NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOROTHY ANN HUTCHINSON
CASE NO. 2022PR53
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dorothy Ann Hutchinson, deceased, who died on December 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 21, 2022
TINA ORRAND
JANIE FISCHER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF DOROTHY ANN HUTCHINSON, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE, JR, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JANA LEIGH KNOR
CASE NO. 2022PR49
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jana Leigh Knor, deceased, who died on December 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 21, 2022
JOSEPH KNOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANA LEIGH KNOR, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. HORVATH, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22
|
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES W. GREEN
CASE NO. 2021PR555
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of James W. Green, deceased, who died on April 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 21, 2022
JONATHAN TINSLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES W. GREEN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JIM K. DUNCAN, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN HALL
CASE NO. 2022PR50
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Ann Hall, deceased, who died on January 28, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 21, 2022
MICHAEL BRET HENLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN HALL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
LESA H. SKONEY, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF VALEDA S. KITTRELL
CASE NO. 2022PR44
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Valeda S. Kittrell, deceased, who died on December 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 21, 2022
VALERIE FAYE LANE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VALEDA S. KITTRELL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CORA SUZANNE SAWYER
CASE NO. #2022PR51
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of CORA SUZANNE SAWYER, deceased, who died September 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 9th day of February, 2022.
JOHN MICHAEL CASEY AND
MARGARET JEAN CASEY-HUTTO
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CORA SUZANNE SAWYER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JACK FRANKLIN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 2/23/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BILLIE JO MCDONALD
CASE NO. 2022PR52
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billie Jo McDonald, deceased, who died on January 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 21, 2022
JOEY D. MCDONALD
JACQUELINE D. MANNING
STEPHEN B. MCDONALD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF BILLIE JO MCDONALD,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT E. LEE, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 and 2/23/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Charles Cameron Gilbert
CASE NO. #2022PR45
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of CHARLES CAMERON GILBERT, deceased, who died January 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 9th day of February, 2022.
ERIC GILBERT AND SUZE GILBERT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF CHARLES CAMERON GILBERT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MARK A. POLK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/16/22 2/23/22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Monday, FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELESE S. MATHIS
CASE NO. 2022PR57
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elese S. Mathis, deceased, who died on December 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 21, 2022
DANNY ADAMSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELESE S. MATHIS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE R. VANCE
Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/23/22 and 3/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ANNIE E. KRICK
CASE NO. 2022PR12
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Annie E. Krick, deceased, who died on May 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 21, 2022
EFFIE JEANETTE CONNELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ANNIE E. KRICK,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JOHN G. FAHNER
Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/23/22 and 3/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF VIRGINIA MCDONALD
CASE NO. 2022PR64
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Virginia McDonald, deceased, who died on January 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 21, 2022
RICHARD DAVID MCDONALD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VIRGINIA MCDONALD,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROLAND M. LOWELL, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/23/22 and 3/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARTHA L. BREWINGTON
CASE NO. 2022PR66
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Martha L. Brewington, deceased, who died on January 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 21, 2022
PATSY JEAN NEWMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARTHA L. BREWINGTON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT E. LEE, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/23/22 and 3/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MELONY DAWN SLOAN
CASE NO. 2022PR56
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Melony Dawn Sloan, deceased, who died on January 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 21, 2022
SUSAN WEILAND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MELONY DAWN SLOAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
LYELL SLOAN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-23-22 & 3-2-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: SHIRLEY JO WATERS BECKHAM
CASE NO. #2022PR75
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of SHIRLEY JO WATERS BECKHAM, deceased, who died December 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of February, 2022.
CINDY B. DEVAULT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHIRLEY JO WATERS BECKHAM
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
AMY CROSS NANCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/23/2 3/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARGARET ELLEN WANAT
CASE NO. #2022PR63
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARGARET ELLEN WANAT, deceased, who died January 23, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of February, 2022.
MICHAEL PETER WANAT AND
DENISE MICHELLE WANAT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARGARET ELLEN WANAT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/23/22 3/2/22
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lebanon Special School District is requesting bids
for two (2) ninety (90)-passenger school buses. These
bids are sealed and due in the Central Office at 397 N.
Castle Height Ave Lebanon, TN 37087 by February
24, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. SPECS: Can be picked up at the
above3 address M-F 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You can email
|
BLUEBIRD STORAGE
-WATERTOWN UNITS
AUCTION:
Notice is hereby given in
order to satisfy the Owner’s
lien, the contents of the
following storage units will be
sold at the address listed on
Sparta Pike, Watertown, TN
on Saturday, March 5, 2022
at 1:00 pm.
Watertown 1, 9465 Sparta Pike
WC69 Joshua Hensley
For Information call:
Nancy Harvey, 615-727-2505.
Some units might not be
available at Auction.
|