IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
MEGAN ELISABETH BUCKNER
Plaintiff/Wife
vs.
EDUARDO GASPAR RUIZ
Defendant/Husband
Docket No.: 22-DC-599
ORDER GRANTING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION AND RESERVING ATTORNEY’S FEES FOR FINAL HEARING
This cause came to be heard on the 10th day of January, 2023, before the Honorable Clara W. Byrd, Judge of the Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, upon Plaintiff, MEGAN ELISABETH BUCKNER (hereinafter “Wife)”s, Motion to Serve Respondent by Publication, and upon statements of counsel and review of the record as a whole, the Court finds as follows:
1. Wife and Minor Child are residents and citizens of Wilson County, Tennessee.
2. Defendant, EDUARDO GASPAR RUIZ (hereinafter “Husband”)’s, last known address is 2783 Saundersville Ferry Road, Mt Juliet, Tennessee 37122.
3. However, Husband’s current location is unknown, that he cannot be located at his last place of abode, that there is reasonable grounds upon which to believe that Husband is evading service, and that the Husband’s current residence and/or domicile is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
4. Wife attempted to obtain Husband’s current mailing address by messaging him and asking for him for said information over the phone, but Husband refused to provide information on multiple occasions.
5. Wife has attempted to contact Husband via email, text message, and social media regarding service of this matter. However, Husband has failed to accept service.
6. That it is necessary to serve the Husband with the Complaint for Divorce by publication.
7. That upon information and belief. Husband is actively evading being located and has been deported from the United States for criminal activity.
8. That, for the foregoing reasons, it is necessary that Wife be allowed to serve Husband with the Complaint for Divorce by publication.
9. Wife has requested that se be awarded her attorney’s fees in the amount of $600.00 for the preparation and presentation of he Motion as Husband’s failure to participate this cause necessitated these actions.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, ADJUDGE, AND DECREED that the Plaintiff/Wife MEGAN ELISABETH BUCKNER, is permitted to serve Defendant/Husband, EDUARDO GASPAR RUIZ, with Complaint for Divorce by publication in the Wilson Post, a local newspaper of general circulation for Wilson County, Tennessee, or a newspaper of similar general circulation for Wilson County, Tennessee, by running notice of this action for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law.
IT IS FINALLY, ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED that Wife’s request for attorney’s fees in the amount of $600.00 is hereby reserved for final hearing.
IT IS SO ORDERED, This the 18th day of January, 2023.
HON. CLARA W. BYRD
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
DIGBY FAMILY LAW, PLC
Sarah Reist Digby, BPR # 32332
Jess L. Morgan, BPR #036131
Attorney for Plaintiff Wife
5123 Virginia Way, C22
Brentwood, TN 37027
Tel (615)997-3741
Fax (615)997-3742
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
Service upon Husband is not possible as his current address is unknow.
This, the 10th day of January, 2023
Jess L. Morgan
Wilson Post
Dates to run 02/01/23, 02/08/23, 02/15/23, 02/22/22
|
IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
NICHOLAS HARDIMAN and wife
MARY HANNAH HARDIMAN
Petitioners
Vs. Docket No. 2022-JV-264
JAZLYN MCKINNON
Respondent/Mother
IN RE: THE MINOR CHILD
Roman Michael McKinnon DOB 05/31/2022
A Child Under Eighteen (18) years old.
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION AS TO UNKNOW FATHER
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition to Adjudicate Minor Child to be Dependent and Neglected for Custody, Temporary Relief, and Application for Ex Parte Restraining Order, and for Child Support lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C. A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the General Sessions Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioners, Nicholas and Mary Hardiman, have requested an order allowing service. Petitioners have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court Shall:
1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson, County, Tennessee.
2. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and location at which Court is held.
3. This copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, Unknown Father, that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, a default judgement will issue by the Honorable Ensley Hagan for the Juvenile Court Clerk’s office of Wilson County and shall send a copy of this Order of Publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Wilson County areas for four (4) consecutive weeks successively, at least once in every week.
ENTERED this the 2nd day of February,2023.
JUDGE ENSLEY HAGAN
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
TIFFANY D. HAGAR, #29190
Attorney for Petitioners
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615)784-4588
(615) 784-4590(FAX)
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been served upon the following counsel for parties in interest herein by First Class U.S. mail to the last known address of Jazlynn McKinnon, Respondent/Mother, 212 N. Buyers Avenue, Gallatin, TN 37066 and 4730 Highway North, Crossville TN 38571: and Kayla Costley, Guardian ad Litem, 133 S. College Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 on this 26th day of January, 2023
Tiffany D Haggar, #029190
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/8/23, 2/15/23, 2/22/23 and 3/1/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOTTIE JEAN CROWE
CASE NO. 2023PR52
Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DOTTIE JEAN CROWE, deceased, who died on January 5, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 7, 2023
DELORES JEAN WILLARD,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOTTIE JEAN CROWE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Costley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 and 2/22/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROGER CONRAD HOLMES, JR.
CASE NO. 2023PR51
Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ROGER CONRAD HOLMES, JR., deceased, who died on December 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 7, 2023
ROGER C. HOLMES, III,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROGER CONRAD HOLMES, JR.,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 and 2/22/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: HOWARD JEROME CANTLOPE
CASE NO. #2022PR552
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of HOWARD JEROME CANTLOPE, deceased, who died March 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 7th day of February, 2023.
MELANIE A. CANTLOPE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HOWARD JEROME CANTLOPE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BENJAMIN I. WACHTEL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 2/22/23
|
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
Vs
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 78
GROUP:
PARCEL: 21.10
Description:
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Darryl Todd Box
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants Darryl Todd Box, his heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 78, Parcel 21.10, and further described as lying in the 24th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as located along Beckwith Road, Mt. Juliet Tennessee, Wilson County, Tennessee containing an estimated 6.74 acres. This property is also known as Lot 10 of Monty Mires-Charles R. Custer property as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 16, at page 441 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. See also that plat of the Darryl Todd Box Property of record in Plat Book 25, Page 277 in said Register’s Office. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1334, at page 1162, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants Darryl Todd Box, his heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 30th day of January, 2023.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
02/15/23 02/22/23 03/01/23 03/08/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GARY MICHAEL OGLETREE
CASE NO. 2023PR46
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Gary Michael Ogletree, deceased, who died on October 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 8, 2023
STEVEN HOOVER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GARY MICHAEL OGLETREE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-15-23 & 2-22-23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARJORIE B. STONE
CASE NO. 2023PR54
Notice is hereby given that on the 8TH day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARJORIE B. STONE, deceased, who died on January 5, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 8, 2023
ROBIN R. NATION & CANDY R. NATION,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF MARJORIE B. STONE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 and 2/22/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARY SUE HOLLEMAN
CASE NO. #2023PR39
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of MARY SUE HOLLEMAN, deceased, who died November 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8th day of February, 2023.
NICKY C. HOLLEMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY SUE HOLLEMAN
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STPEHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 2/22/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: LINDA ROMAINE BEATTY
CASE NO. #2023PR59
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of LINDA ROMAINE BEATTY, deceased, who died July 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8th day of February, 2023.
THOMAS JERRY BEATTY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LINDA ROMAINE BEATTY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 2/22/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF VICTORIA ANNE PATY
CASE NO. 2023PR45
Notice is hereby given that on the 8TH day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of VICTORIA ANNE PATY, deceased, who died on December 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 8, 2023
JOELY DIANNE POORE,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VICTORIA ANNE PATY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Turner Smith Evans, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 and 2/22/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARY ETTA DENSON
CASE NO. #2023PR61
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February 2023, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of MARY ETTA DENSON, deceased, who died March 29, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 9th day of February, 2023.
TIFFANY TRAMEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY ETTA DENSON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 2/22/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOE ALLEN WILLIAMS
CASE NO. 2023PR65
Notice is hereby given that on the 9TH day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JOE ALLEN WILLIAMS, deceased, who died on December 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 9, 2023
GWENDOLYN L. WILLIAMS,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOE ALLEN WILLIAMS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Charlene Robin Vance, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 and 2/22/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EARL FRANKLIN GRUBBS, JR.
CASE NO. 2023PR64
Notice is hereby given that on the 9TH day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of EARL FRANKLIN GRUBBS, JR., deceased, who died on January 21, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 9, 2023
EARL FRANKLIN GRUBBS, III,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EARL FRANKLIN GRUBBS, JR.,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 and 2/22/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ROGER CHARLES MILLER
CASE NO. #2023PR63
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of ROGER CHARLES MILLER, deceased, who died December 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 9th day of February, 2023.
TIMOTHY JON MILLER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROGER CHARLES MILLER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
GWYNN K. SMITH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/15/23 2/22/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KATHERINE LOUISE CONQUEST
CASE NO. 2023PR34
Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Katherine Louise Conquest, deceased, who died on October 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2023
KAREN A. BAGGETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KATHERINE LOUISE CONQUEST
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-15-23 & 2-22-23
|
STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DANE COUNTY
FIRST BUSINESS SPECIALTY FINANCE, LLC,
f/k/a First Business Equipment Finance, LLC
401 Charmany Drive
Madison, WI 53719,
Plaintiff,
v.
Case No. 2023CV000187
Case Code: 30301, 30303
FRIENDLY AUTO SERVICE TECH
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, INC.
133 Walton Ferry Road
Hendersonville, Tennessee 37075,
and
JESSIE M. BASINGER
1946 Garrison Branch Road
Cottontown, Tennessee 37048,
and
RUSSELL WAYNE
1946 Garrison Branch Road
Cottontown, Tennessee 37048,
Defendant.
PUBLICATION SUMMONS
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN, TO THE DEFENDANT NAMED ABOVE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The Complaint, which is also hereby served upon you, states the nature and basis of the legal action.
Within 40 days after February 22, 2023 (which is the first day that this Summons was published), you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the Complaint. The Court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the Court, whose address is Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 and to the plaintiff’s attorney, Vincent J. Falcone, whose address is 10 East Doty Street, Suite 900, Madison, Wisconsin 53703. You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not provide a proper answer within 40 days, the Court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
Dated this 17th day of February 2023.
von BRIESEN & ROPER, s.c.
By: Electronically signed by Attorney Vincent J. Falcone
Vincent J. Falcone
State Bar No. 1104630
Attorneys for Plaintiff, First Business Specialty Finance, LLC.
Mailing Address:
10 East Doty Street, Suite 900
Madison, WI 53703
T: 608-661-3967
F: 608-316-3194
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2023 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2023 AT 12:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2023 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2023 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 1, 2020, executed by MELISSA SPENCER conveying certain real property therein described to YALE RILEY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded July 7, 2020, in Deed Book 1976, Page 609; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 158, VILLAGES AT CEDAR CREEK, SECTION SIX, A CLUSTER DEVELOPMENT, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 22, PAGE 273, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE LEGAL DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 050D-D-001.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1062 CEDAR CREEK VILLAGE RD, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): MELISSA SPENCER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM MCNITT
CASE NO. 2023PR50
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William McNitt, deceased, who died on January 26, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2023
KIMBERLY MCNITT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM MCNITT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-22-23 & 3-1-23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PATRICIA FAYE CLIMER
CASE NO. 2023PR49
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Patricia Faye Climer, deceased, who died on November 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2023
JAMIE SMITH NICHOLSON
MARYHILL STONE BEEHAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PATRICIA FAYE CLIMER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Travenia Holden
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-22-23 & 3-1-23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MIKE VETO LAPRITCH RHODES
CASE NO. #2023PR73
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of MIKE VETO LAPRITCH RHODES, deceased, who died December 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of February, 2023.
DANZAVIER RHODES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MIKE VETO LAPRITCH RHODES
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/22/23 3/1/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CALLIE INEZ WHITEFIELD
CASE NO. 2023PR47
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CALLIE INEZ WHITEFIELD, deceased, who died on January 7, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 15, 2023
JANICE KIDD,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CALLIE INEZ WHITEFIELD,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/22/23 and 3/1/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TOMMY RAY FOXWORTH
CASE NO. 2023PR76
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Tommy Ray Foxworth, deceased, who died on December 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 15, 2023
ANGEL NICHOLE MYERS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TOMMY RAY FOXWORTH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Sonya S. Wright
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-22-23 & 3-1-23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ANITA LYNN SELLARS JACKSON
CASE NO. 2023PR78
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ANITA LYNN SELLARS JACKSON, deceased, who died on December 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 15, 2023
WILLIAM DOUGLAS JACKSON,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ANITA LYNN SELLARS JACKSON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/22/23 and 3/1/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CHERYL JEAN WHITE
CASE NO. #2023PR71
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of CHERYL JEAN WHITE, deceased, who died January 12, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of February, 2023.
DANA RENEE BENNETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHERYL JEAN WHITE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
HIREN T. CHAMPANERIA
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/22/23 3/1/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FREDDIE ESTHER HARSHBARGER
CASE NO. 2023PR55
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of FREDDIE ESTHER HARSHBARGER, deceased, who died on October 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 15, 2023
ROGER SCOTT HARSHBARGER,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FREDDIE ESTHER HARSHBARGER,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Quincy Salam, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/22/23 and 3/1/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JIMMIE WAYNE WILLIAMSON, SR. CASE NO. 2023PR74
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jimmie Wayne Williamson, Sr., deceased, who died on January 31, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 15, 2023
JENNIFER W. YOUNG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JIMMIE WAYNE WILLIAMSON, SR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Shawn McBrien
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-22-23 & 3-1-23
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Keaton Cason executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Caliber Home Loans, Inc., Lender and Westcor Land Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated June 8, 2021, and recorded on September 3, 2021, in Book 2111, at Page 373 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 11, 2023, at 12:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land situated in the County of Wilson in the State of TN
A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, SITUATE AND LYING ON THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF PATTON FOLLOW ROAD, APPROXIMATELY TWO MILES SOUTH OF THE TOWN OF WATERTOWN, IN THE 16TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAME BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SAID PATTON HOLLOW ROAD, TWENTY (20) FEET WESTWARD FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE S. E. PATTON TRACT, FORMERLY OWNED BY C. CLYDE PATTON ET UX, THIS POINT BEING THE NEW CORNER ANO RUNNING THENCE NORTH 7-2/4 DEGREES WEST, 250 FEET TO A NEW NORTHEAST CORNER OF CAPTION TRACT, THIS POINT BEING ABOUT 23 FEET WESTWARD FROM MRS. BETTIE ARMSTRONG'S LINE, THENCE NORTH 77-3/4 DEGREES WEST, 125 FEET TO A NEW NORTHWEST CORNER, THENCE A NEW LINE SOUTH 7-3/4 DEGREES EAST, 250 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF THE SAID ROAD, THIS POINT BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE WITH THE CENTER OF THE SAID ROAD, 125 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Commonly known as: 315 Patton Hollow Rd, Watertown, TN 37184
Being the same property conveyed to Keaton Cason, a single man and Kiri Unique Neal, a single woman, by deed dated 5/31/2019 of record in Deed Book 1886, Page 1957, in the County Clerk's Office.
Parcel ID Number: 16-131-007.00-000
Address/Description: 315 Patton Hollow Rd, Watertown, TN 37184
Current Owner(s): Keaton Cason
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-09932 FC01
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 8, 2007, executed by JENNIFER BOLE and EDWARD BOLE conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M. WILSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded February 2, 2007, in Deed Book 1228, Page 2335; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to MEB Loan Trust II who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 331 ON THE PLAN OF SHILOH PARK, SECTION 5, OF RECORD IN
PLAN BOOK 13, PAGE 84, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY
MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 052K-B-028.01
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4863 SHSHONE DR, OLD HICKORY, TN 37138. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JENNIFER BOLE, EDWARD BOLE
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARIE W. DYER
CASE NO. 2023PR83
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Marie W. Dyer, deceased, who died on January 27, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 14, 2023
DILLARD KEITH DYER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARIE W. DYER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-22-23 & 3-1-23
|
AUCTION NOTICE: THE
VEHICLES BELOW WILL
BE AUCTIONED OFF AT
GT TOWING LLC.
315 SOUTH MAPLE ST. LEBANON, TN 37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.
February 24, 2023 AT
5:00 P.M.
2007 Pontiac G-6
VIN# 1G2ZF58B974268643
Ryan Phillips
2006 Honda Accord
VIN# 1HGCM66556A016996
Darius Johnson
2009 Ford Fusion
VIN# 3FAHP07Z69R213721
Tony Randall Barrett
CNAC
2013 Dodge Avenger
VIN# 1C3CDZCBXDN502837
Sheria Latrice Loften
Antonio Lamar Loften
CNAC
2004 Ford Explorer
VIN# 1FMZU62K34UA50947
Darin Johnson
ZTMX Financial
|
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is requesting sealed proposals for
rug and towel services for several locations for the City
of Lebanon Buildings.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or on the website
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Proposals
must be returned no later than March 30, 2023 by 2:00
p.m. Proposals will be opened and read aloud shortly
thereafter in the same office.
Any questions concerning this proposal contact the
Purchasing Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 23-07, notice is hereby given that
the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00
PM on March 28, 2023, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
144.22 acres at 2575, 2665, 2763, 2765, 2801, 2839 & unaddressed property on SE Tater Peeler
Road (Tax Map 92 Parcels 27.01, 27.04, 27.05, 28, 28.01, 28.02 & 29.03) from RPO – Rural Preservation/
Open Space and FLH8 – Residential 8 Units per Acre to IL – Light Industrial. The public
hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission.
Copies of the resolution are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 23-08, notice is hereby given that
the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00
PM on March 28, 2023, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
1.20 acres at 121 & unaddressed property on Rocky Road (Tax Map 68A Group B Parcels 33 &
33.01) from CXU – Commercial Mixed Use to IL – Light Industrial. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA
13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution
are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office, and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lebanon Special School District will be accepting
equipment bids to be used in the operation of the
Child Nutrition Program. The bid deadline March
2, 2023. If you have questions or need information
contact the Lebanon Special School District, 397
North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087,
615-449-6060. The school board reserves the right to
reject any and all bids.
|