Public NoticeThe Mt. Juliet Alcohol Beverage Board will have a Public Meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 6:30pm at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. to consider the following Beer Permits.-BP Station (Off Premise) at 5120 Beckwith Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122-Seafood Palace (On Premise) at 512 Pleasant Grove Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122The Public is invited to attend and comment.Kenny Martin, City ManagerCity of Mt. Juliet

