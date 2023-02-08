IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
MEGAN ELISABETH BUCKNER
Plaintiff/Wife
vs.
EDUARDO GASPAR RUIZ
Defendant/Husband
Docket No.: 22-DC-599
ORDER GRANTING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION AND RESERVING ATTORNEY’S FEES FOR FINAL HEARING
This cause came to be heard on the 10th day of January, 2023, before the Honorable Clara W. Byrd, Judge of the Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, upon Plaintiff, MEGAN ELISABETH BUCKNER (hereinafter “Wife)”s, Motion to Serve Respondent by Publication, and upon statements of counsel and review of the record as a whole, the Court finds as follows:
1. Wife and Minor Child are residents and citizens of Wilson County, Tennessee.
2. Defendant, EDUARDO GASPAR RUIZ (hereinafter “Husband”)’s, last known address is 2783 Saundersville Ferry Road, Mt Juliet, Tennessee 37122.
3. However, Husband’s current location is unknown, that he cannot be located at his last place of abode, that there is reasonable grounds upon which to believe that Husband is evading service, and that the Husband’s current residence and/or domicile is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
4. Wife attempted to obtain Husband’s current mailing address by messaging him and asking for him for said information over the phone, but Husband refused to provide information on multiple occasions.
5. Wife has attempted to contact Husband via email, text message, and social media regarding service of this matter. However, Husband has failed to accept service.
6. That it is necessary to serve the Husband with the Complaint for Divorce by publication.
7. That upon information and belief. Husband is actively evading being located and has been deported from the United States for criminal activity.
8. That, for the foregoing reasons, it is necessary that Wife be allowed to serve Husband with the Complaint for Divorce by publication.
9. Wife has requested that se be awarded her attorney’s fees in the amount of $600.00 for the preparation and presentation of he Motion as Husband’s failure to participate this cause necessitated these actions.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, ADJUDGE, AND DECREED that the Plaintiff/Wife MEGAN ELISABETH BUCKNER, is permitted to serve Defendant/Husband, EDUARDO GASPAR RUIZ, with Complaint for Divorce by publication in the Wilson Post, a local newspaper of general circulation for Wilson County, Tennessee, or a newspaper of similar general circulation for Wilson County, Tennessee, by running notice of this action for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law.
IT IS FINALLY, ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED that Wife’s request for attorney’s fees in the amount of $600.00 is hereby reserved for final hearing.
IT IS SO ORDERED, This the 18th day of January, 2023.
HON. CLARA W. BYRD
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
DIGBY FAMILY LAW, PLC
Sarah Reist Digby, BPR # 32332
Jess L. Morgan, BPR #036131
Attorney for Plaintiff Wife
5123 Virginia Way, C22
Brentwood, TN 37027
Tel (615)997-3741
Fax (615)997-3742
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
Service upon Husband is not possible as his current address is unknow.
This, the 10th day of January, 2023
Jess L. Morgan
Wilson Post
Dates to run 02/01/23, 02/08/23, 02/15/23, 02/22/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID ROY PAGE
CASE NO. 2022PR595
Notice is hereby given that on the 24TH day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of David Roy Page, deceased, who died on November 28, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 24, 2023
DAVID CHADRICK PAGE,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID ROY PAGE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/1/23 and 2/8/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RAY DONALD OWEN
CASE NO. #2023PR7
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RAY DONALD OWEN, deceased, who died October 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of January, 2023.
KRISA OWENS BUSH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RAY DONALD OWENS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHAWN J. MCBRIEN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run
February 1, 2023 February 8, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOYCE ANN COLWELL
CASE NO. 2023PR22
Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Joyce Ann Colwell, deceased, who died on January 13, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 25, 2023
WENDY MICHELLE CASSELBERRY,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOYCE ANN COLWELL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/1/23 and 2/8/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ESTHER ANNWRIGHT ALSUP
CASE NO. #2023PR25
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ESTHER ANNWRIGHT ALSUP, deceased, who died December 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of January, 2023.
PAMELA J. WRIGHT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ESTHER ANNWRIGHT ALSUP
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run February 1, 2023 February 8, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JATIN P. PATEL
CASE NO. 2023PR33
Notice is hereby given that on the 27TH day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JATIN P. PATEL, deceased, who died on January 19, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 27, 2023
CHITTAL JATIN PATEL,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JATIN P. PATEL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elliott M. Benson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/1/23 and 2/8/23
IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
NICHOLAS HARDIMAN and wife
MARY HANNAH HARDIMAN
Petitioners
Vs. Docket No. 2022-JV-264
JAZLYN MCKINNON
Respondent/Mother
IN RE: THE MINOR CHILD
Roman Michael McKinnon DOB 05/31/2022
A Child Under Eighteen (18) years old.
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION AS TO UNKNOW FATHER
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition to Adjudicate Minor Child to be Dependent and Neglected for Custody, Temporary Relief, and Application for Ex Parte Restraining Order, and for Child Support lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C. A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the General Sessions Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioners, Nicholas and Mary Hardiman, have requested an order allowing service. Petitioners have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court Shall:
1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson, County, Tennessee.
2. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and location at which Court is held.
3. This copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, Unknown Father, that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, a default judgement will issue by the Honorable Ensley Hagan for the Juvenile Court Clerk’s office of Wilson County and shall send a copy of this Order of Publication to the Wilson Post, a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Wilson County areas for four (4) consecutive weeks successively, at least once in every week.
ENTERED this the 2nd day of February,2023.
JUDGE ENSLEY HAGAN
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
TIFFANY D. HAGAR, #29190
Attorney for Petitioners
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615)784-4588
(615) 784-4590(FAX)
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been served upon the following counsel for parties in interest herein by First Class U.S. mail to the last known address of Jazlynn McKinnon, Respondent/Mother, 212 N. Buyers Avenue, Gallatin, TN 37066 and 4730 Highway North, Crossville TN 38571: and Kayla Costley, Guardian ad Litem, 133 S. College Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 on this 26th day of January, 2023
Tiffany D Haggar, #029190
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/8/23, 2/15/23, 2/22/23 and 3/1/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DORRIS RICHARD TROTTER
CASE NO. #2023PR32
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of DORRIS RICHARD TROTTER, deceased, who died September 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 2nd day of February, 2023.
DAVID W. TROTTER AND
JANICE KINGSLAND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DORRIS RICHARD TROTTER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/8/23 2/15/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CAROL J. HAWKS
CASE NO. 2023PR23
Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CAROL J. HAWKS, deceased, who died on December 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2023
JOSHUA D. HAWKS,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CAROL J. HAWKS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Toni Waynick Rutgerson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/8/23 and 2/15/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SARAH FRANCES HOBBS
CASE NO. 2023PR30
Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SARAH FRANCES HOBBS, deceased, who died on December 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2023
TODD A. TRESSLER, II,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SARAH FRANCES HOBBS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Turner Smith Evans, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/8/23 and 2/15/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JOSEPH DONALD RENEAU
CASE NO. #2023PR37
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of JOSEPH DONALD RENEAU, deceased, who died December 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 1st day of February, 2023.
ELIZABETH RENEAU FREUDENTHAL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOSEPH DONALD RENEAU
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
PROBATE CLERK
DEVIN FREEMAN PARK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post Date to run 2/8/23 2/15/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BOBBY J. REYNOLDS
CASE NO. 2023PR24
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bobby J. Reynolds, deceased, who died on September 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 1, 2023
MARTHA R. FLEITZ
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BOBBY J. REYNOLDS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JEFFREY MOBLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-8-23 and 2-15-23
THE CITY OF LEBANON INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BOARD WILL HAVE A TRAINING MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 2023, AT 3:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Planning Commission on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the County Commission Room of the Wilson County Courthouse located at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee to hear comments on the following: Application submitted by Keith Neal requesting to rezone the following property from (R-1) Rural Residential to (C-2) General Commercial, the property is located at 8515 Stewarts Ferry Pike and contains approximately 6.97 acres, the property is further referenced as Wilson County Tax Map 116 Parcel 42.05. Application submitted by Brendon Boles, Kimley-Horn with permission from property owners Jerry Mc Peak and Terry Mc Peak requesting a Land Use Plan Amendment from low density residential area to a commercial center area and rezoning of the same property from
(R-1) Rural Residential to (C-4) Planned Commercial the property is located on Maddox Road and contains approximately forty (40) acres, the property is further referenced as Wilson County Tax Map 140 Parcel 1.00. Several divisions of property and site plans will be also heard at this time. For further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson Development Services Office/Planning Division at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee. You may also view the agenda online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com. Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend. Meeting may be postponed if inclement weather prevails, and the Wilson County Courthouse is closed.
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Commission on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. or thereafter in the County Commission Room of the Wilson County Courthouse located at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee to hear comments on the following: Application has been submitted by Tanner Puckett representing property owner Brian West to rezone property located at 1501 Highway 109 North from (R-1) Rural Residential to (C-2) General Commercial the property is referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 70 Parcel 9.02 and consists of approximately 2.80 acres. Application submitted by Joe Haddix, CSDG with permission from property owners Rollins Marital Trust to rezone approximately 462.05 acres, those properties consist of the following: Wilson County Tax Map 158 Parcel 3.00 in its entirety from existing zoning (A-1) Agricultural and (I-1) Light Industrial to (C-4) Planned Commercial located on Fall Creek Road. Wilson County Tax Map 157 Parcel 41.01 in its entirety from existing (A-1) Agricultural to (C-4) Planned Commercial located on Murfreesboro Road. Wilson County Tax Map 157 Parcel 49.00 in its entirety from existing zoning (A-1) Agricultural to (C-4) Planned Commercial located on Murfreesboro Road. Wilson County Tax Map 157 Parcel 76.00 in its entirety from existing zoning (A-1) Agricultural to (C-4) Planned Commercial located on Murfreesboro Road. Wilson County Tax Map 157 Parcel 76.01 in its entirety from existing zoning (I-1) Light Industrial to (C-4) Planned Commercial located on Murfreesboro Road. Wilson County Tax Map 157 Parcel 77.00 in its entirety from existing zoning (A-1) Agricultural to (C-4) Planned Commercial located on Fall Creek Road. A copy of each request is on file in the Wilson County Development Services Office/Planning Division at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 and is available for inspection during regular business hours. The rezoning request will be heard on final reading by the County Commission following the public hearing.Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend
DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY
FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
PROPOSED FLOOD HAZARD DETERMINATIONS
FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND INCORPORATED AREAS
The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency
has issued a preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable,
Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report, reflecting proposed flood hazard determinations
within Wilson County, Tennessee and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations
may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base
flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory
floodway. Technical information or comments are solicited on the proposed
flood hazard determinations shown on the preliminary FIRM and/or FIS report for
Wilson County, Tennessee and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations
are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community is
required to either adopt or show evidence of being already in effect in order to qualify
or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. However,
before these determinations are effective for floodplain management purposes,
you will be provided an opportunity to appeal the proposed information. For information
on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, as well as a complete listing
of the communities affected and the locations where copies of the FIRM are available
for review, please visit FEMA’s website at https://www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/
BFE_Status/bfe_main.asp or call the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX)
toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627).
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for
HVAC Replacements for the City of Lebanon Water
Treatment Plant.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Proposals
must be returned no later than February 23rd, 2023, by
2:00 p.m. in the same office. Bids will be opened and
read aloud shortly thereafter in the same office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane, Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
