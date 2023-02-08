Public NoticeThe Mt. Juliet Alcohol Beverage Board will have a Public Meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 6:30pm at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. to consider the following Beer Permits.-BP Station (Off Premise) at 5120 Beckwith Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122-Seafood Palace (On Premise) at 512 Pleasant Grove Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122The Public is invited to attend and comment.Kenny Martin, City ManagerCity of Mt. Juliet
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Mt. Juliet Regional Planning Commission will hold a
Public Hearing on March 16, 2023, at 6:30PM, inside City
Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, to consider the following
requests:
Land Use Map Amendment – Treymor Subdivision, Map 032,
Parcels 029.00, 030.01, 031.00 & 031.01
Additional information may be obtained by calling the phone
number below. Once prepared, draft copies of the
amendments may be viewed at the following location:
Planning & Zoning - 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road
The public is invited to attend/comment. For more
information, please call the Planning Department
at 615-773-6283.
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINACOUNTY OF DILLONIN THE FAMILY COURT FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUITSUMMONS AND NOTICE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTSSouth Carolina Department of Social Services,plaintiff, vsBrittany Sue GuilesBilly Leon Martin Mincey,defendantsDocket No. 2022-DR-17-317TO THE DEFENDANT: BRITTANY SUE GUILES, ABOVE NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which will be delivered to you upon your request and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint on the Plaintiff or their attorney, Laurel A. Hayes, at her office, at P.O. Box 1307, Dillon, South Carolina, 29536, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
Attorney: Laurel A. Hayes, Attorney for PlaintiffP.O. Box 1307, Dillon, SC 29536