMER SQUARE SUBDIVISION, SECTION II, ON THE SOUTH BY THE NORTH MARGIN OF DOMINION DRIVE, AND ON THE WEST BY LOT 20, PALMER SQUARE SUBDIVISION, SECTION II; BEING KNOWN AS LOT 21, SECTION II, PALMER SQUARE AND RESUBDIVISION LOTS 1 AND 2, SECTION I, MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 5, PAGE 74, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE. BEGINNING AT A PIN ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF DOMINION DRIVE BEING 332.9` FROM THE EAST MARGIN OF SULPHUR SPRINGS ROAD AND BEING THE SW CORNER OF THIS LOT AND THE SE CORNER OF LOT 20; THENCE WITH THE EAST LINE OF LOT 20, N 4 DEG. 45 MINUTES E, 175.0` TO A PIN BEING THE NW CORNER OF THIS LOT; THENCE WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF PROPERTY RESERVED FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT, S 85 DEG. 15 MINUTES E, 120.0` TO A PIN BEING THE NE CORNER OF THIS LOT; THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF LOT 22, S 4 DEG. 45 MINUTES W, 175.0` TO A PIN ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF DOMINION DRIVE BEING THE SE CORNER OF THIS LOT; THENCE WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF DOMINION DRIVE, N 85 DEG. 15 MINUTES W, 120.0` TO THE BEGINNING.
Parcel ID: 058 I A 037 00 000
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2272 DOMINION DR, MURFREESBORO, TN 37129. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JUSTIN L SAUNDERS, LYDIA C. SAUNDERS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE
JENNIFER A. OWNBY
Petitioner,
vs
JONATHAN MATTHEW OWNBY,
Respondent.
CASE NO. 12CV-1407
TO: JONATHAN MATTHEW OWNBY
Order of Publication
It appearing from the bill in this cause, which is sworn to that the residence and current address of the above listed defendant, JONATHAN MATTHEW OWNBY, is unknown and cannot be served with process, It is ordered that publication be made for four consecutive weeks in the MURFREESBORO POST, a newspaper published in MURFREESBORO, RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN requiring the said defendant, JONATHAN MATTHEW OWNBY to appear before the clerk of said Court on or before thirty days after the last publication hereof and make defense to the bill filed in the above cause, which seeks Modification of Parenting Plan or otherwise said bill be taken for confessed and cause proceeded with exparte.
This the 12TH day of January, 2022.
John A. W. Bratcher, Clerk of said Court.
By: Lori Finch, Deputy Clerk.
Solicitors for Plaintiff: Sarah Reist Digby & Jess L. Morgan
TO BE RUN: 1/18, 1/25, 2/1 & 2/8/2022
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF RUTHERFORD COUNTY TENNESSEE, AT MURFREESBORO
IN RE: ESTATE OF: ADRIAN W. UTTERBACK, JIL
To: Adrian W. Utterback, III
Karen Preston Pruitt
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the bill in this cause, which is sworn to, that the residence and current addresses of the above listed heirs, Adrian W. Utterback, III, and Karen Preston Pruitt, are unknown and cannot be served with process. It is ORDERED that publication be made for four consecutive weeks in The Murfreesboro Post, a newspaper published in Murfreesboro, TN 37130, requiring the said heirs, Adrian W. Utterback, III, and Karen Preston Pruitt, to appear before the Clerk of said Court on or before thirty days after the last publication hereof and make defense to the Petition filed
in the above cause or otherwise said bill be taken for confessed and the cause proceed with exparte.
This the 13th day of January,2022.
Lisa Crowell, County Court Clerk,
by R.M. Spence, Deputy Clerk.
Solicitor for Estate: Jim K. Duncan
Run Dates :
01/25/22
02/01/22
02/08/22
02/15/22
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 8, 2012, executed by ANITA K. NORRIS, conveying certain real property therein described to FNC TITLE SERVICES, LLC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee recorded July 11, 2012, in Deed Book 1143, Page 3441 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR CASCADE FUNDING MORTGAGE TRUST HB2 who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the courthouse door where the foreclosure sales are customarily held, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Rutherford County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 73, KENSINGTON, SECTION I, ACCORDING TO SURVEY AND PLAT OF SAME APPEARING OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 12, PAGE 109, OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DETAILS OF LOCATED AND DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.
Parcel ID: 112A-A- 60.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1919 CHARTWELL COURT, MURFREESBORO, TN 37130. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS AT LAW OF ANITA K. NORRIS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, RUTHERFORD COUNTY
WHEREAS, Melinda Sue Chandler executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Beneficiary, as Nominee for IBERIABANK d/b/a IBERIABANK Mortgage, Lender and Greg Smithers, Trustee(s), which was dated October 31, 2017, and recorded on November 3, 2017, in Book 1623, at Page 1369 in Rutherford County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 15, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Murfreesboro, 1850 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Rutherford County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND in the 3rd Civil District of Rutherford County, Tennessee, being all of Lot 153, Eastwood Subdivision, Section VI, according to survey and plat of same appearing of record in Plat Book 4, Page 2, of the Register's Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for more complete details of location and description of said lot.
Being the same property conveyed to Melinda Sue Chandler, unmarried woman, by Warranty Deed from Tina Janelle Cantrall, unmarried, of record in Record Book 1623, Page 1367, Register's Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 018G B 010.00-000
Address/Description: 142 Sullivan Trail, La Vergne, TN 37086
Current Owner(s): Melinda Sue Chandler
Other Interested Party(ies):
Tennessee Housing Development Agency
Ascend Federal Credit Union
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 21-06326 FC01
Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale
WHEREAS, on March 15, 2011, a certain Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by JAMES ERVIN MCADAMS, as mortgagor in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, NA,NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION, as mortgagee and Robert M. Wilson Jr, as trustee, and was recorded on March 22, 2011 under Clerk`s Instrument Number 1719275, Book 1051, Page 3826-3835 in the real property records of Rutherford, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated March 6, 2012, and recorded on March 29, 2017, under Book 1558, Page 3098 in the real property records of Rutherford County, Tennessee; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of February 22, 2022 is $182,128.60; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded in the real property records of Rutherford County, Tennessee under Book 2194, Page 2257, Instrument number 2417164, notice is hereby given that on February 22, 2022, on or about 11:00AM local time, all real property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY SITUATE IN RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:
BEING LOT NO. 12 ON THE PLAN OF RIDGECREST ACRES SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 28, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH RECORD REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JAMES ERVIN MCADAMS SR. AND WIFE, FANNIE LILLARD MCADAMS BY WARRANTY DEED FROM AARON D. WADE AND WIFE, ELLEN D. WADE, DATED JULY 30, 1968 AND FILED ON RECORD IN DEED BOOK 183, PAGE 311, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THE SAID FANNIE LILLARD MCADAMS IS NOW DECEASED, LEAVING THE SAID JAMES ERVIN MCADAMS, SR THE SURVIVING TENANT BY THE ENTIRETY AND SOLE OWNER OF SAID LAND.
JAMES ERVIN MCADAMS, SR. AND JAMES ERVIN MCADAMS BEING ONE AND THE SAME PERSON.
Commonly known as: 724 Lolita Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
Tax ID: 090E-B-003.00
The sale will be held in Rutherford County, Tennessee at the following location: at the Front (East) door of the old Rutherford County Courthouse, in the center of the square, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, .
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $216,815.19.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $21,681.52 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $21,681.52 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
Other interested Parties: SECRETARY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. §35-5-101 have been met.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C. A. §67-1-1433.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $216,815.19, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: January 13, 2022
Jerry Bridenbaugh
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
7100 Commerce Way, Suite 273
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 238-3630
(615) 777-4517 Fax
MWZM File: 21-000093-430-1
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 5, 2016, executed by David S. Slate, who acquired title as Scott Slate and Lisa K. Slate, to Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., as Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Ditech Financial LLC, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on November 22, 2016, in the Register’s Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee, at Record Book 1525, Page 2635, and Instrument Number 2055195.
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to LoanCare, LLC, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Auction.com Room, located in the DoubleTree by Hilton Murfreesboro, 1850 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Rutherford County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Rutherford, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
Being Lot No. 40, Seven Oaks, Section Phase I, as shown by plat of Record in plat Book 23, Page 209, of the Register's office of Rutherford County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description of said lot.
Being the same parcel conveyed to Scott Slate and Lisa K. Slate from Michael S. Kestner and Charles R. Reinhardt, Jr. a Tennessee Joint Venture, by virtue of a Deed Dated 8/29/2003, Recorded 9/15/2003, in Deed Book 314, page 2072, as Instrument No. 1225393 County of Rutherford, State of Tennessee.
Assessor's Parcel No: R0030052
Parcel ID: 050F-A-050.00-000
Commonly known as 828 Hammersmith Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: David S. Slate; Scott Slate; and Lisa K. Slate.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 1154-1812A
Newspaper: The Murfreesboro Post
Publication Dates: 1/25/2022, 2/1/2022, 2/8/2022
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, RUTHERFORD COUNTY
WHEREAS, Clay Rion executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Peoples Home Equity Inc., Lender and Smart Title & Escrow, LLC, Trustee(s), which was dated June 19, 2017, and recorded on June 27, 2017, in Book 1584, at Page 2824 in Rutherford County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 31, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Murfreesboro, 1850 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Rutherford County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Rutherford County, Tennessee, Being Lot No. 3 on the plan of Key Estates, Section I, as of record in Plat Book 3, page 67, in the Register's Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description.
Being the same property conveyed to Terry Jean Burnett by Quitclaim Deed from Roger Alan Burnett, dated September 4, 2002 and recorded September 13, 2002, in Book 185, page 1555, in the Register's Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee.
Further being the same property conveyed to Charles Good and Emily Good, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed from Terry Jean Burnett, unmarried, dated July 28, 2015, and recorded August 5, 2015, of record in Book 1397, Page 1898, in the Register's Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 049 K A 038 00 000
Address/Description: 6515 Longview Dr, Cleveland, TN 37323
Current Owner(s): Clay Rion
Other Interested Party(ies): Tennessee Housing Development Agency
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 21-09318 FC01
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 18, 2014, executed by JAMES S CLARK, conveying certain real property therein described to SIGNATURE TITLE SVCS LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee recorded June 27, 2014, in Deed Book 1305, Page 2896-2905 at Instrument Number 1910560; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Penny Mac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Auction.com Room of the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Murfreesboro, 1850 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN, 37129, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Rutherford County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING ALL OF LOT 18 & 19, BLOCK A, FAIRVIEW, ACCORDING TO PLAT AND SURVEY OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 95, PAGE 150. REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.
Parcel ID: 141P-A-018.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 954 N MAIN ST, EAGLEVILLE, TN 37060. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JAMES S CLARK
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
ONEMAIN FINANCIAL ISSUANCE TRUST 2015-1
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, Martin L Winter and Joy Winter executed a Deed of Trust to Ronald M Harkavy, Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Realty Mortgage Corporation, on February 22, 2008 and recorded on March 5, 2008 in Book 825, Page 1352, Instrument No. 1550740 in the Office of the Register of Rutherford County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust Bank United N.A. (the "Holder"), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on February 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM at 20 Public Square, N, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 at the Rutherford County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Rutherford County, TN:
Being all of Lot No. 11 of Florence Acres Subdivision, according to plat and survey of record in Plat Book 29, Page 151, Register's Office of Rutherford County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete details of location land description.
Being the same property conveyed to Martin L. Winter, married by Warranty Deed from Glen Bolden and wife, Cathy A Bolden and James Nave and wife, Jamie L Nave dated November 28, 2005 and filed for record in Record Book 571, Page 2832, Register's Office for Rutherford County, Tennessee.
Street Address: 5115 Green Acres Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Parcel Number: 071D A 07300
Current Owner: Joyce K. Winter
Other Interested Party(ies): N/A
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Melissa Ann Crunk executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Beneficiary, as nominee for Reliance First Capital, LLC, Lender and Fidelity National Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated October 17, 2017, and recorded on October 23, 2017, in Book 1788, at Page 2291 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Reliance First Capital, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 10, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 117 ON THE PLAN OF POPLAR RIDGE ESTATES, SECTION IV-A, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 453, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR SAID COUNTY, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID Number: 118H F 11.00
Address/Description: 330 Toby Trl, Mountain Juliet, TN 37122
Current Owner(s): Melissa A. Crunk
Other Interested Party(ies): Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
REPUBLIC FINANCE
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 21-08937 FC01
IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MARLON DILLARD AND WIFE DONNA DILLARD V. UNKNOWN FATHER, 21-ON-140, ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION. It appearing to the Court from allegations of the Petition, Motion for Service by Publication and the Putative Father's Registry return, that the identity and whereabouts of the Respondent, Unknown Father, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search; therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Respondent, Unknown Father. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Respondent, Unknown Father, does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Petition, further personal service or service by, further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the Respondent, Unknown Father, by filing same with the Juvenile Court Clerk for Wilson County, Tennessee, Honorable Barry Tatum, Judge. Respectfully submitted: Charlene Robin Vance (BPR# 021614), Attorney for Petitioners, 224 West Main Street, Watertown, TN 37184.(615)-2379338.
Wilson Post
01/19/22 01/26/22
02/02/22 02/09/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN SCOTT WHIGHAM
CASE NO. #2022PR3
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JOHN SCOTT WHIGHAM, deceased, who died September 27, 2021, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of January, 2022.
HEATHER RENAE WHIGHAM
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN SCOTT WHIGHAM
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. HORVATH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 1-26-2022 2-2-2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: NILDA B. VILLAR
CASE NO. #2022PR23
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of NILDA B. VILLAR, deceased, who died December 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of January, 2022.
MICHELE VILLAR-JONES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NILDA B. VILLAR
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STPEHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/26/22 2/2/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EUGENE HURL SWEETON
CASE NO. 2022PR14
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Eugene Hurl Sweeton, deceased, who died on November 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 31, 2022
BOBBIE MAI SWEETON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EUGENE HURL SWEETON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-26-22 & 2-2-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN WAYNE BELCHER
CASE NO. 2022PR13
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of John Wayne Belcher, deceased, who died on October 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 31, 2022
CHRISTINE GAIL BELCHER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN WAYNE BELCHER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Donald Byrd
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-26-22 & 2-2-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Betty ann Welch
CASE NO. #2022PR21
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BETTY ANN WELCH, deceased, who died January 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the19th day of January, 2022.
JAMES BRETT WELCH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY ANN WELCH
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPEHEN BROWN
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/26/22 2/2/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARTY RICHARD FOSTER
CASE NO. 2022PR11
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Marty Richard Foster, deceased, who died on September 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 31, 2022
SHANE FOSTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARTY RICHARD FOSTER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-26-22 & 2-2-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOROTHY C. GILES
CASE NO. 2022PR22
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dorothy C. Giles, deceased, who died on October 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 31, 2022
KATHLEEN C. FASIG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOROTHY C. GILES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-26-22 & 2-2-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Nancy M. Patterson
CASE NO. #2022PR9
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of NANCY M. PATTERSON, deceased, who died November 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of January, 2022.
MATTHEW A. PATTERSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NANCY M. PATTERSON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/26/22 2/2/22
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 25, 2007, executed by LARRY W DENNY, BEVERLY L DENNY, conveying certain real property therein described to HAROLD D. KING, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded July 30, 2007, in Deed Book 1262, Page 608 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2017-7, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2017-7 who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEING LOT NO. 1A AND 1B RESUBDIVISION OF AN AMENDMENT TO TRACTS 1 AND 2 PAUL EDGE ESTATE, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 440, OF THE REGISTERS OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.
Parcel ID: 113-032.08
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 5380 CHICKEN ROAD, LEBANON, TN 37090. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF BEVERLY L DENNY
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
MIDDLE TENNESSEE ELECTRIC MEMBERSHIP CORPORATION
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Tracy L. Murphy and Regina L. Murphy executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Pulte Mortgage, LLC, Lender and Gregory S. Perrone, Trustee(s), which was dated August 16, 2011, and recorded on August 24, 2011, in Book 1451, at Page 1794 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee being Lot 195 on the final plat of Spence Creek, Phase 14, of record in Plat Book 27, Page 179, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which Plan reference is hereby made for a complete and accurate description thereof.
Being the same property conveyed to Tracy L. Murphy and Regina L. Murphy, husband and wife, by deed from Centex Homes, a Nevada general partnership of record in Book 1451, Page 1792, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 048F 001.00
Address/Description: 76 Suggs Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087
Current Owner(s): Tracy L. Murphy and Regina L. Murphy
Other Interested Party(ies):
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Spence Creek Homeowners Association, Inc.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 17-14757 FC
THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE, AND TRAILCOMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2022, AT 2:00 PM. IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2022 AT 5:00 PM in THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on March 31, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by HENRY E. OVERBY AND SHIRLEY K. OVERBY, to Michael J. Mills, Attorney at Law, Trustee, on September 25, 2017, at Record Book 1785, Page 52-64 as Instrument No. 17623563 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Land in the 24th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 26 as shown on the Plan of Belinda City, Inc., Section I, as of record in Plat Book 10, Page 28, said Register`s Office, as revised by plan of record in Plat Book 13, Page 87, Register`s Office for said County.
Said Lot No. 26 fronts 110.0 feet on the Southerly side of Creekview Drive and runs back 243.67 feet on the Southwesterly line and 205.00 feet on the Northeasterly line to a line in the rear which measures 188.92 feet.
Being the same property conveyed to Henry E. Overby and wife Shirley K. Overby by deed from Jessie Atkins, of record in Book 301, Page 99, Register`s Office for said county, dated September 29 1976, and recorded on October 2nd, 1976.
Property commonly known as 229 Creekview Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Tax Map 096C A 026.00, Wilson, County, Tennessee.
Tax ID: 096C A 026.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: HENRY E. OVERBY AND SHIRLEY K. OVERBY
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 229 Creekview Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000006-210-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT BANE
CASE NO. 2022PR27
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert Bane, deceased, who died on January 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 31, 2022
TEDDY NEWMAN BANE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT BANE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-2-22 & 2-9-22
LEGAL PUBLICATIONS
NOTICE OF BID
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces the
intention to award a revenue lease(s) on agricultural parcels
in Old Hickory WMA (Wilson and Trousdale Counties) for a
term of 5 year(s). The agricultural areas to be leased consist
of 143 acres. Bids will be accepted from February 1, 2022
to February 18, 2022. Submitted bids will be opened at 9:00
am on February 21, 2022 at Old Hickory WMA Headquarters
4050 Canoe Branch Rd. Lebanon, TN 37087 To receive an
invitation to bid or for more information-on this leasing
program, call Michael Bobel at (629)215-1384.
BLUEBIRD STORAGE
-WATERTOWN UNITS
AUCTION:
Notice is hereby given in
order to satisfy the Owner’s
lien, the contents of the
following storage units will
be sold at the address listed
on Sparta Pike, Watertown,
TN on Saturday, February 12,
2022 at 1:00 pm.
Thorne Creek, 908 West Street
TB35 Stephanie Stoner
Watertown 1, 9465 Sparta Pike
WC63 Annie Branaman
Watertown II, 9998 Sparta Pike
WE223 Laura Clark
For Information call:
Nancy Harvey, 615-727-2505.
Some units might not be
available at Auction
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
2022 ANNUAL AGENCY PLAN
AND 5-YEAR CFP ACTION PLAN
LEBANON HOUSING AUTHORITY
Notice is hereby given to the residents of the Lebanon Housing Authority,
and all persons interested, that the Housing Authority is required by the U.S.
Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Section 511 of
the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998 Interim Rule to submit
a Public Housing Annual Agency Plan and 5-Year Capital Fund Action Plan.
The 2022 Annual Agency Plan provides details about the Housing Authority’s
proposed development plans, administration, and operational policies
changes. The 5-Year Capital Fund Action Plan lists the proposed capital
improvement plans for the upcoming fiscal years 2022-2026.
Prior to the submission of these documents to HUD, we are soliciting comments
and suggestions. We will be conducting a Public Hearing on Thursday,
March 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Lebanon Housing Authority, 49 Lake
Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, to discuss the proposed plans.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may submit written comments
regarding the Annual Agency Plan to Mr. Patrick Johnson, Executive Director,
Lebanon Housing Authority, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon TN 37087. Written
comments will be received through Thursday, March 17, 2022.
INVITATION TO SUBMIT PROPOSALS
The Lebanon Housing Authority is soliciting proposals from experienced
and professional affordable housing Developers as described
below.
The Lebanon Housing Authority, Lebanon, Tennessee is seeking the services
of a qualified professional Developer Partner, to provide financial and technical
resources to assist with the development of various affordable housing
development projects. The Developer Partner will conduct a feasibility analysis
to determine the best proposal for redevelopment.
Phase I of the required services will include assistance in the redevelopment
of a site funded for the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA)
2021 LIHTC program. In addition, the LHA is interested in receiving proposals
that discuss multi-year initiatives and project implementation phases for
redevelopment of all the LHA sites.
Details of the Request of Proposals (RFP) can be obtained on LHA’s website
under the link [www.lhatn.org]. Please direct all inquiries regarding this
Request for Proposal to the following contact:
Mr. Patrick Johnson, Executive Director
Lebanon Housing Authority
49 Upton Heights
Lebanon,Tenn.37087
(615)444-1872
A pre-proposal conference will be held Friday, January 28, 2022@ 1:00 p.m.
at the above location.
Proposals shall be received until 3:00 p.m. (Central Standard Time) on Friday,
February 4, 2022, at the above location. Proposals received after this
date and time will be rejected.
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER
PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY RONAKKUMAR PATEL
DBA LACY’S MARKET
AT 2330 COUCHVILLE PIKE, MT JULIET, TN 37122
FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (PACKAGE BEER) UNDER THE
PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE PUBLIC ACTS
OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (GROCERY STORE)
LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 16 MILES FROM THE SOUTHWEST
SIDE OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION
WHEN THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS, MONDAY
FEBRUARY 7, 2022 AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM
1, UPSTAIRS IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN
LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
Wilson County Beer Board
Date Published: February 2, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lebanon Special School District is requesting bids
for labor and materials to demolish four ( 4) existing
portable buildings. Bids are sealed and due in the
Central Office of Lebanon Special School District at 397
N. Castle Heights Ave. Lebanon, Tn 37087 at 10:00 a.m.
February 26. 2022.You may contacted Jerry England at
for SPECS or call 615-449-6060.
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID -710- GRADING AND PAVING
FOR THE WILSON COUNTY WARD AG CENTER /
EXPO CENTER
BID OPENING DATE
FEBRUARY 15, 2022, AT 11:00 A.M.
AT THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN THE
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the
Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street,
Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248.
Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County
Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular
business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid
package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing
Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept
any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with
the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person
shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be
excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of
or be subjected to discrimination under any program or
activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/
PURCHASING AGENT
INVITATION TO BID
GBID 711
Proposals are being accepted for the Tennessee Made
Building, Structural Packages for the Wilson County James
E. Ward Ag Center, Lebanon, Tennessee by the Owner
until 11:00 A.M. local time, February 11, 2022, at the offices
of the Wilson County Director of Finance Office, 228
East Main Street, Room 205, Lebanon, 37087: for a public
opening.
All Bidders must be licensed Contractors, as required by
the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1976, to perform the
type of construction herein described (Tennessee Code
Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Amended by Chapter 9
and Chapter 406 of the Public Acts of 1977).
All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the
appropriate contractor’s name, license number and classification,
bid number and all other information required
by law on the exterior of the envelope. Any bid submitted
with improper or incomplete information on the envelope
is subject to rejection.
Bidding Documents may be obtained electronically by
contacting, Tim Stockton, Construction Manager, phone
(615) 405-1729. The bid documents will be available starting
Wednesday February 2, 2022.
No pre-bid conference is scheduled; however, each bidder
must visit the site to become familiar with site conditions.
No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days subsequent
to the opening of Bids without the consent of the
Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all
bids for any reason.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the
Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street,
Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248.
Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County
Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular
business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid
package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing
Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept
any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with
the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person
shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be
excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of
or be subjected to discrimination under any program or
activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID – 712 BREAD
WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S
DEPARTMENT
FEBRUARY 11, 2022, AT 10:30 A.M.
is the BID OPENING DATE.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the
Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street,
Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248.
Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County
Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular
business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid
package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing
Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept
any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with
the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person
shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be
excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of
or be subjected to discrimination under any program or
activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/
PURCHASING AGENT
INVITATION TO BID -
Wilson County Tennessee
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
The sale of real property located at 106 Oak Street,
Lebanon, TN. 37087.
Property Specifications:
This property is being sold as is where is.
• Lot size is 1.74 acres
• Main Building Size: 7,500 Square foot
• Shop Building: 4,000 Square foot
• Property is zoned Residential, but whoever purchases
the property can apply to change the zoning.
RBID – 636 – Sale of Real Property. Deadline for receiving
bids is March 3rd, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.
Bids will be accepted publicly at 1:00 p.m. on March 3rd,
2022, at 228 East Main Street Conference Room 1 Lebanon,
TN. 37087
All sealed bids will be accepted before interested parties at
time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County
Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P.
O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Road Commission
at (615) 444-9022 during regular business hours Monday
through Thursday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent and the Wilson
County Road Commission reserves the right to reject any
or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other
than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person
shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded
from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be
subjected to discrimination under any program or activity
receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/
PURCHASING AGENT
Wilson County Tennessee
The Wilson County Finance Department Purchasing Agent
is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
RBID-637
FLAGGING OR LANE CLOSURE
FOR THE WILSON COUNTY
ROAD COMMISSION
All bids must be turned in on or before February 24, 2022,
at 10:30 am to the Wilson County Finance Department on
the 2nd floor of the Wilson County Courthouse.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the
Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street,
Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective
vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance
Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business
hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package.
The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent
reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any
portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the
lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person
shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded
from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be
subjected to discrimination under any program or activity
receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/
PURCHASING AGENT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
On Monday, January 24, 2022 the Wilson County
Commission approved the application made by Stewarts
Ferry Investment Partners/David Lien property
to rezone from (R-1) Rural Residential to (R-1 PUD)
Residential Planned Unit Development Overlay District.
approximately 49.03 acres, the property located
on Stewarts Ferry Pike is referenced by Wilson County
Tax Map 117 Parcel 24.13. A copy of this approved
request is on file in the Wilson County Planning
Office located at 228 East Main Street Room 5 and is
available for inspection during regular business hours.
|