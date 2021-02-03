IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON

KLIFFORD ALLEN MATTHEWS

Petitioner 

vs

LILLIAN ROSE SHIELDS

Respondent

Docket No. 2020-DV-360

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

IT APPEARING it THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate.

IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:

1. A full notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text:

PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, KLIFFORD ALLEN MATTHEWS has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioners have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.

The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if she does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judie Clara Byrd.

The Circuit Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for

Publication to the Wilson Post.

ENTERED this the 11 day of December, 2020

Judge Clara Byrd

January 13,2021 

January 20,2021

January 27, 2011

February 3, 2021

Approved for Entry:

STAN BENNETT, #22678

Attorney for Petitioner

108 North Church St

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 962-7606

(615) 962-7619 (FAX)

stan@stanbennettlaw.com

Certificate of Service

I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been sent via First Class United States Mail, postage prepaid to the last know address of Lillian Rose Sheilds, Respondent/Wife, 1781 Kennedy Creek Rd., Auburntown, TN 37016, on this 9th day of December, 2020

STAN BENNETT, #22679

Attorney for Petitioner

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF AL L. PARTEE, JR.

NO. #2021PR27

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th  day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of AL L. PARTEE, JR, deceased, who died December 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th  day of January, 2020.

CANDACE L. PARTEE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF AL L. PARTEE, JR.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  January 27, 2021 February 3, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF VERNAL FREEMAN

CASE NO. 2021PR12  

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Vernal Freeman, deceased, who died on December 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 1, 2021

DOUGLAS FREEMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF VERNAL FREEMAN, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Leroy Johnston Ellis, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/27/21 and 2/3/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EWALD BERNEICE FRONTZ

CASE NO. 2021PR30  

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ewald Berneice Frontz, deceased, who died on December 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 1, 2021

TERRY FRONTZ

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF EWALD BERNEICE FRONTZ 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/27/21 and 2/3/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF J. BRENT HURD

CASE NO. #2021PR17

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th  day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of J. BREND HURD, deceased, who died December 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th  day of January, 2021.

RAYMOND B. HURD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF J. BRENT HURD

DECEASED

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   January 27, 2021  February 3, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LAURA L. MCMINN

CASE NO. 2021PR18  

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Laura L. McMinn, deceased, who died on December 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 1, 2021

LINDA MCMINN MILLER AND 

VALORIE MCMINN BOND

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF LAURA L. MCMINN,DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/27/21 and 2/3/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DONALD HUGH MARTIN, JR

CASE NO. #2020PR25

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th  day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of DONALD HUGH MARTIN, JR, deceased, who died October 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th  day of January, 2021.

BRENDA LEYHEW

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DONALD HUGH MARTIN, JR.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   1/27/21 & 2/3/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CLYDE AUSTIN BERRY

CASE NO. 2021PR43  

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Clyde Austin Berry, deceased, who died on January 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 1, 2021

DALE A. BERRY AND 

ELISA B. BERRY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF CLYDE AUSTIN BERRY,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jonathan Tinsley, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WAYNE DAVIS COVINGTON

CASE NO. 2021PR36  

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wayne Davis Covington, deceased, who died on January 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 1, 2021

 TONI COVINGTON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF WAYNE DAVIS COVINGTON,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HELEN CLYMER HIBDON

CASE NO. 2021PR39  

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Helen Clymer Hibdon, deceased, who died on December 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 1, 2021

YANCY BELCHER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HELEN CLYMER HIBDON,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ARNOLD ALLEN LANCASTER

CASE NO. #2021PR42

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th  day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ARNOLD ALLEN LANCASTER, deceased, who died December 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 27th day of January, 2021.

GARY RICHARD MARTIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ARNOLD ALLEN LANCASTER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST Date to run  February 3, 2021     February 10, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GEORGE A TURNER

CASE NO. 2021PR20  

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of George A Turner, deceased, who died on December 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

 

Dated:   February 1, 2021

CONNIE OWENS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GEORGE A. TURNER,DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BRENT EDWIN GREEN

CASE NO. 2021PR40  

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Brent Edwin Green, deceased, who died on December 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 1, 2021

EDWIN RONALD GREEN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BRENT EDWIN GREEN,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Chad Turnbow, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ALICE FRANCES DUNHAM

CASE NO. #2021PR47

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th  day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of ALICE FRANCES DUNHAM, deceased, who died January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 27th  day of January, 2021.

NANCY DARLENE FLOIED

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ALICE FRANCES DUNHAM

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   February 3, 2021   February 10, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EARL B. LEDBETTER

CASE NO. 2021PR23

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Earl B. Ledbetter, deceased, who died on December 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 1, 2021

WANDA CASH RHUDY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF EARL B. LEDBETTER,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TOM GLENN HENRY

CASE NO. #2021PR29

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th  day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of TOM GLENN HENRY, deceased, who died December 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 27th  day of January, 2021.

MARGARET FORD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF TOM GLENN HENRY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. TODD FAULKNER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

RORY R. VAN DINE

Plaintiff

VS

MICHELLE MARIE VAN DINE

Defendant

CASE NO: 2020-DV-165

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant MICHELLE MARIE VAN DINE is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Charlene Robin Vance, Plaintiffs Attorney, whose address is 224 West Main Street Watertown, TN, 37184 a copy of an answer to the Complaint

and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before March 8. 2021 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will, be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE

Attorney for Plaintiff

This, the 26th day of January 2021

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS III

CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021

February 17,2021  February 24, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY. TENNESSEE AT LEBANON

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF

MINOR CHILD:

BRINLEY ALLYSON BROWN

DOB: 07/27/2016 

By: JERRY GOINS, and wife,

JESSICA JEAN GOINS

Petitioners 

vs.

STEPHEN MICHAEL BROWN

Biological Father/Respondent

Case No. 2020-AD-625

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption by a Related Child by Step-Parent lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the General Sessions Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear: PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioners, Jerry Goins. and wife, Jessica Goins, have requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent. Stephen Michael Brown, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner' have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED: that the Clerk of the Court shall: Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post. which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County. Tennessee. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, Stephen Michael Brown, that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Clara W. Byrd. the Circuit Court Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks, successively, at least once in every week.

ENTERED this the 25th day of January, 2021

APPROVED FOR ENTRY

JUDGE CLARA W. BYRD

TIFFANY D. HAGAR,  #029190

MATTEHEW RAMSEY, #036909

Attorneys for Petitioners

Hagar & Phillips, PLLC

207 University Ave.

Lebanon, TN 37087

(615) 784-4588

(615)- 784-4590 (FAX)

thagar@hplawntn.com

mramsey@hplawtn.com

Wilson Post

February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021

February 17,2021  February 24, 2021

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

VINCENT HERBERT BELCHER

Plaintiff

VS

BRANDY REANE BELCHER

Defendant

CASE NO: 2021-DC-5

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant BRANDY REANE BELCHER is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany Hagar, Plaintiffs Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue Lebanon. TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before March 15.2021 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law, it you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 1st day of February 2021

DEBBIE MOSS, General Sessions III

TIFFANY HAGAR

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021

February 17,2021  February 24, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Commission on Monday, February

22, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. or thereafter in the County Commission room of the Wilson County

Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon, Tennessee Items for consideration: Application

submitted by William R. Hall, Laura Hall and Judy May to rezone property referenced by

Wilson County Tax Map 79 Parcels 6.00 and 6.01 from (R-1) Residential to (LOC) Limited Office

Commercial. The properties are located at 5785 and 5815 East Division Street consisting

of approximately 3.50 acres. Application submitted by Butch Earheart to rezone property

referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 32 Parcel 28.00 from (A-1) Agricultural to (R-1) Rural

Residential. the property is located at 2850 Benders Ferry Road consisting of approximately

two hundred ninety-nine (299) acres. Application has been submitted by Gary Thorne with

permission from property owner Tim Edwards to rezone property from (A-1) Agricultural to

(I-1) Light Industrial property located at 1852 Sparta Pike referenced by Wilson County Tax

Map 91 Parcel 26.00, consisting of approximately 80.51 acres. Application has been made

by Brian Keith, K & A Land Surveying representing property owner Paul Parris to rezone from

(C-O) Commercial Overlay to (R-1) Rural Residential property located at 1491 Nonaville Road

referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 50 Parcel 70.00 consisting of approximately 0.31 acres.

Given Covid 19 related precautions, if you do not plan to attend the meeting and wish to

comment, we will be accepting comments through general mail or email. All comments

must be received by 3:00 p.m., Thursday, February 18, 2021. Please send your comments

by general mail to the Wilson County Development Services/Planning Division Attention:

Georgia Baine 228 East Main Street Room 5 Lebanon, TN 37087 or email Georgia Baine at

baineg@wilsoncountytn.gov. If you plan on attending the meeting, we will be practicing social

distancing and you may be asked to remain outside the meeting room until the case you are

interested in is being heard.

