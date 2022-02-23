NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DOROTHY ANN HUTCHINSON

CASE NO. 2022PR53

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dorothy Ann Hutchinson, deceased, who died on December 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 21, 2022

TINA ORRAND

JANIE FISCHER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF DOROTHY ANN HUTCHINSON, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE, JR, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANA LEIGH KNOR

CASE NO. 2022PR49

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jana Leigh Knor, deceased, who died on December 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 21, 2022

JOSEPH KNOR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JANA LEIGH KNOR, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA M. HORVATH, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES W. GREEN

CASE NO. 2021PR555

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of James W. Green, deceased, who died on April 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 21, 2022

JONATHAN TINSLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES W. GREEN,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JIM K. DUNCAN, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN HALL              

CASE NO. 2022PR50

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Ann Hall, deceased, who died on January 28, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 21, 2022

MICHAEL BRET HENLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN HALL,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

LESA H. SKONEY, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF VALEDA S. KITTRELL 

CASE NO. 2022PR44

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Valeda S. Kittrell, deceased, who died on December 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 21, 2022

VALERIE FAYE LANE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF VALEDA S. KITTRELL,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W. FERRELL, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: CORA SUZANNE SAWYER

CASE NO. #2022PR51

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of  February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of  CORA SUZANNE SAWYER, deceased, who died September 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 9th day of February, 2022.

JOHN MICHAEL CASEY AND

MARGARET JEAN CASEY-HUTTO

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CORA SUZANNE SAWYER

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JACK FRANKLIN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  2/16/22 2/23/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BILLIE JO MCDONALD             

CASE NO. 2022PR52

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billie Jo McDonald, deceased, who died on January 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication  as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 21, 2022

JOEY D. MCDONALD

JACQUELINE D. MANNING

STEPHEN B. MCDONALD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF BILLIE JO MCDONALD,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT E. LEE, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: Charles Cameron Gilbert

CASE NO. #2022PR45

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of CHARLES CAMERON GILBERT, deceased, who died January 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 9th day of February, 2022.

ERIC GILBERT AND SUZE GILBERT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF CHARLES CAMERON GILBERT

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MARK A. POLK

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 2/16/22 2/23/22

THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Monday, FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELESE S. MATHIS

CASE NO. 2022PR57

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elese S. Mathis, deceased, who died on December 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 21, 2022

DANNY ADAMSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ELESE S. MATHIS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHARLENE R. VANCE

 Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/23/22 and 3/2/22                

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ANNIE E. KRICK

CASE NO. 2022PR12

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Annie E. Krick, deceased, who died on May 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 21, 2022

EFFIE JEANETTE CONNELL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ANNIE E. KRICK,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JOHN G. FAHNER

Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/23/22 and 3/2/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF VIRGINIA MCDONALD            

CASE NO. 2022PR64

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Virginia McDonald, deceased, who died on January 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 21, 2022

RICHARD DAVID MCDONALD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF VIRGINIA MCDONALD,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROLAND M. LOWELL, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/23/22 and 3/2/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARTHA L. BREWINGTON

CASE NO. 2022PR66

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Martha L. Brewington, deceased, who died on January 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 21, 2022

PATSY JEAN NEWMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARTHA L. BREWINGTON,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT E. LEE, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 2/23/22 and 3/2/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MELONY DAWN SLOAN

CASE NO.  2022PR56

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Melony Dawn Sloan, deceased, who died on January 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 21, 2022

SUSAN WEILAND

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MELONY DAWN SLOAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

LYELL SLOAN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         2-23-22  & 3-2-22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: SHIRLEY JO WATERS BECKHAM          

CASE NO. #2022PR75

 Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of  SHIRLEY JO WATERS BECKHAM, deceased, who died December 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th day of February, 2022.

CINDY B. DEVAULT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SHIRLEY JO WATERS BECKHAM

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

AMY CROSS NANCE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 2/23/2 3/2/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: MARGARET ELLEN WANAT

CASE NO. #2022PR63

 Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of  February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARGARET ELLEN WANAT, deceased, who died January 23, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th day of February, 2022.

MICHAEL PETER WANAT AND

DENISE MICHELLE WANAT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARGARET ELLEN WANAT

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W. FERRELL

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  2/23/22 3/2/22

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Lebanon Special School District is requesting bids

for two (2) ninety (90)-passenger school buses. These

bids are sealed and due in the Central Office at 397 N.

Castle Height Ave Lebanon, TN 37087 by February

24, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. SPECS: Can be picked up at the

above3 address M-F 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You can email

trish.westmoreland@lssd.org or geoftatchley@lssd.org

BLUEBIRD STORAGE

-WATERTOWN UNITS

AUCTION:

Notice is hereby given in

order to satisfy the Owner’s

lien, the contents of the

following storage units will be

sold at the address listed on

Sparta Pike, Watertown, TN

on Saturday, March 5, 2022

at 1:00 pm.

Watertown 1, 9465 Sparta Pike

WC69 Joshua Hensley

For Information call:

Nancy Harvey, 615-727-2505.

Some units might not be

available at Auction.

