IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
KLIFFORD ALLEN MATTHEWS
Petitioner
vs
LILLIAN ROSE SHIELDS
Respondent
Docket No. 2020-DV-360
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING it THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:
1. A full notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, KLIFFORD ALLEN MATTHEWS has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioners have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if she does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judie Clara Byrd.
The Circuit Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for
Publication to the Wilson Post.
ENTERED this the 11 day of December, 2020
Judge Clara Byrd
January 13,2021
January 20,2021
January 27, 2011
February 3, 2021
Approved for Entry:
STAN BENNETT, #22678
Attorney for Petitioner
108 North Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 962-7606
(615) 962-7619 (FAX)
Certificate of Service
I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been sent via First Class United States Mail, postage prepaid to the last know address of Lillian Rose Sheilds, Respondent/Wife, 1781 Kennedy Creek Rd., Auburntown, TN 37016, on this 9th day of December, 2020
STAN BENNETT, #22679
Attorney for Petitioner
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF AL L. PARTEE, JR.
NO. #2021PR27
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of AL L. PARTEE, JR, deceased, who died December 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of January, 2020.
CANDACE L. PARTEE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF AL L. PARTEE, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run January 27, 2021 February 3, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF VERNAL FREEMAN
CASE NO. 2021PR12
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Vernal Freeman, deceased, who died on December 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2021
DOUGLAS FREEMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VERNAL FREEMAN, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Leroy Johnston Ellis, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/27/21 and 2/3/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EWALD BERNEICE FRONTZ
CASE NO. 2021PR30
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ewald Berneice Frontz, deceased, who died on December 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2021
TERRY FRONTZ
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EWALD BERNEICE FRONTZ
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/27/21 and 2/3/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF J. BRENT HURD
CASE NO. #2021PR17
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of J. BREND HURD, deceased, who died December 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of January, 2021.
RAYMOND B. HURD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF J. BRENT HURD
DECEASED
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run January 27, 2021 February 3, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LAURA L. MCMINN
CASE NO. 2021PR18
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Laura L. McMinn, deceased, who died on December 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2021
LINDA MCMINN MILLER AND
VALORIE MCMINN BOND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF LAURA L. MCMINN,DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/27/21 and 2/3/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONALD HUGH MARTIN, JR
CASE NO. #2020PR25
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of DONALD HUGH MARTIN, JR, deceased, who died October 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of January, 2021.
BRENDA LEYHEW
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DONALD HUGH MARTIN, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 1/27/21 & 2/3/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CLYDE AUSTIN BERRY
CASE NO. 2021PR43
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Clyde Austin Berry, deceased, who died on January 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2021
DALE A. BERRY AND
ELISA B. BERRY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF CLYDE AUSTIN BERRY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan Tinsley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WAYNE DAVIS COVINGTON
CASE NO. 2021PR36
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wayne Davis Covington, deceased, who died on January 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2021
TONI COVINGTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF WAYNE DAVIS COVINGTON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HELEN CLYMER HIBDON
CASE NO. 2021PR39
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Helen Clymer Hibdon, deceased, who died on December 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2021
YANCY BELCHER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HELEN CLYMER HIBDON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ARNOLD ALLEN LANCASTER
CASE NO. #2021PR42
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ARNOLD ALLEN LANCASTER, deceased, who died December 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 27th day of January, 2021.
GARY RICHARD MARTIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ARNOLD ALLEN LANCASTER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST Date to run February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GEORGE A TURNER
CASE NO. 2021PR20
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of George A Turner, deceased, who died on December 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2021
CONNIE OWENS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GEORGE A. TURNER,DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BRENT EDWIN GREEN
CASE NO. 2021PR40
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Brent Edwin Green, deceased, who died on December 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2021
EDWIN RONALD GREEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BRENT EDWIN GREEN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Chad Turnbow, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ALICE FRANCES DUNHAM
CASE NO. #2021PR47
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of ALICE FRANCES DUNHAM, deceased, who died January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 27th day of January, 2021.
NANCY DARLENE FLOIED
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ALICE FRANCES DUNHAM
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EARL B. LEDBETTER
CASE NO. 2021PR23
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Earl B. Ledbetter, deceased, who died on December 20, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2021
WANDA CASH RHUDY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EARL B. LEDBETTER,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/3/21 and 2/10/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TOM GLENN HENRY
CASE NO. #2021PR29
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of TOM GLENN HENRY, deceased, who died December 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 27th day of January, 2021.
MARGARET FORD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TOM GLENN HENRY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. TODD FAULKNER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
RORY R. VAN DINE
Plaintiff
VS
MICHELLE MARIE VAN DINE
Defendant
CASE NO: 2020-DV-165
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant MICHELLE MARIE VAN DINE is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Charlene Robin Vance, Plaintiffs Attorney, whose address is 224 West Main Street Watertown, TN, 37184 a copy of an answer to the Complaint
and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before March 8. 2021 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will, be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
Attorney for Plaintiff
This, the 26th day of January 2021
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS III
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021
February 17,2021 February 24, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY. TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF
MINOR CHILD:
BRINLEY ALLYSON BROWN
DOB: 07/27/2016
By: JERRY GOINS, and wife,
JESSICA JEAN GOINS
Petitioners
vs.
STEPHEN MICHAEL BROWN
Biological Father/Respondent
Case No. 2020-AD-625
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption by a Related Child by Step-Parent lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate. IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the General Sessions Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear: PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioners, Jerry Goins. and wife, Jessica Goins, have requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent. Stephen Michael Brown, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner' have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED: that the Clerk of the Court shall: Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post. which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County. Tennessee. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, Stephen Michael Brown, that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Clara W. Byrd. the Circuit Court Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks, successively, at least once in every week.
ENTERED this the 25th day of January, 2021
APPROVED FOR ENTRY
JUDGE CLARA W. BYRD
TIFFANY D. HAGAR, #029190
MATTEHEW RAMSEY, #036909
Attorneys for Petitioners
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 784-4588
(615)- 784-4590 (FAX)
Wilson Post
February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021
February 17,2021 February 24, 2021
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
VINCENT HERBERT BELCHER
Plaintiff
VS
BRANDY REANE BELCHER
Defendant
CASE NO: 2021-DC-5
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant BRANDY REANE BELCHER is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany Hagar, Plaintiffs Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue Lebanon. TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before March 15.2021 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law, it you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 1st day of February 2021
DEBBIE MOSS, General Sessions III
TIFFANY HAGAR
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
February 3, 2021 February 10, 2021
February 17,2021 February 24, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Commission on Monday, February
22, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. or thereafter in the County Commission room of the Wilson County
Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon, Tennessee Items for consideration: Application
submitted by William R. Hall, Laura Hall and Judy May to rezone property referenced by
Wilson County Tax Map 79 Parcels 6.00 and 6.01 from (R-1) Residential to (LOC) Limited Office
Commercial. The properties are located at 5785 and 5815 East Division Street consisting
of approximately 3.50 acres. Application submitted by Butch Earheart to rezone property
referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 32 Parcel 28.00 from (A-1) Agricultural to (R-1) Rural
Residential. the property is located at 2850 Benders Ferry Road consisting of approximately
two hundred ninety-nine (299) acres. Application has been submitted by Gary Thorne with
permission from property owner Tim Edwards to rezone property from (A-1) Agricultural to
(I-1) Light Industrial property located at 1852 Sparta Pike referenced by Wilson County Tax
Map 91 Parcel 26.00, consisting of approximately 80.51 acres. Application has been made
by Brian Keith, K & A Land Surveying representing property owner Paul Parris to rezone from
(C-O) Commercial Overlay to (R-1) Rural Residential property located at 1491 Nonaville Road
referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 50 Parcel 70.00 consisting of approximately 0.31 acres.
Given Covid 19 related precautions, if you do not plan to attend the meeting and wish to
comment, we will be accepting comments through general mail or email. All comments
must be received by 3:00 p.m., Thursday, February 18, 2021. Please send your comments
by general mail to the Wilson County Development Services/Planning Division Attention:
Georgia Baine 228 East Main Street Room 5 Lebanon, TN 37087 or email Georgia Baine at
baineg@wilsoncountytn.gov. If you plan on attending the meeting, we will be practicing social
distancing and you may be asked to remain outside the meeting room until the case you are
interested in is being heard.
