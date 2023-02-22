LIEN SALE CEDAR CREEK MARINA 9120 Saundersville RdMt Juliet, TN 37122615-758-5174Friday, Mar 17, 2023 @10am464 Bayliner Cierra 29.5 BP1C24STL889TN1579GWSuntracker DL Pontoon Party Barge 24.0BUJ65493F989TN9304BW
PUBLIC NOTICEThe Board of Commissioners of the City of Mt. Juliet will have a Public Hearing at City Hall on March 13, 2023, at 6:15 pm for the 2nd and final reading on the following item: Amend the Land Use Plan for Property knows as Villages of S Greenhill (formerly 13506 Lebanon Rd.), Map 053, Parcel 152.00 from Thoroughfare Commercial to Mixed-Use. The Public is invited to attend and comment.Kenny Martin, City ManagerCity
PUBLIC NOTICEThe Board of Commissioners of the City of Mt. Juliet will have a Public Hearing at City Hall on March 13, 2023 at 6:15 pm to consider the following on 2nd and final reading: • Amend the Mt. Juliet City Code Article II, Chapter 8, Section 8-20 (2) “Additional Codes Adopted” to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Code and to add Local Regulations • Amend Ordinance 2018-11 Fees for Building Construction, Re-Inspection fees and Temporary Certificates of Occupancy (Temp CO’s)The public is invited to attend and comment.Kenny Martin, City ManagerCity of Mt. Juliet
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Board of Commissioners of the City of Mt. Juliet will have a Public Hearing at City Hall on
February 27, 2023 at 6:15 pm to consider the following on 2nd and final reading:
• Amend the Mt. Juliet City Code – Traffic Commission
• Amend FY 2022/2023 Budget to appropriate funds to transfer to the Debt
Service Fund
• Major Amendment to the Preliminary Master Development Plan (PMDP) for
the Providence Central Planned Unit Development (PUD), Specifically area B1,
located at Providence Parkway, Map 097, Parcel 75.07
The public is invited to attend and comment.
Kenny Martin, City Manager
City of Mt. Juliet
